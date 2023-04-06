England vs Brazil LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more from Women’s Finalissima at Wembley

England host Brazil at Wembley as the champions of Europe meet the champions of South America in the first ever women’s edition of the Finalissima.

The inaugural meeting of continental champions follows on from the revival of the men’s fixture at the same venue last summer and provides Sarina Wiegman’s side another opportunity to test themselves against a strong opponent ahead of this summer’s World Cup.

The Lionesses are yet to be beaten under Wiegman and will be hoping for another famous night at the home of English football where they lifted the European Championship trophy and defeated the current world champions, the United States, back in October.

Brazil, winners of an eighth Copa America Femenina last year, now take on the Lionesses for the first time since Wiegman’s appointment as head coach and will be hopeful of ending England’s unbeaten run.

Follow all the action as England take on Brazil in the Women’s Finalissima:

England host Brazil in the first ever edition of the Women’s Finalissima, with kick off at 7.45pm

Millie Bright has withdrawn from the squad and Beth Mead is not yet fit to play

Brazil suffered a major injury blow as Marta is ruled out due to a muscular issue

England XI: Earps; Bronze, Carter, Williamson, Greenwood; Walsh, Stanway, Toone; James, Russo, Hemp

Brazil XI: Leticia; Lauren, Kathellen, Rafaelle, Tamires; Antonia, Ary, Luana, Kerolin; Zaneratto, Geyse

19:25 , Mike Jones

Brazil will become the 19th different nation England have faced under Sarina Wiegman.

The Lionesses have beaten all but two of the 18 sides they have faced under her management (Canada and Czech Republic the only exceptions – a draw a piece).

England remain unbeaten under the Dutchwomen with 25 wins and four draws - scoring 137 goals and conceding just nine.

Vision behind Lionesses shines light on need to fill football’s leadership void

19:20 , Mike Jones

With less than five months to go until the Women’s World Cup, Fifa was facing a growing crisis. Three of the teams hoping to go into the tournament as contenders were instead in disarray. The France captain Wendie Renard, recognised by Fifa as one of the best players in the world, was out, withdrawing from her national team to “preserve her mental health”. Olympic champions Canada were at war with their governing body over equal pay. Spain, too, were still split following a fissure last September, with 15 of their players banished from selection.

But Gianni Infantino had an exciting announcement: Fifa was ready to unveil its first ever global fan ambassador ahead of this summer’s World Cup. “She lives and breathes futebol,” Infantino beamed. “When you get to meet Adriana, you feel right away her warmth, kindness and how approachable and passionate she is about our game.” It was, of course, Adriana Lima, the Brazilian supermodel, ready to “develop, promote and participate in global initiatives”, among other vague but supposedly real responsibilities.

In response, Fifa and Infantino were called “tone deaf” and “out of touch” with the women’s game. The most stinging criticism came from the former Australia international Maya Dodd, who before becoming one of the first women to sit on Fifa’s executive committee had to first campaign for women to be allowed a seat at the table. As Dodd pointed out, Fifa as an orgnanisation says it wants to empower girls and women, yet seemed to be attempting to sell the biggest World Cup in history towards some sort of male gaze. “Where a supermodel fits into this is truly baffling,” she said.

Vision behind Lionesses shines light on need to fill football’s leadership void

19:18 , Mike Jones

The fans are arriving at Wembley ahead of kick off. This should be an exciting match, can England win it?

19:15 , Mike Jones

England and Brazil will go head-to-head for a fourth time, with the Lionesses winning the first two encounters (1-0 in October 2018 and 2-1 in February 2019), before losing the most recent meeting in October 2019 (1-2). The Lionesses have won five of their six games against South American opposition, although they did lose their most recent such encounter - that match against Brazil in 2019.

19:10 , Mike Jones

This will be the third meeting between England and Brazil on English soil, with all three encounters coming at a different stadium.

