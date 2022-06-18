England vs Barbarians: Kick off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds

George Flood
·4 min read
Return: Danny Care is poised to make his first England appearance since 2018 at Twickenham on Sunday (Getty Images)
Return: Danny Care is poised to make his first England appearance since 2018 at Twickenham on Sunday (Getty Images)

England battle the Barbarians at Twickenham on Sunday for the first time since 2019 in their final fixture before this summer’s three-Test tour of Australia.

While the annual contest against a star-studded invitational squad is a non-cap affair, it remains crucially important as fringe and uncapped players attempt to take their last chance to impress head coach Eddie Jones and book a seat on the plane down under.

England are without those Leicester and Saracens stars that reached Saturday’s gripping Premiership final at the same venue, which Tigers won 15-12 thanks to a last-gasp drop goal from Freddie Burns, meaning opportunity knocks for a number of this inexperienced squad.

Injuries have also deprived Jones of key performers such as centres Manu Tuilagi and Henry Slade, only adding to the sense of uncertainty as he prepares to name his squad to tour Australia on Monday.

The Wallabies have been rejuvenated under Dave Rennie and will fancy their chances of ending Jones’ long unbeaten run against his home nation as England coach, with his current side enduring a tough 2022 to date after only winning two matches during another underwhelming Six Nations effort.

England’s young team will be sorely tested by a Barbarians outfit coached by French boss Fabien Galthie that feature 14 players from the Top 14 and a few members of Les Bleus’ Six Nations-winning squad, plus retiring former England lock George Kruis.

England vs Barbarians date, kick-off time and venue

England vs Barbarians takes place on Sunday June 19, 2022 with kick-off scheduled for 3pm BST.

Twickenham Stadium in south-west London will play host to proceedings.

How to watch England vs Barbarians

TV channel and live stream: England vs Barbarians is being broadcast live via Amazon Prime Video, with coverage beginning at 2pm.

Live blog: You can also follow all the action as it happens with Standard Sport’s live match blog.

England vs Barbarians team news

Veteran scrum-half Danny Care was originally due to play for the Barbarians on Sunday, but is now set for his first England outing since 2018 after being handed a surprise recall by Jones and place on the bench.

There are first senior international appearances for Northampton full-back Tommy Freeman and Harlequins hooker Jack Walker, with fellow uncapped trio Will Goodrick-Clarke, Patrick Schickerling and Orlando Bailey all named among the replacements.

England are captained by Tom Curry and boosted by regulars such as Alex Dombrandt, Sam Underhill, Jonny May, Joe Marchant, Jonny Hill and Charlie Ewels, with star fly-half Marcus Smith partnered by Harry Randall.

French skipper Charles Ollivon will captain a star-studded Barbarians squad at Twickenham (Getty Images for Barbarians)
French skipper Charles Ollivon will captain a star-studded Barbarians squad at Twickenham (Getty Images for Barbarians)

London Irish duo Henry Arundell and Will Joseph are not in the squad, with the former suffering from a muscle strain. Bath wing Joe Cokanasiga is back in an England shirt, while there is a big chance for Gloucester’s Mark Atkinson in the middle.

The Barbarians, meanwhile, are captained by French skipper Charles Ollivon, who is joined by Les Bleus team-mates including Virimi Vakatawa, Damian Penaud, Dylan Cretin, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Baptiste Couilloud and Pierre Bourgarit.

Kruis plays for the final time as a professional against the country for whom he won 45 caps, lining up alongside Australian and ex-Saracens team-mate Will Skelton in the second row.

England vs Barbarians lineups

England XV: Freeman; Cokanasiga, Marchant, Atkinson, May; Smith, Randall; Rodd, Walker, Collier, Ewels, Hill, Curry (c), Underhill, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Singleton, Goodrick-Clarke, Schickerling., Lawes, Willis, Care, Bailey, Nowell.

Barbarians XV: Spring; Penaud, Vakatawa, Botia, Niniashvili; Hastoy, Couilloud; Gros, Bourgarit, Gigashvili, Kruis, Skelton, Cretin, Ollivon (c), Tanga

Replacements: Priso, Tolofua, Falatea, Lavault, Le Garrec, Carbonel, Macalou, Vili

England vs Barbarians prediction

These fixtures are notoriously hard to predict, with England understrength because of injuries and the players missing due to the Premiership final, and with Jones understandably wanting to take a look at uncapped and fringe contenders before naming his squad for Australia.

