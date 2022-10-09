England vs Australia live: score and latest updates from first T20 international

england vs australia live score 1st t20 international latest updates - Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Australia vs England, first T20: full scoreboard

Starts at 9.10am, live on BT Sport 1

08:10 AM

This match takes place in Australia, hence

Goodbye Sky, hello BT Sport. Depending on your tastes, that might be a good thing ... but it never feels like it here.

Good morning

Will things ever be the same again? It's the final countdown ... England take on Australia this morning in a day-nighter – the first international cricket match in Perth since December 2019 after Western Australia spent almost two years in lockdown – in the opening match of four warm-up fixtures, three against the hosts and another against Pakistan, before they start their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan back here at the Optus Stadium on Saturday, Oct 22.

Buttler confirmed yesterday that he will open the batting and that Ben Stokes will finally have an established place in the batting order at No4, after sitting out last year's tournament in the UAE during his anxiety and injury-enforced sabbatical from the game. Given how well they played in Pakistan, Harry Brook will be at No5, Moeen at six and, were they to pick their strongest XI, Reece Topley, Mark Wood and Adil Rashid would make up three of the bowling attack. Dawid Malan, who thrives in Australia and in this format generally, will go in at first drop which leaves the places up for grabs in one of the opening slots, an all-rounder at No7 and one fast bowling place.

Depending on whether or not Buttler is comfortable captaining and keeping wicket – and we were all briefed before he broke his leg that Jonny Bairstow would wear the gloves in the tournament to allow Buttler to stand closer to his bowlers – it is between Phil Salt, if Buttler wants to be at mid-off, or Alex Hales, is he is going to buckle on the pads to open. Liam Livingstone's ongoing injury problems should leave Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes and Chris Jordan battling for the No7 and No8 roles, with David Willey coming into consideration if they think the Kookaburra might swing at night.

As for Australia, the holders, who have won seven of eight home T20s against England, it will be an unfamiliar bowling line-up as they have left Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell back East to rest for the next two games in Canberra. Aaron Finch's side are likely to have Kane Richardson and Ashton Agar back and will try to find out how may overs they can squeeze out of their batting all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh, who have perennial issues which restrict their bowling.

The match starts at 9.10am BST. Join us for over-by-over coverage.

