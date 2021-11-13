England vs Australia LIVE: Rugby score and latest updates from 2021 Autumn international fixture today

Follow live coverage as England take on Australia in the Autumn Nations Series at Twickenham tonight.

Eddie Jones’ side kicked off their autumn with an 11-try rout over Tonga a week ago but things get a whole lot tougher when they welcome their old rivals to HQ on Saturday evening.

Jones has been adding fuel to the fire ahead of this contest against his fellow countrymen but his team’s task has been made no easier with the absences of props Joe Marler and Ellis Genge, both having being ruled out after testing positive for Covid. Owen Farrell is back, however, after missing last weekend after a false positive test result.

Australia have some selection issues of their own and will be without both Allan Alaalatoa and Taniela Tupou after concussions. The Wallabies fell to defeat against Scotland a week ago.

Follow all the latest updates and analysis from Twickenham throughout:

England vs Australia

Kick-off 5:30pm GMT at Twickenham

England: Freddie Steward; Manu Tuilagi, Henry Slade, Owen Farrell, Jonny May; Marcus Smith, Ben Youngs; Bevan Rodd, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje, Jonny Hill, Courtney Lawes, Sam Underhill, Tom Curry

Australia: Kurtley Beale; Andrew Kellaway, Len Ikitau; Hunter Paisami, Tom Wright; James O’Connor, Nic White; Angus Bell, Folau Fainga’a, James Slipper, Rory Arnold, Izack Rodda, Rob Leota, Michael Hooper, Rob Valentini.

The Wright decision?

18:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia will be relieved that they did not fold during the yellow card period, but they are probably a touch fortunate that it was yellow and not red for Tom Wright - he got his technique all wrong and though Jamie George stepped late in to him, Wright was high all the way and made direct contact with the head. Jaco Peyper and TMO Stuart Berry’s reasons for mitigation were fair enough, but given the crackdown on that sort of collision other officials might have concluded differently.

The Marcus Smith Show

18:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Twickenham crowd has cheered every glimpse of the Marcus Smith show so far. His pass for Steward’s score was perfectly timed and England are broadening their attack nicely with Smith and Owen Farrell in combination, and Eddie Jones will be disappointed his side have been a little loose at times in the 22, for much of their phase play in the middle third of the pitch has been excellent.

HT: England 16-12 Australia

18:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A slightly strange half, that, punctuated and punctured by the interventions of Jaco Peyper and his whistle, with Australia penalised ten times. England have had plenty of ball and territory but have lacked a little bit of final accuracy to make it count, other than Freddie Steward’s early burst through for the opening try.

Of course, but for Nic White’s sharp defensive work, Jamie George would have been over, too, but as it is a four-point lead leaves both sides very, very much in it.

HALF TIME: ENGLAND 16-12 AUSTRALIA

18:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

PENALTY! England 16-12 AUSTRALIA (James O’Connor penalty, 40 minutes)

18:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Through it flies and, as a bonus, Australia are restored to fifteen men as Tom Wright makes his return for the final exchanges of the first half.

England 16-9 Australia, 39 minutes

18:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England are then offside in midfield after the lineout as they get over-eager in rushing up in defence. Indeed, touch judge AJ Jacobs confirms that the entire England backline was offside. James O’Connor will line a fourth penalty up for the posts.

England 16-9 Australia, 37 minutes

18:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“Yes Slippy!” is the cry as Australia win a scrum penalty! James Slipper gets the pats on the back as he drives through Bevan Rodd, who is turned inwards, and Jaco Peyper penalises England.

England 16-9 Australia, 36 minutes

18:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia kick it long and England give Manu Tuilagi a runway, thundering in to two Australian tacklers who just about fell the fast-moving centre-cum-wing.

England are a little short of numbers on the right as Owen Farrell assess his options, the England skipper eventually electing to kick. It hits an Australian hand - ruled a knock-on. England scrum feed on the ten metre line inside the Australian half.

NO TRY! England 16-9 Australia, 35 minutes

18:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

What a tackle from Nic White! That is an incredible intervention from the scrum-half, rushing back to jar the ball free from Jamie George’s grasp as the hooker readied his grounding having burst away from the maul.

Michael Hooper had done magnificently to slow George sufficiently to allow White to race back, but the Saracen was over for all money. White targets the ball and out it spills - five points saved for certain.

Australia will have a goalline drop out.

England 16-9 Australia, 33 minutes

18:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Twickenham crowd howls in disapproval as Owen Farrell pokes through and Manu Tuilagi appears to be blocked, but there was no clear change of line from the Australian player and England will have to be content with the penalty they had earned at the maul.

After a brief scintilla of excitement as England score having quick-tapped from the wrong mark, back for the corner the burly men will go.

England 16-9 Australia, 31 minutes

18:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England strip a Wallabies carrier in the tackle and suddenly there are possibilities on the right! Owen Farrell toes ahead into space left vacant by the absent wright and off after it are Freddie Steward and Manu Tuilagi, somehow each contriving to miss the bobbling ball.

Eventually England do smother it and Tom Curry is taken over the shoulder in the tackle. Nic White penalised for his high shot...

...Owen Farrell prods it into the corner

PENALTY! ENGLAND 16-9 Australia (Owen Farrell penalty, 30 minutes)

18:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And as Wright makes his way off, Owen Farrell plops the ball down on the tee and adds three more to his and England’s tally.

YELLOW CARD! Tom Wright is sent to the sin bin, England 13-9 Australia, 29 minutes

18:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Yellow! Kurtley Beale had clung to George around the waist and Wright had arrived on his heels, failing to dip as he tackles and making limited attempt to wrap as George’s bonce bounces against the top of his arm.

“We don’t believe it is a high level of danger,” says Jaco Peyper, citing the fact that Wright was on the back foot and not launching himself at George. Into his pocket he goes, and out comes the yellow square - Wright will have a ten-minute sit on the naughty step.

England 13-9 Australia, 29 minutes

18:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jamie George on the rumble! A delightfully deft use of hands and eyes at the line from Courtney Lawes, taking a wallop but slipping his hooker through a gaping hole that opens as he does, and George sets off with fierce intent.

He’s dragged down, and where is Tom Wright’s shoulder going? Right into the head of George as he tries to join his teammate in the tackle! This could be red.

England 13-9 Australia, 28 minutes

18:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Henry Slade just about gets beneath an awkwardly bouncing ball and kicks to James O’Connor, who puts up his own skyward hoist.

O’Connor sprints after it but leaps about a year and a half too soon for it, colliding awkwardly with Freddie Steward as the full back collects above him. Penalty to England.

England 13-9 Australia, 27 minutes

18:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England play to width off the lineout and CRUNCH! Hunter Paisami flies out of the line and tonks Marcus Smith, rather leading with his head and copping a nasty bang but forcing Smith’s pass to fly errantly - and forward.

Paisami stays down for a moment, but he’s reasonably swiftly back on his feet. He has a chat with Wallabies (and former England) attack coach Scott Wisemantel, lugging the liquids as a water carrier.

England 13-9 Australia, 26 minutes

17:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A lively little front of the lineout move is well executed by Australia, but Folau Fainga’a wastes the good work of him and his teammate by failing to keep his feet at the ruck. England penalty.

England 13-9 Australia, 24 minutes

17:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Excellent maul defence from Australia, but where are England going here? A gorgeous fade on the pass from Henry Slade as Marcus Smith whips it to him, but the centre fails to square up the defence and forces Jonny May to check on his pass, allowing Australia to get two men across and force him into touch.

Australia then win a penalty at the lineout to allow them an easy clearing job.

England 13-9 Australia, 23 minutes

17:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But, almost inevitably, the scrum collapses in a heap, with James Slipper picked out as the cause of it - the Wallabies’ makeshift loosehead is penalised.

An outstanding kick for the touchline means Jamie George will throw a five-metre lineout, the hooker sprinting down in anticipation of a muscular maul...

England 13-9 Australia, 22 minutes

17:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We’ve heard rather a lot of Jaco Peyper in this half, and he’s again putting his Acme to his mouth as Folau Fainga’a joins a lineout too soon. England take a scrum option for a chance to have a shove 15 metres in on halfway, with plenty of attacking options to the openside and Freddie Steward lurking on the blind.

PENALTY! England 13-9 AUSTRALIA (James O’Connor penalty, 21 minutes)

17:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

James O’Connor taps through his third penalty

17:53 , Jack Rathborn

England 13-6 Australia, 19 minutes

17:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another loose restart defusal from England, the ball spilling free from the hands and pounced upon by Australia. England are able to clear soon after though, Ben Youngs making okay distance on his box kick from a tough angle.

Australia look to attack from the lineout, working the ball to the left and then sweeping back to the right with James O’Connor’s late dart across field, but Kurtley Beale’s pass over the top is too tall for Michael Hooper, try though the Australian captain might to retrieve it from the top shelf. Hooper was just a touch narrow - if he’d been on the touchline he might have been able to run in.

England are offside, so Australia will have another go at goal.

PENALTY! ENGLAND 13-6 Australia (Owen Farrell penalty, 18 minutes)

17:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

...And over it goes.

England 10-6 Australia, 17 minutes

17:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England play away from the set-piece and here comes Manu Tuilagi! Like a great battering ram he is brought on to the shoulder of Ben Youngs with Jonny May also darting dangerously, Tuilagi well hit by Hunter Paisami, but over the gainline.

Australia then infringe once more and Owen Farrell again beckons for the tee...

England 10-6 Australia, 16 minutes

17:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nifty from Freddie Steward, twirling around like a waltzing ballroom dance to avoid a tackler and stay infield.

England continue to win midfield collisions and Izack Rodda fails to vacate a ruck swiftly enough for Jaco Peyper’s liking - the South African whistles again and Owen Farrell will push his side into the Australia 22 for a lineout.

PENALTY! England 10-6 AUSTRALIA (James O’Connor penalty, 15 minutes)

17:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

No issues from just right of centre as O’Connor knocks it through.

England 10-3 Australia, 14 minutes

17:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s an excellent restart drill from Australia, though, getting after a lovely high drop-kick and smothering Freddie Steward as he lands after taking it, piling bodies in, driving over the ball and drawing an offside Jonny Hill to seal the ball off.

James O’Connor will look for an immediate answer back from the tee...

PENALTY! ENGLAND 10-3 Australia (Owen Farrell penalty, 13 minutes)

17:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A steadying step back and then four paces into the ball - Farrell knocks another simple one through.

England 7-3 Australia, 11 minutes

17:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Better from Bevan Rodd, carrying hard on the shoulder of a jinking Marcus Smith and taking three defenders with him as he makes an extra yard or two. Australia then infringe at the breakdown - Michael Hooper caught with his hands in the cookie jar. An ambitious Smith chip collides with Australian arms, so back England will come - and Owen Farrell points at the uprights.

England 7-3 Australia, 10 minutes

17:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Sinckler is staggering about in some discomfort but a shake of the legs and a healing rub from the England medics and he’ll be ready to go again, stomping down to lend his weight to England’s maul drive.

It stalls, and England will play away from it.

England 7-3 Australia, 9 minutes

17:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Freddie Steward is the widest man on the England line as they set a scrum inside their own 22, Manu Tuilagi pushed inside him.

Ben Youngs produces a perfectly weighted box kick and Australia fall foul of Jaco Peyper - just as Bevan Rodd had been earlier, they are pinged for a blocking line on a chaser.

England kick brilliantly to the left corner but Kyle Sinckler is down and needing some treatment.

TRY! ENGLAND 7-3 Australia (Freddie Steward try, 8 minutes)

17:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A delicious delay on the Smith pass and Freddie Steward is cantering in!

England had won the gainline and been afforded quick ball, Smith again roaming behind Owen Farrell at first receiver and drawing two defenders on to him, churning his feet to hold them and waiting just long enough to usher Steward, arriving well, through a great chasm.

He weaves beyond the backfield defenders for the try, converted simply by Farrell.

England 0-3 Australia, 7 minutes

17:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A free kick on the set-up and Ben Youngs goes quickly, Marcus SMith looping around the back and breaking a tackle as Twickenham begins to purr.

He is well held by the next tackler but the spaces open two phases later....

