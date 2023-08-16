England vs Australia team news and predicted line-ups ahead of Women’s World Cup semi-final

England face Australia in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals as Sam Kerr’s fitness remains a key talking point ahead of the clash at Stadium Australia.

Kerr is the face of the World Cup but is yet to make a start at the tournament after being ruled out of Australia’s first three games with a calf injury.

The striker returned off the bench in the last-16 win against Denmark, before playing 66 minutes as the Matildas defeated France in a dramatic penalty shootout.

Kerr has declared herself “ready to go” but Australia manager Tony Gustavsson said a decision will only be made on the night before the match.

England manager Sarina Wiegman said there are more threats than just Sam Kerr, as the Lionesses look to reach their first ever Women’s World Cup final.

The winner will play Spain in Sunday’s showpiece in Sydney, after La Roja defeated Sweden 2-1 in the other semi-final. Here’s everything you need to know as England face Australia in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals.

When is England vs Australia?

The Women’s World Cup semi-final will kick off at 11am UK time (BST) on Wednesday 16 August, and will be played at the Stadium Australia, Sydney.

How can I watch it?

England vs Australia will be shown live on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer, with coverage getting underway from 10am.

What is the England team news?

Lauren James remains unavailable, with the forward serving the second match of her two-game ban, although she will now be free to play either the final or the third-place place playoff, depending on England’s result against Australia.

The Lionesses have a fully fit squad elsewhere. Sarina Wiegman kept her 3-5-2 formation against Colombia and is unlikely to make any changes given how well certain areas of the team are performing.

The back three of Jess Carter, Millie Bright and Alex Greenwood has excelled in front of goalkeeper Mary Earps, with Lucy Bronze and Rachel Daly set to continue as wing-backs.

Keira Walsh will start at the base of the midfield, with Georgia Stanway alongside her. The one area of the team Wiegman may decide to change is in Ella Toone’s position given the midfielder’s form, with her Manchester United teammate Katie Zelem an option.

Alessia Russo and Lauren Hemp both scored against Colombia and are set to lead the line, with Chloe Kelly and Beth England the other attacking options from the bench.

What is the Australia team news?

Sam Kerr played 66 minutes in the penalty shootout victory over Australia and is close to being fully fit, with Australia head coach Tony Gustavsson facing another big decision as to whether or not to start his captain and star striker.

Gustavsson may decide to stick by his starting attack, with a front two of Emily van Egmond and Mary Fowler leading the line and Caitlin Foord and Hayley Raso providing threat from the wings.

Predicted line-ups

England: Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Bronze, Walsh, Stanway, Daly; Toone; Hemp, Russo

Australia: Arnold; Carpenter, Hunt, Kennedy, Catley; Raso, Gorry, Cooney-Cross, Catley; Fowler, Van Egmond

How did both teams reach the semi-finals?

England (Winners Group D)

1-0 vs Haiti

1-0 vs Denmark

6-1 vs China

0-0 vs Nigeria (Won 4-2 on penalties)

2-1 vs Colombia

Australia (Winners Group B)

1-0 vs Ireland

2-3 vs Nigeria

4-0 vs Canada

2-0 vs Denmark

0-0 vs France (Won 7-6 on penalties)