England vs Barbarians LIVE rugby: Latest score and updates as Will Skelton shown red card but Baa Baas lead

(Getty Images)

England host the Barbarians at Twickenham this afternoon looking to gain valuable momentum ahead of a tour to Australia in July.

Eddie Jones is looking ot use his “teabag theory” to rate and review the rookies for the Red Rose. Look out for uncapped full-back Tommy Freeman and hooker Jack Walker at Twickenham. But Jones will also look for significant displays from Joe Cokanasiga, Mark Atkinson and Bevan Rodd to punch their ticket Down Under. England have plenty of firepower off the bench too with a number of emerging prospects, with the annual non-cap international perfect to cast an eye over the future of English rugby and evaluate the touring squad with an eye-catching display likely to secure selection come Monday.

“It’s all about opportunity,” said Jones. “This is a practise game for Australia and an opportunity for some young guys to show us what they’re capable of under almost Test-like conditions. “We’ll see whether they’re ready for the next jump. Last-minute impressions are always important. We always talk about the teabag theory. You get your tea bag out of the packet and you never really know how good it is until you put the hot water into it. And on Sunday some of these young guys are going to be in hot water, so we’ll see how good the tea is.” Follow all the action live from Twickenham below, score updates, analysis and reaction to a big day for English rugby

England vs Barbarians

HALF-TIME! England 11-19 Barbarians

37’ - TRY! Atkinson throws an interception in his own 22 for a Penaud score (11-19)

36’ - RED CARD! Skelton sent off for contact to the head of Schickerling (11-14)

35’ - TRY! Cokanasiga stretches out for England first try (11-14)

23’ - TRY! Ollivon scored a breakaway interception try (3-14)

17’ - TRY! Penalty try for Baa Baas after a deliberate May knock-on (3-7)

Eddie Jones names experimental line-up at Twickenham ahead of Australia tour

MISSED CONVERSION! England 16-26 Barbarians - 51 min

16:22 , Luke Baker

Story continues

Marcus Smith has played well today but his kicking has been errant. The conversion from near the right touchline misses and the deficit is still ten points.

TRY! England 16-26 Barbarians - 50 min

16:21 , Luke Baker

Better from England, good hands with neat inside passes helping them make ground and a great Marcus Smith show and go.

Into the 22 and Smith directing traffic. Consistently quick ball from Danny Care, he feeds Mark Atkinson, who flicks to Smith and a floated ball to JOnny MAy on the right wing allows the prolific finisher to step inside the defender and slide over.

Great stuff and dare I suggest Care playing 9 instead of Randall helped considerably there...

CONVERSION! England 11-26 Barbarians - 47 min

16:19 , Luke Baker

Love it! The Barbarians tradition of a player in their final game taking a conversion (see Botha, Bakkies for a previous example...) continues as George Kruis takes the opportunity!

Hastoy is lining it up but as it’s right in front of the post, former England lock Kruis nips in, pushes him to one side and slots it! Clever from Kruis to get it out of the way with a gimme, rather than leaving it until a tricky conversion/the end of the game.

TRY! England 11-24 Barbarians - 46 min

16:17 , Luke Baker

A fourth try for Baa Baas! It’s really poor execution from England.

The 22 drop out gives Barbarians ball and after a phase, Yoan Tanga takes crash ball and goes through a huge gap to the side of the ruck, outside the first England defender. Where were the defence?

Tanga bursts to within a metre of the line and Baptiste Couilloud dives over. Simply too easy for the Baa Baas.

England 11-19 Barbarians - 45 min

16:15 , Luke Baker

England win the lineout but Bougarit pinches the ball at the subsequent maul and breaks away! A kick through is dangerous but Marcus Smith gets back and just gets to the ball first and takes it dead.

England 11-19 Barbarians - 44 min

16:14 , Luke Baker

First scrum goes down and Baa Baas under pressure at the second. Yoan Tanga picks up at the back but Callum Chick straight round on him and it’s a turnover penalty. Good work by the England No 8.

And a roar goes round Twickenham because Danny Care enters the fray. On for Harry Randall for his first England appearance since 2018

England 11-19 Barbarians - 43 min

16:11 , Luke Baker

More inaccuracy at the lineout and Barbarians have a great attacking platform. A third lost lineout for England today...

Scrum Baa Baas for the lineout knock-on.