A 1-0 win for the Lionesses at Meadow Lane in 2018, a 2-1 win for Brazil at the Riverside Stadium in 2019 and Thursday’s game being played at Wembley.

England’s World Cup squad: Who’s on the plane, and who’s got work to do?

19:05 , Mike Jones

England are into the final months of their preparations for this summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, where the Lionesses will look to add to their Euros triumph with the game’s biggest prize.

Sarina Wiegman’s side will be among the favourites as England aim to win the World Cup for the first time. The core of the team that won England their first major international trophy for 56 years remains, but Wiegman has also looked to evolve her squad ahead of her second major tournament in charge.

The England manager made history by becoming the first coach to name the same starting team in all six games and win the European championships last summer but the Euros also proved how important depth throughout the squad can be.

And with just weeks to go until the end of the season, time is running out for players on the fringes of Wiegman’s plans to stake their claim. So ahead of the World Cup, who’s on the plane to Australia and New Zealand, and who’s got work to do to make the squad?

Predicting England’s World Cup squad: Who’s on the plane?

19:00 , Mike Jones

Brazil have lost two of their three meetings with England, a 1-0 friendly defeat at Nottingham’s Meadow Lane in October 2018, and a 2-1 SheBelieves Cup loss in the USA in February 2019.

Their only victory over the Lionesses did happen on English soil however, a 2-1 friendly win at Middlesbrough in October 2019 in the teams’s most recent meeting.

Head coaches addresses Brazil youth development

18:55 , Mike Jones

England manager Sarina Wiegman says she is “surprised and disappointed” with Brazil’s support of the women’s game in regard to youth national teams.

“I hope they get as soon as possible, U15, U16, U20, U23 teams, because Brazil needs that.” she said, “I’ve been there, I’ve seen lots of girls, I’m just a little bit surprised and disappointed too, it would be good for them.”

Brazil manager Pia Sundhage added: “Right now, if we have World Cup 2027 in Brazil it is not just the weeks or month of the World Cup, but it is about taking care of what comes before and after,”

“In order to do that it’s time that Brazil steps up. Because right now we have no U15 national team, or U16, we maybe have U17 and right now the U20 aren’t playing.

“Girls, or boys, that want to watch the game want to represent Brazil … If you’re 15 years old you can do that in England, you can do that in Sweden, but you can’t do that in Brazil,

“You have to do the right thing, you have to put in the structure and organisation.”

Brazil line-up

18:52 , Mike Jones

Brazil XI: Leticia; Lauren, Kathellen, Rafaelle, Tamires; Antonia, Ary, Luana, Kerolin; Zaneratto, Geyse

As #GuerreirasDoBrasil 🇧🇷 estão escaladas para a Finalíssima! A bola rola às 15h45 (Brasília) e você assiste o jogão na tela do SBT e ESPN/Star+! VAMOOOOOOS! 💪🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/LyRdtKlBnq — Seleção Feminina de Futebol (@SelecaoFeminina) April 6, 2023

White backs James to shine

18:51 , Mike Jones

The Lionesses’ record goalscorer, Ellen White, retired following England’s victory at the European Championship and says she is looking forward to watching the young players come through the ranks.

"It’s been really exciting to watch those youngsters coming in and expressing themselves in an England shirt," White told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Lauren James this season has burst on to the scene. I just think that she’s got something different which none of the other players in that team have. She’s a really exciting talent."

England team changes

18:46 , Mike Jones

Sarina Wiegman makes a whole heap of changes to her starting XI and brings back many of her first choice players.

Alex Greenwood, Keira Walsh, Ella Toone and Lauren James are the only players who remain in the team that drew 1-1 with Norway last time out.

Mary Earps starts in goal and Lionesses captain Leah Williamson returns too.

England line-up

18:40 , Mike Jones

England XI: Earps; Bronze, Carter, Williamson, Greenwood; Walsh, Stanway, Toone; James, Russo, Hemp

18:40 , Mike Jones

England will start the game tonight as favourites at Wembley.

