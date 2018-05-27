England vs Barbarians LIVE: Latest score as Chris Ashton bags a first-half hat-trick in frantic game at Twickenham

England Rugby begin their summer campaign by taking on the Barbarians at Twickenham ahead of their tour of South Africa, with Eddie Jones’ side looking to snap their three-game losing streak after a disappointing Six Nations.

In the absence of Dylan Hartley and Owen Farrell, Chris Robshaw and George Ford share the captaincy duties, with Jones unable to select any players from Saracens and Exeter Chiefs after Saturday’s Premiership final. Jones has also taken a few selection gambles, with Elliot Daly at full-back and Mike Brown on the wing, while Danny Cipriani awaits his return after being named on the bench.

One man among the Barbarians team sheet stands out most as Chris Ashton returns to Twickenham determined to show the national team what they are missing, but he is not the only big name turning out for the international side. Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe will captain a team packed full of international players, with Scotland’s Finn Russell at fly-half and Rugby World Cup winner Malakai Fekitoa among the replacements.

What time does it start?

England vs Barbarians kicks off at 15:00 BST.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Action from 14:30 BST.

Teams

England: Elliot Daly; Jonny May, Henry Trinder, Piers Francis, Mike Brown; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Joe Marler, Jack Singleton, Kyle Sinckler; Elliot Stooke, Joe Launchbury; Chris Robshaw, Tom Curry, Zach Mercer.

Replacements: George McGuigan, Ellis Genge, Nick Schonert, Josh Beaumont, Mark Wilson, Dan Robson, Danny Cipriani, Denny Solomona.

Barbarians: Chris Ashton; Josua Tuisova, Semi Radradra, Josh Matavesi; Niyi Adeolokun; Finn Russell, Rhodri Williams; Denis Buckley, Benjamin Kayser, John Afoa; Ultan Dillane, Sateleki Timani, Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe, Justin Tipuric, Victor Vito.

Replacements: Tatafu Polota-Nau, Loni Uhila, Ramiro Herrera, Joe Tekori, Nili Latu, Greig Laidlaw, Luke McAlister, Malakai Fekitoa.