England 11-19 Barbarians - 41 min

16:10 , Luke Baker

Quick half-time update. Patrick Schickerling, who got hit in the head by Skelton in the red-card incident, has failed his HIA so won’t return. Will Collier back on at tighthead. A real shame for Schickerling.

Callum Chick knocks on in the early going and the Baa Baas find a good touch in the home 22. Defensive lineout for Eddie Jones’s troop

KICK-OFF! England 11-19 Barbarians - 40 min

16:08 , Luke Baker

Back underway at Twickenham

HALF-TIME! England 11-19 Barbarians - 40 min

15:54 , Luke Baker

One last chance for England to attack but the lineout is stolen and Couilloud kicks into touch. A muted Twickenham as the teams run off.

Truthfully, a pretty poor half from England but Will Skelton’s red card means that even though they trail, they should turn this round after the break

MISSED CONVERSION! England 11-19 Barbarians - 39 min

15:52 , Luke Baker

Hastoy can’t add the extras, so the lead stays at eight points. Gifting a try not what England wanted just as they went a man up.

TRY! England 11-19 Barbarians - 37 min

15:52 , Luke Baker

Oh dear oh dear England...

An absolute gift from the hosts as England lay the ball in their own 22, Mark Atkinson tries to float the ball out to Joe Marchant but it doesn’t get beyond Damian Penaud who is in the passing channel, catches the ball and has the run-in.

Atkinson won’t have done his touring hopes any good there, even if there was space outside. Poor execution.

MISSED CONVERSION! England 11-14 Barbarians - 36 min

15:50 , Luke Baker

Marcus Smith can’t add the conversion as his kick slips wide right.

But England now within three points and a man to the good after Will Skelton’s red card

RED CARD! England 11-14 Barbarians - 36 min

15:49 , Luke Baker

As we’re waiting for the conversion, TMO flags to the referee to look at earlier foul play. When Schickerling knocked on, Will Skelton makes a dangerous tackle as his shoulder makes contact to the head of the England prop.

Not enough mitigation, he hasn’t wrapped, it’s dangerous and that’s a red card. Poor from Skelton and that’s the right call.

TRY! England 11-14 Barbarians - 35 min

15:47 , Luke Baker

England have barely put together a concerted number of phases. Schickerling knocks on in contact but Barbarians cough the ball back up and Marchant finds grass with a long clearance kick.

The return is collected by Smith who makes a half-step and dummy before offloading to Freeman running a great line. He’s got room and Joe Cokanasiga is outside him. they complete the two on one and Cokanasiga has enough to get towards the line and reach out to dot down.

PENALTY! England 6-14 Barbarians - 33 min

15:44 , Luke Baker

A promising position for England and a neat midfield move sees a player taken out off the ball, winning a penalty in front of the posts on the 22.

Marcus Smith goes for the posts, simple kick and the deficit is narrowed to eight points.

England 3-14 Barbarians - 32 min

15:41 , Luke Baker

Great break by Damian Penaud, who slips through a Mark Atkinson tackle and races into space down the left. A couple of neat offloads but eventually one too many from the Baa Baas and the ball hits the deck.

England dive on the loose ball and survive. England also making the point to the referee that an earlier Barbarians carry looked like a pre-latch. One to keep an eye on.

England 3-14 Barbarians - 32 min

15:39 , Luke Baker

Gorgeous kick by Smith who finds a one-bounce touch inside the Baa Baas 22 from inside his own half. Not a 50/22 as England took it back into their own half but still a field position flipper.

Curry then with a pick and go from a ruck but he knocks on in contact. Not good from England.

England 3-14 Barbarians - 29 min

15:35 , Luke Baker

An early change for England as prop Will Collier replaced by Patrick Schickerling - a former Namibia Under-20 international. Collier doesn’t look injured but doesn’t seem surprised so not sure what is going on there.

Jonny May’s sin bin is over, so England back up to 15 men. They need to start creating some chances with ball in hand.

MISS! England 3-14 Barbarians - 26 min

15:34 , Luke Baker

England try to narrow the deficit with a second Marcus Smith penalty but it misses.

Good work by Bevan Rodd getting over the ball at a ruck and winning the penalty, it’s relatively central but long range and Smith’s effort slips wide.

CONVERSION! England 3-14 Barbarians - 23 min

15:30 , Luke Baker

Simple conversion for Hastoy by the posts and he makes no mistake. This wasn’t what England were hoping or expecting

TRY! England 3-12 Barbarians - 23 min

15:30 , Luke Baker

A spell of kick tennis ends with England earning the scrum in opposition territory. Free-kick won by England and Callum Chick taps and goes but the ball is lost as HArry Randall throws the interception.

Charles Ollivon gathers the ball and sets off on a 70-metre charge for the line! Well, a rumble more than a charge... Randall chases him down and jumps on his back preventing the offload but can’t stop the flanker who powers over. The Baa Baas are flying.

England 3-7 Barbarians - 20 min

15:25 , Luke Baker

Marcus Smith launches an up-and-under that is caught by Spring but Cokanasiga nails him as he lands. Ah, but the ref then determines Cokanasiga is a shade early, so a penalty to the Baa Baas for hitting him in the air.

Lineout Barbarians just outside the 22 now and Botia drops the ball with contact approaching. Not the score we perhaps expected after 20 minutes but the Baa Baas have defended well, perhaps unsurprising with Shaun Edwards as their defence coach.

PENALTY TRY! England 3-7 Barbarians - 17 min

15:22 , Luke Baker

Right, a lot to sort out here but it ends with a penalty try for the Baa Baas and England down to 14.

Barbarians with ball in hand in opposition territory. Spring tries an offload out of the back of the hand in the 22 but it hits the deck.

Reset and Hastoy with a great cross-field kick to Niniashvili on the left flank, who offloads from the floor to Vakatawa. The French centre tries to power over in the corner but Smith and Cokanasiga force him into touch as he tries to ground the ball.

We go to the TMO and Vakatawa is determined to have knocked on when collecting the Niniashvili pass. But now it’s back to the Spring offload, where Jonny May went to intercept and knocked on. It’s deemed deliberate and stopping Penaud scoring a try, so ten minutes in the bin for May and a penalty try for the Baa Baas!

PENALTY! England 3-0 Barbarians - 16 min

15:17 , Luke Baker

Perhaps England should have scored from that break, which came from Marchant’s pass to free Cokanasiga but it’s well defended.

A penalty won instead, Marcus Smith points to the posts and slots the penalty for a 3-0 lead.

England 0-0 Barbarians - 14 min

15:15 , Luke Baker

Concerningly, England are being dominated at the scrum. Bevan Rodd again pinged as Beka Gigashvili out-scrummages him.

The subsequent lineout is errant from the Baa Baas though and Joe Cokanasiga has space to maraud down the right wing. The corwd getting involved as he powers through defenders. The first real linebreak from England.

England 0-0 Barbarians - 11 min

15:12 , Luke Baker

Kick to the corner and a five-metre lineout for England but it’s sloppy and Baa Baas clear. A good take over his head by May and Atkinson fires a pass out to Freeman in space but it’s forward. Baa Baas scrum on halfway.

The continuity hasn’t been there for the hosts so far.

England 0-0 Barbarians - 9 min

15:11 , Luke Baker

Knock-on in contact gives the Baas Baas a scrum in their own 22, which they again win. Racing 92 full-back Max Spring boots to touch near halfway. A more traditional gameplan from the Baa Baas so far than the ‘run from everywhere’ style we sometimes see. I’m sure they’ll become more expansive as the game goes on.

England go aerial in response, Niniashvili gets caught by Cokanasiga and wins the penalty. Great work by the winger.

England 0-0 Barbarians - 6 min

15:07 , Luke Baker

England go through the phases to the right and Freeman makes a half-break but good defence by Niniashvili pushes him into touch.

Baa Baas go quickly and kick away, allowing England to respond and Jonny Hill makes a break through the defensive line. Marcus Smith then slips but puts a money crossfield kick into the hands of Marchant and Smith then tries another but mark called and Barbarians survive.

Some nice early touches from Smith - this sort of game suits his style of play

England 0-0 Barbarians - 4 min

15:05 , Luke Baker

Loose ball and a good carry from Bevan Rodd takes England into Baa Baas territory. Marcus Smith tries a grubber through but it’s brilliantly caught on the full by Ollivon and the visitors clear.

England look to build again

MISS! England 0-0 Barbarians - 2min

15:03 , Luke Baker

Bevan Rodd pinged for hinging at that scrum. You might expect Baa Baas to kick to the corner but they’re going for the posts - a decision booed by the crowd.

