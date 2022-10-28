Australia v England LIVE T20 World Cup cricket score and updates with rain at the MCG

Today’s match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground may decide how successful England’sT20 World Cup campaign ultimately is. After their shock defeat to Ireland on Wednesday – by five runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method – Jos Buttler’s side cannot afford to drop anymore points in the Super 12s. That means they will likely have to beat the three toughest opponents in Group 1: New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Australia to progress to the semi-finals.

Today, England take on the old enemy in a game that is likely to knock one of these sides out of the tournament. It is too early to know for sure if that will be the case but there are only five matches to play in the Super 12 stage and two defeats here could turn out to be a knockout blow. Australia currently sit below England in the group having been battered by New Zealand – who won by 89 runs - in their first match of the competition before suffering a scare against Sri Lanka on Tuesday despite romping home with 21 balls to spare.

That sets the stage nicely. Neither team is playing their best cricket but there are very few games as competitive in world cricket than England vs Australia. If England are to have any chance Buttler’s batters need to hit their stride and Ben Stokes has to turn around his shocking form. In four attempts they have never won a T20I at the MCG and there is no better time than now to do so.

Follow the action as England take on Australia in this crucial T20 World Cup match:

England vs Australia

Play due to start at 9am at the MCG but toss delayed

Both teams need to win to keep World Cup campaigns on track

England lost by five runs to Ireland last time out

Australia defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets

England vs Australia

10:09 , Michael Jones

There’s quite a bit of action near the square as sawdust has been piled up at either end of the bowler’s run ups. The roller is going over the pitch and the water clearing methods continue in full force.

The umpires are asking the ground staff to clear up certain areas and the signs seem good that some play will happen.

England vs Australia

10:02 , Michael Jones

What are the thoughts of England’s captain and coach? This match looks as though it will be a shortened game and in a five overs per side contest anything can happen.

England look to resurrect World Cup campaign after 'timid' defeat to Ireland

09:56 , Michael Jones

Head coach Matthew Mott struggled to explain England’s “timid” approach in losing to Ireland but thinks channelling the uninhibited spirit of the boys in green can resurrect their T20 World Cup campaign.

England now need to win their remaining three Super 12s fixtures to guarantee a place in the semi-finals, starting against tournament hosts and defending champions Australia at the MCG on Friday.

They have been left little room for manoeuvre in their group and morale is low after a largely dismal display with ball and bat in a shock five-run defeat to Ireland under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

While England will again have to keep a close watch on the Melbourne skies with rain forecast, Mott has urged his side to concentrate on what they can control and take a leaf out of Ireland’s playbook.

England look to resurrect World Cup campaign after ‘timid’ defeat to Ireland

England vs Australia

09:49 , Michael Jones

The fans seem to be having a good time despite the weather but they’ll all be hoping that play gets underway soon. Around 60,000 people were expected at the MCG to watch Australia take on England.

No play yet

09:43 , Michael Jones

The first inspection has come and gone with little movement towards the start of the game. There is going to be another one at 10.15am.

The umpires spoke to both captains, Aaron Finch and Jos Buttler, with the main gist of the conversation seemingly about the wet outfield.

Hopefully it dries out over the next 30 minutes.

Inspection taking place

09:38 , Michael Jones

Here are the umpires taking a look at the conditions on the field. No word yet on whether this game will go ahead or not.

Jos Buttler urges England to 'feel' disappointment of shock defeat to Ireland

09:34 , Michael Jones

Jos Buttler believes England “should let it hurt” after a shock defeat by Ireland and urged his side to take inspiration from their 2019 World Cup triumph ahead of a potential eliminator against Australia.

Ireland, England’s conquerors at the 2011 50-over World Cup at Bangalore, claimed another memorable win over their rivals in the T20 edition as rain brought a premature end to a gripping contest at the MCG on Wednesday.

England were on 105 for five midway through the 15th over chasing 158 when the heavens opened, which was ultimately decisive as Ireland won by five runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

The result blows the Super 12s group wide open and England almost certainly need to win their three remaining fixtures to progress, starting against old enemy Australia at the same venue on Friday.

Jos Buttler urges England to ‘feel’ disappointment of shock defeat to Ireland

England vs Australia

09:26 , Michael Jones

Encouraging signs at the MCG. We’ll know more about the state of the game after the umpires have made their inspection at 9.30am.

'They outplayed us': Jos Buttler refuses to blame rain after shock Ireland defeat

09:20 , Michael Jones

Jos Buttler refused to blame the Melbourne rain for England’s shock defeat by Ireland, accepting “the better team won” in Melbourne.

England were loose with the ball after putting their opponents in to bat at the MCG, but dragged things back well as the boys in green slipped from 103 for one to 157 all out.

But with the constant threat of rain, England’s reply never really found its feet. Buttler, Alex Hales and Ben Stokes all fell cheaply and, with the constant threat of a downpour in the air, they never got above the DLS par score.

They were still short when the weather turned, leaving the Irish to celebrate a memorable five-run win.

Asked if he had any qualms about the early finish, Buttler told Sky Sports: “Not really, it was only going to get heavier. They outplayed us in all three facets of the game. The better team won today.”

Jos Buttler refuses to blame rain after shock Ireland defeat

England vs Australia

09:14 , Michael Jones

There are a few players dotted about the outfield now, going through a few small warm ups. All the signs look good that some play will take place this morning.

The covers are coming off

09:08 , Michael Jones

There’s a little bit of hope that a game can go ahead today as the covers are being removed from the square ahead of the inspection in about 20-25 minutes time.

There is no further rain due but the main cause of concern will be the under foot conditions especially around the bowlers run ups. The ground still looks absolutely soaked so keep the excitement levels at a minimum for now.

Chris Woakes confident he can play full part in England's T20 World Cup campaign

09:02 , Michael Jones

Chris Woakes is confident of playing a full part at the T20 World Cup after taking a “risk” to be involved in England’s tournament-opening victory over Afghanistan.

Woakes returned to the England set-up last month for the first time since the spring after an operation on his left knee but was doubtful to feature at Perth on Saturday with soreness in his right quad.

He passed a fitness test to convince England he was ready and then collected a respectable one for 24 after bowling the penultimate over and three in the powerplay in his side’s five-wicket win.

England might shuffle their bowling options against Ireland at the MCG on Wednesday, with Australia to come 48 hours later, but Woakes claimed he is fit and does not need to be shielded going forwards.

Chris Woakes confident he can play full part in England’s T20 World Cup campaign

Australia defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets

08:56 , Michael Jones

Sri Lanka almost caused an upset when they took on Australia on Tuesday.

The Aussies won the toss and bowled first but couldn’t really restrict Sri Lanka throughout the innings. That said the visitors didn’t take off until the final two and a half overs where they scored 37 runs and finished with a total of 157.

Australia felt confident about chasing the total down but Aaron Finch was in terrible nick and scrambled his way to 31* from 42 balls leaving his partners to do the bulk of the hitting at the other end. David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell all chipped in with a few runs but it was Marcus Stoinis who won the game.

He came in in the 13th over with just 89 runs on the board. 18 balls later Stoinis had 59* and Australia won the game with 21 balls left to play. It was an incredible display of hitting and what could have been an embarrassing defeat for the Aussies turned into an easy victory.

Matthew Wade tests positive for Covid on eve of Australia vs England

08:50 , Michael Jones

Australia wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade has tested positive for Covid the day before his side’s crucial T20 World Cup clash against England at the MCG.

Wade is experiencing light symptoms according to Cricket Australia but, unless his condition worsens, he is still expected to feature on Friday in a showdown where the loser will be all-but eliminated.

International Cricket Council regulations state the Biosafety Advisory Group “will be the final arbiter as to the Covid status of any player and his consequential availability to participate in a match”.

Wade must travel to the match separately and change and train away from his team-mates after becoming the second Australian case this week, with Adam Zampa testing positive ahead of the Sri Lanka game.

The leg-spinner did not feature on that occasion after experiencing minor symptoms but Ireland’s George Dockrell has played against both Sri Lanka and England despite his positive Covid test.

Matthew Wade tests positive for Covid on eve of Australia vs England

Inspection due at 9.30am

08:45 , Michael Jones

There is a pitch inspection due in about 45 minutes time at 9.30am. Even if the game goes ahead it’ll be a shortened match with the minimum requirement being five overs a side.

Inspection at 7.30pm, an hour from now. It's still raining so there is a chance it will be called off then. — George Dobell (@GeorgeDobell1) October 28, 2022

England vs Australia

08:38 , Michael Jones

A quick note about today’s match. The toss has been delayed due to the conditions on the field. The rain has come down all day - forcing Ireland vs Afghanistan to get abandoned - but the ground staff are doing their best to get the playing surface fit for purpose.

It already looks to be a shortened match as the ground is that wet. Play was due to start at 9am but that is almost certain to get pushed back too.

Ireland beat England by 5 runs via DLS

08:34 , Michael Jones

England got a shock last time out when then took on Ireland at the MCG. Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl first but a lack of discipline from the seamers, especially Chris Woakes who struggled to find his rhythm, allowed Ireland to get off to a flyer. T

hey stormed to 103-1 from 11 overs but then failed to keep up that momentum.

Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone restricted them in the back part of the innings and kept the score down to 157 with Ben Stokes taking the last wicket in the final over.

What should have been a comfortable chase for England became anything but. Buttler was out on the second ball of the innings with Alex Hales and Ben Stokes quickly following.

Dawid Malan and Harry Brook tried to rebuild but did do slowly and England fell behind the rate needed for a win on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

When Brook and Malan both departed, the rain started to fall and Moeen Ali began to rain sixes of his own but he couldn’t get England ahead of the par score. They came off at 105-5 just five runs short of the desired DLS target.

Time ran out to restart the game and Ireland secured a historic World Cup victory.

England vs Australia

08:25 , Michael Jones

It’s a huge day for England and Australia but only one team can take the two points of offer from today’s match.

England have played four T20I games at the MCG and have never won here, including the game against Ireland on Wednesday, will they end that poor run this morning?

England ready for 'massive challenge' against Australia with World Cup on the line

08:21 , Michael Jones

Liam Livingstone believes a probable eliminator against Australia at the MCG is what could galvanise England cricket to reboot their stuttering T20 World Cup campaign.

After beating Afghanistan, England came a cropper in a shock rain-affected loss against Ireland and now must win their three remaining Super 12s fixtures to guarantee a semi-final place.

Defeat against the hosts and defending champions would almost certainly spell a group-stage elimination, although England go into the showdown having beaten their Ashes rivals in a T20 series this month.

England were 2-0 winners and were on course for a series clean sweep only for rain to force a no-result in the final match – and showers have been forecast for Friday evening’s fixture between the teams.

England ready for ‘massive challenge’ against Australia with World Cup on the line

England vs Australia early team news and predicted line-ups

08:17 , Michael Jones

England may mull changes to a bowling attack that didn’t quite get it right in the first ten overs against Ireland. Chris Woakes was lacking in his usual accuracy and new ball nip and could therefore be vulnerable - David Willey would be the likeliest option as a new ball specialist to replace him, though Chris Jordan and Tymal Mills are also in the squad.

Aaron Finch’s form will be a concern for Australia, though there is little to suggest that the captain will be excluded for this encounter. Several prominent voices, including Mark Waugh, have called for Pat Cummins to drop out of the side after back-to-back off nights in the defending champions’ opening two group fixtures. Adam Zampa should return in the place of Ashton Agar if he has overcome Covid.

Predicted line-ups

England XI: Jos Buttler (capt. & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Australia XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt.), Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

England vs Australia

08:13 , Michael Jones

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the T20 World Cup from Australia.

England need to bounce back from a shock defeat to Ireland on Wednesday if they have any hopes of reaching the semi-final stage. They have two points from their first two Super 12 fixtures and will likely need to win their final three matches in order to get to the next round.

Today’s opponents are the tournament hosts and England’s oldest enemy in World cricket. Australia are in a similar predicament to England having lost their opening game to New Zealand by 89 runs. They then went on to defeat Sri Lanka earlier this week to get back on track but now it seems as though the loser of today’s game will, eventually, get knocked out of the competition.

This morning’s encounter is being played at the MCG but the weather may come into play. The early match between Ireland and Afghanistan has been abandoned without a ball being bowled but hopefully this crucial clash between England and Australia will get underway on time.

Play is scheduled to start at 9am.