Ranked fourth in the world, Sarina Wiegman’s side are unbeaten since April 2021 - a run of 29 fixtures - and have not suffered defeat under their Dutch coach. This includes victory at Euro 2022 and a win over world champions United States at Wembley last October.

In contrast Brazil come into the game on the back of consecutive defeats, having lost to the United States and Canada at the SheBelieves Cup in February.

A Finalissima to show England how far they’ve come

18:35 , Mike Jones

A sold out Wembley and silverware on the line: England have been here before. So, ahead of the inaugural Women’s Finalissima, it came down to Pia Sundhage, the experienced head coach of Brazil, to provide some context. A legendary striker for Sweden, Sundhage is credited with scoring the first goal in a women’s match at Wembley in what was a 2-0 win against England in 1989. Things, though, were a little different then.

“We didn’t have crowds,” Sundhage chuckled, as the 63-year-old returned to the new Wembley, where tonight the Lionesses will play in front of almost 90,000 for the third time in under a year. “It’s a fantastic journey for women’s football, the time of my life,” said Sundhage, a little struck by what the Lionesses have built under Wiegman, who she called the “best coach in the world”.

It is England’s victory at the European Championships which has led to this match against Brazil, the champions of South America. The Finalissma, a symbol of the political and strategic partnership between Uefa and Conmebol, is a welcomed test for England to have at this stage of their World Cup preparations, with kick off in Australia and New Zealand a little more than three months away.

A Finalissima to show England how far they’ve come

‘We will experiment’ says Wiegman

18:30 , Mike Jones

England play two matches during this international call-up and will face Australia after taking on Brazil tonight. Sarina Wiegman says she will use both games to experiment with different players and tactics ahead of the World Cup this summer.

"We will experiment a little less because we have two games and are at a different stage but loads on players are high so we will try to manage that too," she said.

"We will play to win but also to develop. Then we will see what we still want to see and how players come out of the game."

‘It’s going to be a special night’ says Souza

18:25 , Mike Jones

Brazil defender Rafaelle Souza, who plays for Arsenal and is the only England-based player in Brazil’s squad, spoke about her excitement for tonight’s Finalissima.

She said: "It is going to be a special night with all these people here. I feel special to have this opportunity. I played in the Olympics with 70,000 people and it was amazing.

"This game will be important not just for women’s football but for me as a player. I will tell my child I played at Wembley in front of 90,000 and it will be special for me."

‘This is the time of my life’ says Sundhage

18:20 , Mike Jones

Pia Sundhage was the first women to score an international goal at the old Wembley Stadium, having scoreed for Sweden against England in 1989.

The head coach of Brazil women’s team then led the USA to the 2012 Olympic title in front of 80,203 supporters at Wembley, in a tournament which was widely considered a watershed moment for women’s football in this country.

Sundhage has journeyed a long road to get to this stage and is excited for tonight’s 90,000 sell out at Wembley.

“I am feeling old and young at the same time! Can you imagine?” Sundhage said, “Back then we didn’t have any crowds at all. Press conferences? Nada. And here we are.

“It is a fantastic journey women’s football has taken and I just want to emphasise how important it is because we have spoken about having women in positions [of power] – when I was young, we didn’t even have women’s players to look up to. It was Cruyff, Pele and Beckenbauer.

“Now today you can mention a lot of great [women’s] players and role models and also great coaches. So this is the time of my life.”

Lauren Hemp praises decision to remove white shorts from England kit

18:15 , Mike Jones

Lauren Hemp praised the decision to change England’s new kit from white to blue shorts as a “massive step in the right direction".

“I really like it,” said the Manchester City forward, “It’s a nice change. I like different kits with bright colours which is obviously what we’ve got. I’m excited to play in it.

“It’s really important to us as players. It’s been in discussions for years and it’s important we feel confident when we’re playing.

