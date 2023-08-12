England vs Colombia LIVE! Women’s World Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

England vs Colombia LIVE!

The Lionesses are out to win their third Women’s World Cup quarter-final in a row today when they face South American stars Colombia in Sydney. England may be the favourites, but this could well prove a very tricky test for the European champions.

A penalty shootout was required for Sarina Wiegman’s side in the last-16 as they overcome a strong Nigeria side, a game which saw star attacker Lauren James sent off for an igmonious stamp on her opponent. The Chelsea youngster is suspended today and it will be interesting to see how England line up in her absence.

Colombia have beaten Germany and South Korea en route to the quarter-finals and boast a supreme mix of youth and experience, which the Lionesses must not underestimate. Follow England vs Colombia LIVE via Standard Sport’s matchday blog, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground!

England vs Colombia updates

Kick-off: 11.30am BST | Stadium Australia

How to watch: ITV1

England team news

Colombia team news

Evening Standard score prediction

England - Colombia

How to watch England vs Colombia

09:00 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on ITV1, with coverage starting at 10.45am for an 11.30am BST kick-off on Saturday morning.

Live stream: The ITVX app and website will offer a free live streaming service.

England vs Colombia LIVE!

08:50 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of England vs Colombia!

Kick-off at Sydney’s Stadium Australia comes at 11.30am BST and we have Simon Collings at the ground to provide expert analysis, along with Marc Mayo on the play-by-play calls for this live blog.

Join us for all the build-up, match action and reaction in the Lionesses’ Women’s World Cup quarter-final...