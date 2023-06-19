England vs Australia LIVE: Cricket scorecard and Ashes Test updates from day four at Edgbaston

England and Australia face off on a crucial day four of this first Ashes Test, which looks set to go to the wire at Edgbaston.

Australia fell seven runs short of England’s first innings total but then took two quick wickets on day three as batting conditions worsened to gain the upperhand overnight. England, though, still led by 35 runs coming into this morning’s play and were confident despite both openers – Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley – falling in that tricky spell.

With Joe Root and Ollie Pope beginning the day at the crease, the hosts were looking to build a big total for their opponents to chase – but in true Bazball win-or-die style, Ben Stokes will not want the target so big that it sends Australia into their shell playing for a draw, and it means we are in for another enthralling day of Ashes cricket.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Follow the score and latest updates from Edgbaston below.

England vs Australia: Ashes first Test, day four

OUT! Pat Cummins cleans up Ollie Pope with a brilliant yorker (England 77/3, leading by 84)

England 61/2: Joe Root starts the day with a flurry of boundaries as England begin well

England resumed on 28-2, with Pope and Root at the crease

Australia trailed by 35 runs overnight but claimed both England openers

Monday forecast dry but day five could be interrupted by rain

England 133/4 (28), Ben Stokes 1, Harry Brook 37, Nathan Lyon 1-29 (5) (lead by 140)

12:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

For the first time all morning, a sense of cricketing normality as both batters sit in slightly against Nathan Lyon. There’s a chance, of sorts, for Australia, as the ball appears to deflect off the back of Harry Brook’s bat after missing a shot to leg, but Alex Carey never really had a hope of grasping it.

England 130/4 (27), Ben Stokes 1, Harry Brook 36, Josh Hazlewood 0-18 (4) (lead by 137)

12:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A member of the ground staff comes sprinting out with a shovel, scraping away a couple of bothersome bumps in Josh Hazlewood’s landing zone. Ben Stokes is also happy to dig in for now - six dots.

England 130/4 (26), Ben Stokes 1, Harry Brook 36, Nathan Lyon 1-28 (4) (lead by 137)

12:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Hello then, Benjamin, what do you have for us today? The England captain was reverse sweeping second ball in the first innings but there’s no such flippancy in his first five balls, a nudged single the sole scoring stroke as he pinches the strike at the end of the over.

OUT! Joe Root st †Carey b Lyon 46 (55b 5x4 1x6) SR: 83.63, England 129/4 (25.1)

12:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Skip down, big heave...GONE! Joe Root falls!

Live by the sword, die by the sword, and Root has rather done for himself. He’s on the charge straight away as Nathan Lyon begins his next over, but the off-spinner has an inkling he might be coming, dragging his length back by a yard.

Root tries to heave it beyond Birmingham’s city limits but is beaten by a bit of turn, and Alex Carey’s frisky fingers flick off the bails as the batter keeps on walking.

He goes four short of a half century - and Australia get a wicket they rather needed.

England 129/3 (25), Joe Root 46, Harry Brook 36, Josh Hazlewood 0-14 (3) (lead by 136)

12:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right, Josh Hazlewood is now clear to bowl, relieving his captain to try and tie England down. This partnership is already beyond 50 and is showing few signs of slowing as Harry Brook produces a picture-perfect cover drive.

Story continues

England 121/3 (24), Joe Root 45, Harry Brook 29, Nathan Lyon 0-27 (3) (lead by 128)

12:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Of course, this fast England start is putting time back in the game - there is the threat of rain tomorrow, which could wipe out the morning session, which might make the timing of the declaration all the more crucial. If, say, they can get to somewhere in excess of 300 in reasonably short order this afternoon, you’d suggest that Ben Stokes will be minded to give his side as long as possible to try and force a result, even if it leaves Australia an eminently achievable chase.

Nathan Lyon continues from that around-the-wicket angle, but Harry Brook has settled quickly against the spinner, just as he did in Pakistan during the winter. He’s confident enough to go through with a lofted shot even after not quite getting to the pitch of the ball, and slices it with enough timing to get four over extra cover.

Time for drinks. England have added 93 in the first hour (and a bit).

Sonia Twigg at Edgbaston

12:08 , Sonia Twigg

Drinks: After the disappointment of the delights of the British weather yesterday, the morning saw the return of cricket, and some of the highest quality so far.

There was no debate over the intent at the start of the innings, when Joe Root attempted to ramp Pat Cummins first ball but completely missed it.

Root had faced eight balls without scoring overnight, but had 22 off 13 at the start of day two including two stunning ramp shots to Boland, the first went for six and the second four before Australia put a man on the boundary.

Cummins then bowled the ball of the series so far to claim the wicket off Pope. It was a beautiful in-swinging yorker that would have done for almost any batter, and Pope was unable to get his bat down in time.

Lyon has been expensive so far, and England reached drinks 121 for three.

A couple of funky shots from Joe Root have helped England get off to a brilliant start (Getty Images)

England 113/3 (23), Joe Root 44, Harry Brook 22, Pat Cummins 2-33 (12) (lead by 120)

12:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Pat Cummins is going to have one more, though looks slightly weary as he pushes one down the legside. Root, for once, can’t quite capitalise, missing his flick as Alex Carey takes smartly.

Cummins seeks another of those exocets, but fails to find the prodigious movement that did for Ollie Pope, Root keeping the yorker out.

England 111/3 (22), Joe Root 43, Harry Brook 21, Nathan Lyon 0-19 (2) (lead by 118)

12:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And Brook welcomes Lyon with a boundary, shuffling back to create room for a cut after the off-spinner drops ever so slightly short.

Four more! Short, leg-side-ish, and put away by the batter.

Lyon switches angle, coming around the wicket, but Brook is happy enough to milk him through the legside. 13 collected from Lyon’s first of the day.

England 98/3 (21), Joe Root 43, Harry Brook 8, Pat Cummins 2-31 (11) (lead by 105)

11:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Like all of England’s batters, Brook is going to be afraid of a foray down the track, even against a fired up Pat Cummins at close to 90mph. He cants his charge out towards the leg-side and tries to flay for the covers, but gives himself too much room.

A bit of bounce! This might be Cummins’s last, with Josh Hazlewood warming up, but he’s still getting it through, a lifter slamming into Joe Root’s gloves.

Hazlewood, having spent time off the field earlier, might not yet quite be permitted to bowl - for now, it will be Nathan Lyon for his first twirl of the day.

England 97/3 (20), Joe Root 43, Harry Brook 7, Cameron Green 0-12 (2) (lead by 104)

11:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Harry Brook has a slightly impish quality to him, so he’ll enjoy the manner in which his partner has gone about things this morning. He lifts England’s lead above 100 with a pleasant work through midwicket, but Green’s threat is again evident as he once more closes the over by biting at an England batter’s inside edge. Brook, like Root, is relieved to turn around to find it scuttling down to fine leg.

Off come the jumpers - the sun has poked its nose through the scattered clouds and both sides are warming to their work.

England 90/3 (19), Joe Root 42, Harry Brook 1, Pat Cummins 2-30 (10) (lead by 89)

11:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This feels like a key contest - Pat Cummins has got the ball hooping but Joe Root is still looking to play aggressively, chancing another of those frying pan flips, with half-an-appeal from Alex Carey quickly stifled with Root’s bat having been some way from the ball.

A conventional clip does bring England’s batter four, and Root is suddenly up into the 40s.

Here’s the howitzer that did for Ollie Pope. How Australia needed it, too.

"The 𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙛𝙚𝙘𝙩 yorker" 👌



What a delivery from Pat Cummins to dismiss Ollie Pope! 💫 pic.twitter.com/vQsPRHCHGf — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 19, 2023

England 82/3 (18), Joe Root 34, Harry Brook 1, Cameron Green 0-5 (1) (lead by 89)

11:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Harry Brook is out in the middle, ducking through the shadow of Cameron Green’s towering frame as the all-rounder gets an early bowl. Might we see a short ball or two to try and pose a different problem?

Yep, Green drags one in shorter fifth ball, though Joe Root reacts well, crunching it straight to midwicket. The last ball of the over is fuller, and a slightly loose drive ends up at fine leg off an inside edge.

OUT! Ollie Pope b Cummins 14 (16b 2x4 0x6) SR: 87.5, England 77/3 (17) (lead by 84)

11:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But Pat Cummins gets his revenge with an unplayable inswinging yorker!

That’s an extraordinary riposte from Pat Cummins to England’s half-an-hour of fun, full, rapid and ducking in viciously as Ollie Pope tries to jab his bat down. It’s conventional swing, too, going late to beat the batter’s attempted defence and thump into the base of off stump.

Pope simply shrugs and exhales as he trudges off. Magnificent from Cummins.

England 77/2 (16.5), Joe Root 30, Ollie Pope 14, Pat Cummins 1-22 (8.5) (lead by 84)

11:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ollie Pope is finding his fluency, too, cutting Cummins away to third man for another boundary...

England 72/2 (16.1), Joe Root 29, Ollie Pope 10, Pat Cummins 1-17 (8.1) (lead by 79)

11:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

To add to Australia’s early woes, it would appear that Josh Hazlewood is absent from the field, with Mitchell Starc on as a sub fielder. Cummins would probably like to toss the ball to one of the two of them right now, looking around the field for answers as he prepares to start the engine again at the top of his mark.

England 72/2 (16), Joe Root 29, Ollie Pope 10, Scott Boland 1-32 (5) (lead by 79)

11:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The field is now properly spread as Scott Boland continues, only Steve Smith at first slip in place for an error from Joe Root. It doesn’t appear as if one is likely to be forthcoming - a shorter ball from Boland is slapped gleefully through backward point as Root gives himself a hint of room.

England are absolutely flying along.

England 67/2 (15), Joe Root 24, Ollie Pope 10, Pat Cummins 1-17 (8) (lead by 74)

11:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Pope leans on another of those off-drives, beating Marnus Labuschagne at extra cover. Labuschagne is forced to quickly regain his feet and hare after it, reeling it in with a slide over the outfield to save a run as the batters come back for three.

England 61/2 (14), Joe Root 23, Ollie Pope 5, Scott Boland 1-27 (4) (lead by 68)

11:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Sumptuous! That’s the Joe Root of old, a confident stride and an effortless push between extra cover and mid-off for his fourth boundary of a free-scoring start to the morning.

Ollie Pope follows his partner’s lead, Alex Carey dropping back with England’s number three on strike, which grants Pope the freedom to wander down and drive Boland elegantly for four more.

(Getty Images)

England 51/2 (13), Joe Root 18, Ollie Pope 0, Pat Cummins 1-11 (7) (lead by 59)

11:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

I’ll confess to being a trifle dumbstruck - so much for playing yourself in first thing. Already, though, Joe Root has forced Australia slightly more on the defensive, with those boundary fielders being pushed out.

Pat Cummins shows there’s still something in the surface, moving one off the seam to beat Ollie Pope’s first prod of the morning.

Thereafter he’s a little too straight, with five leg byes from Pope’s left knee and a single from the meat of Root’s bat taken in the over.

SIX! England 45/2 (12), Joe Root 17, Ollie Pope 0, Scott Boland 1-17 (3) (lead by 52)

11:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

No such frivolity for Boland’s first ball, blocked back to the bowler as he lumbers into his follow through.

Sweet! A little skip down and clipped straight of midwicket for four, drawing Alex Carey up to the stumps to try and keep jumpin’ Joe rooted to the crease.

BACK TO BACK SCOOPS! Six, four, and Joe Root is clearly in a mood to get a move on. The first flies over the keeper all the way, the second skips merrily over fourth slip. Extraordinary.

England 29/2 (11), Joe Root 1, Ollie Pope 0, Pat Cummins 1-10 (6) (lead by 36)

11:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Crikey!! A reverse scoop first ball! Well, that’s a sign of intent from Joe Root, taking the frying pan out with him and attempting to get Pat Cummins down to third man. No contact with anything, but it’s certainly a jaunty start to the day.

A more conventional nudge to fine leg gets England’s score moving on day four. Root will face up to Scott Boland at the other end.

England 28/2 (10.3), Joe Root 0, Ollie Pope 0, Pat Cummins 1-9 (5.3) (lead by 35)

11:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Of course, it will be captain Cummins himself to re-start affairs, with three balls left in his sixth over when rain intervened yesterday,

Three slips and a gully to start, with a deepish backward point for Joe Root.

England 28/2 (10.3), Joe Root 0, Ollie Pope 0, Pat Cummins 1-9 (5.3) (lead by 35)

10:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Edgbaston is filling up and the Australian players are starting to emerge out of the dressing room. Carey and Nathan Lyon are first down to the boundary, with Steve Smith in his sleeveless cable knit soon joining them with a smile. Pat Cummins saves a hand slap for each of his five likely bowlers - his usage of Cameron Green, only employed briefly in the first innings, could be intriguing today.

