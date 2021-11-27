Is England vs Austria on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Women’s World Cup qualifier

(The FA via Getty Images)

Ellen White is set to win her 100th England cap when the Lionesses host Austria in World Cup qualifying this afternoon.

England will be aiming to continue their perfect start to Group D, having won their opening four matches of the qualifying campaign.

Sarina Weigman’s side recorded a 4-0 win over Northern Ireland and a 10-0 victory over Latvia last month but Austria are set to be their toughest test of the group.

White is also closing in on Kelly Smith’s England goalscoring record and is two goals away from equalling her tally of 46.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match today.

When is England vs Austria?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 27 November at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting from 11:45am. The match will also be streamed online live on the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Jordan Nobbs has been recalled to Sarina Wiegman’s England squad but Leah Williamson has been ruled out of the games against Austria and Latvia due to a hamstring injury.

Lucy Staniforth also misses out, in what is the only other change from October’s squad, while Steph Houghton, Lucy Bronze and Ellie Roebuck remain side-lined with injuries.

In terms of tonight’s match, Ellen White is set to win her 100th England cap and could be joined in the forward line by Arsenal due Nikita Parris and Beth Mead.

Millie Bright has been named as captain while Kiera Walsh and Nobbs could come into the midfield, with Fran Kirby potentially playing further forward.

Possible line-ups

England: Earps; Daly, Bright, Greenwood, Stokes; Walsh, Nobbs, Kirby; Parris, White, Mead

Austria: Zinsberger; Wienroither, Wenniger, Kirchberger, Naschenweng; Dunst, Puntigam, Hobinger, Zadrazil, Feiersinger; Billa

Odds

Not yet available

Prediction

While Austria could be England’s toughest opponents in World Cup qualifying, the Lionesses should continue their 100 percent start to Group D. England 2-0 Austria

Story continues

Read More

How to watch England vs Austria online and on TV today

Millie Bright ‘honoured’ to be named Lionesses captain for upcoming qualifiers

Sarina Wiegman concerned over demands on players after Leah Williamson ruled out

How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle online and on TV

Is Arsenal vs Newcastle on TV today? Kick-off time and channel

Predicting how Arsenal vs Newcastle will play out tonight