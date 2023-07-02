England vs Australia LIVE: Cricket scorecard and Ashes updates as Ben Duckett and Ben Stokes chase victory

(Getty Images)

Australia have control of the second Ashes Test Match after a wonderful new ball spell ripped through England’s top order leaving the home side requiring 257 runs for victory with only six wickets in hand on the final day at Lord’s.

Having set the hosts 371 to win, Mitchell Starc struck twice first getting Zak Crawley strangled down the leg side before Ollie Pope was bowled by an exceptional yorker which uprooted his middle stump. Pat Cummins then bounced out Joe Root with a brutal delivery and cascaded Harry Brook’s stumps to send him back to the pavilion after just three deliveries.

Ben Duckett (50*) batted throughout and now leads England’s hopes for victory after notching up a second half-century of the match. At the crease with him is captain Ben Stokes (29*) and their partnership of 69 last night left England with faint hopes of another unlikely fourth innings chase.

Australia have the advantage but one big partnership brings England right into the game as the second test draws to a conclusion.

Follow all the action from Lord’s to see if England can level the Ashes series on the final day:

England vs Australia

England need a miracle

09:55 , Mike Jones

The back pages of this morning’s papers are filled with photos of the England captain and the headlines mostly ask for him to lead the country to another miracle win.

They’re obviously eluding to the famous Ashes win at Headingley in 2019 when Stokes scored 135* in the final innings to clinch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Can he manage something similar today?

“I’d do it again and again and again” says Nathan Lyon after batting cameo

09:50 , Mike Jones

A dejected Nathan Lyon admitted he had been in tears about his likely series-ending calf injury but was proud to play one final part in the second Ashes Test after a gutsy cameo with the bat on day four.

Lyon sustained a significant calf tear on the second day and has been on crutches since, but defied the pain to walk out as last man during Australia’s second innings on Saturday afternoon.

Australia’s frontline spinner limped on to a standing ovation and bravely batted for 25 minutes in a 13-ball innings of four that saw the tourists move on from 264 for nine to 279 all out, which set England 371 to win.

I’d do it again and again and again – injured Nathan Lyon proud of batting cameo

Ashes likely over for Nathan Lyon after ‘significant’ injury confirmed

09:44 , Mike Jones

Nathan Lyon’s chances of playing any further part in the Ashes look slim after Australia confirmed he had suffered a “significant” calf strain.

Lyon had arrived on the third morning at Lord’s on crutches after he had to be helped off the pitch on Thursday evening after pulling up with a calf problem during his fielding stint in the deep.

The Australia spinner, playing his 100th consecutive Test, looked distraught as he hobbled around the boundary edge and, when he joined his team-mates at the ground on Friday morning, his reliance on crutches raised alarm bells over his chances of being fit for the last three Tests of the series.

Despite not being able to run, Lyon went out to bat yesterday and scored four runs from 13 deliveries which could prove useful if this test match comes down to a close finish.

Revised session times for day five

09:40 , Mike Jones

There are 96 overs to be bowled on day five as the umpires try to make up for the time lost on day three due to rain. It seems unlikely that the match will last that long but in case it does here are the timings for each session:

Morning session: 11:00-13:15

Lunch: 13:15-13:55

Afternoon session:13:55-16:01

Tea: 16:01-16-21

Evening session: 16:21-18:21

There must be 81 overs bowled before last hour, which cannot start before 17:21.

England grasp at glimmer of hope on extraordinary day of Ashes cricket

09:36 , Mike Jones

England hold on to a glimmer of hope after the loss of early wickets, needing another 257 to win with six wickets left on the final day of the second Ashes Test, after an extraordinary day of cricket.

In the evening session, Pat Cummins, with ball in hand, delivered what could yet prove to be the killer blow in the match and the series, with two beautiful deliveries to dismiss Harry Brook and Joe Root and reduce England to 45-4.

England have consistently backed themselves to chase any target, having successfully knocked off 378 to beat India in the summer of 2022, but the skill of Australia’s bowlers proved a different challenge.

England grasp at glimmer of hope on extraordinary day of Ashes cricket

09:31 , Mike Jones

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the final day’s play from the second Ashes Test Match at Lord’s.

Australia, who lead the series 1-0 after their win at Edgbaston, have the advantage in this game after setting England 371 runs to win in the fourth an final innings. Despite Nathan Lyon no being able to bowl due to calf injury the tourists got stuck into their job of taking 10 English wickets with gusto last night.

Mitchell Starc dismissed Zak Crawley early in the innings before uprooting Ollie Pope’s stumps with a sharp and pacey yorker. Pat Cummins then dealt the devastating blow as he bounced out Joe Root for just 18 before adding the scalp of Harry Brook with a beautiful delivery that nipped away and clipped the top of off stump.

Ben Duckett (50*) and Ben Stokes (29*) shared a partnership of 69 to rebuild for England and reached 114-4 at stumps. Now, they need to continue that partnership as the hosts chase a further 257 on the final day to win the test and draw the series level at 1-1.

Australia meanwhile require just six more wickets and with England’s lower order stacked with bowlers who don’t handle the short ball well they’ll feel confident of earning a second victory of the series.

Stick with us as we’ll have all the action and build-up from day five at Lord’s.