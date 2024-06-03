England v Bosnia LIVE: Line-ups and team news as Kieran Trippier captains hosts in Euro 2024 warm-up tonight

England begin their preparations for Euro 2024 this evening, with Bosnia and Herzegovina their opponents in a first warm-up friendly encounter, with another to come against Iceland on Friday.

After that it’s onto the tournament itself with Gareth Southgate’s side facing Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia in the group stage - though before that, the manager must cut his squad from 33 down to 26, making Monday night’s match a crucial one for a handful of hopefuls who still have something to prove before the final group is confirmed for Germany.

Matters are further complicated by a handful of players not being available this time around, with Luke Shaw still injured, John Stones joining the squad late and Jude Bellingham winning the Champions League final on Saturday night. That means opportunity knocks for others, though, and they must quickly impress Southgate to make the plane. Follow all the latest buildup and match action between England and Bosnia below:

England face Bosnia and Herzegovina in a pre-Euro 2024 friendly with kick-off at 7:45pm BST

Gareth Southgate without several faces including Bellingham, Stones, Maguire, Saka and Foden

Ollie Watkins or Ivan Toney expected to lead the line

Up to five players could win their first cap for the Three Lions

England have just two matches this week before Euro 2024 is upon them - with Gareth Southgate still needing to refine his squad and decide which seven he is going to cut from his preliminary group.

The first of those warm-up friendlies takes place on Monday night with the Three Lions in action against Bosnia and Herzegovina, with a host of absentees meaning spots are definitely up for grabs if players impress when handed the chance to start.

But who should get the nod?

Recent results haven’t been great for Southgate and Co - no wins in the last three.

Those latest games did come after a run of eight wins in nine, to be fair, which spanned most of qualifying. But of late it has been average at best: 1-1 away to North Macedonia, a 1-0 defeat to Brazil and a 2-2 draw with Belgium.

Only one goal in those three matches scored by an England player in open play, that being Jude Bellingham’s late equaliser in the last match.

Southgate will be hoping for a significantly better return in these two outings.

England’s summer fixture lineup....so far!

3 June vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, Newcastle - friendly

7 June vs Iceland, Wembley - friendly

16 June vs Serbia, Gelsenkirchen - Euro 2024 Group C

20 June vs Denmark, Frankfurt - Euro 2024 Group C

25 June vs Slovenia, Koln - Euro 2024 Group C

Gareth Southgate believes England’s Euros bid will benefit from cricket star Ben Stokes’ “brilliant session” on adapting a fearless mindset whilst embracing pressure and nerves.

The Euro 2020 finalists’ preparations to go one better this summer are under way, with the majority of the squad convening at their temporary County Durham base on Wednesday.

England welcomed a special guest to Rockliffe Hall over the weekend as they put in the groundwork for Germany, with Test captain Stokes imparting his wisdom to those going for Euro 2024 glory.

Bosnia captain Edin Dzeko feels Monday’s opponents England can win Euro 2024

Bosnia and Herzegovina captain Edin Dzeko believes England can win Euro 2024.

England host Bosnia in a friendly fixture at St James’ Park on Monday and the visitors arrived in Newcastle earlier on Sunday.

It is the start of a new era for Bosnia after they appointed former forward Sergej Barbarez as head coach in April following a failure to qualify for this summer’s European Championship in Germany.

After Monday’s clash with England, Bosnia will travel to Italy for a friendly and Dzeko, who spent five years at Manchester City, feels both teams can win Euro 2024.

Luke Shaw has good chance of making England’s Euro 2024 squad

Gareth Southgate says Luke Shaw has gone from a long shot to having a “good chance” of recovering from injury in time to make England’s Euro 2024 squad.

The 28-year-old has endured an injury-hit season with Manchester United and has been laid low with his latest muscle issue since mid-February.

Shaw was expected to return in early May only to suffer a setback, leaving the left-back in a race against time to make this summer’s European Championship squad.

Southgate included the Euro 2020 final goalscorer in his 33-man training group but admitted he was a “long shot” and somewhat of a “wild card”.

Shaw is set to miss both warm-up friendlies against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland, but the England boss has been enthused by his progress.

England skipper Harry Kane continued to work his way back towards full fitness as Gareth Southgate and his players stepped up their preparations for Euro 2024.

The 30-year-old Bayern Munich striker was among 26 players who trained at Middlesbrough’s Rockliffe Park headquarters on Sunday ahead of Monday night’s friendly clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Kane missed the final two games of his club’s season with a back injury sustained in the Champions League semi-final second-leg defeat by Real Madrid.

Gareth Southgate has warned it will not just be a “procession to Berlin” for England amid their injury problems as he admitted that the troubled seasons of Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips have left him over-reliant on Declan Rice.

England will enter Euro 2024 as one of the favourites but Southgate is worried by injury problems in the midfield after omitting his vice-captain Henderson and dropping Phillips, a stalwart of his Euro 2020 squad, in March. The England manager revealed he has never had such a complicated build-up to a tournament with so many injuries, particularly in defence.

But in midfield, Southgate faces a question of who to partner with Rice – with the uncapped Adam Wharton and Curtis Jones named in his 33-man training squad and Trent Alexander-Arnold a midfield option – and believes he may have to change his tactics if Arsenal’s £105m signing is ruled out. He is reluctant to use Jude Bellingham in a deeper role in midfield but accepts he may have to.

England boss Gareth Southgate has been “pleased with the progress” Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are making as the Manchester United duo look to prove their fitness for Euro 2024.

The pair missed the Red Devils’ victorious conclusion to a bumpy season through injury but were included in the 33-man training squad taking part in a 10-day pre-tournament camp.

Maguire and Shaw linked up with England early in a bid to prove their fitness as they recover from muscle injuries that have kept them out for a month and three months respectively.

They are set to miss Monday’s friendly at St James’ Park against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland’s visit to Wembley on Friday but are progressing well, along with Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon, who was also absent from training.

Kieran Trippier has confirmed he is fit and well to tackle England’s Euro 2024 finals campaign after finding himself at the centre of rumours he was out of the tournament.

The 33-year-old specialist right-back could once again line up at left-back for his country at a major tournament with Luke Shaw facing a race against time to work his way back from injury before the opening Group C fixture against Serbia on June 16.

Trippier joined up with the Three Lions squad himself on the comeback trail having not played 90 minutes since February because of a calf injury, and off the back of a gruelling post-season trip to Australia with the Magpies which sparked a major scare when he was substituted 37 minutes into a friendly clash with Tottenham in Melbourne.

England manager Gareth Southgate is still weighing up the attacking options for his Euro 2024 squad and said that while Jack Grealish has not played as much as he would have liked this season, he is still in the running to make the cut.

Marcus Rashford was left out of the provisional 33-man squad for Germany and there has been talk that Grealish could be the next big name axed with Southgate set to cut the squad to 26 players by June 7.

Grealish made just 20 Premier League appearances for Manchester City this season, scoring three goals, and was an unused substitute in their FA Cup final defeat by Manchester United last month.

When will England’s final Euro 2024 squad be announced and how many players can be named?

Gareth Southgate has named England’s training squad for this summer’s Euro 2024 as he begins whittling down his selection to the final 26 players.

England will play two warm-up games before the tournament, taking on Bosnia at St James’ Park on Monday 3 June, before facing Iceland at Wembley on Friday 7 June.

The following day, Southgate will name his official 26-man squad for the European Championship in Germany.

Here is everything you need to know about the squad announcement.

Gareth Southgate’s England side will face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the first of two warm-up friendlies ahead of the start of Euro 2024.

The Three Lions travel to Newcastle on 3 June for the first step in their preparations ahead of the summer tournament, which begins in Germany on 14 June.

England’s first game takes place against Serbia on 16 June, but before that, Southgate needs to narrow down his 33-man provisional squad to just 26 players.

This game will likely help to decide who occupies those final spots on the plane to Germany, but some England stalwarts will be injured for the game, with players such as Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka unavailable, the former having won the Champions League just 48 hours beforehand.

So expect plenty of changes, with the England manager experimenting with different players as he tries to trim his squad, and certain players trying to grab their last chance at a spot on the plane.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Five talking points ahead of England vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

England ramp up their Euro 2024 preparations with a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday evening.

Ahead of the clash at St James’ Park, we have a look at five of the main talking points, including which debutants might feature, a mix of defensive options and which forward leads the line in what is sure to be an audition to be Harry Kane’s understudy.

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of England’s first warm-up match ahead of Euro 2024.

With just two matches to play and seven players to be cut from the preliminary squad, Gareth Southgate still has a lot to sort out just 11 days before the tournament starts in Germany.

The Three Lions play Bosnia and Herzegovina tonight, before facing Iceland on Friday...and naming their final 26-man squad on Saturday 8 June. Stay tuned for all the latest buildup and news.