Antoine Hastoy lines it up but it drifts wide of the right upright. Still scoreless

England 0-0 Barbarians - 1 min

15:02 , Luke Baker

England full-back Tommy Freeman safely fields the first high ball but Will Collier then knocks on a crash ball. First scrum and it’s a Baa Baas put-in - the Barbarians win the scrum penalty! Not what England needed

KICK-OFF! England 0-0 Barbarians

15:00 , Luke Baker

The game is underway at Twickenham. I think we can guarantee more points than yesterday’s Premiership final at Twickenham. Probably by the 20-minute mark!

England vs Barbarians

14:58 , Luke Baker

God Save the Queen is belted out as a half-full Twickenham joins in. George Krusi sings along in his Barbarians colours as well

England vs Barbarians

14:57 , Luke Baker

The teams are out on the pitch and it’s time for the anthems but first a moment’s applause for Wales and Baa Baas legend Phil Bennett, who died this week.

The Barbarians players form a number ten in honour of the icon.

The Baa Baas are ready

14:55 , Luke Baker

Team line-ups

14:52 , Luke Baker

Here’s how the teams line up at Rugby HQ today.

A late change for England as No 8 Alex Dombrandt has taken a whack to his knee in training. He’ll go for a scan on Monday but Newcastle’s Callum Chick - who wasn’t originally in the 23 - gets the nod to start in his place.

The other big new is the return of Danny Care, who could make his first appearance for the Red Rose since 2018.

England: 15. Tommy Freeman, 14. Joe Cokanasiga, 13. Joe Marchant, 12. Mark Atkinson, 11. Jonny May, 10. Marcus Smith, 9. Harry Randall; 1. Bevan Rodd, 2. Jack Walker, 3. Will Collier, 4. Charlie Ewels, 5. Jonny Hill, 6. Tom Curry (C), 7. Sam Underhill, 8. Callum Chick

Replacements: 16. Jack Singleton, 17. Will Goodrick-Clarke, 18. Patrick Schickerling, 19. Courtney Lawes, 20. Jack Willis, 21. Danny Care, 22. Orlando Bailey, 23. Jack Nowell

Barbarians: 15. Max Spring, 14. Damien Penaud, 13. Virimi Vakatawa, 12. Levani Botia, 11. Davit Niniashvili, 10. Antoine Hastoy, 9. Baptiste Couilloud; 1. Jean-Baptiste Gros, 2. Pierre Bourgarit, 3. Beka Gigashvili, 4. George Kruis, 5. Will Skelton, 6. Dylan Cretin, 7. Charles Ollivon (C), 8. Yoan Tanga

Replacements: 16. Danny Priso, 17. Christopher Tolofua, 18. Sipili Falatea, 19. Thomas Lavault, 20. Nolann Le Garrec, 21. Louis Carbonel, 22. Sekou Macalou, 23, Tani Vili, 24. Thomas Laclayat (travelling reserve)

England in red at Twickenham

14:49 , Luke Baker

England will be in red today at Twickenham. It’s always an interesting challenge playing against the Baa Baas. Half Test rugby, half exhibition rugby. They’ve just got to focus on themselves

Barbarians ready for showtime

14:46 , Luke Baker

Final prep is more or less complete for the Baa Baas.

Shaun Edwards on Barbarians mentality

14:43 , Jack Rathborn

Shaun Edwards: "We have different personalities, I'm more a northern discipline, we have players with incredible natural talent. Playing out wide too and attacking.

“It’s not [frustrating], Fabien said, ‘when we train, when we’re not training, we’re not training’, it adds balance.

“We had two decent sessions, one in Monaco, one in London. We had a team run, not flat out, but it was different.”

“He [Ollivon] is a leader who sets an example, he scores so many tries as a forward, it really helps when forwards muck in and score tries.

“He [Penaud] is one of my favourite players, everybody loves him off the pitch, he's a bit crazy, off the pitch he has a bit of fun."

(Getty Images for Barbarians)

Eddie Jones on England, Danny Care and ‘French Barbarians'

14:38 , Jack Rathborn

“He'll need to have a scan on Monday, that's all we know. We'll have a good idea on Monday after the specialist looks at it. Everything is a step, you want to step in the right direction. Quite a strong, French Barbarians team. It's a nice occasion to show our skills.

“There’ll be a big gap between this game and club games, can the players adapt to it?

“It’s more about ourselves today, we want to play a certain way, show their strengths.

“He [Danny Care] is pretty happy, he’s been great in camp, he’s come back with a great attitude, he’s in good physical conditions, let’s see.

“We just worry about ourselves. They might or might not throw the ball around, kick it a lot, we’re ready for the trickey.”

Fabien Galthié relishing chance to blood French youngsters with Barbarians

14:32 , Jack Rathborn

Fabien Galthié: “It's funny, British Barbarians with many French men, French flair, maybe?

“We have some very young players. No 3 and No 4 in the ranking, they can benefit from the experience in the future.

“It’s a change of plan, change of team. 1973, we watched the Barbarians, against the All Blacks, we showed the players.”

(Getty Images for Barbarians)

England targeting another whitewash of Australia on summer tour

14:25 , Jack Rathborn

Harry Randall has urged England to deliver another series whitewash of Australia during next month’s tour.

Eddie Jones has overseen eight successive victories over the Wallabies since becoming head coach at the end of 2015, a sequence that includes a clean sweep of victories across three Tests the following summer.

Randall is battling with Ben Youngs for the role of starting scrum-half when the series begins in Perth on 2 July and the Bristol half-back views the tour as a chance for England to extend their mastery of an old rivalry.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to go out there and hopefully beat them 3-0 again like the boys did in 2016. It’s a massive challenge,” Randall said.

England targeting another whitewash of Australia on summer tour

Kyle Sinckler to miss England’s tour of Australia due to back injury

14:16 , Jack Rathborn

Bristol prop Kyle Sinckler is set to miss England’s tour of Australia due to a back injury, the PA news agency understands.

Sinckler has not played since Bristol were eliminated from the Champions Cup by Sale in mid-April.

While his injury will not require surgery, it is thought the focus this summer will be on rest and rehabilitation before next season as Bristol continue managing his recovery.

The 29-year-old, who has won more than 50 caps, made his Test debut in 2016 and has proved a key figure during England head coach Eddie Jones’ reign.

Kyle Sinckler set to miss England’s tour of Australia due to back injury

England’s Alex Dombrandt ruled out of Barbarians clash

14:09 , Jack Rathborn

England suffered a setback for their non-cap international against the Barbarians after Alex Dombrandt was ruled out of the Twickenham clash by a knee problem.

Dombrandt sustained the injury in training on Friday and has been replaced at number eight by Callum Chick.

It placed a question mark over the Harlequins back row’s participation in next month’s tour to Australia with Eddie Jones naming his touring squad on Monday morning.

(Getty Images)

Jonny May determined to enjoy final phase of rugby career following knee injury

13:57 , Jack Rathborn

Jonny May enters the final phase of his career determined to enjoy every moment after a spell recovering from a knee injury sharpened his appetite for the game.

May missed England’s Six Nations campaign with a torn meniscus that was initially caused by a kick to the back of the leg by Gloucester team-mate Ruan Ackermann in early January.

Four months later and the electric 32-year-old wing has forced his way back into Eddie Jones’ plans in time for today’s fixture against the Barbarians and the subsequent tour to Australia.

Jonny May determined to enjoy final phase of rugby career following knee injury

Danny Care told he has World Cup chance if he proves himself against Barbarians

13:46 , Jack Rathborn

Danny Care has been told by England that he could figure in their plans for next year’s World Cup if he makes the most of his international comeback.

Care is hoping to play a role in Sunday’s fixture against the Barbarians at Twickenham after earning a surprise recall by Eddie Jones nearly four years after winning the last of his 84 caps.

Although a star of the Gallagher Premiership over the last two seasons through his influence as one of Harlequins’ main attacking threats, Care will be 36-years-old by the time the World Cup is staged in 2023.

Forwards coach Richard Cockerill insists, however, that he will “definitely” be in Jones’ selection thoughts if he proves himself, with the non-cap international against the Barbarians and next month’s tour to Australia his immediate targets.

England duo George Ford and Owen Farrell hailed ahead of Twickenham showpiece

13:00 , Jack Rathborn

George Ford and Owen Farrell have been described as players “relentless in their pursuit of excellence” ahead of taking centre-stage in Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership final.

