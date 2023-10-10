England vs Bangladesh live: score and latest updates from the Cricket World Cup

Reece Topley takes two wickets in two balls to start England's defence of 364 off to a flyer - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

12:43 PM BST

OVER 30 : BAN 160/5 (Mushfiqur 50 Hridoy 21) chasing 365

Mushfiqur gets to a gritty 50 after nudging one into the leg side for a single. Bangladesh’s chances are not indelibly tied to him remaining at the crease for the majority of what is left of this innings.

12:41 PM BST

England's schedule

It’s only England’s second game in this tournament but already it is their final all-day match. Their last seven qualifiers are day-nighters starting with Afghanistan on a predicted belter in Delhi. Not that Afghanistan have been at their best: they have lost their last seven ODIs.

12:40 PM BST

OVER 29: BAN 155/5 (Mushfiqur 48 Hridoy 18) chasing 365

Poor from Topley. He’s back over the wicket and serves up a juicy half-volley on leg stump. Hridoy doesn’t miss out, clipping the ball powerfully for four, perfectly dissecting the men at fine leg and deep mid-wicket.

This is a different challenge for Topley now. The ball was moving and nipping at the top of the innings. This will be all about varying pace and length on what is a pretty good batting wicket still.

12:36 PM BST

OVER 28: BAN 148/5 (Mushfiqur 46 Hridoy 13) chasing 365

Adil Rashid thinks he has Hridoy trapped LBW and so does the umpire. The finger goes u8p but there’s an immediate review from Hridoy. Reply shows a feather inside edge and he survives.

Required rate is approaching ten an over for Bangladesh.

12:33 PM BST

OVER 27: BAN 144/5 (Mushfiqur 45 Hridoy 10) chasing 365

Here’s Reece Topley coming back, round the wicket to change the line of attack, seeing he will not be able to extract as much bounce as did with the new ball and the swing has packed its bags and hotfooted it to the airport. Mushfiqur pings two off his pads then ends the over harpooning four through extra. Shot!

Bangladesh need 221 from 138.

Time for Tom Ward to take the blog home.

12:30 PM BST

OVER 26: BAN 137/5 (Mushfiqur 39 Hridoy 9) chasing 365

Just the two singles off Rashid who dials down the pace and is turning the ball both ways. Hridoy looks uncertain and doesn’t seem to have the sweep in his armoury.

12:28 PM BST

OVER 25: BAN 135/5 (Mushfiqur 38 Hridoy 8) chasing 365

Chris Woakes carries on, largely using the slower ball now as his chief weapon, playing with the batsmen’s timing and racking up five dot balls with his cutters. As Eoin Morgan identified, the line was the problem early on and since tightening it, he has been much more effective, Hridoy, only scoring off a short ne which he pulls for two.

12:24 PM BST

OVER 24: BAN 133/5 (Mushfiqur 38 Hridoy 6) chasing 365

Much better from Rashid who, like Woakes and Wood, was short of a gallop after an injury-hit white-ball season at home. Mushfiqur pushes a single through mid-off and Hridoy closes the face to work one into the legside.

Ben Stokes is on waiter duties around the boundary - REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

12:19 PM BST

OVER 23: BAN 131/5 (Mushfiqur 37 Hridoy 5) chasing 365

Mushfiqur drives for a single and pulls Woakes for another. Hridoy Harrow drives for a single off a chunky inside edge then cross-bats a cut in front of point for two.

12:16 PM BST

OVER 22: BAN 126/5 (Mushfiqur 35 Hridoy 2) chasing 365

Turn for Rashid as he cranks up his pace for the leg-break and they find the gaps to glean five singles. Hridoy picks the googly and sweeps it with the turn for one.

12:14 PM BST

OVER 21: BAN 121/5 (Mushfiqur 32 Hridoy 0) chasing 365

Wood is sent for a rest on the boundary and a gulp of refreshment supplied by Ben Stokes. Woakes is back, Buttler determined to give him a proper gallop to find his best form and he gets his man. Das can’t believe the cutter, that he picked, didn’t jag back in as he tried to dab it. Woakes signalled the slower ball was coming and Buttler walked in two paces which proved crucial to grabbing the catch.

12:10 PM BST

Wicket!

Das c Buttler b Woakes 76 Terrific bowling change from Buttler and Woakes has his got his mojo rising. Slower ball, cutter, and Das feathers it through. FOW 121/5

12:08 PM BST

OVER 20: BAN 116/4 (Das 74 Mushfiqur 29) chasing 365

Bangladesh are not daunted by the scale of their chase with four down, working Rashid around for four singles before Litton Das slog sweeps him over wide long on for six.

Heck of a shot, that and 249 from 30 overs is not impossible. Taking 10 an over off the last two is a big boost to their confidence.

12:03 PM BST

OVER 19: BAN 106/4 (Das 66 Mushfiqur 27) chasing 365

Mushfiqur hits the gas by caressing a cover drive off Curran’s first ball for four, pulling for a single and then chips four more in front of short third man. Time for spin. Buttler calls up Rashid. That was BAngladesh’s best over since thrashing Woakes’ first for 12.

12:00 PM BST

OVER 18: BAN 96/4 (Das 65 Mushfiqur 18) chasing 365

Wood is enjoying a fourth over, getting some work into those legs after such a long lay-off. He tries three shorter ones and three fuller, each above 90mph. Mushfiqur drives him for a single to cover, Das pops one off his pads and Mushfiqur takes the strike with a cover drive for a third single off the over.

11:57 AM BST

OVER 17: BAN 93/4 (Das 64 Mushfiqur 16) chasing 365

Das pulls Curran for two and uses the outside third of his bat to guide two singles down to third man. Mushfiqur takes a single to that fielder, too, and the cover sweeper.

Litton Das takes on the pull - ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images

11:50 AM BST

OVER 16: BAN 87/4 (Das 60 Mushfiqur 14 chasing 365

Mushfiqur uses Wood’s pace to open the face and steer the ball past Root, standing deep at slip, for four. Wood is storming into the crease, no sign of the heel injury that has sideline him since the Oval. Mishfiqur flips a single off his hip and Das leans back to guide a single down too third man.

FWIW Bangladesh need 278 off 204 balls, a tick over eight an over in old currency.

11:43 AM BST

OVER 15: BAN 81/4 (Das 59 Mushfiqur 9) chasing 365

Six singles and a wide amount to seven off Sam Curran’s third over, the wide a Dernbachy slower ball variation that slipped out wrong. On come the drinks.

11:39 AM BST

OVER 14: BAN 74/4 (Das 56 Mushfiqur 6) chasing 365

Wood is as consistently quick as he was in 2019. Nursing him along for four years has been worthwhile if he can rock up in the middle of the Ashes and at the start of the World Cup, full fit and with searing pace. Das almost drags on a 92mph length ball, Harrow driving it past the stumps and down to fine leg. In the Bangladesh coaching box, Allan Donald tosses a rugby ball while watching Wood. Game knows game.

11:35 AM BST

OVER 13: BAN 71/4 (Das 54 Mushfiqur 5) chasing 365

Curran tries a variety of slower balls, using contrasting lengths and grips to stop the batsmen settling. They work three singles as they try to rebuild towards some sort of base camp from which a summit may be plausible but England are fully in control so far.

11:29 AM BST

OVER 12: BAN 68/4 (Das 52 Mushfiqur 4) chasing 365

Double change: Mark Wood replaces Topley and he takes no time to reach express pace, breaching 92mph with his fourth ball, rushing the batsmen. Only the one topple in his followthrough, Timber!, and only three runs off his first over, one sliced to third man, deflecting the pace, one flicked through midwicket and one off the hip.

11:26 AM BST

OVER 11: BAN 65/4 (Das 50 Mushfiqur 3) chasing 365

First change: Sam Curran replaces Woakes. It is boy stood on the burning deck stuff from Das, using his feet and improvising a short-arm pull round the corner for four then, after exchanging singles with Mushfiqur, brings up a 38-ball fifty by chopping Curran’s slower cutter down to third man for one.

Adil Rashid protects his knee by landing on the foam rather than the sandy, shifting outfield - ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images

11:21 AM BST

OVER 10: BAN 57/4 (Das 44 Mushfiqur 1) chasing 365

Das takes on the pull and swipes at fresh air, spinning so quickly, such was the force, that he was facing Buttler when the ball flies into his gloves. The next ball is also short on a much wider line and he flips it off his hip for six, bruising Topley’s figures to three for 18. That’s the first Powerplay done.

Three wickets for Reece Topley in his first three overs, bowling like a dream - all 3 lefties, who he is particularly good against, using his natural shape to curve the ball away. England look a stronger team with him in and four seamers.

11:17 AM BST

OVER 9: BAN 49/4 (Das 37 Mushfiqur 0) chasing 365

Woakes repairs his figures to 5-0-37-1. Eoin Morgan, who remains close enough to the dressing room not to be critical in public of the NCOs of his 2015-19 corps says merely that Woakes’ line is wrong, not his length nor pace. And by going fourth-stump, he duly gets his reward.

11:10 AM BST

Wicket!

Mehidy c Buttler b Woakes 8 Shows you what I know. I would have sent Woakes for a breather but Buttler perseveres, thinking he can bowl him back into form and he repays the debt to his captain, going fuller and tailing it away as Mehidy went for the big drive but merely snicking it. FOW 49/4

But that is classic Woakes, fourth stump line and a hint of shape away, dismissing Das.

11:09 AM BST

OVER 8: BAN 46/3 (Das 35 Mehidy 8) chasing 365

Das taps Topley off middle through mid-on. Wood dives cautiously, going down in instalments, to take the heat off it rather than stopping it. The right-hander then works a single through square leg, Mehidy slaps one past point and then has a big swipe at the last ball and is hit amidships. Ouch!

Mr and Mrs Topley booked their air tickets to Australia for the last T20 World Cup, only to find that Reece had been injured out of the tournament as soon as they arrived. This time they waited to buy until the tournament had started. The tall left-armer has made all the difference to England’s bowling. He seems to be at the peak of his career. Chris Woakes on the other hand might be past the peak of last summer. As suggested during England’s last game against NZ, their best opening attack would be Topley and Sam Curran.

11:06 AM BST

OVER 7: BAN 41/3 (Das 31 Mehidy 7) chasing 365

Sean Pollock has just dubbed England’s opponents ‘the Bangladeshians’ which makes them sound like an old boys; touring XI. Woakes and Topley, one may cruelly say echoing Graham Gooch re New Zealand in 1983, ‘World XI at one end, Ilford seconds at the other’.

Mehidy drives Woakes uppishly for four then smears a cover drive for three. Woakes then spears one into Das’s pads and the right-handed opener whisks it through midwicket with a lovely bottom-hand flourish for four.

Rashid chases down the on-drive off the last ball and claws it back, his knee by design, not accident, landing on the boundary cushion not the crumbling outfield. He saves one as they run three again.

Chris Woakes has struggled in these first two games and despite his Ashes heroics. It is a reminder of his ineffectiveness overseas. Woakes would normally be a cert to tour this winter after such a good summer in Test cricket but he should not be considered for the five Tests in India in the new year.

11:00 AM BST

OVER 6: BAN 26/3 (Das 23 Mehidy 0) chasing 365

Wicket maiden for Reece Topley who has been the unluckiest of all international cricketers. Fantastic for him and a real testament to his courage and skill. After three overs he has 3-1-6-3.

10:56 AM BST

Wicket!

Shakib b Topley 1 Ripper! My word! Unplayable. Angles it in to off and middle, Shakib tried to work it through midwicket but it straightened as he closed the face, whistled past the bat and crashed into the top of off. FOW 26/3

10:55 AM BST

OVER 5: BAN 26/2 (Das 23 Shakib 1)

Das is finding Woakes easier to play and simply bides his time until served up a half-volley which he harpoons through cover for four. Bad ball, good shot. Some encouraging swing for Woakes but the seam may offer better rewards.

Great story for Reece Topley, after the pain of missing last year’s T20 World Cup with a late injury.

10:52 AM BST

OVER 4: BAN 22/2 (Das 19 Shakib 1)

Litton Das uses Topley’s inswing when he starts on a middle-stump line to flick it fine for a single. Topley troubles him with the extra bounce generated by his height and snappy wrist, clocking him on the fingers. When he pins Das Topley races towards the batsman and turns, beseeching so convincingly Buttler goes for a review that had almost nothing to recommend it when seen in slow motion.

10:49 AM BST

NOT OUT

Pitched outside leg. England lose a review.

10:49 AM BST

ENG review

Das lbw b Topley Where did it pitch?

10:46 AM BST

OVER 3: BAN 17/2 (Das 15 Shakib 1)

Litton Das pushes Woakes for a single into the legside and Shakib gets off the mark by steering a single down to third man. Woakes is picked off for being too straight, Das working it off middle for a single but, with three dot balls, that represents an improvement for England’s attack leader, particularly given Shakib almost plays on when he defends with soft hands and the ball carroms back off the pitch and just evades the stumps.

10:42 AM BST

OVER 2: BAN 14/2 (Das 13 Shakib 0)

Swing straightaway for Topley to the left-handed Tanzid Hasan who plays the first ball with the outside third of his bat, guiding it down to third man for a single. Now he swings it in to Das and ties him up, inside-edging it on to his pads and sprinting a single.

The left-armer rips out the two left-handers and Shakib, their best bat and best player who scored 600+ runs in England in 2019, is in to face the hat-trick ball. It hits him on the pad but was always shaping down.

10:38 AM BST

Wicket!

Shanto c Livingstone b Topley 0 Bang! Bang! He’s on a hat-trick! Drives a fullish outswinger and spoons it to point’s right. FOW 14/2

TWO WICKETS IN TWO BALLS! 🔥



Reece Topley 💪 pic.twitter.com/J5A8b3EN1X — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) October 10, 2023

10:36 AM BST

Wicket!

Tanzid c Bairstow b Topley 1 Swings it away from the right-hander who nicks off to second slip as he played away from his body. FOW 14/1

10:34 AM BST

OVER 1: BAN 12/0 (Das 12 Tanzid 0)

Woakes has the new ball and seemed to have lost his Ashes zip at Ahmedabad. He starts with another gentle one that doesn’t swing and Das defends then leaves the next, which does swing away. Woakes bangs the third ball in and Das pulls it through square leg for four, like knocking the cap off a schoolboy’s head. Oh dear ... Woakes looks pedestrian in India. Will he find his mojo or is this a tour too far for England’s home specialist?

Das thumps the fourth ball in the air through point for four and then pulls the next one for a third successive boundary.

10:28 AM BST

England take the field

Jos Buttler convenes a huddle and addresses his men before they disperse to their fielding positions.

10:06 AM BST

Missing: a man to marshal the tail

Come the back end of this tournament it is nice if your lower order have had a few innings. The best batting sides can go into the knockout stages without their tailenders having had a knock. Nevertheless, although England paced their innings and evaluated risk better than against New Zealand, it would be nice if they had a specialist batsman marshalling an assault at the end of an innings, not tailenders trying to bat through.

10:03 AM BST

Innings break: ENG 364/9

England would have been very happy with that before play but not at 307 for three with fifty balls left. But the Tyke top three all made very valuable contributions and have given Bangladesh a target they have never yet surmounted in ODIs batting second. And credit to Bangladesh, particularly Mahedi who took four for 71 after an early shellacking.

It’s a belter of a pitch but they really should have enough.

Stuttering end to the innings from England – 68-7 from their last 10.3 overs, with Shoriful’s slower balls and Mahedi’s variations of pace both very effective. But, even on this excellent batting track, 364 is still a daunting total. England also have an extra specialist bowler, with Reece Topley in for Moeen Ali.

09:59 AM BST

OVER 50: ENG 364/9 (Wood 6 Topley 1)

Woakes smacks an on-drive for four off Taskin’s first ball then falls chasing a wide one. Topley plays at fresh air when trying to swipe a yorker then heaves another down to long on for a single. Wood plinks a drive back to the bowler then burgles a bye through to the keeper to wrap up the innings.

Looks a decent score, despite the wobble at the death from England. They just have a softer underbelly than they did in 2019, especially with Stokes not in the side.

09:56 AM BST

Wicket!

Woakes c Mahedi b Taskin 14 Would have been a wide had he left it alone but went for it having stepped back to leg and spooned a very full delivery off the toe to point. FOW 362/9

09:56 AM BST

OVER 49: ENG 358/8 (Woakes 10 Wood 6)

Rashid whisks two off his pads then sweeps Mahedi for four before holing out on the boundary. Enter Mark Wood, hero of Headingley, who starts with a cover drive for two and then walks down to thump four through mid-off.

09:52 AM BST

Wicket!

Rashid c Shanto b Mahedi 11 Relay catch, Hridoy saving six with a deft flick back from the rope before his foot touched the pyramids that was snatched by Shanto. FOW 352/8

09:51 AM BST

OVER 48: ENG 346/7 (Woakes 10 Rashid 5)

Rashid uses his wrists to show his class as a batsman, gliding two singles down to third man either side of a pull for two that lands juts short of Tanzid at midwicket. The fielder gives it his all, hurling himself to stop it on the bounce and save the boundary, But Woakes does find the rope, flicking Shoriful from middle and leg down behind square leg.

Bangladesh have passed their time limit for finishing this innings and will have to bring an extra man into the circle for the final two overs. ‘Criminal,’ says Eoin Morgan and, given we’ve had 23 overs of spin he might have a point.

09:47 AM BST

OVER 47: ENG 337/7 (Woakes 5 Rashid 1)

Bangladesh are stripping some of the gloss off England’s innings, having switched to death bowling from the 35th over onwards. The spinner again lured Curran wide after a couple of dot balls. Great catch but very canny bowling.

