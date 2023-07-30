England vs China, Women’s World Cup 2023: When is it and how to watch on TV

Lucy Staniforth has joined the England squad on standby - Getty Images/Naomi Baker

England will be seeking revenge in their final match in Group D as they face China – a side which got the better of the Lionesses when they last met in 2015. Eniola Aluko scored in the 2-1 defeat to the 1999 World Cup finalists.

Now, as European champions and ranked No 4 in the world, England will come into the tie as favourites over China – who sit at No 14.

For more about Keira Walsh’s injury, go here:

What and when is it?

England play China in their final group game on August 1 at noon (BST).

Where is the match being played?

The match is being played at Coppers Stadium in Adelaide.

How to watch

The match will be broadcast by ITV.

Who are China?

China currently rank 14th in the Fifa women’s rankings, one place below fellow Group D opponents Denmark. They are the current AFC Women’s Asian Cup champions, a title they’ve now a record nine times.

What are China saying?

Discussing the prospect of facing England in the group stage, China’s manager, Shui Qingxia, told CGTN: “They are definitely strong opponents, but that doesn’t mean we must give up our own advantage.”

She later added: “I want to take this opportunity to find out our advantages over the European teams. I don’t think they will see us as an easy competitor. We are no easy piece of cake.”

What are England saying?

Upon finding out who England had been drawn to face in in Group D, head coach Sarina Wiegman said: “It’s an exciting group”.

Speaking specifically on China, Wiegman added: “They are in transition a little bit, or they were in transition. At the Olympics they were struggling, they have a new coach and won the Asian Cup.”

Who else is in England’s group?

This match against China will complete Group D, with England winning their opening World Cup game against Haiti, before narrowly beating Denmark.

What do the other World Cup groups look like?

Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

Group B: Australia, Ireland, Nigeria, Canada

Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan

Group E: United States, Vietnam, Netherlands, Portugal

Group F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, Panama

Group G: Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina

Group H: Germany, Morocco, Colombia, South Korea

Story continues

What are the fixtures?

Women's World Cup 2023 fixtures

Who is in England’s squad?

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona), Katie Zelem (Manchester United)

Forwards: Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Katie Robinson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Alessia Russo (Manchester United)

Lionesses plan to ‘do it for Keira’ as Rachel Daly admits ‘heartbreak’ at seeing Walsh injury

By Tom Garry

Rachel Daly says she breathed a sigh of relief at the news that England team-mate Keira Walsh has not ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament, after the “heartbreak” of seeing Walsh injured in their World Cup win over Denmark.

And the Aston Villa striker has now called on the Lionesses to “do it for Keira” when they meet China in Adelaide on Tuesday as they bid to secure their place in the knockout stages of the tournament.

Walsh has been ruled out of the Group D game against the Asia Cup champions but the Football Association said on Saturday that the Barcelona star will remain at England’s Terrigal World Cup base to continue her recovery while further assessment of her knee continues, so Walsh has not yet been ruled out for the full remainder of the tournament.

”[It was] a sigh of relief, I suppose, when it wasn’t the dreaded three-letter word, and we’re all just here to support her and get her through whatever she needs,” Daly said of Walsh.

“Initially, obviously, it was heart-breaking. You always fear the worst in those situations. She’s such a pivotal part of our team on and off a pitch, so it was tough. It’s not nice to see anyone get injured.

“She’s in good spirits. That’s Keira all over. She’s always got a smile on her face. She’s in and around the team, obviously in the best place possible for recovery and obviously we’re just there to support her, whatever she needs.”

Keira Walsh (right) was stretchered off against Denmark leaving England with questions about who can replace the midfielder - Getty Images/Cameron Spencer

Despite the blow of losing Walsh, the subject of the world record women’s transfer fee when she moved from Manchester City to Barcelona for just over £400,000 in Sep 2022, for the game against China, Daly says the team have the strength-in-depth to continue their World Cup challenge.

“It’s difficult losing a player of her ability and the quality that she brings,” Daly added. “But that’s why Sarina [Wiegman] built a 23-player squad and the depth that we’ve got. Obviously, things will have to change [in the XI], that’s natural when we lose a player, but, you know it’s a team game, and we have to get on with it and ultimately to get the job done for Keira as well.

“I think what you saw on Friday [against Denmark, after Walsh was carried off] was the resilience side that we have. It was obviously so difficult losing her, but we’ve got players to step into that role.

“It will be tough, but we know that, and we’ve got players to step in and ultimately it’s a team game and it’s not just about one individual. Obviously, it’s heart-breaking to see and not be able to play with us, but I think everyone just set up as well for her.”

Asked if the China game therefore represented a moment for somebody else in the squad to seize an opportunity, Daly continued: “Absolutely. And yes, it’s sad to see someone not be able to play, but it’s a fantastic opportunity for somebody else to step up. And yes. It’s a team game, and we have to see what Sarina puts out there. But everyone is capable of stepping in.

“There are going to be tough moments, and that’s the nature of a World Cup tournament. Because teams around us are getting better and better. We’re going to have more chances against us but we’d hope for that. It’s great for the game to see other teams rising and doing so well. We’ve played two really difficult oppositions and going on to our third, so we’re going to get tested and that’s how we deal with it is the resilience side of it that we’re going to take on into the next however many games.”

England will qualify for the last-16 if they avoid defeat against China, and doing so would also guarantee the Lionesses top the group. That would set them up for a last-16 meeting with the Group B runners-up in Brisbane next Monday, July 7.

Although they have yet to concede a goal in the World Cup, at the other end, Wiegman’s team have scored just twice so far in the tournament and only one from open play. However, Daly says she is not concerned by that and seems confident that more goals will come, adding: “No, it’s not a concern. I think with two games into the tournament, two wins, you have to look at the positives.

“We’ve got two really good wins against two really good teams. I think there’s a lot of outside noise about goals scored, but it’s not a problem within. We need to get through and hopefully get better and better every game.”

England will look to close their group strongly with a win against China. Back them to win with these Women’s World Cup betting offers and free bets.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.