Leicester Tigers fly-half Ford and Saracens’ tactical controller Farrell unquestionably hold the keys to victory for their teams.

Tigers, chasing a ninth Premiership title in their first domestic showpiece final since 2013, were never replaced as regular-season league leaders across 24 games.

Saracens, meanwhile, are back on the big stage following their relegation to the Championship and £5.36million fine two years ago for repeated salary cap breaches.

England duo George Ford and Owen Farrell hailed ahead of Twickenham showpiece

England vs Barbarians odds

12:45 , Jack Rathborn

Match odds

England win - 8/15

Draw - 33/1

Barbarians win - 5/2

Handicap

England -6 - 1/1

Draw -6 - 16/1

Barbarians +6 - 1/1

George ready to Kruis off into sunset after Barbarians swansong at Twickenham

12:30 , Jack Rathborn

George Kruis admits his career swansong at Twickenham on Sunday could prove an emotional occasion.

The ex-England and Saracens lock will hang up his boots after a final run-out with the Barbarians against his former international team-mates.

At the age of just 32, Kruis has taken a decision to walk away from the game relatively early and focus on his business interests.

For someone capable of such a level-headed choice, the small matter of playing rugby for one last time is itself unlikely to bother him sentimentally.

Yet with a large group of family and friends in attendance, he concedes it could be a different story.

George ready to Kruis off into sunset after Barbarians swansong at Twickenham

England vs Barbarians line-ups

12:15 , Jack Rathborn

England: 15. Tommy Freeman, 14. Joe Cokanasiga, 13. Joe Marchant, 12. Mark Atkinson, 11. Jonny May, 10. Marcus Smith, 9. Harry Randall; 1. Bevan Rodd, 2. Jack Walker, 3. Will Collier, 4. Charlie Ewels, 5. Jonny Hill, 6. Tom Curry (C), 7. Sam Underhill, 8. Alex Dombrandt

Replacements: 16. Jack Singleton, 17. Will Goodrick-Clarke, 18. Patrick Schickerling, 19. Courtney Lawes, 20. Jack Willis, 21. Danny Care, 22. Orlando Bailey, 23. Jack Nowell

Barbarians: 15. Max Spring, 14. Damien Penaud, 13. Virimi Vakatawa, 12. Levani Botia, 11. Davit Niniashvili, 10. Antoine Hastoy, 9. Baptiste Couilloud; 1. Jean-Baptiste Gros, 2. Pierre Bourgarit, 3. Beka Gigashvili, 4. George Kruis, 5. Will Skelton, 6. Dylan Cretin, 7. Charles Ollivon (C), 8. Yoan Tanga

Replacements: 16. Danny Priso, 17. Christopher Tolofua, 18. Sipili Falatea, 19. Thomas Lavault, 20. Nolann Le Garrec, 21. Louis Carbonel, 22. Sekou Macalou, 23, Tani Vili, 24. Thomas Laclayat (travelling reserve)

(Getty Images)

Danny Care’s England recall came after convincing pitch to Eddie Jones

12:00 , Jack Rathborn

Danny Care followed up his electric form for Harlequins with a convincing pitch to Eddie Jones that has resulted in his recall for Sunday’s uncapped England match against the Barbarians at Twickenham.

Nearly four years after making the last of his 84 Test appearances, the 35-year-old is poised to make his comeback off the bench as scrum-half back up to Harry Randall.

Care has been an influential figure in Quins’ resurgence over the last two seasons and is among the Premiership’s most creative players, but a disagreement with Jones after a victory over Japan in 2018 appeared to have ended his international career.

Tearing up defences kept him on Jones’ radar, however, and when the two met in April he convinced England’s head coach that he was worth another shot.

“Danny has great desire. After a game recently I texted him to say ‘well played’ as I thought he played really well. He came back and said he’d love to catch up,” Jones said.

Danny Care’s England recall came after convincing pitch to Eddie Jones

England vs Barbarians team news

11:45 , Jack Rathborn

Galthié has unsurprisingly brought a French flavour to the Baa-Baas with ten of the starting XV eligible for Les Bleus, as Fiji’s Levani Botia and Davit Niniashvili of Georgia are the only non-Frenchmen in the backs. Englishman George Kruis makes the final appearance of his rugby career in the second row, against his former international colleagues.