09:43 AM BST

Wicket!

Curran c Shanto 11 Takes a blinder, diving at long off after running to his left and taking the plunge on this outfield. Mahedi has three wickets now. FOW 334/7

England are fading here: from 296-2 off 39.3 overs, they had designs on 400, but now might not even reach 360.

09:43 AM BST

OVER 46: ENG 333/6 (Curran 11 Woakes 2)

Bangladesh tie England up, Shoriful with some excellent death tactics conceding a two and a pair of singles, checking England’s surge.

Well, you could knock me down with a feather. Big dog heads up the road.

𝐒𝐀𝐌𝐈𝐓 𝐏𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐋 𝐒𝐈𝐆𝐍𝐒 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐁𝐘𝐒𝐇𝐈𝐑𝐄



Yes, you read that right 😉#DCCC have signed all-rounder, Samit Patel, on a two-year deal 📝



Read ⤵️ — Derbyshire CCC (@DerbyshireCCC) October 10, 2023

09:37 AM BST

OVER 45: ENG 329/6 (Curran 8 Woakes 1)

Brook smacks the low full toss from Mahedi through midwicket for four but then the off-spinner does Brook like he did Root by holding the next ball back and tossing it higher. Brook mistimed it and popped up a catch. They may think they have enough but it will take a good bowling performance on a pitch as good as this one to get home and they should remember they need to repair the run-rate damage inflicted on them by New Zealand. So 400 was not just a milestone but a goal.

09:32 AM BST

Wicket!

Brook c Das b Mahedi 20 England are in danger of leaving themselves high and dry with balls to spare here by not playing smartly. Brook drops to one knee and is done by the flight, slicing his mow across the line to long off when aiming for midwicket. FOW 327/6

09:31 AM BST

OVER 44: ENG 323/5 (Brook 16 Curran 7)

He tries the slower ball to bag three in a row but Curran is patient and waits for it before whisking it round the corner for two. Varying his pace and length brings Shoriful three dot balls but when he pushes it fuller Curran creams a drive through extra-cover for four.

Lovely bit of bowling from Shoriful – and England in danger of losing their way. Around the time Malan got out, it was possible to envisage a day where England corrected their net run rate nightmare from last week by making a massive score and winning big. They are still in a great position, but will want to add a few more yet. Over to you, Harry ...

09:27 AM BST

OVER 43: ENG 317/5 (Brook 16 Curran 1)

Brook seizes the day to drive Mustafizur for four before ending Mustafizur’s work by feasting on a short ball and hammering his pull for four more. The Fiz ends with 10-0-70-0.

Shoriful is on a hat-trick ...

09:25 AM BST

OVER 42: ENG 307/5 (Brook 7 Curran 0)

Well, well, well. Root’s shot was a minute miscalculation, Livingstone’s dismissal was a classic commentator’s curse. ‘There can be no more perfect scenario for England to want Livingstone to come to the crease,’ said Michael Atherton Brilliant bowling in both instances though.

09:21 AM BST

Wicket!

Livingstone b Shoriful 0 Golden duck and two in two for Shoriful who is on a hat-trick at the strart of his next over. Does him with a gorgeous off-cutter that sears past the edge and knocks off stump out of the ground. FOW 307/5

09:19 AM BST

Wicket!

Root c Mushfiqur b Shoriful 82 Done by the slower ball, Root swings across the line, gets a leading edge off the knuckle ball and the keeper runs round to short leg to pouch the sky-er. FOW 307/4

09:18 AM BST

OVER 41: ENG 304/3 (Root 82 Brook 5)

England pass 300 when Brook works two off his hip. Mustafizur is using the cutter as his stock ball and messing with their timing, bowling it into the pitch, back of a length, keeping them down to four more singles. Considering the carnage England threatened at one point (yes, by pre 2015 standards this is unprecedented English carnage) Bangladesh have done pretty well over the past 10 overs.

09:12 AM BST

OVER 40: ENG 298/3 (Root 80 Brook 1)

Masterly bowling from Shoriful to go yorker, yorker, wide knuckle ball after watching his first ball fly over extra-cover for four.

09:09 AM BST

Wicket!

Buttler b Shoriful 20 Dragged on. Death bowling par excellence. Two yorkers are followed by the knuckle ball. Buttler has to eait and wait and then plays on off the bottom edge as he tried to smack it over cow. FOW 296/3

09:09 AM BST

OVER 39: ENG 290/2 (Root 78 Buttler 15)

Buttler rides his luck by slicing the Fiz’s slower ball that arcs over point and lands between him as he ran back and the sweeper who ran forward. England jog a single. A cover drive earns Buttler two, a pull two more and he gives Root the strike with a crisp tap to long off.

Root repays his captain’s gift by tucking into Mustafizur’s slow cutter, waiting for it and clobbering it over mid-on with a cross-bat cart.

Jos Buttler, by promoting himself to number four and going after the bowling from ball one, has taken it upon himself to rectify England’s run rate after Ahmedabad. Playing a shot a ball…

09:05 AM BST

OVER 38: ENG 279/2 (Root 73 Buttler 9)

Malan starts with a four that he laces behind square but is out next ball. Buttler judiciously promotes himself above Brook and decides not to give Livingstone an early hit on his favourite IPL ground. The captain starts with a two eased through the offside and then heaves six straight back over Mahedi’s head, no timing but those fast hockey hands doing all the work. He digs out the quicker one for a single and Root ends the over on the charge, spanking an off-drive aerially for four.

08:56 AM BST

Wicket!

Malan b Mahedi 140 Having just brought up the 150 partnership the previous ball, Malan falls trying to mow a flighted, one that Mahedi held back a touch and crashed into off. FOW 268/2

08:56 AM BST

OVER 37: ENG 262/1 (Malan 136 Root 69)

Good lord, Malan’s bat is a beauty, as if it has velvet-lined meat. Taksin drops short and Malan swivels to lift him 15 rows back at cow corner, the sound of leather on willow or, rather, willow on leather, as pleasing as the last time Glenn Gould cracked his knuckles.

England harvest four mores ingles and a leg-bye. What can England learn from this bowling? That Topley’s height and Wood’s pace gives them a big point of difference.

08:50 AM BST

OVER 36: ENG 251/1 (Malan 128 Root 67)

Shoriful, the left-arm quick, comes round the wicket to Root and gets his length wrong. Root swings through the slot and swats it through midwicket for four. He whisks two more off his pads which takes him to 898 runs, one more in World Cups than Graham Gooch, England’s previous record-holder for this tournament.

Having missed out on the ramp the previous ball, Root walks down and helicopters his bat through the horizontal to thrash it for four through mid-on.

Dawid Malan’s extraordinary ODI record continues: now six centuries in 23 ODIs, with all in his last 17 games took over. The over after reaching a 91-ball ton, a brilliant four-ball against Miraz’s off spin: - Slog swept Miraz for 4 - Miraz then went over the wicket: slog swept 6 - Next ball 6 over long on - Next ball Malan backed away giving himself room and drove through the covers

08:45 AM BST

OVER 35: ENG 239/1 (Malan 128 Root 55)

Magnificent effort from Hridoy to leap to his right to catch Root’s legside flick which he ends up tipping over the bar. Ian Ward calls it a drop on commentary. It’s a wonder he got there at all. Couple of wides follow for the disappointed Taksin, the first down the legside, the next a loopy bumper to Root.

He takes the pace off, messes with Root’s timing and, the extras not withstanding, gets out of an eight ball over for the cost of only three more runs off the bat.

As Nasser Hussain points out, Bangladesh’s seamers are adopting a death strategy, a long way from home.

It is great to see England playing Bangladesh but it highlights the shocking lack of cricket between the two teams in this country. Despite the huge Bangladeshi population in the UK, the ECB has not held a bilateral fixture with Bangladesh in England since 2010, in any form of cricket. It really is a disgrace and if the ECB is serious about its drive for equality, then playing fixtures against Bangladesh, opening the grounds to that community, is surely a sensible step. But how many fixtures do Bangladesh have in England until the end of the next future tours programme in 2028? None.

08:41 AM BST

OVER 34: ENG 232/1 (Malan 127 Root 51)

Root becomes the third Yorkshire player if not Yorkshireman to breach fifty by pulling Shoriful for four then whips a single through square leg.

Malan is beaten all ends up by a yorker, but so, no’ but just, are the stumps and then, as if to prove the perverse nature of the bowler’s lot, Malan chisels a straighter yorker away for four.

The British, in the days of the Raj, always felt happier and more relaxed up in the hills than down in the plains. Such were the parties and high life in Darjeeling and Simla – and this England innings is in a similar spirit, after their anxieties in Ahmedabad. As if he were practising for a dance this evening , Captain Root (or ex captain in cricket terms) is relishing the chance to parade his footwork.

08:35 AM BST

OVER 33: ENG 221/1 (Malan 122 Root 45)

That was Shakib bowling out in the previous over, I forgot to mention, finishing with 10-0-52-1.

Malan is now unchained and poor Mehidy pays the price. The left-hander slog sweeps in front of square for four and then smashes successive sixes. The first, a legside drag-down, is hammered over midwicket for six, followed by a steepling on drive after dropping to one knee for another. He sandwiches those two sixes with a final four off the over, using his feet to step into the legside and cream an inside-out drive through cover. Twenty-two off the over.

Malan is so consistent. He has made a hundred in all of his last six different ODI series, across six different countries: the Netherlands, Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh, England, and now India. He has a chance to make this. his first really big hundred, now.

08:29 AM BST

OVER 32: ENG 199/1 (Malan 101 Root 44)

The ICC fiendishly tried to scupper Malan by scheduling a drinks break when he was on 99 but it doesn’t work its usual sinister magic and he plays tip and run to cover to bring up his hundred. It’s his fourth ODI hundred of the year, came off 91 balls, and his sixth in only 23 matches, only a handful opening.

08:24 AM BST

OVER 31: ENG 193/1 (Malan 99 Root 40)

Malan earns a Flake by moving to 99 with a two driven to the cover boundary man to end a Mahedi over which had already yielded five singles as England adopt turbo-milking mode.

08:20 AM BST

OVER 30: ENG 187/1 (Malan 95 Root 38)

Not sure this is the right approach from Shakib to keep bowling himself. Yes, he needs a wicket desperately and yes, he is their best bowler but if he bowls out here, he is going to leave the rest of his misfiring attack hopelessly exposed, particularly given who’s coming in at four, five, six and seven. Anyway, here he is for his ninth over. England bide their time, taking him for three singles. he does pin Root who was trying to reverse sweep but the ball came off his glove and pitched outside leg anyway.

The modern hypothesis is that whatever you have at 30 overs should be doubled by 50. England will be aiming for a bit more, 400+ I reckon.

08:16 AM BST

OVER 29: ENG 184/1 (Malan 93 Root 37)

Mahedi replaces the Fiz and Malan smears a square cut for four as the off-spinner drags another one down. The fielder, No16, did dive but can’t reach it, grazing his elbow in the process. Three singles are easy pickings for England who are motoring nicely again.

08:13 AM BST

OVER 28: ENG 177/1 (Malan 87 Root 36)

Root is cooking and showing us his 360 degree game now, adjusting when Shakib, who has brought himself back, skids one through outside off to reverse sweep fine for four. After Root eases a drive down to long off for a single, Malan cuts for two then smacks a single off the back foot to deep mid-on, about 10 yards from the rope.

Shakib may be rueing his return as he doesn’t find the rhythm he has in his seven-over spell, dragging the next ball down and knitting his brow when Root collars a pull in front of square for four.

08:08 AM BST

OVER 27: ENG 165/1 (Malan 84 Root 27)

Root does indeed break free, without the Freddie Mercury ’tache/Bet Lynch mufti, with his impish scoop, risking dental disintegration but timing it perfectly to flick it over his left shoulder for six, using the angle of Mustafizur, the left-arm quick, coming round the wicket.

