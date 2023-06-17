England vs Australia LIVE: Cricket scorecard and Ashes updates from day two at Edgbaston

England vs Australia LIVE: Cricket scorecard and Ashes updates from day two at Edgbaston

Joe Root’s first Ashes century in eight years provided calm amid the storm as England and Australia traded blows in a high-octane opening day at the first Test that set up a fascinating Saturday at Edgbaston.

Root’s masterful 118 not out, the 30th ton of his career but a first against the old enemy since 2015, provided the centrepiece on a day of fiercely competitive cricket and outstanding entertainment that bodes well for the summer ahead.

Ben Stokes pulled a rabbit from the hat when he waved Root in at 393-8 – the earliest declaration in Ashes history after just 78 overs of the match – but his hopes of sniping a late wicket did not materialise. The renewal of Stuart Broad’s personal duel with David Warner provided some late theatre, but Australia resume on Saturday on 14 without loss after surviving the challenge as they look to overhaul the hosts’ first-innings total.

Follow the score and latest updates from Edgbaston below.

Ben Stokes’s bold declaration late on day one means Australia are hunting down England’s first-innings total of 393

Australia resume on 14-0 overnight in response to England’s 393-8

10:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Sadly, I have to be the bearer of bad tidings - there’s a bit of morning moisture in the air in Birmingham, with the parched local lawns grateful for a passing shower but those filing in rather less so.

The pitch is having a Saturday morning lie-in, still tucked underneath the covers - there’s still an hour until the scheduled start, but I’d suggest we could have a delay.

10:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A very good morning one and all. Well, that was all rather fun, wasn’t it? We’re back for more after a thrilling first day at Edgbaston that ended with the first Test firmly in the balance.

Sonia Twigg had the pleasure of watching a first day that lived up to a lofty billing.

09:47 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of day two of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

We’re set for a fascinating day of cricket as Australia try to chase down England’s first-innings total of 393 after Ben Stokes’ bold declaration late on the opening day.