“This is a massive step in the right direction and Nike have taken a lot from our discussions in the past to make it real now and now we can feel comfortable when sometimes we might not have been if it was your time of the month.

“It’s great to move away from the white shorts, not having that worry and focusing on the game in hand.”

Lionesses switch to blue shorts for Women’s World Cup after players voice period concerns

18:10 , Mike Jones

The Lionesses will wear blue shorts at the Women’s World Cup this summer after players voiced concerns over the impracticalities of wearing white shorts when they are on their period.

England wore all-white as they won the European Championships on home soil last year but Nike have unveiled significant changes to the kit’s design for the World Cup. The home kit features dark blue shorts, mirroring the trim on the white shirt, while the away kit is based around a lighter blue shade with patterned design.

England players revealed during the Euros last summer that discussions had taken place with Nike around changing the colour of home kit’s shorts, with forward Beth Mead saying that the squad were “hopeful for change” ahead of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Lionesses switch to blue shorts after players voice period concerns

What is the Finalissima?

18:05 , Mike Jones

Finalissima is a newly re-introduced competition played between the winners of the Copa America and the Euros.

The men’s game has been held on three occasions, 1985 and 1993 under the name of the ‘Intercontinental Cup’ before being relaunched in 2022 under the ‘Finalissima’ name.

Argentina were victorious in the tournament last year winning 3-0 against Italy thanks to goals from Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria and Paolo Dybala at Wembley.

Today’s fixture is the first time that a women’s version of the fixture will take place. Wembley once again hosts the match and it’s another sell out crowd to see the Lionesses play.

England vs Brazil prediction

18:00 , Mike Jones

Sarina Wiegman’s unbeaten England should be strong enought to take victory in the first edition of the Women’s Finalissima as they continue their preparations for the World Cup.

England 2-1 Brazil

England vs Brazil predicted line-ups

17:55 , Mike Jones

England XI: Earps; Bronze, , Williamson, Carter, Greenwood; Toone, Walsh, Stanway; James, Russo, Kelly

Brazil XI: Luciana; Bruninha, Lauren, Rafaelle, Tamires; Geyse, Ary Borges, Kerolin, Adriana; Bia Zaneratto, Nunes.

What is the early team news?

17:50 , Mike Jones

Sarina Wiegman named a largely settled squad ahead of the Finalissima, though Lucy Parker could press for an international debut after a recent return to fitness. Millie Bright was forced to withdraw due to a knee injury, with Lotte Wubben-Moy called up in the central defender’s stead. With Beth Mead unlikely to be fit for the World Cup, Wiegman will continue to assess her forward options.

Brazil, meanwhile, have suffered a major injury blow with Marta ruled out with a muscular issue. Palmeiras midfielder Duda Santos has been called up to replace the country’s all-time top scorer. Andressa Alves has also been added to Pia Sundhage’s squad, with Nycole another injury absentee.

How to watch the Finalissima

17:45 , Mike Jones

England vs Brazil is due to kick off at 7.45pm BST on Thursday 6 April at Wembley Stadium in London.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV. Coverage begins on ITV4 at 7pm BST, before moving to the main ITV1 channel at 7.30pm.

Registered users can stream the action for free via ITVX.

17:05 , Mike Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Women’s Finalissima between England and Brazil at Wembley.

The champions of Europe take on the champions of South America for the first time in Women’s football after England defeated Germany 2-1 in extra-time of the Euro 2022 final while Brazil beat Colombia 1-0, securing their eighth Copa America success in nine attempts.

Both sides will be looking to make history by winning the inaugural edition of the competition, following in the footsteps of Argentina who won the men’s version in June 2022.

Sarina Wiegman will want to continue her unbeaten streak as head coach of the Lionesses but may tweak the personnel and tactics as she continues to experiment ahead of the Women’s World Cup this summer.

Kick off for this one is at 7.45pm and we’ll have all the build-up, team news and updates from this huge clash at Wembley.