England vs Australia LIVE: Cricket scorecard and Ashes updates from day three at Edgbaston

England vs Australia LIVE: Cricket scorecard and Ashes updates from day three at Edgbaston

The first Test of the 2023 Ashes series is delicately poised on three arrives at Edgbaston. Following England’s declaration on the first day, Australia dug in to move within 82 runs of the hosts’ target of 393 by stumps on day two.

Usman Khawaja led the fightback and begins the day 126 not out, with Alex Carey (52*) well set alongside him. England have taken wickets though as Stuart Broad was once again in the thick of things conjuring a big double breakthrough before gettting through Khawaja’s defences only to reprieve the opener with a careless no-ball.

Resuming on 311-5, the tourists will feel confident about securing a first innings lead but they will have to get through a tricky session this morning. The relatively new ball should nip around a bit and with Khawaja and Carey being the last of the recognised batters England will be hoping to run through the lower order quickly.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Follow the score and latest updates from Edgbaston below:

England vs Australia: First Ashes Test, day three updates

Usman Khawaja’s unbeaten century helps Australia reach 311-5 at the end of day two

Australia trail England by 82 runs with five wickets remaining

Has Bazball met its match? Traditional Australia and new-school England locked in Ashes tussle

England’s secret weapon?

10:39 , Mike Jones

Stuart Broad dismissing David Warner early on day two for the 15th time in his career felt par for the course and there was a sense of expectancy as the old rivals faced off.

But Harry Brook being brought into the attack in the 15th over came right out of leftfield. A very occasional medium pacer, he had only bowled eight overs in international cricket before Stokes threw him into the fray unexpectedly.

The decision to introduce a 65pmh part-timer in the first session and with Steve Smith at the crease raised more than a few eyebrows.

It only cost England a single and he was back for two more in the evening as Stokes tried everything he could to derail Australia.

Frustrated Stuart Broad blames costly no-ball on ‘pushing a little bit too hard’

10:35 , Mike Jones

Stuart Broad blamed the occasion of the Ashes and bowling on a “soulless” pitch for a costly no-ball as England were punished for a series of errors by Australia in the first Test.

Broad sent Edgbaston into raptures by snaring old rival David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne, the top-ranked Test batter, in the space of two deliveries as Australia lurched to 67 for three on day two.

Usman Khawaja was the calm head the tourists needed, anchoring Australia’s innings with his first ton in England before he was bowled on 112 by Broad, only for replays to show the seamer had overstepped.

Frustrated Stuart Broad blames costly no-ball on ‘pushing a little bit too hard’

No wickets for Jimmy

10:31 , Mike Jones

Jimmy Anderson went wicketless in his first 15 overs of Australia’s first innings.

Only once in the last five years has he gone so long in the first innings of a Test in England without picking up a wicket. Will day three be the day Jimmy steps up?

Happy Birthday Moeen!

10:26 , Mike Jones

Brought back into the test fold after retirement Moeen Ali took two wickets yesterday and will have a big role to play for England going forward.

Story continues

It’s his 36th birthday today and the off-spinner will be hoping to celebrate in style.

Happy birthday, Mo 🥳



How about a few more of these to celebrate? 🤌#EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/hNHY3OvFaU — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 18, 2023

How quickly can England bowl the Aussies out?

10:22 , Mike Jones

England will need to bowl out Australia’s tail today with the visitors still having five wickets in hand.

In the ‘Bazball’ era, they have a collective bowling average of 14.17 against batters 8-11, the second best in the world in that time, behind India’s 12.20.

Ashes hero Usman Khawaja does press conference with daughter on his lap

10:18 , Mike Jones

Hitting a century in an Ashes match already put him among a select group of players but Usman Khawaja broke new ground when he showed up to the post-day press conference with his small daughter on his lap.

His opening words were: “She didn’t want to be away from me so…” and that set the tone for a unique media opportunity.

A warning was issued at the start that he did not know how long he would have, given his daughter was with him.

And there was a moment where he had to stop the press conference, put on his ‘dad hat’, and caution his daughter against swiping through the camera on one of the many phones in front of him recording the audio, telling her “you can play on Daddy’s phone later”.

Ashes hero Usman Khawaja does press conference with daughter on his lap

Khawaja makes England pay

10:13 , Mike Jones

Usman Khawaja opened his account in the 2023 Ashes series with a brilliant and hard-fought for century. He scored an unbeaten 126 to leave Australia in the game, just 82 runs behind England’s 393.

Khawaja has the highest average as an opener in Test history (68.72, min. 20 innings as opener) and scored 34% of his runs in the ‘V’ straight down the ground yesterday.

His career average for runs in that area is just 14%.

Has Bazball met its match? Traditional Australia and new-school England locked in Ashes tussle

10:07 , Mike Jones

A truly great Ashes series is one that ebbs and flows, with both sides having their moments, having their periods of success and ultimately playing out Tests that are closely-fought right until the end.

Australia had declared in the build-up that they would see how ‘Bazball’ would fare against their bowling attack, in particular their prolific seam attack.

But England laid a marker down on the first day, powering to 393-8 before a shock declaration, at a scoring rate of more than five an over. It was a day that entertained, the sun was shining, and the Ashes had started with a bang.

Has Bazball met its match? Australia and England locked in Ashes tussle

England vs Australia: First Ashes Test, day three

09:56 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of day three of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

We’re set for yet another fabulous day of cricket as Australia try to chase down England’s first-innings total of 393 after Ben Stokes’ bold declaration late on the opening day.

Usman Khawaja led the tourist’s fightback on Saturday with an old school century and finished day two unbeaten on 126 not out. He was backed up by half-centuries from Travis Head (50) and Alex Carey (52*) after England had dismissed the dangerous Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith cheaply.

The visitors now trail by just 82 runs with five wickets in hand but England will be confident of taking a couple of early wickets this morning and getting through the rest of Australia’s batting line-up. Should Pat Cummins’ men manage to get through the first session though, they’ll have an easier time of things this afternoon as they look to build a big first innings lead.

Stick around and we’ll have all the action from day three of the first Ashes test with play getting started at 11am.