England vs Belgium LIVE: Latest team news and line-ups as Kobbie Mainoo set to start Wembley friendly tonight

England face Belgium at Wembley tonight as Gareth Southgate’s side look to get back to winning ways following defeat to Brazil on Saturday. The Three Lions lost their unbeaten run as a result of Endrick’s late winner, while the injury crisis face Southgate’s team has worsened as England continue their Euro 2024 preparations.

Southgate is dealing with an “incredible number” of absent players, with captain Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka joined on the sidelines by Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker, who pulled out of the England squad following the 1-0 defeat to Brazil.

But it has led to opportunities for others to impress Southgate, with tonight’s match England’s final fixture before the squad for the Euros is announced in May. Kobbie Mainoo could make his full England debut after winning his first cap off the bench at the weekend, while Ivan Toney is also set to be involved tonight.

Follow live updates from England vs Belgium in tonight’s live blog, while you can get the latest odds and tips on the match, here

England vs Belgium: Latest updates from Wembley

England face Belgium in Wembley friendly, with kick-off at 8pm tonight

Gareth Southgate’s side in action for final time before Euro squad announced

England without several first-choice names as injury crisis continues

Kobbie Mainoo set to make full England debut after winning first cap

England beaten by Brazil on Saturday while Belgium drew with Ireland

Good afternoon

14:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Following a late defeat against Brazil at the weekend, England continue their Euro 2024 preparations as Belgium visit Wembley.

Having fallen to a first defeat since the Qatar World Cup against the Selecao, England welcome Belgium as one of their final three fixtures before the start of the summer tournament. They will face both Iceland and Bosnia and Herzegovina before their opener against Serbia on 16 June.

This game presents Gareth Southgate with another chance to evaluate some of the members of his potential summer squad, with a few notable absences and players such as Kobbie Mainoo, Conor Gallagher and Jarrod Bowen playing for a spot in the side.

For Belgium, it gives manager Domenico Tedesco the opportunity to build a new-look team before they open their Euro 2024 campaign against Slovakia on 17 June.

Follow live updates as we build-up to kick-off: