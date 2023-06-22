England vs Australia LIVE: Cricket scorecard and Women’s Ashes updates from day one at Trent Bridge

(PA)

Lauren Filer made an eye-catching start to her England cricket career, snaring Australia cricket opener Beth Mooney in the opening session of the one-off Test that kick-starts the multi-format Women’s Ashes series.

Filer was held back until the 17th over and almost had the dream start after getting an lbw verdict on Ellyse Perry from her first ball, only for an undetected edge to reprieve Australia’s batting linchpin.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

But Filer vindicated her selection ahead of Issy Wong as her extra pace continued to cause issues and the tall seamer had her maiden international wicket when Mooney slashed to gully on 33 at Trent Bridge.

Kate Cross made the initial breakthrough to end a promising innings from Phoebe Litchfield, out for 23 on her first Test knock after neglecting to review an lbw verdict that would have missed off-stump.

England might have seen the back of Mooney on nine and 19 but missed tough chances in the field while their seamers were on the whole expensive as Australia raced to 100 for two after winning the toss.

Follow all the action from the Women’s Ashes:

Women’s Ashes: England vs Australia

England host Australia in the only test match of the Women’s Ashes at Trent Bridge

Pace bowler Lauren Filer makes England debut, with Danni Wyatt making first Test appearance

Australia win the toss and bat first

50! Tahlia McGrath reaches her fifty in 67 balls with seven fours

50! Ellyse Perry brings up a half-century

100 up! Australia reach their hundred on the stroke of lunch

OUT! Mooney ct Cross b Filer 33 (57) - Filer gets her first international wicket

OUT! Litchfield lbw Cross 23 (32) - England get the breakthrough

Tea: Australia 213-3

15:32 , Mike Jones

Rain has arrived and we have a break in play 🌧️❌ pic.twitter.com/8qZ0tFb3rc — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 22, 2023

Tea: Australia 213-3 (51.3), Ellyse Perry 82, Jess Jonassen 8, Kate Cross 1-63 (11.3)

15:27 , Mike Jones

Rain stopped play!

Unfortunately, a dark cloud has descended over Trent Bridge and unleashed an expected bout of rain. The umpires take the players off and they’ll have tea early.

Australia 213-3 (51), Ellyse Perry 82, Jess Jonassen 8, Sophie Ecclestone 1-46 (17)

15:24 , Mike Jones

Sophie Ecclestone continues her mammoth spell. She’s bowled throughout the afternoon session. Just a couple of runs, one each for Perry and Jonassen, come from the over.

Australia 211-3 (50), Ellyse Perry 81, Jess Jonassen 7, Kate Cross 1-63 (11)

15:20 , Mike Jones

Sophie Ecclestone rattle through another over.

Kate Cross is brought back into the attack for the new batter, replacing Lauren Filer. She’s trying to bowl straight but again probably isn’t being helped out by the field placings.

There’s gaps on the legside that Jonassen targets and collects three.

Australia 205-3 (48), Ellyse Perry 81, Jess Jonassen 2, Lauren Filer 1-38 (9)

15:12 , Mike Jones

Filer continues. Perry takes one and Jonassen wil have to get accustomed to the pace of England’s quick. She’s wrapped on the pads but the ball pitched outside leg stump to spare her from an lbw appeal.

Story continues

England need to attack Jonassen here. Players about the bat and in her eyeline. One run from the over.

Australia 204-3 (47), Ellyse Perry 80, Jess Jonassen 2, Sophie Ecclestone 1-44 (15)

15:08 , Mike Jones

Jess Jonassen gets off the mark with a cut to the boundary for two. Sophie Ecclestone has brought England back into the game. If they can get Ellyse Perry now, the match will be totally flipped on it’s head.

Wicket! Tahlia McGrath b Sophie Ecclestone 61 (83), Australia 202-3 (46.2)

15:05 , Mike Jones

Sophie Ecclestone has done it! She manages to get one to hold it’s line of the pitch. It’s only slight movement but the ball misses the outside of Tahlia McGrath’s and clips the top of the bails!

McGrath’s fine innings comes to an end.

Australia 201-2 (46), Ellyse Perry 80, Tahlia McGrath 60, Lauren Filer 1-38 (8)

15:03 , Mike Jones

Sod’s law. Knight decides to bring the fielders out of the catching positions as both batters are set. Perry takes one but Filer gets the ball to move away from McGrath.

She finds the edge but there’s no slips and the ball flies away for four runs.

McGrath works the ball into the offside from a good length and collects two. The 200 comes up for Australia. They’ll want to double that before they think about a declaration.

Australia 191-2 (45), Ellyse Perry 79, Tahlia McGrath 52, Sophie Ecclestone 0-40 (14)

14:57 , Mike Jones

Heather Knight is still keen on attacking. She has three fielders around the bat for Sophie Ecclestone but there are two slips. Only one ball has gone in that area so far today.

I think the England captain has been a little off with her plans. She hasn’t really adapted to Australia’s dominance and the nature of the pitch.

Australia 190-2 (44), Ellyse Perry 78, Tahlia McGrath 52, Lauren Filer 1-28 (7)

14:53 , Mike Jones

Perry and McGrath rotate the strike before a loose ball from Filer is lifted into the legside for four runs. It’s another great over for Australia who have taken total control of this match.

Eight runs come from the over.

Australia 183-2 (43.1), Ellyse Perry 72, Tahlia McGrath 51, Lauren Filer 1-21 (6.1)

14:51 , Mike Jones

100 partnership! Lauren Filer continues and tries to bring Tahlia McGrath across her stumps. McGrath stands still and swats her away for a single to bring up the one hundred partnership.

This is a problem for England. Both batters are set and scoring freely.

Australia 182-2 (43), Ellyse Perry 72, Tahlia McGrath 50, Sophie Ecclestone 0-39 (13)

14:48 , Mike Jones

Australia’s run rate is up to 4.24. Heather Knight has a lot of thinking to do about how to break this partnership. Ellyse Perry drives for two before rocking back and guiding away a late cut.

It’s wonderful batting from her. She seems to have so much time to find the gaps.

Australia 178-2 (42), Ellyse Perry 68, Tahlia McGrath 50, Lauren Filer 1-20 (6)

14:43 , Mike Jones

Lauren Filer is the only England bowler who has looked threatening today but she’s on debut and isn’t the most consistent of bowlers.

Perry works her away for one.

Australia 174-2 (41), Ellyse Perry 66, Tahlia McGrath 50, Sophie Ecclestone 0-35 (12)

14:38 , Mike Jones

Loose and four runs! The ball seems to slip out of Ecclestone’s hand and Tahlia McGrath spanks her away for four through mid off. It was a bad ball and deserved to be punished.

50! McGrath turns Ecclestone into the legside and calls Perry through for one. It brings up a well worke half-century for the Australian.

Australia 168-2 (40), Ellyse Perry 65, Tahlia McGrath 45, Kate Cross 1-57 (10)

14:33 , Mike Jones

Cross hits a good length but Perry knocks her into the offside for one. McGrath follows up with a cut to Wyatt on the point boundary.

Heather Knight has learned her lesson and the slips have come out for the most part. The field is more defensive as England look to contain Australia.

The tourist still collect four from the over though.

Australia 164-2 (39), Ellyse Perry 63, Tahlia McGrath 43, Sophie Ecclestone 0-29 (11)

14:30 , Mike Jones

Maiden for Ecclestone! She’s back on that line around middle and leg and the threat of spin is stopping Australia’s batters from playing across the line.

Can Kate Cross back up Ecclestone’s over?

Australia 164-2 (38), Ellyse Perry 63, Tahlia McGrath 43, Kate Cross 1-54 (9)

14:26 , Mike Jones

This is a good comeback from Kate Cross after being despatched for 16 in the previous over. There’s cover on the offside boundary and just three singles come from it.

England need to find a way to slow the runs down though or else Australia will run away with this game.

Australia 161-2 (37), Ellyse Perry 62, Tahlia McGrath 41, Sophie Ecclestone 0-29 (10)

14:21 , Mike Jones

False shot! Sophie Ecclestone gets one to drift and spin as Ellyse Perry goes hard at the ball. There’s a thick outside edge which shoots wide of Heather Knight at slip and brings Perry a couple.

Perry then rocks onto the back foot and cuts Ecclestone away for four!

Australia 154-2 (36), Ellyse Perry 56, Tahlia McGrath 40, Kate Cross 1-50 (8)

14:18 , Mike Jones

It’s another brilliant for Australia! Ellyse Perry guides the ball to third man for a boundary which brings her a 50. It’s taken her 76 deliveres with nine fours.

Make that 10. Perry pummels Cross for another four before getting off strike.

McGrath then gets in on the action and nails Cross through cover for four more. 16 runs in total come from Cross’ return as McGrath works her away for three to end the over.

Australia 138-2 (35), Ellyse Perry 47, Tahlia McGrath 33, Kate Cross 1-34 (7)

14:14 , Mike Jones

Lauren Bell was a little wayward with her spell after lunch so Heather Knight brings Kate Cross back into the attack. Will she prove to be more effective?

Australia 138-2 (35), Ellyse Perry 47, Tahlia McGrath 33, Sophie Ecclestone 0-22 (9)

14:12 , Mike Jones

Lovely! Ellyse Perry plays against the spin and drives the ball on the up through the gap at cover-point. The ball races across the square and the fielders can’t catch it. Four more.

Perry ends the over with another run. Australia are scoring at will here, England need wickets.

Australia 133-2 (34), Ellyse Perry 42, Tahlia McGrath 33, Lauren Bell 0-40 (9)

14:09 , Mike Jones

Edged! McGrath plays with soft hands as she chases one outside the off stump. Bell finds the outside edge but the ball flies wide of the slips and rolls down to third man for four runs.

That boundary also brings up the fifty partnership between these two.

Australia 129-2 (33.2), Ellyse Perry 42, Tahlia McGrath 29, Lauren Bell 0-36 (8.2)

14:06 , Mike Jones

Emma Lamb is wide at fine leg, waiting for a potential catch should Tahlia McGrath take on the short ball. Instead McGrath eases it fine and collects four as Bell strays off line.

McGrath laces the next ball to the boundary too but this one is a top quality drive through the offside.

Australia 121-2 (33), Ellyse Perry 42, Tahlia McGrath 21, Sophie Ecclestone 0-17 (8)

14:04 , Mike Jones

Five runs from Sophie Ecclestone’s over. Ellyse Perry smokes a short ball over to the midwicket boundary for four before taking a single to get off strike.

Australia’s best batter is closing in on another test match fifty.

McGrath takes a single off the last ball.

Australia 115-2 (32), Ellyse Perry 37, Tahlia McGrath 20, Lauren Bell 0-28 (8)

14:01 , Mike Jones

There are just too many loose balls for England to effectively build any pressure on Australia. Early in the over Bell flings one down legside and McGrath flicks her down to fine leg for two.

Having scored the runs she’s less inclined to go after the balls outside off stump.

Australia 113-2 (31), Ellyse Perry 37, Tahlia McGrath 18, Sophie Ecclestone 0-11 (7)

13:58 , Mike Jones

McGrath works Ecclestone nicely away off the final delivery and picks up another three runs. These batters are both looking to score but so far they’ve been waiting for the loose balls.

The partnership is up to 30.

Australia 110-2 (30.3), Ellyse Perry 37, Tahlia McGrath 15, Sophie Ecclestone 0-8 (6.3)

13:56 , Mike Jones

England appeal! There’s a big shout as Sophie Ecclestone gets one to beat the bat of Tahlia McGrath. It strikes the batter in front of the stumps but doesn’t seem to straighten enough.

England think about a review after the umpire says not out but decide against it. That’s the right call as a replay shows a little inside edge.

Australia 110-2 (30), Ellyse Perry 37, Tahlia McGrath 15, Lauren Bell 0-26 (7)

13:53 , Mike Jones

It’s a long chase for Danni Wyatt as Tahlia McGrath drills one through the covers. Wyatt manages to keep the ball from crossing the boundary but the Australian batters collect three runs.

It’s a better over from Bell but at the minute she doesn’t look very threatening.

Australia 107-2 (29), Ellyse Perry 37, Tahlia McGrath 12, Sophie Ecclestone 0-8 (6)

13:49 , Mike Jones

Just the one from Ecclestone’s over. Her job this afternoon will be to build pressure from one end, allowing the seamers to work at the other.

She’ll need help though as Cross, Bell and Filer have all bowled some loose deliveries today.

Australia 107-2 (28.3), Ellyse Perry 37, Tahlia McGrath 12, Sophie Ecclestone 0-8 (5.3)

13:48 , Mike Jones

Sophie Ecclestone is given the ball for the first over from the opposite end. She loops one up at Tahlia McGrath who drives and hits the fielder.

A second looping full ball is worked into the gap and brings a single. Perry keeps Ecclestone at bay.

Australia 106-2 (28), Ellyse Perry 37, Tahlia McGrath 11, Lauren Bell 0-25 (6)

13:45 , Mike Jones

Bell is bang on the money for the remainder of the over bringing Perry onto the front foot and looking to drive. That is until the final ball which is sent down leg and whipped away for four runs.

Afternoon session: Australia 102-2 (27.2), Ellyse Perry 33, Tahlia McGrath 11, Lauren Bell 0-19 (5.2)

13:43 , Mike Jones

Lauren Bell gets the afternoon session underway for England. She’s got a couple of right-handers to bowl at now after the left-handed openers have been dismissed.

Bell is just short of a length and is guided into backward point for a couple.

Lunch: Australia 100-2

13:37 , Mike Jones

How will the afternoon session go? England will want to take a few quick wickets, including the key one of Ellyse Perry. Australia meanwhile will carry on as they are.

100 runs in a session is very good.

Here’s a look at the wickets

13:30 , Mike Jones

Lauren Filer then earned her first international wicket and had Beth Mooney caught at gully.

WHAT A MOMENT 😍😍



Lauren Filer gets her maiden Test wicket! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/a4BadOEetT — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 22, 2023

Here’s a look at the wickets

13:26 , Mike Jones

Kate Cross made the first breakthrough, trapping Phoebe Litchfield lbw but was the ball going on to hit the stumps?

BREAKTHROUGH FOR ENGLAND! 💥 pic.twitter.com/0pGXFrmXJN — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 22, 2023

Former England bowler, Alex Hartley, on BBC Test Match Special

13:22 , Mike Jones

“England would have ideally wanted another wicket, but going into lunch they would be pretty happy to have got the two openers out after they got starts.

“After lunch, England will look to be aggressive and take wickets, they don’t mind being driven through the covers because the ball just needs to do something to get an outside edge.

“Aggressive - but not reckless.”

Lunch: Australia 100-2

13:19 , Mike Jones

England bowler Lauren Filer talking to Sky Sports at the lunch break: “It’s been vey good. It has gone very quickly actually, and i’m trying to take everything in but to get the wicket was great.

“I saw a few tears in my mum and dad eyes at the cap presentation but I’m not an emotional type, but it was nice. Heather had some nice words.

“I was nervous was excited [ahead of my first ball]. I just wanted to bowl as fast and as straight as I could.

“It was good [her first international wicket], I looked up and it was in Crossy’s hands but I didn’t actually see the ball. It was a great moment with all the team around me.”

Tammy Beaumont has eyes on a first Test victory as England launch Ashes campaign

13:14 , Mike Jones

Tammy Beaumont is targeting an overdue first Test win in the next week, insisting a shake-up in approach is the best way of England forging ahead in the Women’s Ashes.

Beaumont is set for her eighth Test cap when a much-anticipated multi-format series starts on Thursday, with England looking to defeat an all-conquering Australia side for the first time since 2014.

Captain Heather Knight is adamant England have to be “disruptors” to upset the odds and Beaumont feels the attacking mindset they have adopted in recent months can unsettle double world champions Australia.

Tammy Beaumont has eyes on a first Test victory as England launch Ashes campaign

Lunch: Australia 100-2

13:06 , Mike Jones

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(PA)

Lunch: Australia 100-2 (27), Ellyse Perry 31, Tahlia McGrath 11, Sophie Ecclestone 0-7 (5)

13:02 , Mike Jones

100 up for Australia! Ellyse Perry leans into a drive from a wide Sophie Ecclestone delivery and saunters down the other end for one.

Tahlia McGrath sees out the rest of the over without too much trouble. The Aussies will be the slightly happier team.

Australia 99-2 (26), Ellyse Perry 30, Tahlia McGrath 11, Lauren Filer 1-16 (5)

12:59 , Mike Jones

Filer bangs a couple of short balls into the wicket but they’re aren’t directed well and Tahlia McGrath leaves them alone. A wide one is then cut away to Danni Wyatt on the boundary before Ellyse Perry does the same and slaps one away for two.

The over ends with a single to mid-on and a solid defensive stroke from McGrath.

Australia 95-2 (25), Ellyse Perry 27, Tahlia McGrath 10, Sophie Ecclestone 0-6 (4)

12:54 , Mike Jones

Heather Knight brings Sophie Ecclestone back into the attack for an over or two before lunch. Ellyse Perry is watchful.

She looks to get onto the front foot and keep the ball away from the close fielders. Ecclestone is through the over quickly and bowls a maiden.

Australia 95-2 (24), Ellyse Perry 27, Tahlia McGrath 10, Lauren Filer 1-12 (4)

12:52 , Mike Jones

There are 11 minutes to go until the lunch break. England will want another wicket to end the session on a high, Australia will be targeting three figures before the interval.

Filer continues and Perry takes one from the first ball. It’s the only run from the over as McGrath looks to get to grips with Filer’s pace.

Australia 94-2 (23), Ellyse Perry 26, Tahlia McGrath 10, Nat Sciver-Brunt 0-26 (5)

12:48 , Mike Jones

Tahlia McGrath is the new batter and will face up to Nat Sciver-Brunt after a single brings her on strike. Sciver-Brunt is too full to McGrath who drills a drive through the vacant gap at mid-off for a four to get off the mark.

A second boundary quickly follows as Sciver-Brunt overcorrects and strays onto the pads. Two more runs come from the final delivery and McGrath is into double figures.

She’s got off to a flyer here.

Wicket! Beth Mooney ct Kate Cross b Lauren Filer 33 (57), Australia 83-2 (22)

12:44 , Mike Jones

What a moment for Lauren Filer. She darts one across Beth Mooney and gets a touch of extra bounce. Mooney pushes hard at the ball and nicks it.

A thick edge comes flying into gully where Kate Cross clings onto the catch!

Australia 83-1 (21.5), Beth Mooney 33, Ellyse Perry 25, Lauren Filer 0-11 (2.5)

12:41 , Mike Jones

Filer tests Perry out with a short ball. There’s a deep fine leg and a fielder hovering 20 yards off the fence at square leg. Perry is up to the task though and dissects the field with a lovely hook that brings her four runs.

Perry punches a back foot stroke into the offside for a single to get off strike.

Australia 78-1 (21), Beth Mooney 33, Ellyse Perry 20, Nat Sciver-Brunt 0-15 (4)

12:37 , Mike Jones

Sciver-Brunt continues as wicketkeeper Amy Jones comes up to the stumps. Mooney turns her to fine leg for one to bring Perry back on strike.

Sciver-Brunt drags one down and a lack of pace off the pitch means it’s easy for Perry to pull her away for a boundary.

Perry punches one off the back foot to end the over. Six runs from it.

Australia 72-1 (20), Beth Mooney 32, Ellyse Perry 15, Lauren Filer 0-6 (2)

12:33 , Mike Jones

The most difficult thing in test match cricket is getting 20 wickets. If you can do that regularly then you will win more games than you lose.

In the women’s game it seems to be even harder to get wickets. Batters are used to one day games so they’ve got more areas to score in test matches with the field up and less risks to take.

Filer is doing a nice job here. Angling the ball in and hoping the seam movement moves it away.

Back-to-back maidens for England who are asserting some pressure on the batters.

Australia 72-1 (19), Beth Mooney 32, Ellyse Perry 15, Nat Sciver-Brunt 0-9 (3)

12:29 , Mike Jones

Maiden! It’s only taken England 19 overs to bowl the first one of the day. That’s down to Australia though who have been proactive and looking to score this morning.

Australia 72-1 (18), Beth Mooney 32, Ellyse Perry 15, Lauren Filer 0-6 (1)

12:25 , Mike Jones

Filer’s pace is right up there. Low to mid 70s which is quick in the women’s game. She finds the edge of Perry’s bat but the ball doesn’t reach the gully fielder.

Perry and Mooney each work the ball away for one before Perry ends the over with a nicely timed late cut for four!

Australia 66-1 (17.1), Beth Mooney 31, Ellyse Perry 10, Lauren Filer 0-0 (0.1)

12:22 , Mike Jones

Review! It’s almost a perfect start for Lauren Filer who gets one to jag back into Ellyse Perry. The ball hits her on the pads and England appeal before the umpire raises the finger.

Perry immediately reviews and the replays show a huge inside edge on the ball meaning she survives!

Australia 66-1 (17), Beth Mooney 31, Ellyse Perry 10, Lauren Filer 0-0 (0)

12:20 , Mike Jones

Lauren Filer, on international debut, is coming on to bowl. She’s been made to wait this morning for her chance and now she’ll have to bowl to Australia’s best batter, Ellyse Perry.

Australia 66-1 (17), Beth Mooney 31, Ellyse Perry 10, Nat Sciver-Brunt 0-9 (2)

12:18 , Mike Jones

Four runs!

Beth Mooney goes after a wide one from Nat Sciver-Brunt who knows it’s a bad ball as soon as she releases it. Mooney steps over to the pitch and smokes it to the boundary between point and cover.

And again!

Later in the over, Sciver-Brunt offers width and Mooney says ‘thank you’ before whacking another beautiful drive to through extra cover for four.

Australia 58-1 (16), Beth Mooney 23, Ellyse Perry 10, Sophie Ecclestone 0-6 (3)

12:14 , Mike Jones

Sophie Ecclestone is very happy when Beth Mooney takes one from the first ball of her over.

With Perry back on strike, Heather Knight brings close fielders in and leaves a gap at extra cover for Perry to drive into. The Aussie No. 3 tries to target it off the back foot but hits the ball too square and can’t beat Danni Wyatt at point.

Australia 57-1 (15), Beth Mooney 22, Ellyse Perry 10, Nat Sciver-Brunt 0-1 (1)

12:12 , Mike Jones

England are still searching for their first maiden of the day. Nat Sciver-Brunt almost gets it but Beth Mooney scrambles through for one off the last delivery.

Australia 56-1 (14.3), Beth Mooney 21, Ellyse Perry 10, Nat Sciver-Brunt 0-0 (0.3)

12:09 , Mike Jones

Kate Cross’ seven over spell comes to an end as she’s replaced with Nat Sciver-Brunt. The allrounder is bang on the money as she forces Beth Mooney onto the back foot.

Sciver-Brunt opens up with three dot balls, the third of which keeps very low and does for Mooney who was hoping to pull.

Australia 56-1 (14), Beth Mooney 21, Ellyse Perry 10, Sophie Ecclestone 0-5 (2)

12:04 , Mike Jones

Ecclestone is starting to find her line and length to Ellyse Perry. She’s htting a good angle from round the wicket, pitching the ball around middle and leg with a touch of spin taking the ball away from the right-hander.

A single from Mooney is the only run from the over and that’s drinks.

Australia 55-1 (13), Beth Mooney 20, Ellyse Perry 10, Kate Cross 1-34 (7)

12:01 , Mike Jones

To make matters worse for England Ellyse Perry collects four runs with a glorious cover drive off the final ball of the over. She doesn’t hit it hard but the outfield is rapid and there’s no chance of catching the ball as it runs down to the boundary.

Australia 51-1 (12.3), Beth Mooney 20, Ellyse Perry 6, Kate Cross 1-30 (6.3)

11:59 , Mike Jones

Dropped! Another chance goes begging for England.

Kate Cross gets a touch of extra bounce as she angles the ball across Beth Mooney. The openerhangs her bat out wide and edges one into gully.

Danni Wyatt flings herself across and meets the ball but it goes down and the batters run through for one.

Australia 50-1 (12), Beth Mooney 19, Ellyse Perry 6, Sophie Ecclestone 0-4 (1)

11:55 , Mike Jones

Fifty up for Australia!

Sophie Ecclestone is introduced into the attack and floats her first ball outside off stump. Ellyse Perry’s eyes light up and she nails a cover drive to the boundary for four runs.

The rest of the over passes without incident.

Australia 46-1 (11), Beth Mooney 19, Ellyse Perry 2, Kate Cross 1-29 (6)

11:52 , Mike Jones

Perry gets off the mark with a single. She’s watchful as Cross gets the ball to shape away from the right-hander. There’s some swing there now which will make the bowler pleased.

Mooney dabs a hip length ball into square leg for one more before Perry blocks one into cover and sprints through for another run.

Australia 43-1 (10), Beth Mooney 18, Ellyse Perry 0, Lauren Bell 0-17 (5)

11:48 , Mike Jones

Beth Mooney decides to be more expansive following the wicket and takes on Lauren Bell. Two fine shots through the offside bring him four runs apiece before Bell pulls back her length and makes things more difficult for the opener.

Ellyse Perry is the new batter for Australia.

Wicket! Phoebe Litchfield lbw Kate Cross 23 (32), Australia 35-1 (9)

11:44 , Mike Jones

Breakthrough!

With Phoebe Litchfield back on strike, Kate Cross persists with her full length trying to swing the ball. One of the deliveries goes for four but the next one, nips back and hits Litchfield on the pads in front of the stumps.

The umpire’s finger is slowly raised and England have their first wicket!

Australia 31-0 (8.4), Beth Mooney 10, Phoebe Litchfield 19, Kate Cross 0-22 (4.4)

11:41 , Mike Jones

Things are starting to happen for England.

Beth Mooney looks to play Kate Cross into the legside and is through the shot too early. The ball flies off the edge of her bat and loops over the close fielders at gully to bring her two.

Dropped!

Mooney, a little frazzled after that leading edge, drives the ball back at Cross. The bowler, leaning away from the ball, leaps back across the pitch and spills the difficult chance at full stretch.

Australia 28-0 (8), Beth Mooney 7, Phoebe Litchfield 19, Lauren Bell 0-9 (4)

11:37 , Mike Jones

Beth Mooney seems unfased out there. She’s going about her business with a quiet calm and letting Phoebe Litchfield take the attack to the bowlers.

Mooney takes another quick single to get to the non-strikers end.

Bell continues to toil outside the off stump. Litchfield leans forward before getting pushed back by the extra bounce. The ball catches the edge but falls short of the slip cordon.

Australia 27-0 (7), Beth Mooney 6, Phoebe Litchfield 19, Kate Cross 0-19 (4)

11:33 , Mike Jones

Good shot!

Phoebe Litchfield launches at another loose one from Kate Cross and drills it between the fielders at point and cover. The young opener looks in great touch early in her innings here.

Australia 23-0 (6), Beth Mooney 6, Phoebe Litchfield 15, Lauren Bell 0-8 (3)

11:32 , Mike Jones

England are starting to find their lines and lengths. They’re focusing more on attacking the stumps as Australia are happy to go after the ball when it’s wide.

Australia 21-0 (5), Beth Mooney 4, Phoebe Litchfield 15, Kate Cross 0-15 (3)

11:28 , Mike Jones

Phoebe Litchfield continues to nibble at the ball as Kate Cross angles the ball wide of her eyeline. She collects two then gets England interested with a play and miss.

Just the two from the over.

Australia 19-0 (4), Beth Mooney 4, Phoebe Litchfield 13, Lauren Bell 0-6 (2)

11:19 , Mike Jones

That’s lovely from Phoebe Litchfield. She leans into yet another drive but guides this one square of the wicket. The ball flies through the gap at point and fizzes down to the boundary for four.

Litchfield then gets off strike and leaves Beth Mooney to handle the rest of the over.

Australia 14-0 (3), Beth Mooney 4, Phoebe Litchfield 8, Kate Cross 0-13 (2)

11:15 , Mike Jones

Mooney scampers off strike with another single as Kate Cross tightens her line. She’s bowling over the wicket and wants to bring the ball back into the left-handers.

Phoebe Litchfield, at just 20-years-old, is keen to feel bat on ball. She’s always looking to drive and finds the fielder at cover on a couple of occasions.

Cross flings down a full toss and Litchfield takes advantage. She nails one through the covers and leaves Sophia Dunkley a chase to cut the runs down to three.

Australia 10-0 (2), Beth Mooney 3, Phoebe Litchfield 5, Lauren Bell 0-1 (1)

11:10 , Mike Jones

Mooney turns her wrists over a straight one and pushes the ball into the legside before scrambling through for one. Litchfield confidently sees out the rest of the over.

Just the one from it.

Australia 9-0 (1.3), Beth Mooney 2, Phoebe Litchfield 5, Lauren Bell 0-0 (0.3)

11:09 , Mike Jones

Lauren Bell will take the new ball alongside Cross. She’s tall, gets bounce and has a good deal of pace for a seamer.

Bell starts round the wicket and angles the first ball into the pads of Beth Mooney. There’s a hint of away swing but the Aussie opener is nicel in behind to block.

Bell has found her line immediately and hangs the ball just outside the off stump trying to tempt Mooney into a drive.

Australia 9-0 (1), Beth Mooney 2, Phoebe Litchfield 5, Kate Cross 0-9 (1)

11:06 , Mike Jones

Cross is just struggling with her landing and twice steps over the crease for no balls. It’s a nice bit of brand synergy as she also presents the No Balls podcast with Lancashire teammate Alex Hartley.

After a couple of singles for the openers a loosener from Cross is too full and wide allowing Litchfield to lean into a lovely drive and pick up the first boundary of the innings.

Nine runs from the over.

Australia 1-0 (0.1), Beth Mooney 1, Phoebe Litchfield 0, Kate Cross 0-1 (0.1)

11:02 , Mike Jones

And we’re away! Cross angles the ball across the left-handed Mooney who blocks one into the offside and calls Litchfield through for a single.

Australia are off the mark.

Start of play: Australia 0-0 (0), Beth Mooney 0, Phoebe Litchfield 0, Kate Cross 0-0 (0)

11:01 , Mike Jones

Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield stride out to the crease for Australia with smiles on their faces and an air of confidence about them.

Despite this Ashes series being played in England, Australia - commonly known as the best team in the world - are red hot favourites to triumph.

Can England set the tone on this first morning’s play?

Kate Cross is opening the bowling. She has 21 test match wickets.

Lauren Bell says ‘test cricket is really special’

10:56 , Mike Jones

“When I made my debut last year it was memorable for so many reasons but the thing that really stood out was just how special Test match cricket felt,” she said,

“I don’t think I had ever fully appreciated it before, but I could see just how special it was to be part of and felt so lucky to be part of it.

“From the outside, I never realised quite how much fun it could be, how much went into it, how much planning. I feel I learned as much in the space of a week as I ever had done before.

“It’s exciting to be playing at Trent Bridge this year, a big Test ground with lots of history, and we need to appreciate women’s cricket heading in the right direction and show how far we’ve come.”

England vs Australia line-ups

10:50 , Mike Jones

England: Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell.

Australia: Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Jess Jonassen, Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alanna King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown.

Alyssa Healy relishing prospect of ‘trench warfare’ in Ashes battle with England

10:50 , Mike Jones

Australia captain Alyssa Healy is relishing the “trench warfare” that could ensue over a five-day Test which marks the start of the multi-format Women’s Ashes.

Women’s Tests have customarily spanned four days but the last six matches worldwide dating back to 2017 have all been draws, prompting England and Australia to agree to an extension for this series opener.

Healy – skippering Australia in the absence of Meg Lanning, who is out of the tour for medical reasons – was adamant tacking on an extra day at Trent Bridge is no guarantee of bringing a positive result.

Alyssa Healy relishing prospect of ‘trench warfare’ in Ashes battle with England

England relish tickets boom for ‘special’ Women’s Ashes against supreme Australia

10:46 , Mike Jones

Nat Sciver-Brunt believes this summer’s “special” Ashes series against Australia has received more attention than any other.

The all-rounder made her England debut in July 2013, at Louth, a club ground in Lincolnshire, a far cry from those coming through now who could first step over the rope in an England cap at Trent Bridge.

Captain Heather Knight has said of her own debut in 2010 in Mumbai that it was played in front of “one man and his dog”, but 2023 has been billed as “one summer, two Ashes” and over 70,000 tickets have been sold for the women’s series.

England relish tickets boom for ‘special’ Women’s Ashes against supreme Australia

Pressure on Heather?

10:42 , Mike Jones

The decision to jettison Charlotte Edwards and promote Heather Knight as England captain a little over seven years ago was controversial at the time.

But barely 12 months into the role, Knight justified her ascension by leading England to a seminal World Cup triumph. S

he remains the natural leader of this England team and her authoritative presence was missed at the sharp end of last year’s Commonwealth Games, a tournament she sat out because of injury.

But she has been unable to land a telling blow in the Ashes, with one drawn series and two heavy points defeats. A third this summer might draw scrutiny on her position even if Australia are one of the greatest sides of all time in women’s sport.

‘Jonball’ faces its acid test

10:39 , Mike Jones

Since succeeding Lisa Keightley as England head coach late last year, Jon Lewis has attempted to instil a more attacking mindset into his charges.

Lewis has taken his cues from working briefly as a bowling coach for the England men’s side in the early stages of the Brendon McCullum-Ben Stokes axis last summer, sensing this is the best way to break Australia’s grip on women’s cricket.

‘Jonball’ – the term coined by star all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt – has had modest returns so far with a semi-final exit at the 2023 T20 World Cup but England will keep ploughing the same furrow.

Danni Wyatt receives her first test cap

10:34 , Mike Jones

Danielle Wyatt has played for England for over a decade. She’s a consistent member of the ODI and T20 teams but has never played a test match.

That’s going to change this week as Wyatt will bat at six for England. Here she is receiving her first ever test cap 13 years after her international debut.

Congratulations, Danni Wyatt ❤️



A long time coming 👏 pic.twitter.com/KC8K2c3xXR — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 22, 2023

Australia win the toss and elect to bat

10:31 , Mike Jones

Alyssa Healy has dealt the first blow to England by winning the toss on a bright, sunny day at Trent Bridge. The pitch looks great and the overhead conditions are ideal for batting.

Which is just what Healy elects to do.

England bowler Kate Cross ready for Ashes despite illness during preparation

10:26 , Mike Jones

Kate Cross says she is ready for the start of the Ashes this week despite her preparation being complicated by the parasitic illness Giardia over the last few months.

Cross was laid low by the tropical disease during a pre-season tour to India in March and went through nine unsuccessful rounds of antibiotics that left her fearful of missing out against Australia.

However, the latest round of treatment has flushed the infection out of her system and, while Cross has spent time on the sidelines, she bowled 18 overs in a warm-up against an Australia A side last week.

England bowler Kate Cross ready for Ashes despite illness during preparation

The spotlight is on England’s bowlers

10:22 , Mike Jones

While Australia brought over a couple of unproven talents, England also have a few inexperienced players in their line-up.

Katherine Sciver-Brunt may have had a peripheral role given her scaling back of commitments but the seamer’s retirement robs England of some wisdom.

Kate Cross is likely to lead the attack after insisting this week she is fit and ready following a battle with a parasitic illness that has cut into her playing time domestically.

The uncapped Lauren Filer might be the ace in the hole, though, after being named in the Test XI with Knight telling the PA news agency: “She’s raw but she bowls wicket-taking deliveries, which is why we’ve picked her because we want to take 20 wickets.”

Does Meg Lanning's absence evens the odds?

10:18 , Mike Jones

Australia are the double world champions and have held the urn for the last eight years, beating England on their own patch twice in that time.

But Rachael Haynes retired last year and totemic captain Meg Lanning withdrew from the tour due to medical issues. Are Australia more vulnerable now? Unquestionably.

Lanning is an exceptional captain and batter who was in red-hot form.

But her temporary successor Alyssa Healy is also a quality player, as are Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner and Jess Jonassen. Australia are therefore red-hot favourites to continue their stranglehold over England.

Australia captain Meg Lanning ruled out of Women’s Ashes

10:14 , Mike Jones

Australian women’s captain Meg Lanning has been ruled out of the summer’s Ashes tour due to medical reasons.

A statement from Cricket Australia said Lanning, 31, who returned to cricket in January after a six-month mental health break, has been “withdrawn from the squad due to a medical issue which requires management from home”.

Cricket Australia’s women’s cricket performance boss Shawn Flegler said: “It’s an unfortunate setback for Meg and she’s obviously disappointed to have been ruled out of the Ashes; it’s a significant series for the team and she’ll be missed, but she understands the need to put her health first.

Australia captain Meg Lanning ruled out of Women’s Ashes

England vs Australia: The greatest show in cricket?

10:10 , Mike Jones

Heather Knight recently harked back to making her England debut in Mumbai in 2010 “in front of one man and his dog” and, as a student, having to explain to her tutor why she would be absent for a month. Thankfully those days are over.

The England captain was given equal billing alongside men’s counterpart Ben Stokes on a Tower Bridge projection earlier this month and ticket sales for the ‘WAshes’ sit at a combined 80,000 for the seven matches.

Even if there is still just a solitary Test, it will span five days in a break from the traditional four-day affair – giving both teams a chance to claim a first Ashes win in whites since 2015.

Barriers continue to be breached for Knight’s side as they will also play T20s at Edgbaston, the Kia Oval and Lord’s for the first time.

Heather Knight wants England to inspire next generation in Women’s Ashes

10:05 , Mike Jones

Heather Knight wants England to exploit the increased exposure from a seminal Women’s Ashes series, insisting she and her team take a responsibility to inspire the next generation “personally”.

England will try to wrestle the urn from all-conquering Australia’s grasp in the multi-format series, beginning with a lone Test at Trent Bridge where around 15,000 tickets have been sold across five days.

On the eve of the curtain-raiser, Knight senses an opportunity to follow in the footsteps of the England football team, who sent the nation into raptures with their triumphant Euro 2022 campaign.

Heather Knight wants England to inspire next generation in Women’s Ashes

England announce team to face Australia

10:00 , Mike Jones

England have gone early with the announcement of their 11 players to take on the Aussies in this test match. The toss - where teams are usually confirmed doesn’t take place until 10.30 am but England have jumped the gun.

England XI: Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell.

Lauren Filer is making her England debut while Danielle Wyatt plays in a test match for the first time.

Good morning

09:33 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Women’s Ashes as England host Australia in the only test match of this multi-format series.

There are four points on offer for the winning team with Heather Knight’s side set to clash with Alyssa Healy’s over five days of intense action.

Previous women’s test matches were only four days long but a positive change has been made for this series to bring the women’s game closer in line with the men’s.

Australia captain Meg Lanning will miss the series for medical reasons meaning Alyssa Healy captains the side. Elsewhere, England’s premier seam bowling duo Anya Shrubsole and Katherine Sciver-Brunt have both retired leaving spots to be filled in the bowling attack with Lauren Filer set to make her debut.

Play is due to start at 11am and we’ll have all the build-up and coverage throughout the day.