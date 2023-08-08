England vs Colombia: Women’s World Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

England’s quest to win the Women’s World Cup takes them to Sydney this weekend for a quarter-final meeting with Colombia.

The Lionesses came through a tense penalty shootout to beat Nigeria in the last-16 despite the sending off of Lauren James late in normal time, which has left the side in the lurch for potentially the rest of the tournament.

Nonetheless, the European champions have shown steel and grit in abundance throughout this tournament and can count themselves among the favourites to go all the way ahead of this game.

Colombia have been the surprise package of the World Cup having never made it this far before.

With a fine mix of youth and experience, the South Americans had already beaten Germany and South Korea before edging Jamaica in the last-16.

Date, kick-off time and venue

England vs Colombia is scheduled for an 11.30am BST kick-off on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

The match will take place at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Where to watch England vs Colombia

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV1 with coverage beginning at 10.45am.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the free ITVX app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

England vs Colombia is live on ITV1 (The FA via Getty Images)

England vs Colombia team news

Chelsea winger James is suspended for England, who welcomed back Keira Walsh to their starting line-up against Nigeria after injury.

Sarina Wiegman must decide whether to stick with the 3-4-1-2 that worked so well against China, yet flopped in the last-16, or return to her tried-and-tested 4-2-3-1 formation.

Chloe Kelly is most likely to replace James in the line-up, with a move to four at the back potentially seeing Rachel Daly elevated into attack from wing-back.

Colombian defender Manuela Vanegas returns from suspension.

England vs Colombia prediction

This is not the sort of game that is fun to predict. England could very easily click back into top gear with confidence rejuvanated to extinguish the dreams of an overperforming rival. Or, they could continue to stutter and let Colombia snatch a famous, famous win.

Story continues

It’s hard to know which way the cookie will crumble but the Lionesses have the experience and the talent, which ultimately makes them favourites.

England to win, 1-0.

England are our tip to win this game (PA)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Karen Carney and Fara Williams scored first-half goals as England beat Colombia 2-1 in the 2015 World Cup group stage.

England vs Colombia match odds

England to qualify: 1/2

Draw (90 mins): 23/10

Colombia to qualify: 13/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).