Australia vs England LIVE: Women’s World Cup semi-final team news and build-up as Lionesses hunt final place

England face hosts Australia in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals as the Lionesses come up against not just the Matildas but an entire nation in Sydney.

The stage for the latest chapter of England and Australia’s historic rivalry could not be bigger as both teams aim to reach their first-ever Women’s World Cup final, with the hosts gripped by Matildas fever and set for their biggest sporting occasion since the 2000 Olympic Games.

The Lionesses rode the wave of home support as they won the Euros last summer but will now look to spoil the party as Sarina Wiegman’s side attempt to make history of their own. England have overcome several challenges to reach the semi-finals and are now faced with their biggest yet as they take on a near-80,000 capacity crowd at Stadium Australia.

A place against Spain in Sunday’s final is up for grabs, with ‘La Roja’ defeating Sweden 2-1 yesterday. Follow live updates from England vs Australia in the semi-finals and get all the latest Women’s World Cup odds here

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Latest England vs Australia updates

England face hosts Australia in Women’s World Cup semi-finals with kick-off at 11am BST

Hosts gripped by Matildas fever as England and Australia’s old rivalry takes to new stage in Sydney

Lionesses are looking to spoil the party and reach their first ever Women’s World Cup final

England XI: Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Bronze, Walsh, Stanway, Daly; Toone; Hemp, Russo

Sarina Wiegman’s side remain without suspended star Lauren James but have no injury concerns

Australia set to make decision on Sam Kerr’s fitness - with star striker hoping to start semi-final

Women’s World Cup: England vs Australia - Team news!

09:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Team news!

The Lionesses are unchanged from their quarter-final win against Colombia.

Lauren James remains unavailable, with the forward serving the second match of her two-game ban, although she will now be free to play either the final or the third-place place playoff, depending on England’s result against Australia.

Story continues

The Lionesses have a fully fit squad elsewhere. Sarina Wiegman keeps her 3-5-2 formation and the back three of Jess Carter, Millie Bright and Alex Greenwood, which has excelled in front of goalkeeper Mary Earps. Lucy Bronze and Rachel Daly continue as wing-backs.

Keira Walsh will start at the base of the midfield, with Georgia Stanway alongside her. Ella Toone keeps her place, despite some questions over her form.

Alessia Russo and Lauren Hemp both scored against Colombia and lead the line, with Chloe Kelly and Beth England the other attacking options from the bench.

England XI: Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Bronze, Walsh, Stanway, Daly; Toone; Hemp, Russo

Women’s World Cup: England vs Australia

09:30 , Sonia Twigg

After Sarina Wiegman finished her press conference following the victory over Colombia on Saturday, England’s Dutch coach was so struck by the number of questions about England’s historic sporting rivalry with Australia that she immediately started asking staff members about the extent of it. She quickly realised she had underestimated just how much this meant.

Those at the England camp duly filled her in, although, as one staff member laughed: “It’s not like we showed her old clips of the Ashes.” They maybe didn’t need to.

A trip to the shop beside England’s otherwise tranquil Terrigal base would have shown how intense it’s all getting. The front page of The West Australian – the newspaper that covers Australian player Sam Kerr’s home city of Perth – read: “And you thought the Ashes was big!”

Old rivalry has new stage as World Cup arrives at its biggest moment

Women’s World Cup: Australia vs England

09:22 , Jack Rathborn

(The FA via Getty Images)

(PA)

(PA)

Women’s World Cup: England vs Australia

09:14 , Jamie Braidwood

As England are preparing to play Australia in the World Cup semi-finals so too, crucially, is Georgia Stanway. After playing through five matches at the tournament on a yellow card and with the threat of a one-match suspension hanging over her head, the combative Lionesses midfielder successfully walked the tightrope to reach the point where bookings are wiped.

A younger Stanway perhaps wouldn’t have been so careful, and would have fallen foul of her instincts to challenge for balls that were not there to be won. There was, admittedly, one nervous moment, during the heat of battle against Colombia in the quarter-finals, when Stanway thought she had pushed her aggression too far after a mistimed tackle. Overall, though, the midfielder has shown restraint and control to reach the semi-finals in the clear. “I’m very, very grateful about that,” Stanway laughs, and England are as well.

To do so, Stanway had to become “disciplined Georgia”, a change in mental approach that has been worked on with the help of an influential mentor, whose identity comes as a surprise to those who are gathered at England’s Terrigal training base.

How Georgia Stanway found World Cup ‘discipline’ thanks to surprise mentor

Women’s World Cup: England vs Australia

09:02 , Jamie Braidwood

How many games will Lauren James miss at Women’s World Cup after red card?

Lauren James was handed a two-game ban by Fifa after being sent off during England’s last-16 win over Nigeria.

The Chelsea star sat out England’s 2-1 win over Colombia in the quarter-finals, and will now serve her second and final game in the semi-finals against Australia.

That means that James is in line to play for England again at the Women’s World Cup, either in the final should they defeat the Matildas on Sunday, 20 August, or in the third-placed play-off on Saturday, 19 August.

James was shown a red card after standing on Nigeria defender Michelle Alozie during the knockout game, which England won via a penalty shootout.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Women’s World Cup: England vs Australia

08:47 , Jamie Braidwood

The FA has said it is “disappointed” after reports suggested that World Cup semi-final tickets allocated specifically for England fans were bought by Australia supporters.

A unique supporter code was reportedly leaked on social media ahead of the Lionesses’ crunch match with the Matildas on Wednesday – with a number of Australian fans claiming to have purchased tickets.

The additional 1,970 tickets were released at the weekend, and around 8,000 England fans are expected to be in attendance at the Accor Stadium in Sydney.

Commenting on the ticket code leak, an FA spokesman said: “We worked with Fifa to secure an additional allocation of tickets for England’s World Cup semi-final against Australia.

“The details of how to purchase these tickets were communicated directly to our fans on our England Football channel, and we are disappointed to see reports that a limited number of these tickets have been accessed by other fans.

“We are working with Fifa to review this ticketing process going forward.”

Women’s World Cup: England vs Australia

08:32 , Jamie Braidwood

England midfielder Keira Walsh on how the Lionesses will look to “quieten the crowd” at the Stadium Australia:

“Whatever game I play, I want to win. It doesn’t matter who you are playing against. For us, I wouldn’t say we are thinking about spoiling the party.

“I think it is just another game and a massive game at that. We are just fully focused on trying to reach a World Cup final, regardless of who we are playing. I think obviously with the support from Australia it is going to be a little bit different for them in that sense.

“(The crowd) was massive for us at the Euros, especially in the final. There are those moments where the opposition could score and it shifts momentum sometimes when you’re playing, it gives you an extra push when you know the crowd is behind you.

“But also when you can quieten the crowd it is a very nice feeling. I think for us trying to take the momentum out of the game is going to be important. There are positives and negatives for both. We have experienced both.”

England’s Keira Walsh (PA Wire)

Women’s World Cup: England vs Australia

08:17 , Jamie Braidwood

It was the moment Australia stopped. In Sydney, thousands gathered outside the Olympic Stadium and huddled together in the crisp winter air. In Melbourne, the Saturday night crowds at the MCG forgot about the Aussie rules match they had paid tickets for and rushed to find a TV or phone screen to see the drama unfold. Even several miles in the air, rows of passengers on a commercial flight were all gripped by the same tension that was uniting a country back down on the ground.

And then in Brisbane, as Cortnee Vine stood over the penalty to send Australia through to the Women’s World Cup semi-final, all those eyes were on her. After a goalless, nerve-shredding 120 minutes against France, the shootout produced an unimaginable level of drama, the longest ever at a men’s or women’s World Cup. Australia had already missed two chances to win it, then they simply had to score to keep their home World Cup hopes alive. When Vicki Becho struck the post with France’s 10th penalty and Australia were granted another opportunity, Vine stepped up and sent a nation into delirium.

With it, Australia’s World Cup fever truly arrived.

The Lionesses will need to beat an entire nation in the grip of World Cup fever

‘This will change everything’: How World Cup fever took over Australia

Women’s World Cup: England vs Australia

08:03 , Jamie Braidwood

England captain Millie Bright on dealing with the atmosphere the Lionesses will face at Stadium Australia:

“We’re always preparing for that, no matter the opponent. Their fans are always going to want the opposition to lose, that’s football. We know that we’re going to have fans there, yes they’re going to have more, but we’ve been in these moments before and as players we’ve embraced these moments.

“It’s all about us sticking to task, executing the game plan and embracing the moment. It’s the semi-final of a World Cup, you want that environment, you want it to be tense, you want it to be noisy.

“It’s a proud moment in the women’s game when people turn on the TV back home and they see what an incredible atmosphere we’ve created. Credit to Australia for selling out the stadium and creating that atmosphere because like we always know, the women’s game is still on a journey, but what a place to be.”

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Women’s World Cup: England vs Australia

07:46 , Jamie Braidwood

England have found themselves on the receiving end of a spying controversy after a training session ahead of their World Cup semi-final against Australia was photographed from a helicopter.

The Australian Daily Telegraph sent up the aircraft to capture images from the Lionesses’ behind-closed-doors session at their training base as they finalised plans for Wednesday’s last-four clash with the co-hosts in Sydney.

Published under the headline “Eleven Poms against a nation: Welcome to the jungle, Lionesses”, the pictures show boss Sarina Wiegman and her staff putting the players through their paces ahead of the eagerly-anticipated contest.

The newspaper wrote: “If England’s Lionesses thought they would happily fly into the World Cup semi-final under the radar they were in for a rude shock.

“We’ve sent the chopper up to see how the old enemy are preparing…Welcome to the jungle, Lionesses, we’ve got fun and games.”

England caught up in spying controversy ahead of Australia semi-final

Women’s World Cup: England vs Australia

07:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Australia is having a moment — will Sam Kerr finally get hers against England?

As Sam Kerr declared herself “ready to go”, it was a warning for England that her World Cup has yet to start. With the Matildas enjoying their moment as Australia is gripped by World Cup fever ahead of Wednesday’s semi-final against the Lionesses, it will not have gone unnoticed in the England camp that Kerr has yet to have hers.

Without a goal and without a start in the World Cup, the Australia captain has been building towards the stage where she can make her most important contribution. Indeed, if there was ever a team who knows that you don’t keep the striker quiet for long, it would be Australia’s next opponents.

When it comes to the big occasions, Kerr often proves to be inevitable. Kerr’s goals have strengthened Chelsea’s domestic dominance since signing for the club in 2019 but it is the timing of them that has led to her fearsome reputation.

Before last season’s FA Cup final, she confidently pointed out that she had never played at Wembley and not won a trophy. When she scored the winner against Manchester United, she extended her remarkable record in domestic cup finals to 10 goals in seven appearances, including the last six in a row.

Australia is having a moment — will Sam Kerr finally get hers against England?

Women’s World Cup: England vs Australia

07:17 , Jamie Braidwood

England manager Sarina Wiegman on facing potentially facing Australia’s star striker Sam Kerr:

“Australia is not just Sam Kerr. Yes, we have a plan [if she starts]. She can play and she can start on the bench, so that’s the situation. Of course she is a threat, she’s a very good player, so a lot of respect [to her].

“But there is more than Sam Kerr, because at the end it is always a team performance. When the team does really well an individual can do even better. That’s the same for Australia and it’s the same for England.

“There is a lot of pressure on her because everyone expects things from her. I think Australia have grown in the tournament too, they had some difficult situations they had to come back from and they did really well. We expect a very strong Australia tomorrow.”

Women’s World Cup: England vs Australia

07:02 , Jamie Braidwood

England and Australia’s old rivalry has new stage as World Cup arrives at its biggest moment

After Sarina Wiegman finished her press conference following the victory over Colombia on Saturday, she was so struck by the number of questions about England’s historic sporting rivalry with Australia that she immediately started asking staff members about the extent of it. The Dutch coach quickly realised she had underestimated how much this meant.

Those at the England camp duly filled her in, although, as one staff member laughed, “it’s not like we showed her old clips of the Ashes”. They maybe didn’t need to.

A trip to the shop beside England’s otherwise tranquil Terrigal base would have shown how intense it’s all getting, as the front page of The Western Australian - the newspaper that covers Sam Kerr’s home city of Perth - read, “And you thought the Ashes was big!”

England vs Australia, the big match preview - by Miguel Delaney

Old rivalry has new stage as World Cup arrives at its biggest moment

Women’s World Cup: England vs Australia

06:50 , Jamie Braidwood

England have been installed as the favourites to beat Australia when the teams meet in Sydney for a World Cup semi-final showdown on Wednesday.

Goals from forwards Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo powered the Lionesses to a 2-1 victory over Colombia in the quarter-finals.

The Matildas will benefit from passionate home support on Wednesday and they will also gain confidence from the clean sheet they kept against France in the last round.

It promises to be a tense game played out in a hostile atmosphere inside the 80,000-seat arena, but England should get the job done if they stay focused.

We have analysed both teams’ chances of success below and we have broken down our best bets for this match, with Spain awaiting the winners in Sunday’s final.

Australia vs England prediction: Betting tips with best odds on Women’s World Cup semi-final

Women’s World Cup: England vs Australia - Predicted line-ups

06:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Predicted line-ups

England: Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Bronze, Walsh, Stanway, Daly; Toone; Hemp, Russo

Australia: Arnold; Carpenter, Hunt, Kennedy, Catley; Raso, Gorry, Cooney-Cross, Catley; Fowler, Van Egmond

Alessia Russo of England celebrates with teammates Millie Bright and Lauren Hemp (The FA via Getty Images)

Women’s World Cup: England vs Australia - Early team news

06:48 , Jamie Braidwood

What is the Australia team news?

Sam Kerr played 66 minutes in the penalty shootout victory over Australia and is close to being fully fit, with Australia head coach Tony Gustavsson facing another big decision as to whether or not to start his captain and star striker.

Gustavsson may decide to stick by his starting attack, with a front two of Emily van Egmond and Mary Fowler leading the line and Caitlin Foord and Hayley Raso providing threat from the wings.

Women’s World Cup: England vs Australia

06:42 , Jamie Braidwood

What is the England team news?

Lauren James remains unavailable, with the forward serving the second match of her two-game ban, although she will now be free to play either the final or the third-place place playoff, depending on England’s result against Australia.

The Lionesses have a fully fit squad elsewhere. Sarina Wiegman kept her 3-5-2 formation against Colombia and is unlikely to make any changes given how well certain areas of the team are performing.

The back three of Jess Carter, Millie Bright and Alex Greenwood has excelled in front of goalkeeper Mary Earps, with Lucy Bronze and Rachel Daly set to continue as wing-backs.

Keira Walsh will start at the base of the midfield, with Georgia Stanway alongside her. The one area of the team Wiegman may decide to change is in Ella Toone’s position given the midfielder’s form, with her Manchester United teammate Katie Zelem an option.

Alessia Russo and Lauren Hemp both scored against Colombia and are set to lead the line, with Chloe Kelly and Beth England the other attacking options from the bench.

Women’s World Cup: England vs Australia

06:41 , Jamie Braidwood

When is kick-off?

The Women’s World Cup semi-final will kick off at 11am UK time (BST) on Wednesday 16 August, and will be played at the Stadium Australia, Sydney.

How can I watch it?

England vs Australia will be shown live on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer, with coverage getting underway from 10am.

Good morning!

06:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the Women’s World Cup semi-finals as England look to take down hosts Australia in Sydney.

Both teams are aiming to reach their first-ever Women’s World Cup final and the stage could not be bigger for the latest chapter of England and Australia’s sporting rivalry.

Australia has been gripped by World Cup fever with the Matildas’ dramatic penalty shootout victory against France in the quarter-finals becoming the most-watched sporting event in the country since the 2000 Olympic Games.

But England will be out to spoil the party as the Lionesses look to make history of their own. The European champions defeated Colombia 2-1 in the quarter-finals and are set to face another hostile atmosphere as they take on Australia and a near-80,000 capacity crowd in Sydney’s Olympic Stadium.

The winner will play Spain in Sunday’s showpiece in Sydney, after La Roja defeated Sweden 2-1 in the other semi-final.

Follow all the latest news and build-up in our live blog