England vs Brazil player ratings: Jude Bellingham shows class as Phil Foden struggles to make impact

Jude Bellingham got frustrated at the constant attention the Brazilian were giving him - PA/Nick Potts

England suffered their first defeat at Wembley in 20 matches as 17-year-old Endrick’s goal was enough to give Brazil the victory.

It was a feisty friendly in the capital and one that may well shape Gareth Southgate’s thinking ahead of this summer’s European Championships.

So who made a good bid for a spot in the squad for the tournament in June and July, and who had a night to forget? This is how Telegraph Sport rated the England players.

England (4-2-3-1)

Good with his feet again. But beaten by Endrick and earlier saved by Walker’s goalline clearance, then the post came to the rescue when Lucas Paqueta got a shot past him. 6/10

Handed the captain’s armband but only lasted 20 minutes before he went off injured. Had cleared off the line when Vini Jr ran through. 6/10

Fizzed balls into the midfield from the backline and also carried into the central areas himself. Has not played much with Harry Maguire this season but will start at the Euros with him. 6/10

Harry Maguire

His error let Rodrygo through just before the break but he got away with one as the Brazilian fired wide. At the other end was a threat and headed over the bar from a set-piece. 6/10

Harry Maguire was a threat at set pieces but at the back his error nearly led to a Rodrygo goal - Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

End-product needed more quality but that might be due to lack of games. His shots were wayward but his set-pieces were a threat and he got up the left flank well. 5/10

Drew early foul going forward from Paqueta, then set up a chance for Ollie Watkins and gave the midfield plenty of energy. Penalty shout turned down. 6/10

Good corner delivery will be a threat at the Euros. Also got on the end of free-kicks and put in a disciplined performance in front of his back four. 7/10

Another one who took good set-pieces. Would have liked to have found a little more room on the right flank and drifted inside to get involved in play. 5/10

Phil Foden struggled to make an impression as he drifted infield to try and influence play - Getty Images/Mark Leech

Jude Bellingham

Shows his class whenever on the ball and England look threatening when they can find him. Has to be careful with referees as he got frustrated with being fouled and got booked himself. 7/10

Story continues

Saw lots of the ball and did well cutting inside. Had shots deflected wide and also saved, then sent through Watkins during

another promising move. 7/10

Ollie Watkins

Went over the bar in the 18th minute and was encouraging that he was found in that position. Good work linking up

with Gordon when he created a chance. 6/10

Substitutes

Ezri Konsa 20 (Walker), Jarrod Bowen 67 (Bellingham), Joe Gomez 67 (Chilwell), Lewis Dunk 67 (Maguire), Mainoo 75 (Gallagher), Rashford 75 (Gordon)

Konsa progressed into the game after his early introduction. Dunk was caught out by Raphinha after being part of a raft of second-half subs. Mainoo looked comfortable with his first touches in international football.

Not used: Sam Johnstone (g), Aaron Ramsdale (g), Jarrad Branthwaite, Ivan Toney, James Maddison