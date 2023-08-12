England vs Colombia LIVE: Women’s World Cup result, score and reaction as Lauren Hemp scores in Lionesses win

England face Colombia in the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals as the Lionesses continue their knockout campaign in Sydney.

The European champions survived a major scare against Nigeria in the last-16, and know they will need to improve when they take on a dangerous Colombia side, who shocked heavyweights Germany in the group stages. Sarina Wiegman’s side are without star forward Lauren James, who is suspended for the quarter-final. James has been replaced in the line-up by Ella Toone.

The Lionesses will know who could await them in the semi-finals before facing Colombia, with the winner facing Australia in Sydney after the co-hosts defeated France on penalties. There will be a new winner of the Women’s World Cup this year after Sweden knocked out Japan on Friday, setting up a clash with Spain on the other side of the draw.

Get all the latest Women’s World Cup betting sites offers here and get the latest England vs Colombia odds here.

Follow live updates from the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals, and get the latest England vs Colombia odds here

Women’s World Cup: England vs Colombia latest updates

England play Colombia in Women’s World Cup quarter-finals - kick-off at 11:30am BST

Australia defeat France in dramatic penalty shootout, and will face England or Colombia in the semi-final

England XI: Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Bronze, Stanway, Walsh, Daly; Toone; Russo, Hemp

Colombia XI: Perez; C. Arias, Caribali, D. Arias, Vanegas; Ospina, Bedoya; Ramirez, Santos, Caicedo; Usme

GOAL - Leicy Santos clips a chip over Earps from out wide to score just before half-time (0-1)

GOAL - Lauren Hemp scores from close range after a goalkeeping error in stoppage time (1-1)

GOAL - Alessia Russo rifles in on the angle to put Lionesses ahead (2-1)

FULL TIME - England 2-1 Colombia. LIONESSES INTO SEMI-FINALS!

13:34 , Karl Matchett

There’s the whistle and a roar goes up from the England bench and players!

They had to come from behind after Santos’ opener, but Hemp and Russo both struck after defensive errors and the Lionesses continue to progress!

Story continues

Full time - England 2-1 Colombia

90+8’ - England 2-1 Colombia

13:32 , Karl Matchett

Bronze loses the ball and Colombia work it left to right to Caicedo - but she spoons a shot over the bar. Good recovery from Daly to close her down and we’re into the last few seconds of added time.

Stanway forces the ball forward but gives away a free-kick. Last chance time for Colombia!

90+6’ - England 2-1 Colombia

13:30 , Karl Matchett

England looking fairly composed and comfortable here. Just a couple more minutes to go; keep hold of the ball and they keep hold of their Women’s World Cup semi-final spot.

Colombia looking increasingly desperate with the ball being hit a little aimlessly forward unless it’s at the feet of Santos or Caicedo. Those two, with their dribbling and speed, look the threats at this point.

Millie Bright heads away for about the 20th time in this half, then Ramirez spins and fires wide from range. Earps never troubled.

90+3’ - England 2-1 Colombia

13:27 , Karl Matchett

Kelly wants a free-kick in the corner after being bundled over but the official doesn’t flag and on goes play.

Stanway whacks the ball 50 yards downfield, forcing Giraldo out of her box to clear - and she can only put it straight out for a throw-in.

Beth England comes on for goalscorer Hemp.

89’ - England 2-1 Colombia

13:24 , Karl Matchett

How much injury time are we getting today? We’ve had subs, goals and a goalkeeper injury in this half. Eight minutes is the answer - that’s how far away England are from another major tournament semi-final. If they can see it through, they’re playing Australia.

Colombia trying to force the issue but they are starting to look tired in midfield.

Toone is really loose with a pass and back come the blue shirts of the South Americans and Earps is called upon to save after Bronze and Carter collide on the edge of the box.

86’ - England 2-1 Colombia

13:21 , Karl Matchett

Twice more Colombia get down the channels; one left, one right. Santos streaks past Daly and Toone and forces another corner as Earps gathers the ball up behind the touchline.

Another inswinging set-piece - a brilliant header once more from Bright.

82’ - England 2-1 Colombia

13:17 , Karl Matchett

Massive block from Greenwood again as Colombia once more cause problems in the right channel. Everyone back to defend a corner now; Caicedo dances past two challenges but Bright heads clear and Russo does the rest.

78’ - England 2-1 Colombia

13:12 , Karl Matchett

Caicedo absolutely streaks away from Toone down the Colombia left but Carter does enough to block the first cross and the second, from the opposite side, is overhit and floats out for a goal kick. England’s turn to slow down the game when the chance arises.

Diana Ospina Garcia is replaced by Ivonne Chacon as the South Americans look to push on; Ramirez winds inside the box and has a brief sight of goal but fails to take the chance and is crowded out. Greenwood got back to make the challenge but that’s a warning for England.

74’ - England 2-1 Colombia

13:09 , Karl Matchett

A cross to the near post is just too far ahead of Hemp who is running in; a diagonal ball looking to free Daly is just overhit. England with no real need to force the issue at this point; Colombia will have to push on at some point and spaces should then appear. A third at this point will surely seal their passage to the last four.

70’ - England 2-1 Colombia

13:05 , Karl Matchett

Bedoya with a brilliant hit! Best stand-alone shot of the game - the No5 rockets in an effort from range, Earps flying to her right to push the ball up and over the bar to keep the lead intact.

Santos swings in the corner but it’s a brilliant header clear by Carter.

Into the final 20 minutes we go.

66’ - England 2-1 Colombia

13:02 , Karl Matchett

An unexpected occurrence now as Colombia are subbing their goalkeeper.

Perez looks to have suffered a concussion somewhere along the way, judging by the physio checks and her leaving the pitch now.

Natalia Giraldo, 20 years old and with just three caps to her name before this tournament started, comes on for the final 25 minutes or so.

GOAL! 62’ - England 2-1 Colombia

12:58 , Karl Matchett

The Lionesses are ahead!

Stanway feeds a pass through, there’s another poor touch at the back - this time from Daniela Arias - and Russo races behind her to bury a first-time finish into the far bottom corner!

England 2-1 Colombia!

58’ - England 1-1 Colombia

12:57 , Karl Matchett

Bit of a lull in play after one or two stoppages. England started the half raising the tempo but it’s fallen off a little now.

Carabali goes through Hemp once more but fairly this time, winning an aerial challenge.

54’ - England 1-1 Colombia

12:53 , Karl Matchett

Caicedo skips away from three challenges before being fouled. Bronze displeased at the decision going against England.

Russo does the same in a much more dangerous area and the Lionesses have a collection of players stood over this dead ball...Stanway threads it down the line and Hemp clips a cross, but it’s palmed away by Perez and Colombia clear their lines.

50’ - England 1-1 Colombia

12:47 , Karl Matchett

Another effort on target, but another one which never really threatens. Russo gets enough on the ball to aim it towards Perez but the goalkeeper this time deals much more comfortably with matters.

46’ - England 1-1 Colombia

12:42 , Karl Matchett

Back underway in Sydney. 45 minutes to go, England and Colombia fighting it out for a spot in the semis against co-hosts Australia.

Another dramatic day of Women’s World Cup action; which way will this one turn next?

HT - England 1-1 Colombia in Women’s World Cup quarter-final

12:26 , Karl Matchett

Well, what a turnaround there in the final minutes of the half.

Santos put Colombia ahead with 45 minutes almost up, whether on purpose or not we’ll have to wait and see. But then at the other end, Perez’s error was pounced upon by Hemp and it’s all square at the break.

A big @lauren__hemp goal just before the break has us level with Colombia 👊



BIG second half coming up! pic.twitter.com/VpwIuyzCGP — Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 12, 2023

GOAL! 45+6’ - England 1-1 Colombia

12:24 , Karl Matchett

England level!! A total scramble and a mess from Perez in goal. A cross isn’t cleared and it bounces off Russo, Perez doesn’t gather the loose ball clearly, it bounces off Carabali and behind her own goalkeeper - leaving Hemp the easy task of stabbing home from four yards out!

A real howler from Catalina Perez, a gift for Hemp - and that’s half time.

45+5’ - England 0-1 Colombia

12:22 , Karl Matchett

The South Americans now just launching it forward any time they clear. They’ll just want to get to half-time and regroup after scoring right before the break. Nothing Earps could do it about it, given the angle and height.

45+2’ - England 0-1 Colombia

12:20 , Karl Matchett

Six minutes added on at the end of this first half.

England need a response now and try to push forward more before the interval - Wiegman will have to reinforce the message of quicker build-up play from deep, you feel, as much of the early adventurism in the game came from that.

Colombia will be able to be more cautious, more responsible now in their positioning.

GOAL - 44’ - England 0-1 Colombia

12:17 , Karl Matchett

Right before half time and there’s the opener!

Colombia in front, Caicedo fed it wide to Leicy Santos and her attempted cross seems to go wayward - and loops over Earps and in! Was it a cross or a shot?! Ingenious if the latter, the angle was never on for a chip - but it’s in!

42’ - England 0-0 Colombia

12:13 , Karl Matchett

England with a bit more pressure again as we move into the final five minutes of the half.

Another diagonal out to the right flank creates a crossing opportunity but there’s not quite enough presence in the box to make the most of it.

Daly and Toone link up down the left now, but Colombia stand firm once more.

38’ - England 0-0 Colombia

12:09 , Karl Matchett

Stanway this time goes through Caicedo and leaves the talented teen in a heap by the touchline. Referee does give a foul this time but nothing more.

The England No8 one of those on a booking from previous games; one more means she’d miss the semis if England get there. Lucy Bronze and Lauren Hemp are in the same position.

Mayra Ramirez is proving a real handful for the Lionesses, a big and powerful presence with excellent close control - she tees up Caicedo now and the eventual shot is blocked.

34’ - England 0-0 Colombia

12:05 , Karl Matchett

Colombia getting most of their joy down the flanks, but England are then able to dart into those spaces in the channels behind them if the South Americans over-commit. The final pass from both sides hasn’t been great so far.

Ramirez leaves Greenwood on the floor, possibly a flailing arm, but Caicedo’s cross is eventually cleared and away come England once more.

Replays show a pretty firm arm or two by Ramirez on Greenwood, who is left with blood coming from her nose. Again nothing from the officials - Sarina Wiegman not happy at all.

30' - England 0-0 Colombia

12:02 , Karl Matchett

Daly goes for goal again, this time right-footed and from 25 yards - it’s a good connection but always just rising too high and it flies a few yards over the bar.

Russo clatters into Carabali with a perfectly good tackle to put the ball out for a goal kick - down goes the defender once more and Colombia slow proceedings again. Clearly a part of the approach today.

26’ - England 0-0 Colombia

11:58 , Karl Matchett

Ref has to finally have a word - the American speaks with Bright and Carabali at a corner over some shoving and firm handling. Greenwood’s corner is deflected out to Stanway and she puts it back to the far post - Daly heads on target but it’s saved by Perez!

23’ - England 0-0 Colombia

11:57 , Karl Matchett

Daly now takes a whack on the face as Colombia continue their aggressive approach. Down she goes but no foul given - could have been a card in all honesty.

England doing generally well in possession, patient and consistent, but not really carving Colombia’s defence open just yet.

But it is chaotic at times from the South Americans - those spaces will open up if this continues.

18’ - England 0-0 Colombia

11:52 , Karl Matchett

Hemp beats substitute Guzman who then piled through her and leaves the England star in a heap on the floor. Arias, who Guzman replaced, is in tears on the bench after having been subbed early on.

Now down the left a cross finds Usme but Bright is there to make a good clearance.

England having to bide their time to break out in numbers at the moment.

14’ - England 0-0 Colombia

11:46 , Karl Matchett

Usme opts to line one up from range and it’s fierce, but blocked by the head of Greenwood. The England defender then also helps play out from deep and the Lionesses can build from deep once more. Colombia aggressive and happy to break play up for now, retaining a counter-attacking threat too.

Linda Caicedo escapes Carter down the left and cuts inside, but the curling effort goes miles off-target as Earps watches on.

10’ - England 0-0 Colombia

11:42 , Karl Matchett

Bronze rises and wins a header in the box, it’s half-cleared amid appeals for handball and now Vanegas is down with an apparent head injury. Needs a little treatment.

Carolina Arias is replaced by Ana Maria Guzman, a victim of one of those blocks a few moments ago which has left her injured.

Russo rises now and glances a header on target - an easy one to save, but a warning for Colombia at England’s threat from the wide areas again.

4’ - England 0-0 Colombia

11:38 , Karl Matchett

Toone just starting to get a few touches in the build-up play now and England starting to go through the gears when spaces open up.

Then it’s a massive chance for England - and some desperate defending by Colombia keeps them at bay! A move down the right opens space and although the offside flag eventually goes up, Russo and Lauren Hemp both had chances which were bravely blocked.

1’ - England 0-0 Colombia

11:35 , Karl Matchett

Underway! Early possession for Colombia and a couple of early moments for Mary Earps to deal with but no great concerns for the No.1

Lots and lots of support for Colombia here, England basically facing an away atmosphere in this game.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England vs Colombia

11:24 , Karl Matchett

Player ready to come out shortly - they are in the tunnel. We are just a few minutes from kick-of. Reminder of the lineups again:

England XI: Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Bronze, Stanway, Walsh, Daly; Toone; Russo, Hemp

Colombia XI: Perez; C. Arias, Caribali, D. Arias, Vanegas; Ospina, Bedoya; Ramirez, Santos, Caicedo; Usme

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England vs Colombia

11:15 , Jamie Braidwood

England have been installed as the new favourites in the Women’s World Cup odds after the USA and Germany crashed out of the competition.

The Lionesses were also on the brink of an early exit, but they held their nerve to beat Nigeria on penalties in the Round of 16.

UK bookmakers are now offering 3/1 on England to lift the trophy, which leaves them ahead of Spain, Japan and France in the outright betting.

They must now navigate a tricky quarter-final clash with Colombia at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Saturday (11.30am, ITV1).

Get the latest England vs Colombia odds here

Women’s World Cup: England vs Colombia

11:09 , Karl Matchett

What an epic shoot-out that was - Mackenzie Arnold seemed to be at the heart of everything good and bad there but ultimately it’s the Matildas who progressed to the semi-finals.

AND NOW - we’re straight onto our second game, which is only 20 minutes away due to how long that shoot-out went on for!

It’s England vs Colombia and the winner will indeed face the co-hosts in the last four.

Women’s World Cup: Australia beat France on penalties!

11:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Unbelievable scenes in Brisbane! Australia will play the winner of England vs Colombia!

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Women’s World Cup: Australia beat France on penalties!

11:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Courtnee Vine for Australia....

SCORES!!!!!!!!!! AUSTRALIA WIN ON PENALTIES!

The hosts are through to the semi-finals after one of the most dramatic penalty shoot-outs you will ever see!

Australia win it on the third attempt, and the co-hosts go crazy in Brisbane! What a win for them, and the World Cup!

COURTNEE VINE IS AN AUSTRALIAN HERO 🇦🇺



She sends #AUS to the #FIFAWWC semi-finals! pic.twitter.com/TklkRMgDUj — ITV Football (@itvfootball) August 12, 2023

Women’s World Cup: Australia vs France

10:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Clare Hunt to win it for Australia....

SAVED!!! This is extraordinary! What a save by Durant! What a hand to save France!

Vicki Bècho for France.... MISSES! Becho hits the post with Arnold beaten!

It’s match point number three for Australia!

Women’s World Cup: Australia vs France

10:56 , Jamie Braidwood

The ninth penalty...

Kenza Dali for France... SAVED BY ARNOLD! She tips it around the post!

BUT NO! Arnold goes off her line early! THERE WILL BE A RETAKE!

ARNOLD SAVES AGAIN!!!!!!!!!!!

Australia will have another penalty to win it!

Women’s World Cup: Australia vs France

10:52 , Jamie Braidwood

Unreal drama! France are alive! Geyoro next... SCORES! But Arnold should have saved it! She wants a retake! Now Australia can’t miss!

Katrina Gorry... SCORES! Just... Durand HAD to save that.... but it squirms through.

Sakina Karchaoui for France... IN OFF THE BAR!

The sudden death continues... Tameka Yallop... a long run up... SCORES!

Maëlle Lakrar for France... A straight run-up... SCORES! France ahead again!

Ellie Carpenter for Australia... another long wait... SCORES! In off the post! We’re getting down to the end of the order now...

Women’s World Cup: Australia vs France

10:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Ève Périsset for France... she came on for the shootout... SAVED by Arnold, she tips it onto the post.

Australia have a kick to win it !

AND IT’S ARNOLD WHO HAS THE KICK! THE GOALKEEPER!

Arnold to win it.... MISSES! SHE HITS THE POST!

Women’s World Cup: Australia vs France

10:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Back to all-square....

Wendie Renard for France... SCORES! Arnold goes the wrong way. France lead.

Now it’s Sam Kerr for Australia.. what a story this would be. SCORES!!! Just... Durand should have saved that.

Eugenie Le Sommer, France’s record scorer.... SCORES! France back into the lead.

Now young Mary Fowler... SCORES! Best penalty of the shoot-out! Thundered in!

It’s sudden death now...

Women’s World Cup: Australia vs France

10:41 , Jamie Braidwood

HERE WE GO!

France have to face the home crowd... it’s Selma Bacha first... SAVED! Mackenzie Arnold makes the stop to her right!

Caitlin Foord for Australia... SCORES! Cool as, into the bottom left!

Diani next for France... SCORES! Stares Arnold in the eye and rolls the penalty into the bottom left.

Steph Catley next, Australia’s penalty taker... SAVED! Durand goes the right way!

Women’s World Cup: Australia 0-0 France

10:37 , Jamie Braidwood

PENALTIES! After a goalless 120 minutes, Australia and France go to penalties.

And to make things even more dramatic, France have brought on a penalty specialist, in goalkeeper Solène Durand!

Will that risk pay off or backfire for France and Herve Renard?

(Getty Images)

Women’s World Cup: Australia 0-0 France

10:23 , Jamie Braidwood

110 mins: It’s still goalless, somehow! Cortnee Vine goes close for Australia at the front post, almost squeezing a finish with a flick. Australia then have to hack away, after another scramble in the six-yard back. Arnold also had to make a flying stop to her right.

Are we heading to penalties?

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England vs Colombia

10:12 , Jamie Braidwood

Team news! England make one change for the quarter-final, with Ella Toone replacing the suspended Lauren James. Whether that’s a straight swap or signals a formation change, we’ll have to wait and see.

England: Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Bronze, Stanway, Walsh, Daly; Toone; Russo, Hemp

Ready to take on Colombia! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Y5dhD0riuD — Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 12, 2023

Women’s World Cup: Australia 0-0 France

10:08 , Jamie Braidwood

NO GOAL! France think they hae the breakthrough - but it’s disallowed! Alanna Kennedy nods the ball down and into her own net - but Wendie Renard committed the foul on Caitlin Foord just before. It’s a huge let off for Australia.

Women’s World Cup: Australia 0-0 France

09:54 , Jamie Braidwood

EXTRA TIME! Australia are now going through what England did against Nigeria: the horrible nerves of extra time. There is nothing to separate France and the co-hosts, although both teams have had their chances.

Women’s World Cup: Australia 0-0 France

09:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Here’s Peyraud Magnin’s save from Raso - this feels like it’s heading to extra time. Still locked at 0-0 with 10 minutes to go.

What an effort, Hayley Raso 😮‍💨



What a save, Pauline Peyraud-Magnin 👏#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/VnzG5xRZde — ITV Football (@itvfootball) August 12, 2023

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England vs Colombia

05:36 , Jamie Braidwood

England have been installed as the new favourites in the Women’s World Cup odds after the USA and Germany crashed out of the competition.

The Lionesses were also on the brink of an early exit, but they held their nerve to beat Nigeria on penalties in the Round of 16.

UK bookmakers are now offering 3/1 on England to lift the trophy, which leaves them ahead of Spain, Japan and France in the outright betting.

They must now navigate a tricky quarter-final clash with Colombia at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Saturday (11.30am, ITV1).

Get the latest England vs Colombia odds here