08:05 AM BST

OVER 26: ENG 155/1 (Malan 82 Root 19)

England suddenly look skittish as Bangladesh apply the squeeze of the dot-ball vice. The ball is softer and they are bowling straighter. Root can still pick off singles but Malan needs to hit the ball harder and, when he tries to break free with an expansive cover drive off Mehidy, Towhid risks a dive on this outfield and claws it back, keeping him down to two. He’s OK, too, sliding on his chest rather than hazarding a knee-slide.

07:59 AM BST

OVER 25: ENG 149/1 (Malan 78 Root 17)

Middle-order control is gradually being exerted by Bangladesh. Malan tries to break the stranglehold with a heave across the line that brings him only a single. Root cannot pierce cover point or short extra off the following slower ball and only adds one more to the total with a bottom-edged pull to midwicket.

Joe Root drives - ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images

07:55 AM BST

OVER 24: ENG 147/1 (Malan 77 Root 16)

So, Shakib is keeping three overs up his sleeve. He brings back Mehidy and he rewards his captain with a tight over. largely of darts, costing merely four singles.

There’s still more empty seats then we would like but a decent atmosphere in Dharamsala considering this is a day game on a Tuesday, with the crowd boosted by free tickets to school children.

07:51 AM BST

OVER 23: ENG 143/1 (Malan 75 Root 14)

Root, now Mustafizur has recovered, tries to close the face on a legside flick but does not do so in time and the ball sails over mid-on off a leading edge for a single. Malan eases a drive to mid-on for a single and Root ends the over with a sweetly timed square drive that earns him only a single.

07:47 AM BST

Root apologises

And Mustafizur is passed fit to continue. A wee limp as he practises his action but otherwise OK.

07:46 AM BST

Mustafizur needs urgent treatment

Root pulls away very late, forcing Mustafizur to abort in his delivery stride and he seems to have hyper-extended his knee as he stopped in the nick of time. The ankle buckled first. Looks painful and possibly serious.

07:44 AM BST

OVER 22: ENG 140/1 (Malan 74 Root 12)

Shakib just keeps rolling along and England play him cautiously, Malan whipping a single to the square leg sweeper and driving two to the cover boundary rider. Root milks a single down to long off. Shakib has 7-0-31-1. The Fiz has been going for 7 an over, Taskin 5.33, Shoriful and Mehidy 7.66, Mahedi 9.5.

07:41 AM BST

OVER 21: ENG 136/1 (Malan 71 Root 11)

Mehidy returns and Root strides on to the danceloor, taking two steps down to loft a drive over the offie’s head for four. But his neck is saved next ball when the ball sticks in the pitch and Root tried to punch it off the back foot and spooned it maybe 2ft abover the bowler’s grasp as he pogoed to try to reach it. It’s a batsman’s game part 2,456,245.

07:37 AM BST

OVER 20: ENG 128/1 (Malan 69 Root 5)

Shakib wisely stays on for a sixth over in succession but as by far the best bowler, head and shoulders above his team-mates, how long can the captain go on for? He blows his top when Malan cuts through point for four. Tanzib misfields and tene, because of the treacherous outfield, cannot redeem himself with a committed dive.

07:34 AM BST

OVER 19: ENG 123/1 (Malan 65 Root 4)

Taksin returns for the new batsman and starts with a couple of dot balls. Root has happy feet, busily defending, looking for a misfield but only gets going with a midwicket flick for two and a gloved pull for one. Malan, though, finds the middle of the bat, mowing Taksin over midwicket for four from the kind of delivery most batsmen of the past would have tried to hit through point.

07:30 AM BST

OVER 18: ENG 116/1 (Malan 61 Root 1)

Excellent from Shakib to use his variations, a big turning stock ball that ragged square, a skidder and then the arm ball to complete the three card trick.

Root gets off the mark first ball with a tap through cover.

07:25 AM BST

Wicket!

Bairstow b Shakib 52 Loses his leg stump as he stepped back to try to work it through midwicket. Qucik arm ball that did bounce higher than most of his previous deliveries. FOW 115/1

"Shakib at his BEST." 😍⚡



There's the breakthrough Bangladesh needed! Bairstow goes for 52 ✖️ pic.twitter.com/Qi4wUcGSfO — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) October 10, 2023

07:23 AM BST

OVER 17: ENG 113/0 (Bairstow 51 Malan 60)

Shoriful returns and Malan piles into the left-arm quick, carting him from outside off over deep backward square for four and then, next ball, inflicts the psychological torture of a deliberate edge, opening the face to glide it wide of the keeper. It’s the kind of shot that makes batsmen smirk and bowlers contemplate murder.

Dawid Malan makes a maiden World Cup fifty at Dharamsala - ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images

07:20 AM BST

OVER 16: ENG 102/0 (Bairstow 51 Malan 50)

Malan raises the century for England with a tight single shovelled through midwicket but Bairstow gives Shakib hope when he tries to cut off middle and leg. He does hit it but had it skidded through instead of sat up, he would have been a goner. He plays the last ball of the over upright and with a flick for two that brings up his fifty, senior partner style off 54 balls, his 15th ODI fifty, shaded only by his 11 hundreds.

07:16 AM BST

A new England

Dawid Malan’s partnership with Jonny Bairstow is very different to Jason Roy’s with Bairstow. There’s no really natural chest-out bully in this one, and the singles don’t flow so naturally. But there is no reason this one cannot be really effective, too. After this excellent start, they can just tick over because the ball is not turning.

07:12 AM BST

OVER 15: ENG 98/0 (Bairstow 47 Malan 50)

Mahedi replaces Mehidy and Bairstow greets his return rudely by scything his drag-down for four then slapping his low full toss over square leg for another. Another short one is filleted through point for one and Bairstow moves closer to 50. The full toss slipped out of his hand as he went for the slider.

Time for drinks.

07:09 AM BST

Ground force

After some talk about Dawid Malan starting a little slower than Jason Roy he’s played exquisitely this morning to reach a 39-ball 50. Within the first seven overs he twice hit Mustafizur over the short square boundaries - the first a flick, the second a hook. After the hooked six Mustafizur overcorrected: Malan crunched a full toss down the ground for another four. He’s also been aggressive against spin, reverse sweeping Shakib for a boundary. On a fine batting track, England might have have designs on reaching the 386 they hit against Bangladesh in the 2019 World Cup. The outfield has held up OK, barring a minor scare when Shanto misfielded at point and a small piece of turf came up when his knee landed on the outfield. Fielders seem to be a little more cautious than normal but the outfield has so far been less of a talking point than feared.

07:07 AM BST

OVER 14: ENG 89/0 (Bairstow 38 Malan 50)

The first extra of the innings is added when Shakib fires one past Malan’s leg stump. Malan takes a single with a cut, Bairstow works covers legs for another and then Malan brings up a 39-ball fifty by slipping a single fine off his pads.

Bairstow is pinned while sweeping, Shakib having given it a touch more air as it curved in. But it was sliding down.

07:04 AM BST

OVER 13: ENG 84/0 (Bairstow 36 Malan 48)

The spinners are leaking boundaries. Mehidy errs too short and Bairstow flays him through cover for four and, though his field keeps England down to just two singles off the final four deliveries, the openers are rattling along.

07:01 AM BST

Yorkshire synergy?

Just the start England needed after the timid, tentative approach in the opening match. Spin will be the challenge, rather than the ball coming on to the bat from the seamers. Bairstow is having to step up in the absence of Roy and play as the senior partner, even though Malan is older. In the past, he has sometimes struggled with more responsibility. Remember how Bairstow looked uncomfortable with the tail in Test cricket when batting down the order. Roy was a great foil for Bairstow, and very good at cajoling the best out of a complex player to produce England’s best ODI opening partnership. Malan is different, a bit more like Bairstow in how he can fret over his place and become wrapped up in his own game.Both are fine players with different strengths, and it will be fascinating to see how they develop in this tournament. They could be a natural fit.

06:59 AM BST

OVER 12: ENG 77/0 (Bairstow 31 Malan 46)

Bairstow drills a cover drive for a single and Malan reverses the hands to sweep Shakib past short third man for four. Malan works a single through midwicket, Bairstow carves one down to long off and Malan ends the over farming the strike with another wristy push through mid-on.

06:56 AM BST

OVER 11: ENG 69/0 (Bairstow 29 Malan 40)

Malan uses his feet to dance down and whisk Mehidy for four through midwicket then, after three dot balls arcing onto him from round the wicket, he gorges on a wider one, opens the face and laces it behind point for four more. That was a very deft piece of wrist work. Shot!

06:52 AM BST

OVER 10: ENG 61/0 (Bairstow 29 Malan 32)

Shakib brings himself on, left-arm spin round the wicket to Bairstow and he re-establishes some control with a lower trajectory than the offie. England take a single apiece off his skidders. None of the startling bounce that earned him a three-for against Afghanistan in that over.

Malan pulls Mustafizur for six - Darrian Traynor-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

06:49 AM BST

OVER 9: ENG 59/0 (Bairstow 28 Malan 31)

Mahedi, who replaced Mahmadullah in the XI, is coming on for an over of Powerplay spin. He’s an off-spinner and comes round the wicket to Malan who caresses a drive down to long off for the single that brings up England’s fifty.

His first ball to Bairstow is too short and, though it skids on, Bairstow takes a step back and hammers it through cover for four with his bat at five o’clock. Malan doesn’t get hold of an off drive having come down the pitch but he bullies it past the bowler for four anyway.

Lisa Sthalekar points out that the overthrow in the previous over came because Mushfiqur thought Bairstow was dawdling and not grounding his bat – shades of Lord’s.

06:44 AM BST

OVER 8: ENG 49/0 (Bairstow 23 Malan 26)

Bairstow pulls out of his stance with Shoriful halfway to the crease because the DJ/PA has kept the inter-over sting pumping at high volume. With the swing now evaporating, Bairstow clatters a square drive for four then, by pinching a single to leg gully and doubling his return when Mushfiqur’s throw cannons off the stumps and makes a gift of a buzzer.

06:37 AM BST

OVER 7: ENG 43/0 (Bairstow 17 Malan 26)

The Fiz continues for a fourth over and, after the openers exchange singles, Malan streakily off the top edge on the pull, the ball sailing 3ft over a leaping midwicket, the tall left-hander threshes a pull off his midriff from outside off over fine leg for six!

Having gone short, Mustafizur overcompensates and pitche sit up, right in Malan’s slot and he drills it past the bowler for four!

06:35 AM BST

OVER 6: ENG 31/0 (Bairstow 16 Malan 15)

After his fielding aberration in the last over, Shoriful is given the ball. The tall left-armer pins Bairstow first ball with one that was just pitched outside leg. Attractive swing, though, and right on the money. Bangladesh fancy sneaking one through Bairstow’s gate and he gives them some encouragement by whipping one off middle through square leg for a single. A wee bit more tail in and he would have been in trouble. Malan earns one off the inside edge as he pushes around his pad and Bairstow ends the over thumping four down the ground.

Good start from Bangladesh, who have made life hard for England. It’s easy to think of them as a spin-bowling team, and they will be fierce later. But they have some very handy seamers. On the tour there earlier this year, I really liked Hasan Mahmud, who only makes the bench today, but will succeed Taskin at some stage, I reckon.

06:27 AM BST

OVER 5: ENG 25/0 (Bairstow 11 Malan 14)

Fantastic decision from Ahsan Raza and their doubts have cost Bangladesh a review. Malan, having been done for pace but survived, has never felt more alive and two balls later lamps a cover drive for four through a poor dive from Shoriful followed by a towering six, slog swept into the second tier. It made a lovely sound off the bat, that one.

06:24 AM BST

NOT OUT

It hit his left shoulder as he missed with his pull.

06:24 AM BST

BANG review

Malan c Mushfiqur b Mustafizur Did he hit it? There was a noise.

06:23 AM BST

OVER 4: ENG 15/0 (Bairstow 11 Malan 4)

Taskin drops one short outside off and Bairstow is on to it in a flash, pulling it hard for four. The right-arm quick pushes his length up and tempts Bairstow into a flashing cut that he misses as it nips back in, losing his bottom-hand grip as he tried to fetch and clobber it. Two balls later is an exact duplicate right down to the one-handed swipe. Bangladesh know he does drag on now and again and are feeding that option. Twice he connects with the stroke, twice extra-cover stops a run.

06:20 AM BST

OVER 3: ENG 11/0 (Bairstow 7 Malan 4)

Bangladesh put in a leg gully for Bairstow, looking for a legside flick, or, rather, a lazy legside flick. Bairstow does make him work to stop a single and then has a big swish at the one the left-arm quick. Mustafizur, pushes across him. But the stock ball with this field targets the pads and Bairstow scuffs it off the inside edge square of that leg gully for a single. Malan blocks out the next ball then has a big swing and a miss at the last ball of a probing over. He looks dangerous while it’s swinging and Malan is always going to drive on length.

Here come the Tigers of Bengal - ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images

06:12 AM BST

OVER 2: ENG 10/0 (Bairstow 6 Malan 4)

Taskin take the other new ball, overpitches, straining for swing and Bairstow creams the half-volley for four through extra-cover. That’s enough of that ... he takes out the slip, pulls his length back and Bairstow misses out on the square cut, under-edging it into the ground and Mushfiqur stops the run. Definitely swing but straight from the hand and thus easy to counter. No chance for him to diddle a batsman with it without a slip too.

Bairstow’s cross-bat chop earns him one as it bursts through points hands on the bounce but Malan is not so fortunate at beating the infield.

06:07 AM BST

OVER 1: ENG 5/0 (Bairstow 1 Malan 4)

This is the quickest pitch at the World Cup and Mustafizur decides to start with a short one that lifts towards his sternum and he blocks it back down the pitch. The next ball is fuller and YJB plays tip and run into the offside for a single.

The left-handed Malan is beaten by a ripper that shapes away from the edge and seems to keep a little low, passing the O in the TON on the maker’s name. Whoops! he does it again next ball, too. The left-arm quick is swinging it.

But Malan, having groped at two, eases ‘the Fiz’ through cover for four and it’s noticeable that the chasing fielder doesn’t try to dive to claw it back, though he would have done and would have been successful elsewhere.

06:03 AM BST

Out come the openers

This is a day game and about as north as you can play international cricket in India, so dew will not be a issue. Mustafizur takes the first over.

06:00 AM BST

A very heavy storm last night

Of the electrical variety ... and they have had to put even more sand on the outfield this morning. Its shoddy state is the result of a fungal infection, says Michael Atherton.

05:55 AM BST

Sky just lost the feed from Dharamsala

But it seems to be working now, just before the national anthems.

05:50 AM BST

Pitch looks a belter

Greetings from Dharamsala, where the dramatic overnight thunder and lightning has given way to a lovely morning. The pitch looks excellent for batting, so England will aim to score 300 after being inserted - Bangladesh will hope to exploit any early moisture in the wicket. Jonny Bairstow is playing his 100th cap; Eoin Morgan made the presentation before returning to his commentary duties. As expected the only England change is Reece Topley for Moeen Ali, which gives England four seamers: a better balance generally, and certainly at one of the most pace-friendly grounds in the competition. Now lets see how the outfield holds up.

05:43 AM BST

Team news: a change apiece

Bangladesh Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

England Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

Reece Topley replaces Moeen Ali for England, Mahmudullah is out for Bangladesh and is replaced by Mahedi Hasan.

05:34 AM BST

Bangladesh have won the toss

And put England in to bat. Ho, hum. That’s two in succession Buttler has lost.

03:54 PM BST

Preview: Time for Toppers?

It would be rash and hysterical to conclude after England’s opening defeat by New Zealand in Ahmedabad that the world champions’ bid to win a second successive World Cup is in crisis. There were plenty of mitigating issues, not least the absence of Ben Stokes and the lack of authentic match preparation in India. That has long been the players’ preference and they have tended to go into every series, home and away in all formats recently, positively undercooked. Remember how shaky they were in their first innings against New Zealand in 2022 in Stokes’ first match as long-term Test captain, or again against South Africa at Lord’s following a white-ball break or against Ireland in the World T20 or, indeed, at Edgbaston and Lord’s in the Ashes.

They usually find a way to come good and today, even on the decidedly dodgy Dharamsala outfield, they have the perfect opportunity to get their bandwagon rolling.

And yet, although England beat Bangladesh in last March’s ODI series, Shakib Al Hasan’s side were well worth their victory over India at the Asia Cup last month and he and the off-spinner Mehidy rattled through Afghanistan in their opening match on this ground. If the pitch allows turn again, they would pose far more problems for England’s hitters than Messrs Santner, Ravindra and Phillips who lured five batsmen, all of who had played themselves in, to their doom on Wednesday.

Any repeat of that tentativeness, in going for expansive shots but without fully committing, messing up their timing with uncharacteristic confusion, and they will come another cropper. The problem with the batting – leaving at least 60 runs out there – was nothing compared with the pat-a-cake quality of their bowling. The lack of swing rendered Sam Curran after his opening spell and Chris Woakes throughout eminently tonkable. Mark Wood looked rusty and lacked rhythm, the spinners had no scoreboard pressure to bolster their defences and the dew affected their grip and rip. But let us not forget that the best figures recorded on an ODI at this Himalayan idyll were Suranga Lakmal’s four for 13 in 2017, when he reduced India to 28 for six, and Tim Bresnan’s four for 45 10 years ago. So nip rather than swing and spin can serve England well. It should be perfect for Reece Topley.

