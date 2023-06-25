England vs Australia LIVE: Cricket scorecard and Women’s Ashes updates from day four at Trent Bridge

Tammy Beaumont’s historic 208 underpinned England’s highest-ever Test total against Australia to set up what is effectively a one-innings shootout in this Women’s Ashes series opener. After breaking Betty Snowball’s 88-year record for the highest score by an England woman in going past 189, Beaumont became her nation’s first double centurion and just the eighth female overall in Tests.

But heading into day four, England must improve their bowling efforts significantly after failing to take a wicket and allowing Australia to reach 82 without loss, a 92-run lead now with two days’ play remaining.

In the final overs of day three, Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield racked up an opening partnership of 74 and they’ll be keen to prolong that well into Sunday’s session.

Follow all the action from the Women’s Ashes, below:

Women’s Ashes: England vs Australia

Day four as England host Australia in the Women’s Ashes at Trent Bridge

Tammy Beaumont’s historic double-century sets up Women’s Ashes shootout

10:07 , Karl Matchett

Full report from Saturday’s action:

