England vs Australia LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest score and goal updates today

England vs Australia LIVE!

Wembley hosts an international friendly tonight between the Three Lions and the Socceroos as both teams prepare for upcoming major tournaments. Gareth Southgate has named an experimental team featuring debutant Levi Colwill ahead of potentially securing qualification for Euro 2024 next week.

After cruising to victory away to Scotland last month, England are once again expected to claim the win here to continue making their case that they are among the favourites to be crowned European champions in Germany. They have only lost once to Australia, with all of their meetings coming in non-competitive action.

The Aussies know a win in London will set them up well for the Asian Cup, which starts in January. A surprisingly good run at the World Cup in Qatar showed Graham Arnold has created a fairly formidable side from few star players. Follow England vs Australia LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog, featuring expert analysis from our reporters at Wembley!

England vs Australia updates

How to watch: Channel 4

England team news: Colwill debut as Bowen starts

Australia team news: First start for English-born Strain

England 0-0 Australia | 26 mins

20:13 , Marc Mayo

Mat Ryan does well to deal with a rather forthright backpass from close range by Harry Souttar.

England come again through Jack Grealish threading a ball to send Ollie Watkins into the box... he’s just offside.

Dom Smith at Wembley

20:12 , Marc Mayo

Australia having rather more opportunities to counter England than Southgate will see as healthy at the moment.

England are playing an inexperienced XI who have never played together before and never will again, but it is nevertheless concerning just how much space and time the visitors are getting at the moment.

A little more discipline with the ball is needed from England’s midfielders.

England 0-0 Australia | 24 mins

20:11 , Marc Mayo

Good spin by Conor Gallagher in midfield but a heavy touch sees him lose possession, before Jordan Henderson uses his experience to buy a foul on the touchline.

Story continues

England needing to exert some control here.

England 0-0 Australia | 22 mins

20:09 , Marc Mayo

CHANCE!

Australia almost punish some slack defending down England’s left as Mitchell Duke wraps his foot around a low cross - and swings his effort inches wide of the post!

England 0-0 Australia | 20 mins

20:07 , Marc Mayo

A few chants for (and in favour of) Harry Maguire bouncing around Wembley as the game hits a bit of a lull, with Cameron Burgess penalised and looking a bit hurt for a challenge in the Australia half.

England 0-0 Australia | 15 mins

20:02 , Marc Mayo

Safe to say England haven’t quite clicked, with an unfamiliar team playing a well-drilled side in pretty tough weather conditions.

Still early, though.

(Action Images via Reuters)

England 0-0 Australia | 12 mins

19:59 , Marc Mayo

Good palm away by Sam Johnstone as Fikayo Tomori turns an Aussie cross towards the far corner of his own net... it was a save he’d expect to make and he did it well.

From the corner, Kye Rowles scuffs a volley that is easily grabbed after a scramble.

Nizaar Kinsella at Wembley

19:57 , Marc Mayo

Interesting set-up from Gareth Southgate as he taps into Ange Postecoglou's use of James Maddison in midfield.

The back line resembles a system used at Chelsea to get the best out of Levi Colwill, building up in a back three with possession but dropping into a four without.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is getting free rein to attack on the right with security from Colwill.

England 0-0 Australia | 10 mins

19:57 , Marc Mayo

Better from the hosts, more on the front foot now and Jack Grealish looks to jimmy open the Australian defence from the left channel, but is well repelled.

England 0-0 Australia | 7 mins

19:55 , Marc Mayo

CHANCE!

Jarrod Bowen and Conor Gallagher link-up well with a fine low ball cut across the six-yard box that somehow evades both James Maddison and Ollie Watkins.

It would have been a tap-in...

Nizaar Kinsella at Wembley

19:53 , Marc Mayo

Maximum respect shown during the minutes silence at Wembley from both the England and Australia supporters.

It was done “for humanity” amid criticism from Israeli officials for not lighting the arch in support with the country’s colours.

(AP)

England 0-0 Australia | 5 mins

19:53 , Marc Mayo

A couple of early moments for Australia that have forced England to clear long.

England 0-0 Australia | 2 mins

19:49 , Marc Mayo

We’re already seeing James Maddison drop deep in search of the ball and Trent Alexander-Arnold position himself high up on the right wing, allowing Jarrod Bowen to drift inside.

England vs Australia | Kick-off!

19:47 , Marc Mayo

Safe to say the atmosphere is a touch muted after that moment of silence but England get the ball rolling to a big roar from the Wembley fans!

Moment of silence for Israel-Hamas conflict victims

19:46 , Marc Mayo

Now it’s time for that much-discussed moment of silence in tribute to the victims of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The two teams gather in the centre circle, all wearing black armbands, and safe to say it’s observed impeccably.

Time for the national anthems

19:42 , Marc Mayo

It’s absolutely pouring at Wembley and the sizeable corner of Aussie fans are first to be heard, with their national anthem.

Not really any booing for the away team, which feels a bit rare for Wembley!

‘Advance Australia Fair’ is followed by ‘God Save The King’.

Here come the players!

19:40 , Marc Mayo

England in white and blue, led out by Jordan Henderson, Australia in their famous gold and green.

Pre-game tribute

19:39 , Marc Mayo

Fans are asked to applaud Trevor Francis and Francis Lee, who both died in recent weeks, as the players line up in the tunnel.

The light show has begun!

19:36 , Marc Mayo

Wembley not quite full at kick-off approaches with the atmosphere ramping up in north-west London.

The goalkeepers’ union turns out for Sam Johnstone

19:33 , Marc Mayo

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has his chance to impress tonight after Aaron Ramsdale got the nod against Scotland last month.

It’s his fourth cap with all three previous opportunities coming in 2021. He has never conceded a goal for England, albeit with two of his appearances coming versus Andorra.

England vs Australia: Countdown to kick-off

19:30 , Marc Mayo

Just 15 minutes until we get underway at Wembley!

The warm-ups are wrapping up with the players due out fairly soon before the national anthems and moment of silence for the Israel-Hamas conflict.

(The FA via Getty Images)

England vs Australia: Video preview

19:28 , Marc Mayo

"Gareth Southgate's named an experimental side, it'll be interesting to see what James Maddison can do from a central role"



Watch @MrDomSmith and @Dan_KP preview England vs Australia in position at Wembley 📹



Gareth Southgate on his team selection

19:24 , Marc Mayo

“[Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back] is about the balance of the team. He’s got some freedom in that role as well.

“We’ve got opportunities for players tonight and we need to find out about them. We’ve got players who can use the ball well but it’s about getting the balance of the team right against an Australia team that works hard and will cause us problems if our mentality isn’t right.

“[Levi Colwill] is very good and a very young defender. Not many young defenders in the leagye play centre-back and he’s playing left-back as well. He’s comfortable at both, good on the ball and developing very well.

“[James Maddison] has been outstanding for his club. He’s played a slightly different role for us, even if he ends up inside anyway. That’s his best role [at No10] and it’s an opportunity in that position.”

James Maddison riding the crest of a wave

19:21 , Marc Mayo

Another player in the England line-up tonight is James Maddison, who is out to carry his Tottenham form into Three Lions duty.

“Can I do [the same] for England? Of course,” Maddison told Standard Sport ahead of the Socceroos’ visit to Wembley.

“I think I’m best centrally, but Gareth gives me the freedom to be central when I play off the left anyway, so it’s not like I’m out on the touchline, like Marcus [Rashford] or Jack [Grealish] would do. That’s more their strengths.

“I’m more of a player on the inside, like Phil Foden, who’s better in the pockets. Whenever Gareth has played me off the left, the message has always been to find the space on the inside. And that’s been fine.

“I think under Ange I’ve been good out of possession. It’s one thing I’m always conscious of. I never want to be that guy doesn’t work hard, because there’s no room for that guy any more.”

Read the full story!

(The FA via Getty Images)

Jarrod Bowen out to make up for lost time

19:17 , Marc Mayo

Jarrod Bowen says playing the “best football” in his career has propelled him back into Gareth Southgate’s squad after admitting the World Cup snub was a disappointment.

The West Ham winger starts tonight after earning four caps last year, yet he failed to make the cut for Qatar.

“I was disappointed to miss out but that’s what happened,” he said. “I had to deal with it and all I could do was keep playing football to a level that I know that I can play at and everything will take care of itself.

“I think obviously the way I started this season I’m probably playing the best football that I’ve played, I think, in my career.

“I’ve had those experiences of Europe. It’s a bit different to when I came (before). I’m a dad now, so I’m in a different kind of place of, you know, you just feel a bit more mature and a bit more mature head on your shoulders.”

Read the full story!

Throwback: Australia’s only win over England

19:13 , Marc Mayo

19:10 , Marc Mayo

Australia’s only win in this fixture came in a 3-1 reverse at Upton Park in 2003, when Francis Jeffers scored the hosts’ only goal.

England wins: 4

Australia wins: 1

Draws: 2

Israel FA release strongly-worded statement against FIFA, UEFA and the FA

19:07 , Marc Mayo

Dom Smith at Wembley

19:04 , Marc Mayo

So Levi Colwill’s England debut comes in the form of a start at left-back.

For a player who came through as a centre-back, I doubt he saw that coming — but it is reward for his excellent deputising there while Ben Chilwell goes from one injury issue to the next at Chelsea.

An experimental XI in which the average number of caps in the England line-up is just 15. It would be eight without the experience of Jordan Henderson.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Australia team news

18:59 , Marc Mayo

Ryan Strain, born in Coventry before growing up in Australia and now playing for St. Mirren, makes his first Socceroos start at right-back.

Veteran forwards Mitchell Duke, Ryan Goodwin and Hibernian’s Martin Boyle will provide the firepower.

📋 Our Starting XI to take on England at Wembley! 🦁



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 v 🇦🇺 - 14.10.23 - 5:45am AEDT

Debut for Levi Colwill

18:54 , Marc Mayo

A fairly offensive-minded line-up named by Gareth Southgate for England.

Trent Alexander-Arnold starts at right-back with Levi Colwill on the left side of defence, perhaps tucking in to emulate Chelsea’s tactics this season?

Ollie Watkins is preferred to Eddie Nketiah up front where Jarrod Bowen and Jack Grealish will flank the Aston Villa striker.

Jordan Henderson takes the armband alongside James Maddison and Conor Gallagher in midfield, with Fikayo Tomori and Lewis Dunk protecting Sam Johnstone in goal.

How the visitors line up

18:51 , Marc Mayo

Australia XI: Ryan; Rowles, Burgess, Souttar, Strain; Irvine, Baccus; Boyle, Metcalfe, Duke; Goodwin

Subs: Degenek, Bos, Silvera, Borrello, Mabil, Redmayne, O’Neill, Behich, Miller, Glover, Luongo, Circati

How England line up tonight

18:47 , Marc Mayo

England XI: Johnstone; Alexander-Arnold, Tomori, Dunk, Colwill; Maddison, Gallagher, Henderson; Bowen, Watkins, Grealish

Subs: Ramsdale, Pickford, Trippier, Maguire, Stones, Guehi, Walker, Rice, Rashford, Kane, Foden, Phillips, Bellingham, Nketiah

Harry Maguire: David Beckham chat meant the world to me

18:44 , Marc Mayo

Harry Maguire has revealed that David Beckham called him to offer support after his horror show against Scotland last month.

Maguire was relentlessly jeered and mocked by Scotland supporters at Hampden Park after coming on as a half-time substitute, and another difficult evening for the Manchester United centre-half was compounded when he scored an own goal in a 3-1 England win.

Beckham knows what it feels like to be the subject of abuse as a player, and a new documentary on Netflix charts how he and his family were targeted after he was sent off while playing for England against Argentina at the 1998 World Cup - the nadir of his career.

“I actually spoke with David about three weeks ago after the Scotland game, he got in touch with me," Maguire said. “It meant everything.”

Read the full story!

(Various)

Harry Kane won’t be quitting anytime soon

18:38 , Marc Mayo

Harry Kane insists he has “at least” eight or nine years left at the highest level as he bids to make England’s home tournament at Euro 2028.

“The perception in sport or football in general is you hit 30 and people start to think it is the end,” Kane said.

“But the way I am looking at it is that I almost have the second half of my career. I played in the first team at Spurs from 20 or 21 so I have had nine or 10 years at the highest level and I am hoping for another eight or nine years at the highest level again.

“When you look at a lot of the top-level players - Ronaldo, Messi, Lewandowski, Ibrahimovic — they have almost got better as they hit 30.

