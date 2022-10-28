England vs Australia LIVE T20 World Cup cricket score and weather updates from the MCG

Today’s match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground may decide how successful England’sT20 World Cup campaign ultimately is. After their shock defeat to Ireland on Wednesday – by five runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method – Jos Buttler’s side cannot afford to drop anymore points in the Super 12s. That means they will likely have to beat the three toughest opponents in Group 1: New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Australia to progress to the semi-finals.

Today, England take on the old enemy in a game that is likely to knock one of these sides out of the tournament. It is too early to know for sure if that will be the case but there are only five matches to play in the Super 12 stage and two defeats here could turn out to be a knockout blow. Australia currently sit below England in the group having been battered by New Zealand – who won by 89 runs - in their first match of the competition before suffering a scare against Sri Lanka on Tuesday despite romping home with 21 balls to spare.

That sets the stage nicely. Neither team is playing their best cricket but there are very few games as competitive in world cricket than England vs Australia. If England are to have any chance Buttler’s batters need to hit their stride and Ben Stokes has to turn around his shocking form. In four attempts they have never won a T20I at the MCG and there is no better time than now to do so.

Follow the action as England take on Australia in this crucial T20 World Cup match:

England vs Australia

Play due to start at 9am at the MCG but toss delayed

Both teams need to win to keep World Cup campaigns on track

England lost by five runs to Ireland last time out

Australia defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets

England vs Australia

08:38 , Michael Jones

A quick note about today’s match. The toss has been delayed due to the conditions on the field. The rain has come down all day - forcing Ireland vs Afghanistan to get abandoned - but the ground staff are doing their best to get the playing surface fit for purpose.

It already looks to be a shortened match as the ground is that wet. Play was due to start at 9am but that is almost certain to get pushed back too.

Ireland beat England by 5 runs via DLS

08:34 , Michael Jones

England got a shock last time out when then took on Ireland at the MCG. Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl first but a lack of discipline from the seamers, especially Chris Woakes who struggled to find his rhythm, allowed Ireland to get off to a flyer. T

hey stormed to 103-1 from 11 overs but then failed to keep up that momentum.

Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone restricted them in the back part of the innings and kept the score down to 157 with Ben Stokes taking the last wicket in the final over.

What should have been a comfortable chase for England became anything but. Buttler was out on the second ball of the innings with Alex Hales and Ben Stokes quickly following.

Dawid Malan and Harry Brook tried to rebuild but did do slowly and England fell behind the rate needed for a win on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

When Brook and Malan both departed, the rain started to fall and Moeen Ali began to rain sixes of his own but he couldn’t get England ahead of the par score. They came off at 105-5 just five runs short of the desired DLS target.

Time ran out to restart the game and Ireland secured a historic World Cup victory.

England vs Australia

08:25 , Michael Jones

It’s a huge day for England and Australia but only one team can take the two points of offer from today’s match.

England have played four T20I games at the MCG and have never won here, including the game against Ireland on Wednesday, will they end that poor run this morning?

England ready for ‘massive challenge’ against Australia with World Cup on the line

08:21 , Michael Jones

Liam Livingstone believes a probable eliminator against Australia at the MCG is what could galvanise England cricket to reboot their stuttering T20 World Cup campaign.

After beating Afghanistan, England came a cropper in a shock rain-affected loss against Ireland and now must win their three remaining Super 12s fixtures to guarantee a semi-final place.

Defeat against the hosts and defending champions would almost certainly spell a group-stage elimination, although England go into the showdown having beaten their Ashes rivals in a T20 series this month.

England were 2-0 winners and were on course for a series clean sweep only for rain to force a no-result in the final match – and showers have been forecast for Friday evening’s fixture between the teams.

England ready for ‘massive challenge’ against Australia with World Cup on the line

England vs Australia early team news and predicted line-ups

08:17 , Michael Jones

England may mull changes to a bowling attack that didn’t quite get it right in the first ten overs against Ireland. Chris Woakes was lacking in his usual accuracy and new ball nip and could therefore be vulnerable - David Willey would be the likeliest option as a new ball specialist to replace him, though Chris Jordan and Tymal Mills are also in the squad.

Aaron Finch’s form will be a concern for Australia, though there is little to suggest that the captain will be excluded for this encounter. Several prominent voices, including Mark Waugh, have called for Pat Cummins to drop out of the side after back-to-back off nights in the defending champions’ opening two group fixtures. Adam Zampa should return in the place of Ashton Agar if he has overcome Covid.

Predicted line-ups

England XI: Jos Buttler (capt. & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Australia XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt.), Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

England vs Australia

08:13 , Michael Jones

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the T20 World Cup from Australia.

England need to bounce back from a shock defeat to Ireland on Wednesday if they have any hopes of reaching the semi-final stage. They have two points from their first two Super 12 fixtures and will likely need to win their final three matches in order to get to the next round.

Today’s opponents are the tournament hosts and England’s oldest enemy in World cricket. Australia are in a similar predicament to England having lost their opening game to New Zealand by 89 runs. They then went on to defeat Sri Lanka earlier this week to get back on track but now it seems as though the loser of today’s game will, eventually, get knocked out of the competition.

This morning’s encounter is being played at the MCG but the weather may come into play. The early match between Ireland and Afghanistan has been abandoned without a ball being bowled but hopefully this crucial clash between England and Australia will get underway on time.

Play is scheduled to start at 9am.