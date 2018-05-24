England vs Barbarians: Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe to captain Baa-Baas in his final game before retirement

Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe will mark the final game of his outstanding rugby career by captaining the Barbarians.

The former Argentina skipper leads the Baa-Baas in Sunday’s Twickenham clash against England.

The 36-year-old bows out having won 71 Test caps, played in three World Cups and enjoyed European and domestic title successes with French club Toulon.

Fernandez Lobbe had a three-year spell in the Premiership with Sale Sharks before joining Toulon in 2009.

And he carved a reputation as a world-class back-row forward, performing with enviable consistency for club and country.

In a statement released by the Barbarians, Fernandez Lobbe said: “It’s a real honour to lead the Barbarians.

“Since I was a kid I’ve been watching them play, and to me they represent the purest values of rugby.

“Playing England is a massive challenge as they are a top nation, but we have the sort of players here who love that kind of challenge.

“It’s my last game ever, but I’m OK and at peace.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a long time, and this last year I’ve enjoyed every minute.”

Chris Ashton is in line to face England a year after being exiled from the squad (Getty)

The Barbarians’ starting line-up will be revealed on Friday after the scheduled Thursday announcement was postponed.

Head coach Pat Lam will select from a squad that includes the likes of England international wing Chris Ashton, Scotland half-backs Finn Russell and Greig Laidlaw and Wales flanker Justin Tipuric.

