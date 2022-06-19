England v Barbarians 2022 live: score and latest updates

Charles Ollivon celebrates with his team-mates after scoring the Barbarians' second try - GETTY IMAGES

England 16-31 Barbarians

04:31 PM

TRY! England 16-31 Barbarians

You would never know that the Barbarians are down to 14 men. They come forwards again, going through the phases and grinding their way to the try line.

Somehow they craft an overlap on the right and Penaud just manages to ground the ball in the corner. A TMO check confirms the try but, once again, the conversion goes wide.

04:25 PM

Another change for England

52' ENG 16 - 26 BAR



Courtney Lawes has come on for England in place of Sam Underhill. #ENGvBAR pic.twitter.com/bGfCcRCsIq — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) June 19, 2022

04:23 PM

TRY! England 16-26 Barbarians

England make a promising foray forwards, with Danny Care, on as a substitute, orchestrating the play. Atkinson makes ground with a big carry and, suddenly, the hosts have a scoring opportunity.

It's that man Smith who delivers the killer pass, whipping the ball to May out wide. He goes over in the corner before Smith shanks his conversion attempt.

Welcome back lads 👏



Jack Willis and Danny Care both join from the bench 🌹#ENGvBAR pic.twitter.com/esdJsLOyxS — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) June 19, 2022

04:19 PM

TRY! England 11-26 Barbarians

What were we saying about good defence?

From a scrum in the middle of the park, Yoan Tanga peels off the back and goes clean through. He's brought down just before the line, but Batiste Couilloud scoops up the ball and dots down. Kruis, in his final game, slots a somewhat unorthodox conversion.

Story continues

04:15 PM

43 mins, England 11-19 Barbarians

Hastoy sends a kick deep into England's half and the hosts proceed to lose their lineout. The Baa-Baas end up with a penalty and opt for a scrum.

Just when it looks like they might force another try, Chick wins a penalty for England with some fantastic counter-rucking. Good defence, that.

04:10 PM

Second half kicks off

We're back underway at Twickenham.

03:58 PM

Half-time, England 11-19 Barbarians

The Barbarians may be a man down after Skelton's sending-off, but England still have a lot of work to do to win this match.

Atkinson's error just before half-time leaves them with an eight-point deficit to overturn in the second half. The Baa-Baas still have plenty of attacking threat and are certainly capable of putting more points on the board.

England need to put in a massive shift in the second half - GETTY IMAGES

03:53 PM

TRY! England 11-19 Barbarians

That's a horrible mistake from Mark Atkinson.

England try to run it out of their 22 and Atkinson looks to throw a miss pass. It's a floaty one, unfortunately, and Penaud plucks it out of their air before screaming over the line. Hastoy misses the kick.

03:50 PM

36 mins, England 11-14 Barbarians

After a long break in play for the TMO check, Smith misses the conversion.

03:50 PM

RED CARD!

There's a TMO check which shows Will Skelton smashing Schickerling with a shoulder to the head. It's a simple red card decision and the Barbarians are down to 14 men.

03:48 PM

TRY! England 11-14 Barbarians

That's more like it from England.

Smith and Freeman combine beautifully to put Cokanasiga through. He's brought down just before the line, but stretches to ground the ball and give England their first try of the match.

03:45 PM

34 mins, England 6-14 Barbarians

Levani Botia gives away a penalty after tackling Rodd off the ball. Smith slots it, cutting the deficit to eight points.

03:40 PM

30 mins, England 3-14 Barbarians

Smith executes an inch-perfect kick, winning masses of territory for England. They can't win the lineout, however, and the Baa-Baas get it clear.

03:36 PM

Change for England

... Collier swapping out for Patrick Schickerling of Exeter Chiefs.

03:34 PM

26 mins, England 3-14 Barbarians

Rodd wins a penalty at the breakdown just inside the Barbarians' half and Smith opts for the kick, but thumps it just wide.

03:33 PM

TRY! England 3-14 Barbarians

All of a sudden, England are in trouble.

Having won a free kick at the scrum, they cede a turnover almost instantly and Charles Ollivon makes a clean break. Harry Randall gets back and throws himself in the way, but can't stop Ollivon from grounding it. Hastoy adds the extras.

Charles Ollivon thunders towards the try line - GETTY IMAGES

03:25 PM

PENALTY TRY AND YELLOW CARD! England 3-7 Barbarians

But wait a minute.

The TMO goes back to a potential deliberate knock-on from Jonny May as the Barbarians threatened to run it in on the opposite flank via Spring and Penaud. Referee Andrea Piardi agrees that it's deliberate and the Baa-Baas are awarded a penalty try, while May is sent to the sin bin.

03:22 PM

17 mins, England 3-0 Barbarians

The Barbarians go on a lightning attack and, after some excellent build-up play from Niniashvili, Virimi Vakatawa dives over in the corner.

A TMO check shows he's knocked it on, however, and possibly failed to ground it anyway.

03:18 PM

15 mins, England 3-0 Barbarians

England force another penalty and, this time, they play it safe, Smith sending it between the posts.

03:15 PM

9 mins, England 0-0 Barbarians

The Baa-Baas finally clear their lines through Spring, leaving England empty-handed after their first attacking spell of the match.

England come back at them and Joe Cokanasiga forces a penalty from Davit Niniashvili for holding on. They squander it with an ill-conceived attack, however, and have to go back to square one.

03:10 PM

6 mins, England 0-0 Barbarians

Freeman makes a couple of driving runs before Hill breaks the line and makes 20 metres. Smith executes a lovely cross-field kick to Joe Marchant on the flank, but he's brought down.

Tommy Freeman is hauled down - GETTY IMAGES

03:05 PM

4 mins, England 0-0 Barbarians

Marcus Smith carves out an opening for England and Bevan Rodd bombs through it, but he's eventually brought down before the Baa-Baas turn it over.

03:04 PM

3 mins, England 0-0 Barbarians

The Barbarians win a penalty at the scrum and Antoine Hastoy goes for the posts, but guides his kick narrowly wide.

03:03 PM

2 mins, England 0-0 Barbarians

Both sides make a scrappy start to the match, an exchange of errors ending with Will Collier knocking on to gift the Barbarians an attacking scrum.

03:01 PM

Kick off!

We're underway at Twickenham.

02:58 PM

Teams out of the pitch

... where they are met with several bursts of pyro and the White Stripes' Seven Nation Army.

There's then a round of applause for Barbarians great Phil Bennett, who died earlier this month.

02:51 PM

Baa-Baas ready to rumble

02:50 PM

Ten minutes to go until kick off

The atmosphere is building at Twickenham. Let's do this!

02:48 PM

Edwards gives insight into Barbarians coaching set-up

Not only is Galthie coaching the Baa-Baas today, he has brought his entire France backroom staff with him. Shaun Edwards, the legendary defence coach, also has a quick chat with Amazon Prime before the match, saying: "I think we have different personalities... I'm a bit more disciplined with the game plan.

"Obviously we have a lot of players with incredible natural talent who have been very, very well coached by the attack coach, Laurent Labit. So I think we've found the balance."

02:42 PM

Kruis makes his homecoming

02:41 PM

Galthie enjoying coaching 'British Barbarians with a French accent'

Speaking to Amazon Prime before the match, Galthie is in a lighthearted mood. "It has been so eccentric, so funny," he says, when asked how he has found coaching the Baa-Baas.

"With so many Frenchmen, it is the British Barbarians with a French accent... we have very young players, they are not regulars with the [main] French team, they are number three or number four in the rankings, so they can win a lot with this experience and for the future too."

02:35 PM

Warm-ups commence

02:29 PM

Players to watch

Among Jones' selections, Tommy Freeman is one of the most eye-catching. The 21-year-old Northampton full-back is uncapped for England and, while this is a non-cap fixture, it's a huge opportunity for him to stake his claim at international level.

Harlequins hooker Jack Walker is also uncapped and looking to impress. On the comeback trail, Jonny Hill returns at second row after missing several months of rugby with a stress fracture of the fibula.

As for the Barbarians, Galthie has tipped Max Spring to make waves opposite Freeman at full-back. This will be George Kruis' final game before retirement and his Baa-Baas team-mates will want to give the former England international a fitting send-off.

02:13 PM

England arrive at Twickenham

02:09 PM

Statement on Dombrandt

Here's the latest from the RFU:

Alex Dombrandt suffered a knee injury in training on Friday. He has been withdrawn from today's side to play Barbarians at Twickenham Stadium. Callum Chick will now start at No 8. Dombrandt will be assessed further on Monday.

02:06 PM

Barbarians team news

This one comes in two parts...

... which feels like a refreshingly old-school use of social media.

Team news v @EnglandRugby 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



9.Batiste Couilloud 🇫🇷

10.Antoine Hastoy 🇫🇷

11.Davit Niniashvili 🇬🇪

12.Levani Botia 🇫🇯

13.Virimi Vakatawa 🇫🇷

14.Damien Penaud 🇫🇷

15.Max Spring 🇫🇷#Baabaas #rugby — Barbarian FC (@Barbarian_FC) June 16, 2022

02:04 PM

England team news

... although there has been a late change, with Alex Dombrandt picking up an injury and, as such, replaced by Callum Chick at No 8.

11:42 AM

We go again!

Not even 24 hours after the exhilarating last-minute drama of the Premiership final, Twickenham is set to host another showcase match as England take on the Barbarians.

If this afternoon's game is anything like yesterday's, it'll be a white-knuckle ride. While Leicester's 15-12 victory against Saracens wasn't exactly liquid rugby, Freddie Burns' drop goal with 30 seconds to go made for a thrilling end to the Premiership season.

With Leicester players no doubt still celebrating and Sarries recuperating and licking their wounds, Eddie Jones is without a significant number of his regular starters today. As such, his England XV is a mix of youngsters, fringe players and familiar faces returning from injury.

The Barbarians, meanwhile, have named an overwhelmingly Francophone side, which is no surprise given that the team has been put together by France coach Fabien Galthie. Speaking exclusively to Telegraph Sport, Galthie has conceded that "our team is essentially a France Development XV".

Explaining the rationale behind his squad selection, Galthie said: "There are players who are going to be internationals, players who already are, and some who aren't yet in the [France] starting XV.

"Damian Penaud is already first-choice for us but the others are all developing. They could all get into the French team one day."

Jones has also been keen to stress that his team is experimental, even if some of the players will be hoping to force their way into his thinking for England's tour of Australia next month. "This is a young team, they have prepared really well and worked hard over the past few camps to come together as a group... it is a great opportunity to play in this England XV side and show what they can do," he said.

"We are looking forward to playing against an unusually French Barbarians side – which you normally only get when you play the French Barbarians.

"We'll use it as an opportunity to develop combinations and assess players for the Australia tour.

"We will put our best foot forward and it should make for a great game of rugby for all of the supporters at Twickenham."