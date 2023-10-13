England vs Australia: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

England welcome Australia to Wembley tonight to kick-off their international break.

The match is billed as the second leg of a double-header, the first of which took place in the spring between the two countries’ women’s teams - and which went the way of the Aussies.

Gareth Southgate’s men are big favourites to reverse that scoreline on Friday night even if he is expected to play a weakened team.

Australia impressed at the winter World Cup by reaching the knockouts and are preparing to return to Qatar for the Asian Cup in January.

England are warming up for next summer’s Euros after producing a convincing victory in a friendly away to Scotland last time out.

Date, kick-off time and venue

England vs Australia is scheduled for a 7.45pm BST kick-off on Friday, October 13, 2023.

The match will take place at Wembley Stadium in London.

Where to watch England vs Australia

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be shown on free-to-air television, live on Channel 4 with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Channel 4 app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from our reporters at the ground.

Australia put in some impressive performances during the World Cup (Getty Images)

England vs Australia team news

The Three Lions are without Bukayo Saka after he withdrew from the international period at the start of the week, having undergone assessments on his leg injury at St. George’s Park.

Southgate is expected to experiment with opportunities for his fringe players in this friendly, given the Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy is just around the corner.

Levi Colwill and Eddie Nketiah will hope to make their debuts while there could be minutes for Aaron Ramsdale, Fikayo Tomori, Jarrod Bowen and Ollie Watkins.

For the Socceroos, Jackson Irvine is fit after an ankle injury and Hibernian defender Lewis Miller is one of three who could earn a debut.

England vs Australia prediction

The Three Lions may well experiment with their line-up in this friendly but those given a runout will be eager to impress and should still have a sizeable edge on their opponents in terms of quality.

Story continues

England to win, 3-0.

Jude Bellingham looks like the standout player of this England team (Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Australia’s only win in this fixture came in a 3-1 reverse at Upton Park in 2003, when Francis Jeffers scored the hosts’ only goal.

England wins: 4

Australia wins: 1

Draws: 2

England vs Australia match odds

England: 1/7

Australia: 6/1

Draw: 14/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).