Jones has opted for an experimental England side, with Tom Curry handed the captaincy and full-back Tommy Freeman and hooker Jack Walker being handed their first England appearances - although this is a non-capped match. Scrum-half Danny Care has been recalled to the England squad for the first time since 2018, having previously represented his country on 84 occasions.

(Getty Images)

Will Joseph impresses in England training

11:30 , Jack Rathborn

Will Joseph has caught the eye during England training, can he take his chance against the Barbarians?

The 19-year-old younger brother of England international Jonathan is a London Irish prodigy and could be among the most exciting players today.

George Kruis discovers he’s starting for Barbarians against England

11:15 , Jack Rathborn

Here’s a touching moment from the Barbarians’ camp.

Eddie Jones delivers touching moment to Patrick Schick

11:00 , Jack Rathborn

Here is the touching moment when Patrick Schickerling found out he’s in the England match day squad for the first time.

Head coach Fabien Galthié on Baa Baas against England

10:45 , Jack Rathborn

“We have a good balance of very young players but very talented players who are French development players with experienced players, like George Kruis, we have one English player in the British Barbarians,” explained Galthié.

“We showed the players the story of the British Barbarians with the first match in 1890, the first pictures of the first team and we showed some footage about some Barbarians tries and Phil Bennett [who died this week] against New Zealand in 1973 and his action was in the middle of our footage, so we spoke about him as a player and a man.”

Is England vs Barbarians on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch international

10:30 , Jack Rathborn

England kick off the international rugby union summer with the traditional curtain-raiser against invitational side Barbarians at Twickenham this afternoon.

Traditionally a points-fest, with free-flowing rugby prioritised ahead of defensive solidity, the fixture will be a warm-up for England’s upcoming Test series in Australia - the home country of head coach Eddie Jones.

Barbarians are being coached by Fabien Galthié - mastermind of France’s Six Nations triumph earlier this year - and he has instilled the importance of the Baa-Baas’ history into his largely French squad.

“We have a good balance of very young players but very talented players who are French development players with experienced players, like George Kruis, we have one English player in the British Barbarians,” explained Galthié. “We showed the players the story of the British Barbarians with the first match in 1890, the first pictures of the first team and we showed some footage about some Barbarians tries and Phil Bennett [who died this week] against New Zealand in 1973 and his action was in the middle of our footage, so we spoke about him as a player and a man.”

Burns in shock as ‘dead duck’ drop goal clinches Premiership title for Leicester

Freddie Burns in shock as ‘dead duck’ drop goal clinches Premiership title for Leicester

10:15 , Jack Rathborn

Freddie Burns admitted he was still in shock after landing the “dead duck” of a drop goal that secured Leicester Tigers the Gallagher Premiership title with a dramatic 15-12 victory over Saracens.

Burns’ winning kick wobbled between the posts with 22 seconds left in a blood and thunder final at Twickenham as the Tigers staged a determined drive downfield to give their replacement fly-half the best possible platform from which to strike.

Leicester had lost their general George Ford to a first-half ankle injury and Burns stepped up admirably in the climax to the first season of his second spell at Welford Road.

Burns in shock as ‘dead duck’ drop goal clinches Premiership title for Leicester

Barbarians enjoy Monaco trip

10:03 , Jack Rathborn

Eddie Jones keen to see if England rookies can claim Australia tour spot

09:56 , Jack Rathborn

Eddie Jones will use his “teabag theory” to decide if the rookies on parade against the Barbarians on Sunday are ready to participate in England’s tour of Australia.

Full-back Tommy Freeman and hooker Jack Walker are the uncapped players in action at Twickenham, but Joe Cokanasiga, Mark Atkinson and Bevan Rodd will also be seeking the type of performance that convinces Jones they will be needed Down Under.

Emerging prospects populate the bench as well and they enter this annual non-cap international knowing that it is the last chance to secure selection before the touring squad is named on Monday.

“It’s all about opportunity,” said head coach Jones, who has named veteran scrum-half Danny Care on the bench.

“This is a practise game for Australia and an opportunity for some young guys to show us what they’re capable of under almost Test-like conditions. “We’ll see whether they’re ready for the next jump.

“Last-minute impressions are always important. We always talk about the teabag theory. You get your tea bag out of the packet and you never really know how good it is until you put the hot water into it.

“And on Sunday some of these young guys are going to be in hot water, so we’ll see how good the tea is.”