England vs Bangladesh LIVE: Cricket score and updates from ODI World Cup

A general view of a cricket ball (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage of England vs Bangladesh from the ODI World Cup today.

The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.

The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.

The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:

England vs Bangladesh

06:38

6.6

Mustafizur Rahman to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.

England vs Bangladesh

06:37

6.5

FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Dawid Malan. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past long on for 4 runs.

England vs Bangladesh

06:36

6.3

Mustafizur Rahman to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Miraz.

England vs Bangladesh

06:35

6.2

Mustafizur Rahman to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Miraz.

England vs Bangladesh

06:34

6.1

Mustafizur Rahman to Dawid Malan. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Al Hasan.

England vs Bangladesh

06:33

5.6

FOUR! Shoriful Islam to Jonny Bairstow. In-swinging half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

Story continues

England vs Bangladesh

06:33

5.5

Shoriful Islam to Jonny Bairstow. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Das.

England vs Bangladesh

06:32

5.4

Shoriful Islam to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shanto.

England vs Bangladesh

06:31

5.3

Shoriful Islam to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Rahim.

England vs Bangladesh

06:30

5.2

Shoriful Islam to Jonny Bairstow. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Tamim.

England vs Bangladesh

06:28

4.6

Mustafizur Rahman to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed for no runs, fielded by Rahim.

England vs Bangladesh

06:27

4.5

Mustafizur Rahman to Dawid Malan. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Miraz.

England vs Bangladesh

06:27

4.4

SIX! Mustafizur Rahman to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs.

England vs Bangladesh

06:26

4.3

FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

England vs Bangladesh

06:25

4.2

Mustafizur Rahman to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, mis-timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by Miraz.

England vs Bangladesh

06:24

4.1

APPEAL! Mustafizur Rahman to Dawid Malan. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit body for no runs, fielded by Rahim, appeal made for Caught.

England vs Bangladesh

06:22

3.6

Taskin Ahmed to Jonny Bairstow. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, well timed to cover for no runs.

England vs Bangladesh

06:22

3.5

Taskin Ahmed to Jonny Bairstow. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Rahim.

England vs Bangladesh

06:21

3.4

Taskin Ahmed to Jonny Bairstow. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Hridoy.

England vs Bangladesh

06:20

3.3

Taskin Ahmed to Jonny Bairstow. In-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Rahim.

England vs Bangladesh

06:19

3.1

Taskin Ahmed to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to mid off for no runs.

England vs Bangladesh

06:18

2.6

Mustafizur Rahman to Dawid Malan. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Rahim.

England vs Bangladesh

06:17

2.5

Mustafizur Rahman to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.

England vs Bangladesh

06:15

2.3

Mustafizur Rahman to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Rahim.

England vs Bangladesh

06:15

2.2

Mustafizur Rahman to Jonny Bairstow. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Tamim.

England vs Bangladesh

06:14

2.1

Mustafizur Rahman to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Hasan.

England vs Bangladesh

06:13

1.6

Taskin Ahmed to Dawid Malan. In-swinging back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, inside edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Das.

England vs Bangladesh

06:12

1.5

Taskin Ahmed to Dawid Malan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Hridoy.

England vs Bangladesh

06:11

1.4

Taskin Ahmed to Jonny Bairstow. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, run save by Shanto, fielded by Hridoy.

England vs Bangladesh

06:10

1.3

Taskin Ahmed to Jonny Bairstow. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Rahim.

England vs Bangladesh

06:10

1.2

Taskin Ahmed to Jonny Bairstow. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge for no runs, fielded by Rahim.

England vs Bangladesh

06:08

1.1

NEW BALL. FOUR! Taskin Ahmed to Jonny Bairstow. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

England vs Bangladesh

06:07

0.6

FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Dawid Malan. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

England vs Bangladesh

06:06

0.5

Mustafizur Rahman to Dawid Malan. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump down the track working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.

England vs Bangladesh

06:05

0.4

Mustafizur Rahman to Dawid Malan. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Rahim.

England vs Bangladesh

06:05

0.3

Mustafizur Rahman to Dawid Malan. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Rahim.

England vs Bangladesh

06:04

0.2

Mustafizur Rahman to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for 1 run, fielded by Al Hasan.

England vs Bangladesh

06:03

0.1

NEW BALL. Mustafizur Rahman to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Miraz.

England vs Bangladesh

Monday 9 October 2023 06:01

Teams will be announced at the toss

England vs Bangladesh

Monday 9 October 2023 06:00

Follow live coverage of England vs Bangladesh from the ODI World Cup today.

The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.

The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.

The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below: