England vs Australia LIVE: Cricket scorecard and Women’s Ashes updates from day two at Trent Bridge

Day two of the Women’s Ashes test match begins with Australia in a commanding position having reached 328-7 on the opening day.

It was tough going for the hosts who lost the toss and were made to field in sunny conditions more suitable for batting. Australia’s openers scored freely and the tourists were in complete control during a 119-run partnership between Tahlia McGrath (61) and Ellyse Perry.

A near two-hour rain delay came at a good time for Heather Knight’s team who rallied in the evening session. Sophie Ecclestone (31-6-71-3) and the debuting Filer (14-1-65-2) led the England fightback with the latter dismissing Perry for an excellent 99.

Ecclestone took the wickets of Jess Jonassen and Australia captain Alyssa Healy in the same over and England ended another promising partnership between Ashleigh Gardner and Annabel Sutherland just before the close.

Today, England will need to claim the final three Australian wickets quickly before digging in to get as close to their total as possible.

Follow all the action from the Women’s Ashes:

Good morning

10:00 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Women’s Ashes as England host Australia in the only test match of this multi-format series.

There are four points on offer for the winning team with Heather Knight’s side set to clash with Alyssa Healy’s over five days of intense action.

Day one went Australia’s way with the tourists notching up 328 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Ellyse Perry fell agonisingly short of a century when she was dismissed by debutant Lauren Filer for 99 and Tahlia McGrath scored 61 as the Aussies piled on the runs in helpful batting conditions.

England fought back after a two-hour rain break but have work to do today to get themselves back in the match. Play is due to start at 11am and we’ll have all the build-up and coverage throughout the day.