It’s a star-studded Barbarians offering as usual, but these invitational teams can often struggle to mesh their strengths together as a cohesive unit on the day.

England have generally had the better of this fixture over recent years, but they are missing a number of key players. So with that in mind, we’ll opt for a typically high-scoring affair with plenty of eye-catching tries that sees the tourists just come out on top.

Barbarians to win by five points.

Owen Farrell is among the key players missing for England after the Premiership final (Getty Images)
Owen Farrell is among the key players missing for England after the Premiership final (Getty Images)

England vs Barbarians head to head (h2h) history and results

England have met the Barbarians on 18 previous occasions, winning 10 and losing eight with no draws.

England have won five of the last seven affairs, including the last match at Twickenham in 2019, when a vastly understrength team pulled off a shock 51-43 victory.

England vs Barbarians betting odds

England to win: 4/9

Barbarians to win: 9/5

Draw: 25/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • Makar has accident with drone during video shoot in practice

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar luckily escaped injury when he had a run-in with a drone during practice on Friday.

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard breaks record with gold-medal swim at Para worlds

    Aurélie Rivard can't be stopped. The Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., native won gold in the women's S10 100-metre freestyle at the Para swimming world championships on Friday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard touched in a championship-record time of 59.43 seconds and was the only competitor to crack the one-minute mark. But hasn't all been easy for the superstar swimming at worlds though. She was forced to pull out of the 400m freestyle just 48 hours earlier. "I really pushed through to be able to be

  • Winnipeg brewery offers Barry Trotz free beer for life if he coaches Jets

    A local brewery has vowed that coveted free-agent coach Barry Trotz will never go thirsty if he signs on to coach his hometown Jets.

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • Burakovsky lifts Avalanche to thrilling Game 1 overtime win over Lightning

    The Colorado Avalanche have drawn first blood in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

  • Golden Knights hire ex-Bruins coach Cassidy

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy wasn’t out of a job for long after being hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, little more than a week after being fired by the Boston Bruins. Cassidy becomes the Golden Knights’ third coach and replaces Peter DeBoer, who was fired after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in its five-year history. Cassidy had a 245-108-46 record and had the Bruins qualify for the playoffs in each of his five-plus seasons after replacing Claude Julien in the

  • Lightning-Avalanche Stanley Cup Final chess match underway

    DENVER (AP) — Jon Cooper told his Tampa Bay Lightning players in the locker room following their Game 1 loss they need to be a lot better to take out the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final. After a day of rest, they got to work figuring out just how to do that. The two-time defending champion Lightning are no strangers to making adjustments and bouncing back in a playoff series. Their biggest test begins with trying to slow down the speedy Avalanche, who have their own tweaks to make in

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh claims world championship silver

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Toronto teenager Summer McIntosh earned a silver medal in the women's 400-metre freestyle at the world championship Saturday. The 15-year-old was second to veteran swimmer Katie Ledecky of the U.S. Ledecky finished in three minutes 38.15 seconds ahead of McIntosh in 3:59.39, which was a Canadian record in the distance. American Leah Smith took bronze in 4:02.08. McIntosh was the youngest athlete on the Canadian team in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo. At 14, she placed f

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Canada Soccer announces roster for upcoming women's international window

    Canada Soccer has named its women's squad for the beginning of the upcoming June international window. Head coach Bev Priestman’s roster features 28 players, including 21 Olympic champions from last summer's Tokyo Games. The window opens with a match against South Korea on June 26 at Toronto's BMO Field. Star striker Christine Sinclair will again serve as Canada's captain. She enters the match against the South Koreans with a record 188 international goals. Kadeisha Buchanan, who recently won a

  • Racing on the edge: Hamelin says short-track and Formula One have similarities

    MONTREAL — Charles Hamelin was a couple of days removed from becoming Canada's most decorated winter Olympian and was on his flight home from Beijing. Connecting to the airplane's Wi-Fi midflight, the first post that popped up on the short-track speedskater's phone was a congratulatory tweet from Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton. Hamelin had raced at the Beijing Olympics in a purple and gold helmet, painted by artist Stacy Glaser, that was both a tribute to his two-year-old daughter Violette