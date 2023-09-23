England vs Chile: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, team news, lineups, venue, odds today

England are back in Rugby World Cup action this afternoon as they take on Chile in Lille.

Having gone into the tournament with confidence low after a terrible run of results, Steve Borthwick’s side have managed to find a way to get the job done and they are sitting pretty in Pool D after two matches.

Wins over Argentina and Japan, their two toughest group opponents on paper, have England leading the way and well on track for a place in the quarter-finals, even if there are still plenty of questions to answer.

Free-flowing, attacking rugby is expected of England against tournament debutants Chile, who are ranked 22nd in the world and have already been beaten comfortably by Japan and Samoa at the World Cup.

Date, kick-off time and venue

England vs Chile takes place today, September 23, 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 4.45pm BST.

The game will take place at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille.

(Getty Images)

Where to watch England vs Chile

TV channel: In the UK, the England vs Chile game will be broadcast live and free to air on ITV1, with coverage starting at 3.55pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the action live online via the ITVX website and app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live match blog, featuring expert analysis from rugby correspondent Nick Purewal at the ground.

England vs Chile team news

Borthwick has shuffled his pack as expected against Chile, resting some key stars and giving opportunities for others to impress. Marcus Smith gets the nod at full-back, replacing Freddie Steward, with Henry Arundell and Danny Care also starting.

Owen Farrell is available again after suspension and the England captain returns in place of George Ford, who has been so impressive in the tournament so far.

Maro Itoje, Jamie George and Courtney Lawes are among the forwards who are handed a rest, with Bevan Rodd and Theo Dan both getting their chance to show what they can offer along with the likes of Jack Willis, George Martin and David Ribbans.

Story continues

(Getty Images)

Chile’s best hopes of picking up a positive result at the tournament appear to have now gone, but they will be keen to take advantage of any complacency from a much-changed England side.

Doncaster Knights back-rower Martin Sigren will lead his country out once again as Chile coach Pablo Lemoine makes nine changes to the side beaten by Samoa. Benjamin Videla makes his first start at scrum-half.

England vs Chile lineups

England XV: Smith; Arundell, Daly, Lawrence, Malins; Farrell, Care; Rodd, Dan, Sinckler, Ribbans, Martin, Ludlam, Willis, Vunipola

Replacements: Walker, Marler, Stuart, Chessum, Earl, Youngs, Ford, Marchant

Chile XV: Urroz; Game, D Saavedra, Garafulic, Velarde; Fernandez, Videla; Lues, Bohme, Dittus; C Saavedra, Eissmann; Sigren (c), Silva, Escobar

Replacements: Dussaillant, Lastra, Gurruchaga, Huete, Orchard, Martinez, Carvallo, Ayarza

England vs Chile referee

The referee for Saturday’s game is South African Jaco Peyper.

England vs Chile prediction

England have been dogged in their opening two wins, though a match against Chile appears to be the perfect opportunity for attacking flair to come to the fore.

There has been a strong reliance on a kicking game so far in the tournament, but Borthwick’s side must show they can do more than just grind opponents down. More excitement with ball in hand is needed against Chile.

Even with all the changes expected, England should have more than enough to ease to a comprehensive bonus-point win, and those coming into the side will be keen to make an impression in Lille.

Smith will add a bit more unpredictability as he starts as an auxiliary playmaker at full-back, while there will be plenty of focus on Farrell to see if he can match the performances produced in his absence by Ford.

Chile started well against both Japan and Samoa, but the gulf in class eventually told and more of the same can be expected here. England will likely be made to work hard in the early stages, but they should then be pulling away in comprehensive fashion.

England to win, by 40 points.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

This will be the first time the two teams have faced each other.

England vs Chile latest odds

England to win: 1/500

Chile to win: 50/1

Draw: 50/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).