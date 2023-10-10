England vs Australia: When is it, how to watch on TV and where it is being played

Jordan Henderson is hopeful of being selected for Euro 2024 - Getty Images/Yasser Bakhsh

England take on Australia for the first time in more than seven years, in their final friendly of the 2023 season.

The last time these two sides met was at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light in 2016 when England, under the command of Roy Hodgson, secured a 2-1 victory thanks to a 75th-minute winner from Wayne Rooney.

In total, the Three Lions have played the Socceroos on seven occasions, winning four times and drawing twice. Only two of those fixtures have come on home soil − the game at Sunderland in 2016 and a match at West Ham’s former ground Upton Park in 2003, when England slumped to a 3-1 defeat.

Gareth Southgate’s side come into the game off the back of a mixed set of results. After a disappointing 1-1 draw against Ukraine in August, the side rallied to win 3-1 win away against Scotland, with Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane all getting onto the scoresheet.

Australia will be hoping for a change of fortune having not managed a win in their last three fixtures. Their latest result was a 2-2 draw against Concacaf Gold Cup winners Mexico in September.

When is it?

England take on Australia on Friday October 13, with the match kicking off at 7.45pm. The clash comes just four days before the Three Lions line up against Italy for a Euro 2024 qualifier.

Where is the match taking place?

Gareth Southgate’s side host the Socceroos under the arch at Wembley Stadium for the first time in the fixture’s history.

What TV channel is it on?

The Wembley clash is scheduled to be broadcast on Channel 4. The state-owned broadcaster last year took over the rights to show the Nations League and European Qualifiers until Euro 2024.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for this match are still available and can be purchased via the official Wembley Stadium website.

England’s squad to face Australia

Bukayo Saka has pulled out of the England matches against Australia and Italy after a hamstring injury ruled him out of the win over Manchester City on Sunday. Saka reported to England’s St George’s Park on Monday but his withdrawal was confirmed soon after, having not been able to train since limping out of Arsenal’s Champions League defeat by Lens. Gareth Southgate has not called up a replacement.

Story continues

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Al-Ettifaq), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) , Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

What is the latest team news?

Gareth Southgate is planning to travel to Saudi Arabia to watch Jordan Henderson in person ahead of the European Championships next year.

The England manager had previously stated he would seek guidance from the Football Association on whether a trip to the Gulf state would be appropriate, given the scrutiny his visit would be under due to human-rights issues in the country.

Henderson has been picked by Southgate in both international breaks since his move to Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League, sparking criticism for playing where homosexuality is illegal having been a high-profile supporter of the LGBTQ+ community.

England staff have been monitoring the 33-year-old’s stats from his SPL games but Southgate plans to visit him to watch him play. He will also travel to watch Jude Bellingham play for Real Madrid, Harry Kane for Bayern Munich and Fikayo Tomori for AC Milan.

“His physical data is fine. The games are not at the same intensity as the games here. The heat is part of that. There are two or three drinks breaks per game, which is an indication of the climate, and that his having an impact on how teams play,” said Southgate.

“It is a situation that we are tracking closely. I will go out and watch games. But we get all his games the same way we get everybody else’s. That’s a longer trip and in these first couple of months we’ve felt it more important to see as many games live as we can, as quickly as possible, by getting around our country more. But as time moves on, we’ll get to more of the Milans, the Madrids and the Bayern Munichs, as well as out to see Hendo.”

Meanwhile, Southgate has revealed he spoke to Aaron Ramsdale about his situation at Arsenal where David Raya’s arrival could limit his first-team appearances.

“I felt his response and his reaction when I spoke with him was very mature and very professional,” Southgate said. “He knew this was a possibility. He’s done well and his performance for us against Scotland and his performance at Brentford in the cup was excellent so we’re very happy with him.

“Clearly, like a few others we’ve got in the squad, as you go further and further down the line and are not playing, it becomes a bigger story and a bigger decision but at the moment he looks like he’s going to get a certain amount of football and we’ll keep assessing it from there.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.