England 0-3 Australia, 6 minutes

17:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Freddie Steward is quite the specimen and all the more impressive when leaping high to claim a hick kick, as he does well with Australian chasers a little close for comfort.

Australia, however, fumble Marcus Smith’s high bomb, Andrew Kellaway misjudging the flight, but a chance to attack inside the Australian half is ended when Smith is dragged down just as he tries to paint something ornate with runners arriving from depth. Back for the Kellaway knock on and a scrum, the first of the evening.

PENALTY! England 0-3 AUSTRALIA (James O’Connor penalty, 4 minutes)

17:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Cleanly struck, and sailing between the uprights. The touch judges’ flags flutter and Australia are on the board early.

England 0-0 Australia, 3 minutes

17:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A first intervention from Jaco Peyper - he’s spotted Bevan Rodd altering his line to block a Wallaby haring after a Nic White box kick. It’s a kickable penalty, 40 metres out and left of centre. James O’Connor is going to have a go...

England 0-0 Australia, 2 minutes

17:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jonny May is asked to turn and retrieve a well-directed kick but just about gets the better of the resulting game of tennis played with the boot.

England 0-0 Australia, 1 minute

17:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England begin with Henry Slade in the backfield, allowing Manu Tuilagi an early chance to deliver a meaty midfield hit. Smith and Slade are the deepest England players - Tuilagi defending at outside centre.

Kick off

17:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Marcus Smith has the ball in his hands - England will kick-off. Jaco Peyper peeps, Smith hoists high, and the Cook Cup is underway!

Anthems

17:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Time for the anthems, to be delivered by married opera singers - Englishman Rodney Earl Clarke and Australia’s Louise Callinan, who kicks things off with a delightful final vibrato on the closing note of Advance Australia Fair.

Earl Clarke has 80,000 extra voices lending their punch to God Save The Queen

The Last Post

17:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Twickenham falls silent for the blaring of the bugler in recognition of Remembrance Day.

Maro Itoje leads England out

17:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A great ovation for Maro Itoje, too, as he leads England out, all fire and flames behind him as he pivots to invite his teammates to join him.

The crowd are up for it

17:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

the Twickenham crowd are being treated to a rather impressive coordinated light show, like something out of an Edgar Wright film, with sound and vision coalescing in time.

The crowd are in good voice, too - Marcus Smith’s name gets an enormous, pulse-lifting roar.

The Cook Cup

17:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia must override ‘inferiority complex’ to beat England, claims Eddie Jones

A shake of the hands

17:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Conditions

17:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s a balmy enough evening at Twickenham for the middle of November, the sun long since set and the stands filing nicely. A bit of moisture in the air, but both sides appear to be handling well in the warm-up.

The England skipper’s back

16:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Emma vs Eddie

16:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There will be more than 80,000 people packed in to Twickenham today, but Emma Raducanu won’t be one of them. It is understood that having been made aware of Eddie Jones’ comments last week the US Open champion declined an invite to attend either this game or next week’s clash with South Africa.

Jones confirmed that he had written privately to Raducanu to explain his ham-handed attempt to keep Marcus Smith grounded.

Eddie Jones writes to Emma Raducanu to clarify comments on her loss of form

One to watch - Nic White

16:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Eddie Jones had plenty of nice words to say about Nic White this week, the former Exeter scrum-half a developed player in recent years.

Without Quade Cooper and Samu Kerevi in midfield, White takes on additional importance, with the Wallabies likely to play off nine a lot of the time. A shrewd kicker, White will also surely try to test out this new-look England backfield – it will be fascinating to watch how England set up in obvious kick return situations with Tuilagi on the wing.

White was also compared to a wicketkeeper in the build-up to this game due to his chatty, in your face nature on the pitch – after Matthew Wade’s heroics at the T20 World Cup on Thursday evening it has been a good week for chirpy Australians.

One to watch - Bevan Rodd

16:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It has been a strange week for Bevan Rodd. He would have begun it preparing for the start of Sale Sharks’ Premiership Rugby Cup campaign but now finds himself ready to run out, on debut, in front of a Twickenham full house for an encounter with fierce

Scottish born but reared on the Isle of Man, Jones believes Rodd to be the most promising loosehead in the country, and while he would probably not have preferred to give him a debut after three days of training, needs must. Rodd was in camp with England both in the summer and in September, partly to keep him away from the clutches of Gregor Townsend who was rather keen to tempt him north, but he has had limited time to prepare with new teammates. He will, for instance, have only fully met Jamie George on Wednesday.

It is not the worst week to blood a loosehead – Australia are short of their two top tightheads, of course - but England will very quickly find out if the Shark can sink or swim at this level.

England vs Australia - Talking points

16:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Talking points ahead of England vs Australia at Twickenham

Team News - Australia

16:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England aren’t the only team with prop problems. Australia rather hit a bump at Murrayfield last weekend, beaten in a nerve-jangler by Scotland, and defeat was compounded by the news that neither Allan Alaalatoa nor Taniela Tupou would be available. That forces the experienced James Slipper to switch sides and, in quite the story, Ollie Hoskins to get a late call, with the solid London Irish performer’s proximity counting in his favour and ready for a, not undeserved, but unexpected debut.

Kurtley Beale is back in the starting side lending experience and ball-playing ability at full-back, while in the absence of Quade Cooper it is again James O’Connor at fly-half. On the bench lurks the imposing frame of Will Skelton, rediscovered at Saracens and now stomping around with typical elephantine elegance at La Rochelle.

Team News - England

16:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Let’s peruse more fully at the England team, then. Having spent much of the week considering who to leave out in midfield with Owen Farrell back available and Marcus Smith fully fit, Eddie Jones has made four go into three by pushing Manu Tuilagi on to the wing for just the second time in an England shirt. That allows Smith and Farrell to form a midfield playmaking partnership, with Henry Slade retaining his place at outside centre. Adam Radwan is the unfortunate man left out.

Before Ellis Genge’s positive test, the England pack was unchanged, a back row that functioned well last week kept in place for a significantly sterner test with Sam Underhill’s shoulder swiftly healing after a first half bang against Tonga. There is extra beef on the bench, with a six forwards, two backs split, enabling a return to an England matchday squad for Sam Simmonds. Sale scrum-half Raffi Quirke awaits a debut.

England’s Covid chaos

16:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New week, same Covid chaos for Eddie Jones, with news of a positive test on match eve disrupting the England head coach’s plans again. Unlike last week, the RFU are satisfied that Ellis Genge’s positive is not false, and with Joe Marler already in isolation after his positive test on Monday Jones is down his two first-choice looseheads.

Bevan Rodd thus steps up and steps in to start on debut, with Trevor Davison, more typically a tighthead but capable on both sides, on to the bench.

Fortunately, the RFU confirmed this morning that all PCR tests conducted yesterday were negative.

England on Covid ‘rollercoaster’ after Ellis Genge positive, Eddie Jones admits

England vs Australia

16:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia must override ‘inferiority complex’ to beat England, claims Eddie Jones

England vs Australia odds

16:06 , Karl Matchett

Result:

England 5/18

Draw 33/1

Australia 9/2

First tryscorer:

Jonny May 7/1

Manu Tuilagi 9/1

Jamie George 10/1

Alex Dombrandt 10/1

Marcus Smith 10/1

Odds via Betfair.

Owen Farrell won’t celebrate century of caps until he does it with England

16:03 , Karl Matchett

Owen Farrell reaches a century of caps in Saturday’s clash with Australia but will wait until the milestone is registered with England before celebrating.

The Lions’ decision not to award full Test status to their match against Japan at Murrayfield in June means that Farrell has made only six international appearances for the tourists, in 2013 and 2017.

When combined with his 93 games for England, it leaves him on the brink of a landmark achievement heading into the Autumn Nations Series clash with the Wallabies.

But instead Maro Itoje will lead the team out at Twickenham in recognition of his imminent half-century of Red Rose caps.

“I didn’t celebrate my 50th cap with the other Test matches in it, it was always England. So that’s how we’ve been looking at it here,” Farrell said.

“Maro has his 50th cap for England this week which is an achievement we will celebrate. We’re looking forward to doing that.”

Owen Farrell will wait for 100th England cap before celebrating milestone