“In a lot of sports that happens as well. Everything is maybe settled in your personal life. You have got family, you have got kids — so that side is all settled.”

Read the full story!

(PA)

Will we see Jude Bellingham tonight?

18:32 , Marc Mayo

Jude Bellingham has lit up both the national and international stage, with his career going from strength to strength since arriving at Real Madrid.

Ben Hayward delivered his analysis of where the England star’s is going ahead of today’s game.

Read the full story!

(Getty Images)

England vs Australia: Countdown to kick-off

18:27 , Marc Mayo

We’re expecting team news shortly ahead of our 7.45pm BST kick-off.

Nothing gets past James Maddison...

18:22 , Marc Mayo

Let the mind games begin... 🧠



Gareth Southgate sends message to fringe players

18:17 , Marc Mayo

Ahead of naming what is set to be an experimental Engalnd team tonight, Gareth Southgate said there is plenty of motivation for his fringe players.

“We want to see as many of the squad as we can this week,” said Southgate.

“There is a reality with England that you have to take your chances when they come.

“As a former player, you knew the moments when you felt, ‘OK, I have got to deliver tonight. I am not going to get six or 10 chances.’ It is not how it works.”

Read the full story!

Israel-Hamas conflict victims to be remembered

18:08 , Marc Mayo

Flags and shirts showing support for Israel or the Palestinians will not be allowed at Wembley tonight.

There will be a period of silence before England play Australia, and both sets of players will wear black armbands.

The FA will not illuminate the Wembley arch in the colours of the Israeli flag — a decision which has provoked widespread criticism — for fear of being seen as taking sides in the conflict.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Team news hint from England?

18:03 , Marc Mayo

Eddie Nketiah and Declan Rice both feature in tonight’s programme at Wembley - does that mean they’re starting? We’ll find out in the next 45 mintues or so... could be sooner!

Tonight's matchday programme! 📖



Mat Ryan interview

17:52 , Marc Mayo

“There’s definitely a perception with Australians and football where we don’t feel we get the respect that we deserve.”

Ahead of today’s game, our reporter Malik Ouzia caught up with Australia captain and goalkeeper Mat Ryan to talk the Socceroos, Ange Postecoglou and the World Cup.

Read the full story!

(Getty Images)

The Three Lions are in the house!

17:47 , Marc Mayo

England vs Australia prediction

17:39 , Marc Mayo

The Three Lions may well experiment with their line-up in this friendly but those given a runout will be eager to impress and should still have a sizeable edge on their opponents in terms of quality.

England to win, 3-0.

(REUTERS)

17:34 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Australia XI: Ryan; Rowles, Burgess, Souttar, Strain; Irvine, Baccus; McGree, Metcalfe, Boyle; Duke

Early Australia team news

17:29 , Marc Mayo

Jackson Irvine is fit after an ankle injury and Hibernian defender Lewis Miller is one of three who could earn a debut.

17:22 , Marc Mayo

Predicted England XI: Johnstone; Trippier, Guehi, Dunk, Colwill; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Henderson; Bowen, Watkins, Grealish

Early England team news

17:15 , Marc Mayo

The Three Lions are without Bukayo Saka after he withdrew from the international period at the start of the week, having undergone assessments on his leg injury at St. George’s Park.

Luke Shaw, Ben Chilwell and Callum Wilson are also missing from the squad due to injury while Mason Mount is not yet match sharp enough to earn Southgate’s call.

The manager is expected to experiment with opportunities for his fringe players in this friendly, given the Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy is just around the corner.

Levi Colwill and Eddie Nketiah will hope to make their debuts while there could be minutes for Aaron Ramsdale, Fikayo Tomori, Jarrod Bowen and Ollie Watkins.

Where to watch England vs Australia

17:09 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be shown on free-to-air television, live on Channel 4 with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online via the free Channel 4 app and website.

England vs Australia LIVE!

17:05 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of England vs Australia!

Kick-off comes at 7.45pm BST from Wembley with plenty to discuss from this international friendly.

Gareth Southgate is set to ring the changes in his line-up to hand fringe stars a rare opportunity to impress, while there has also been much spoken of the pre-game moment of silence to remember victims of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Stay tuned for all the build-up, match action and reaction with our live blog!