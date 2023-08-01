England vs China LIVE: Women’s World Cup team news as Lionesses make three changes

England target a place in the Women’s World Cup knock-out stages in their Group D decider against China.

The Lionesses have won both games so far against Haiti and Denmark, but Sarina Wiegman’s side have not had it their own way so far, grinding out a pair of 1-0 victories.

Top spot for England would also set up a last 16 tie against Nigeria, while Denmark battle a spirited Haiti side also competing for qualification. You can see the best tips, predictions and bets for England vs China, here.

Elsewhere, the United States survived a mighty scare against Portugal to narrowly reach the last-16. The defending champions needed to avoid defeat but were inches away from crashing out when Portugal substitute Ana Capeta struck the post in stoppage time.

10:59 , Mike Jones

China XI: Zhu; Li, Shuang Wang, Wei Yao, Shanshan Wang; Yang, Lou, Chen, Lingwei Yao; Wu, Linyan Zhang.

England XI: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Carter, Greenwood; Zelem, Stanway; Daly, James, Hemp; Russo

10:57 , Mike Jones

What is the team news?

England midfielder Keira Walsh has been ruled out of the match against China, but could play later in the World Cup after the Lionesses confirmed she had not suffered an ACL injury.

England have a fully fit squad elsewhere. Sarina Wiegman made two changes for the win against Haiti, with Lauren James and Rachel Daly set to keep their places.

Laura Coombs replaced Walsh when she was stretchered off against Denmark and could start, with Georgia Stanway moving back to the holding role.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Portugal 0-0 USA

10:54 , Mike Jones

Former Spain midfielder, Vicky Losada, is worried about how the USA will fare against Sweden in the next round. Speaking on ITV 1 she said:

“I think Portugal’s style was one of the worst to play against for USA. Sweden is a bit similar to them. They need to analyse, bring their confidence up.

“It’s great to see how the tournament is changing, how the small teams are getting better and I think it’s amazing for women’s football in general.”

Meanwhile, former Scotland midfielder, Kim Little, spoke about the USA’s struggles against Portugal adding: “It is unusual for the USA to be in this position and credit to Portugal for their performance.

“They tired a little in the second half and they got the chance at the end. I really enjoyed watching them.”

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Portugal 0-0 USA

10:50 , Mike Jones

Portugal end their first World Cup campaign with a clean sheet from two of their three games.

Only Switzerland and Japan (both with three) have more in this summer’s competition. It’s a heartbreaking way to go out of the tournament but the US pipped them right at the end.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Portugal 0-0 USA

10:47 , Mike Jones

Alex Morgan came out for the post-match interview and gave her thoughts on the US’s campaign so far.

“It’s tough to be second, we wanted to go through first,” she told ITV. “This team gave everything, we just didn’t put the ball in the back of the net.

“In the last few minutes, we had to hold it down and get the result to move on. It’s not the result we wanted but we move forward. It’s just not going in the back of the net.

“We have so many corners and we have so many opportunities, we get the crosses. It’s just unlucky. It’s about following through with shots and making the right decisions in front of goal.”

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Portugal 0-0 USA

10:44 , Mike Jones

Group E standings.

After a 7-0 mauling of Vietnam, the Netherlands finish top of Group E and make it into the last-16 as group winners with seven points.

The USA come second on five. Their draw against Portugal was enough to keep them ahead of the European side with end their campaign on four points.

Vietnam round out the group with three defeats from three and a -8 goal difference.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Portugal 0-0 USA

10:42 , Mike Jones

Who will the USA play next?

Now that the world champions are into the knockout rounds we can speculate who they’ll face in the last-16. The most likely opponent is Sweden.

They are currently top of Group G with two wins from two. Italy have a chance of beating them to the top spot but will need to heavily defeat South Africa and hope Argentina beat Sweden.

The Netherlands are probably going to take on Italy with the US facing Sweden.

That match will be a belter.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Portugal 0-0 USA

10:40 , Mike Jones

The United States are now undefeated in their last 18 games at the World Cup, their longest unbeaten streak in the competition. Can they go all the way again?

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Portugal 0-0 USA

10:38 , Mike Jones

There were no celebrations from the USA at full-time. They knew that they’ve gotten away with one and came mere inches away from heading out of the World Cup.

It hasn’t been the dominant campaign that everyone was expecting from the current champions. They’ve got plenty to work on before their next match.

In Keira Walsh, England lose the one player who is impossible to replace

10:35 , Ben Fleming

“I’ve done my knee.”

Keira Walsh knew it immediately, and then came the words to devastate the Lionesses and England’s chances of winning the World Cup as well. That’s how significant a blow losing Walsh is for any amount of time, let alone the tournament and potentially beyond.

If England had one irreplaceable player, it would be Walsh. If Sarina Wiegman could have chosen any star to protect for the rest of the World Cup, it would have been their holding midfielder and pass master.

Walsh may yet still make an unlikely return later in the tournament but she will certainly be missing today against China. What kind of player are they losing? Click below to find out:

Why Keira Walsh is irreplaceable for England

Women’s World Cup LIVE: England vs China

10:30 , Mike Jones

Group D standings

England currently sit top of Group D with one match left to play. They take on China who, realistically, need to win in order to progress as Denmark will likely defeat bottom placed Haiti in the other match.

Here’s how the group looks at the minute:

1. England - 6 points (+2 goal difference)

2. Denmark - 3 points (+0)

3. China - 3 points (+0)

4. Haiti - 0 points (-2)

Darts, colouring in and 1,000 bags of Yorkshire tea: Inside the Lionesses’ World Cup den

10:25 , Ben Fleming

The central coast beaches of Terrigal are a far cry from the metropolitan hustle and bustle of nearby Sydney, but they provide a fitting “home away from home” for the Lionesses as they embark on their Women’s World Cup campaign.

This quiet town, about 51km (32 miles) north of Australia’s largest city, is an environment in which the team can free themselves from the stresses of a major tournament.

It’s the first time the FA have ever allowed the media access to an England base camp and Kay Cossington, the FA’s women’s technical director, and Anja van Ginhoven, England’s women’s general manager, are excited to reveal what they’ve delivered for the squad.

Take a look inside the Lionesses’ World Cup camp below:

Lionesses’ den: Inside England’s 2023 World Cup base in Terrigal

Elsewhere in the Women’s World Cup

10:15 , Ben Fleming

If you are just tuning in now, the final matches in Group G have just wrapped up, and what a tense final few moments it was as the United States survived a mighty scare against Portugal to advance to the knockout stages. The defending champions needed to avoid defeat but were inches away from crashing out when Portugal substitute Ana Capeta struck the post in stoppage time.

The USA held on to scrape a 0-0 draw, enough to secure progress to the last-16 while knocking Portugal out, but the four-time winners missed out on top spot in Group E. That position was claimed by the Netherlands, who thrashed Vietnam 7-0. It means the USA will face the winners of Group G in the last-16, which is likely to be Sweden.

England prepare to face China in Adelaide

10:05 , Jack Rathborn

England vs China - all the key info

09:55 , Ben Fleming

When is England vs China?

The match will kick off at 12pm BST on Tuesday 1 August at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide.

How can I watch it?

England’s match against China will be shown on ITV 1 and on ITV X, with coverage starting at 11:15am.

What do Lionesses need to do to qualify for last 16 of Women’s World Cup?

09:45 , Jack Rathborn

England will qualify for the knockout stages of the Women’s World Cup as long as they avoid defeat to China in the finale of Group D.

The Lionesses have opened their World Cup campaign with back-to-back wins over Haiti and Denmark to take control of their fate.

But China’s late win against Haiti last time out means there is still work for Sarina Wiegman’s side to do - with either Australia or Nigeria waiting in the last-16.

England have only lost once under Wiegman but will be without key midfielder Keira Walsh for their final group fixture.

What do England need to qualify for Women’s World Cup last-16?

England can cope without Keira Walsh – here is how Sarina Wiegman can adjust

09:34 , Jack Rathborn

hen Keira Walsh got injured, there was a collective groan of sympathy for a world-class player missing the rest of the tournament, but also for the rest of England’s squad. They must now deal with the loss of Walsh, the deep-lying playmaker who knits the team’s approach play together and so brilliantly patrols the space in front of the back four.

Walsh is probably Sarina Wiegman’s most important player, certainly in the absence of Leah Williamson and Beth Mead, and England have now lost all three of the players who led them to European Championship glory.

I have a lot of empathy for this team. In 2002, Faye White, Katie Chapman and I were all out. White had an ACL injury and my leg was broken. Chapman was pregnant. At the time, we were all integral players for England and were trying to qualify for the World Cup. In the group stages, we finished second to Germany in the group which meant we went into a play-off system. We beat Iceland over two legs and then had to play France to see who would clinch the final spot for the World Cup. We lost both games. I remember thinking that the three of us being out was a driving factor to not qualifying for the 2003 World Cup. It was devastating to watch France progress through the tournament and England not have any involvement.

Kelly Smith: England can cope without Keira Walsh — here is how Lionesses can adjust