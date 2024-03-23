England vs Brazil LIVE: Latest team news and line-ups ahead of Wembley friendly tonight

England face Brazil at Wembley tonight as Gareth Southgate’s side continue their Euro 2024 preparations with a marquee friendly fixture. The Three Lions have been hit by an injury crisis in what is their penultimate match before Southgate names his training squad for the European Championships this summer, with captain Harry Kane and winger Bukayo Saka among those who will play no part against Brazil tonight.

That could lead to opportunities for several names on the fringes of Southgate’s plans to make their case to be brought to Germany. Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney could be asked to lead the line in Kane’s absence, while Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon and Manchester United’s 18-year-old midfielder Kobbie Mainoo could get the chance to make the debuts against the Selecao.

Brazil have also been hit by injuries ahead of the March international break and could be left with an inexperienced line-up at Wembley, although coach Dorival will still have the likes of Vinicius Jr and 17-year-old star talent Endrick to call upon. England are playing their first match of the year and will be back in action when they host Belgium at Wembley on Tuesday night.

England vs Brazil LIVE

England face Brazil at Wembley with kick-off at 7pm, live on Channel 4

Three Lions continue Euro 2024 preparations but squad hit by injury crisis

Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer all ruled out of tonight’s match

Gareth Southgate dismisses Manchester United job speculation ahead of Euro 2024

15:01

England boss Gareth Southgate says he will not speak to any interested parties until after Euro 2024 and called speculation linking him to Manchester United “completely disrespectful” to Erik ten Hag.

This summer could well prove the 53-year-old’s fourth and final tournament in charge of the national team with his Football Association contract expiring in December.

Story continues

Southgate says contract talks are on the back burner with his full focus on glory in Germany, but the background noise dialled up this week following reports of Manchester United’s potential interest.

“I think there are two things from my point of view,” Southgate said. “One is that I’m the England manager. I’ve got one job, basically, to try and deliver a European Championship. Clearly before that, two important games this week.

“And the second thing is Manchester United have a manager and I think it’s always completely disrespectful when there’s any speculation about a manager that’s in place. I’m president of the LMA so I don’t have any time for that sort of thing, really.”

England manager Gareth Southgate is fully focused on Euro 2024 (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Gareth Southgate on England injuries, with Kane a doubt for Belgium

14:41

Gareth Southgate on England injuries:

“No Kane, no Henderson, no Palmer for tomorrow. Bukayo arrived with a hamstring problem so didn’t train and has gone back, but everybody else is available to play.

“One or two have had not so many minutes in the last couple of weeks but everyone else has trained fully with us. There are a few different aspects to it, everybody across the league has a high number of injuries. Everyone wants a simple solution but some players have had unfortunate injuries.

“[Kane] crashed into the net and it forced something on his ankle. Some players have had runs of injuries, maybe played too many games after coming back from injuries – it’s a raft of things. The intensity of games and additional minutes could be an aspect of that.

“We’ve got a long list of 40 players and a third are unavailable – the highest we’ve ever had, no question. Kane is a big doubt for the second game; the others we’ll know more Sunday.”

Harry Kane and Cole Palmer the latest England absences amid mounting injury crisis

14:21

England have been dealt a blow – and an opportunity – as they head into their final friendlies ahead of Euro 2024, with three more players struggling with injuries and likely to miss Saturday’s game against Brazil – including captain Harry Kane.

The Bayern Munich striker will join winger Bukayo Saka on the sidelines, after the Arsenal star returned to his club earlier this week with a hamstring issue.

Gareth Southgate revealed that Kane is unlikely to feature in either match across the international break, with the Three Lions facing Belgium on Tuesday.

Additionally, Chelsea’s in-form Cole Palmer and new Ajax signing Jordan Henderson are set to sit out the weekend clash with the Selecao. Southgate was left lamenting the fact that up to a dozen players were unavailable for selection as the summer tournament draws close.

(The FA via Getty Images)

14:09

England vs Brazil predicted line-ups

14:05

Predicted line-ups

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Chilwell; Gallagher, Rice, Bellingham; Bowen, Watkins, Rashford.

Brazil XI: Bento; Danilo, Bremer, Beraldo, Wendell; Guimaraes, Luiz; Raphinha, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr; Richarlison.

What is the Brazil team news?

14:03

Brazil are facing a significant injury list made longer with the withdrawal of Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes this week. Neymar, Gabriel Martinelli, Casemiro and Marquinhos are all absent, while a debutant is certain to begin in goal with neither Alisson nor Ederson available.

What is the England team news?

14:02

England are without a number of regular squad members, including Jack Grealish, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier, while Harry Kane, Cole Palmer and Jordan Henderson were all ruled out by Gareth Southgate.

Anthony Gordon, Jarrad Branthwaite and Ezri Konsa were the uncapped individuals included in Gareth Southgate’s initial selection, while Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has also been brought up to the senior squad.

England vs Brazil

14:01

When is England v Brazil?

England v Brazil is due to kick off at 7pm GMT on Saturday 23 March at Wembley Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viwers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Channel 4, with coverage from the broadcaster from 6pm GMT. A livestream will be available via the Channel 4 app or website.

Good afternoon

14:00

England continue their build-up to Euro 2024 with an encounter with Brazil at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate’s side concluded their qualifying campaign in impressive fashion in the autumn and have four fixtures left until the start of the tournament this summer.

This then represents a crucial opportunity for Southgate to assess the options he has both to make his squad and start in Germany, even in the absence of a couple of key figures.

Brazil manager Dorival Junior will also hope to learn plenty about his team as he eyes a title tilt at this summer’s Copa America.

Follow all the build-up in today’s match blog and get everything you need to know, below.

Is England v Brazil on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch tonight