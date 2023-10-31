Is England vs Belgium on TV? Channel, time and how to watch Lionesses

Lauren Hemp scored against Belgium in the first match between the sides (AFP via Getty Images)

England will travel to Belgium for their second match of their double-header against the side in the Women’s Nations League in just five days.

At the King Power Stadium on Friday night, the Lionesses prevailed and secured all three points after Lauren Hemp struck early, but despite dominating possession and having numerous chances, they were unable to kill off the game.

The Netherlands sit top of the group on goal difference, having beaten Sarina Wiegman’s side, and England will want to make sure they stay level on points with the top-placed team, who travel to Scotland on Tuesday.

A place in the Olympics is at stake, with the four group winners in League A (which England are in) meeting in the semi-finals and the two finalists joining France as the 2024 Olympic Games’ European representatives.

England have been nominated as the nation to secure qualification on behalf of Team GB. Here’s everything you need to know about the match and you can find tips and a betting preview for the game here:

When is it?

England take on Belgium at the King Power at Den Dreef Stadium in Leuven on Tuesday 31 October at 7.30pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

The Nations League match will be shown live on ITV4 and on the streaming service ITVX, with coverage starting at 6.45pm GMT.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Fran Kirby pulled on an England shirt for the first time in a year when she was brought on as a substitute against Belgium in Leicester.

Kirby missed the World Cup after undergoing knee surgery in March.

Lauren James was ruled out of both games against Belgium with a concussion.

Odds

Belgium 8/1

Draw 4/1

England 3/10

Prediction

As they did in Leicester England will just sneak through, although they will have to be wary of Belgium’s direct threat.

England 2-1 Belgium.