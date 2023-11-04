England vs Australia LIVE: ICC Cricket World Cup team news and updates as Head and Warner out early

England have one last chance to restore some pride in their Cricket World Cup campaign, and make a push for a place in the top eight, when they take on the old enemy Australia in Ahmedabad.

Jos Buttler’s side have fallen far short of all expectations surrounding the defending champions when they took off for India at the start of October, having recorded just one win from their six matches so far at the tournament.

Ben Stokes, who came out of retirement to help the team defend their title, admitted on the eve of the Australia match that England have been ‘crap’, and it is a statement that is hard to argue with.

England have one big opportunity against Pat Cummins’ side to restore some pride to the side, especially after the Australia captain could barely suppress laughter when asked about Buttler’s side’s fortunes at the end of October.

England vs Australia

Ben Stokes admitted England have been ‘crap’ in the tournament

England won the toss and will field first against Australia

Wicket! Head out for 11! ct Root b Woakes - Australia 11-1

Wicket! Warner out for 15! ct Willey b Woakes - Australia 38-2

09:01 , Sonia Twigg

Warner has smashed Woakes for a big six down the ground!

And he has gone, trying for another big shot and he skies it straight into the hands of David Willey!

That is just what England want.

Australia 32-1 (5) Warner 9, Smith 9, Willey 0-16 (3)

08:58 , Sonia Twigg

Willey has tightened up things here, until the last ball of the over which Smith hits for four.

Australia 26-1 (4) Warner 8, Smith 4, Woakes 1-13 (2)

08:51 , Sonia Twigg

Root appeals from first slip as Smith gets across his stumps! But Buttler was not having it and England choose not to review.

It’s a good thing they didn’t as impact was outside the line.

Warner doesn’t get hold of one properly but it still goes for a boundary, Australia have started quickly here.

Australia 15-1 (3) Smith 4, Warner 0, Willey 0-10 (2)

08:46 , Sonia Twigg

Warner inside edges it! But only onto his pads, England won’t mind that at all!

The next one has been driven hard but straight to Moeen Ali at cover.

Australia 11-1 (2) Smith 3, Warner 0, Woakes 1-5 (1)

08:42 , Sonia Twigg

A second slip comes in for the new batter, England will be encouraged by that!

Smith has almost missed one into his pads but as he so often does it has been worked for three.

Wicket! Head out for 11, ct Root b Woakes

08:40 , Sonia Twigg

After a slightly expensive first over, Chris Woakes will want to keep it tight against Head. The first ball comes into him and he can only defend it.

Head was fending at one that just nipped a bit off the seam, England might be encouraged by that.

But another wide one is smacked upwards and almost to the boundary, he has thrown his hands at that!

But the next one is the breakthrough they wanted! A perfect delivery, Head tries to work it down to third but edges it straight to Joe Root and England have their first wicket!

Australia 9-0 (1) Head 9, Warner 0, Willey 0-9 (1)

08:36 , Sonia Twigg

This stadium will not hold happy memories for England, they were beaten here by nine wickets at the hands of New Zealand in the opening match.

Head was off the mark immediately with a two from the first ball of the game, but there was a hint of swing a few balls later with one that just jagged back into the pads, and that’s what England will want.

Head goes for a big one over the top from the fourth ball of the over, it doesn’t quite make it to the boundary, but the intent is clear.

The next one is a bit wider and Head pounces! That one has gone all the way to the boundary! Australia have started so aggressively here.

And a single from the final ball means Head will keep strike.

England vs Australia

08:29 , Sonia Twigg

Anthems are done, and it’s time for England to take the field and try and regain some pride that has been lost in this tournament so far.

England vs Australia

08:25 , Sonia Twigg

The teams and the umpires are making their way to the middle for the national anthems.

England vs Australia

08:25 , Sonia Twigg

We’re now nearing the start of this match between England and Australia.

England will be desperate to avoid a collapse as has happened far too often this World Cup, while Australia would love nothing more than to get the better of the team they had to share the Ashes with in July.

England vs Australia

08:20 , Sonia Twigg

Questions have already been raised over what will happen after the World Cup - especially to captain Jos Buttler and head coach Matthew Mott. But Eoin Morgan took a step to dispel some of the rumours:

Eoin Morgan has distanced himself from the England white-ball coach’s job and says Matthew Mott should be given more time.

England are on the verge of crashing out of the World Cup after losing five of their six matches so far to sit bottom of the table.

After the defending champions’ latest defeat – against hosts India on Sunday – former one-day captain Morgan said the players were “definitely unsettled” and “there’s something else going on, there has to be”.

A bit far-fetched – Eoin Morgan dismisses link with England white-ball coach job

England vs Australia

08:18 , Sonia Twigg

Here are some photos from the stadium in Ahmedabad:

England vs Australia

08:15 , Sonia Twigg

In a slightly bizarre turn of events, England’s central contracts were announced during the World Cup.

Mark Wood has denied England were sidetracked by contract negotiations at the World Cup but admitted performances need to improve to live up to the new terms.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has revamped its central contract system in a bid to ward off the growing threat from T20 franchises, handing out long-term deals for the first time in addition to the usual annual extensions.

Wood was one of three players to sign a lucrative three-year term, having previously admitted that a huge offer to play in the United Arab Emirates was testing his resolve, with Joe Root and Harry Brook following suit.

Mark Wood insists contract talks were not distraction for England at World Cup

England vs Australia

08:10 , Sonia Twigg

Ben Stokes bluntly stated on the eve of England’s clash with Australia in the Cricket World Cup that the team have been “crap”, but there is still a slim chance to restore some pride against the team who have laughed loudest at their misfortune.

At the end of October, Pat Cummins could barely suppress his laughter when asked about England’s difficulties at the tournament, but old passions will be reunited when the sides meet in Ahmedabad.

Ben Stokes’ brutal World Cup review leaves England with one final chance

England vs Australia

08:06 , Sonia Twigg

England have won the toss and will bowl first against Australia.

England vs Australia

08:05 , Sonia Twigg

Here’s a look at how some of the Australian cricketers reacted to the news that ‘Bazball’ will be added to the Collins English Dictionary:

England men’s Test cricket coach Brendon McCullum may not approve of the term ‘Bazball’ but the word is set to enter the Collins English Dictionary.

The phrase was coined to describe the swashbuckling brand of cricket England’s red-ball side adopted after McCullum – nicknamed ‘Baz’ – took over 18 months ago.

The New Zealander is known not to like the terminology, which he feels over-simplifies the philosophy and takes emphasis away from the players – but it has become common shorthand for the ultra-aggressive tactics employed since he and captain Ben Stokes took charge.

Australian cricketers react as ‘Bazball’ enters Collins English Dictionary

England vs Australia

08:00 , Sonia Twigg

Ahead of the game against Australia, here’s a look back at the aftermath of the crushing 100-run defeat to India:

The fireworks exploded in Lucknow in celebration of India’s victory, and England’s hopes of restoring any pride disappeared as they faded into the night sky.

India had secured a resounding victory against the double world champions and are on course to lift the trophy themselves in just a few weeks, while England crashed to yet another catastrophic defeat, this time by 100 runs.

England had hit rock bottom, or maybe the shelf just a fraction above that with a match against Australia scheduled for the following weekend. Another humiliation against the old enemy would just rub salt into already gaping wounds.

England badly need leadership – and worse could be yet to come

England vs Australia

07:55 , Sonia Twigg

Australia’s World Cup chances were dealt a blow with two key injuries:

Australia suffered another setback ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against England as all-rounder Mitchell Marsh flew back home for personal reasons.

Australia, eyeing a semi-final spot, will walk into the big game against England on 4 November without two all-rounders by their side.

Before Marsh, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was ruled out on Monday. He suffered a concussion following a freak injury after slipping and falling off the back of a golf cart.

Australia suffer blow as Mitchell Marsh ruled out of Cricket World Cup indefinitely

07:50 , Sonia Twigg

However, Joe Root has remained optimistic ahead of the match against high-flying Australia:

Joe Root is feeling bullish ahead of England’s weekend clash with Australia, claiming he would “have this team every day” over their rivals despite wildly differing fortunes at the World Cup.

The Ashes adversaries meet on Saturday at Ahmedabad’s 130,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium, which will also host the tournament final on November 19.

Only one of the two teams has any prospect of making it that far, with England propping up the table in 10th place after one win in six while Australia appear set fair for the knockouts after four victories.

Joe Root: England are better than Australia man for man despite World Cup woes

England vs Australia

Friday 3 November 2023 11:31 , Sonia Twigg

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog covering the Cricket World Cup match between England and Australia.

Talk has been swirling around since the Ashes finished, about the ‘moral Ashes’, the word ‘Bazball’ being added to the Collins English Dictionary, and endless discussions over Jonny Bairstow’s run out at Lord’s.

This time however the contest looks far less evenly matches. Australia have won four of their six matches, while England hold just one solitary victory over Bangladesh and are rooted to the foot of the table.

Can England restore some semblance of pride and maintain their hopes of qualifying for the ICC 2025 Champions Trophy?