England vs Brazil: Finalissima prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

England and Brazil will make history tonight when they contest the first Women’s Finalissima at Wembley.

The game pits the European champions against the champions of South America and offers another yardstick from which Sarina Wiegman can measure her team’s progress.

Even since the Lionesses won Euro 2022, they have shown signs of progress. Still unbeaten under Wiegman’s watch, they even brushed the USWNT aside at Wembley to make a statement ahead of the World Cup.

Brazil offer another challenge and a win here would only raise more confidence.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Date, kick-off and venue

England vs Brazil is scheduled for a 19.45pm BST kick-off tonight, Thursday 6 April, 2023.

Wembley Stadium in London will host.

Where to watch England vs Brazil

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on free-to-air TV in the UK on both ITV1 and STV, with coverage starting at 19.30pm.

Live stream: ITVX and the STV Player (both free with a subscription) will offer a live stream on mobile devices, laptops, games consoles and more.

England vs Brazil team news

Millie Bright has been ruled out, alongside Fran Kirby and Beth Mead. Manchester City goalkeeper Sandy MacIver, meanwhile, has been ruled out but Wiegman has opted not to call up a replacement.

Wiegman has 24 players to pick from ahead of England’s game with Brazil on Thursday and Tuesday’s clash with Australia.

Unbeaten: England are flying under Sarina Wiegman (The FA via Getty Images)

Brazil will be without the legendary Marta and Duda Santos has replaced her. Luana has been brought in to replace Duda Sampaio.

England vs Brazil prediction

Unbeaten in 29 games, England look imperious at the moment. So good at Wembley, there is little reason to doubt them.

England to win 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

England wins: 2

Draws: 0

Brazil wins: 1

England vs Brazil latest odds

England to win: 1/3

Draw: 7/2

Brazil: 13/2