Is England vs Australia on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup quarter-final

(Getty Images)

England will reignite their rivalry with Australia at the Women’s Rugby World Cup as the quarter-finals begin in New Zealand.

The Red Roses, who have not played Australia since 2017, are favourites to win the World Cup and extended their winning run to 28 games after topping their group.

But head coach Simon Middleton has been made to hit back at critics of England’s style of play ahead of the crunch quarter-final tie.

“Everything is on the line now – one defeat and you’re on the plane going home,” Middleton said. “It will be a different challenge and the England-Australia rivalry adds an extra dimension.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the World Cup quarter-final.

When is England vs Australia?

The match will kick off at 1:30am GMT on Sunday 30 October in Waitakere Stadium, Auckland.

How can I watch England vs Australia?

The quarter-final will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting at 1:15am. The match will also be available to stream live on the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Sarah Hunter will become England’s most capped player when she captains her country against Australia. Hunter, 37, is set to make her 138th appearance for the Red Roses in Auckland, surpassing the previous record held by Rochelle Clark, while Sarah Bern will win her 50th cap.

Tatyana Heard keeps her place at inside centre after her impressive performance against South Africa last weekend.

England team to face Australia

15. Helena Rowland 14. Lydia Thompson 13. Emily Scarratt 12. Tatyana Heard 11. Abby Dow 10. Zoe Harrison 9. Leanne Infante; 1. Vickii Cornborough 2. Amy Cokayne 3. Sarah Bern 4. Zoe Aldcroft 5. Abbie Ward 6. Alex Matthews 7. Marlie Packer 8. Sarah Hunter

Finishers: 16. Lark Davies 17. Hannah Botterman 18. Maud Muir 19. Rosie Galligan 20. Poppy Cleall 21. Lucy Packer 22. Holly Aitchison 23. Ellie Kildunne