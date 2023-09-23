England vs Chile referee: Who is Rugby World Cup official Jaco Peyper

(Getty Images)

South Africa’s Jaco Peyper is one of the referees at this year’s Rugby World Cup.

The vastly experienced official returns for a third tournament having also overseen games at the 2015 and 2019 editions.

Born in Bloemfontein, the 43-year-old made his officiating debut in Super Rugby in 2008.

After taking charge of the final of the 2011 Junior World Championship, Peyper made the step up to fully fledged international rugby in 2012.

A place on the World Cup panel followed three years later, with Peyper joining compatriot Craig Joubert on the 12-strong team.

Joubert’s retirement from regular officiating to take up a development role with World Rugby left Peyper established as the top South African whistler.

In Japan in 2019, Peyper was selected to take charge of a quarter-final, sending off France’s Sebastian Vahaamahina for throwing an elbow during a narrow defeat to Wales.

The referee was subsequently stood down from consideration for a semi-final appointment, though, after appearing to mock Vahaamahina’s actions while posing with a group of Wales fans in a photo posted to social media.

His career at the top level has continued, though, with Peyper given the marquee opening fixture of this year’s tournament between France and New Zealand and a strong contender for another appointment or two in the knockout rounds.

Which games is Jaco Peyper refereeing at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?

France v New Zealand – Pool A (8 September, Paris)

Referee: Jaco Peyper (SA)

ARs: Karl Dickson (Eng) & Christophe Ridley (Eng)

TMO: Tom Foley (Eng)

England v Chile – Pool D (23 September, Lille)

Referee: Jaco Peyper (SA)

ARs: Pierre Brousset (Fra) & Andrea Piardi (Ita)

TMO: Marius Jonker (SA)

Japan v Samoa – Pool D (28 September, Toulouse)

Referee: Jaco Peyper (SA)

ARs: Ben O’Keeffe (NZ) & Craig Evans (Wal)

TMO: Marius Jonker (SA)