Alex Carey has a pre-play natter with Sky Sports

10:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“I think it is a really big hour this morning,” Australia’s wicket-keeper says. “Joe Root is a big wicket. They normally bat around him . There’s still enough there for our quick bowlers and then Nathan Lyon will be key, obviously.

“I’m lucky that I stand behind the stumps and I’m not out in front of the Hollies Stand. It’s an amazing atmosphere at Edgbaston, so to be a part of the Ashes here is really special. To come over here, you really feel your backs are against the wall as soon as you walk out there.”

England vs Australia: Ashes first Test, day four

10:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Kumar Sangakkara, Kevin Pietersen and Ian Ward are out in the middle having a gander up and down the 22 yards, with Jonny Bairstow at the other end doing some visualising. Sangakkara and Pietersen are practically salivating over a surface they still feel should be good for batting - there are a few areas of rough outside a right-handed batter’s off-stump that Nathan Lyon may try to find a little later, but nothing particuarly troublesome.

The other end looks even friendlier - there are still heaps of runs to be had.

England vs Australia: Ashes first Test, day four

10:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia’s field will be fascinating first up, too. Pat Cummins was encouraged to bring his boundary-riders in when the ball started to hoop and nip under overcast skies yesterday, and it’s surely worth having the catchers in place early today with Ollie Pope and Joe Root both yet to get off the mark. I do think there should be a little bit more in this surface during this first session.

Harry Brook looks pretty relaxed, tossing a rugby ball in his right hand as he lounges on a sofa in the England dressing room, with his captain and vice-captain watching on.

England vs Australia: Ashes first Test, day four

10:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Of course, there is an outside chance this game reaches a conclusion today, if England are particularly reckless this morning and skittled. If a couple of quick wickets do fall, it will be a good test of their commitment to their philosophy - they won’t want to simply cede a 1-0 lead to the tourists. While most have associated the BazBall era with all-out attack, I do think back to that second Test against South Africa last summer when Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes combined to guide England out of a bit of bother with some more classically judged red-ball batting. If, say, Root and Pope go early, how Stokes plays should be a useful bellwether.

England vs Australia: Ashes first Test, day four

10:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We do have an altered schedule today to try and make up for the overs lost yesterday, with 98.3 overs the ambitious daily target. The session times are as follows - it does seem a little odd to not be starting half-an-hour sooner in morning sunshine in the height of the British summer, particularly given each day of the World Test Championship final started at 10.30am BST, but that’s cricket for you.

First session: 1100-1315

Second Session: 1355-1610

Third session: 1630-1830

England vs Australia: Ashes first Test, day four

10:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Of course, we should probably give a bit more shine to Cameron Green for that brilliant catch to get rid of Ben Duckett. He really is an extraordinary fielder on the end of the cordon - most gully fielders are getting nowhere near this, perhaps aside from South Africa’s lankily-limbed Marco Jansen, and Green is pulling off this sort of snare with freakish regularity.

Cameron Green in that gully again! What a catch 👏 pic.twitter.com/g9Mv0ZbWMP — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 18, 2023

England vs Australia: Ashes first Test, day four

10:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Still, it might just fire up the Australian bowlers today. Zak Crawley wasn’t at all happy after his dismissal yesterday, feeling that he and Ben Duckett shouldn’t have been dragged back out there into almost ideal bowling conditions, but I thought Pat Cummins and Scott Boland were outstanding in that little period to make sure Australia capitalised. On a surface where seamers have otherwise been forced to work incredibly hard for their wickets, it does feel like that double-strike could well prove crucial.

Cummins, Boland and Josh Hazlewood will all be fresh this morning, too, to see if a bit of moisture might have put some extra life into the surface.

Edgbaston looking 👌



Who’s ready for another massive day of #Ashes cricket? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/4W3DAlEhaZ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 19, 2023

England vs Australia: Ashes first Test, day four

10:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The other prevailing morning storyline today regards Ollie Robinson, whose coarse send-off to Usman Khawaja attracted a bit of criticism yesterday. It was a touch uncalled for from the spiky Sussex seamer, but he defended his actions at stumps, and the Australians who spoke after the close didn’t seem to bothered by it, either.

Ollie Robinson defends Ashes send-off for Usman Khawaja after criticism

England vs Australia: Ashes first Test, day four

09:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

So let’s recap where we are - England will begin this morning two down with Ollie Pope and Joe Root at the crease, both without score with their side 35 runs ahead. Job one will be swelling the lead to something that Ben Stokes feels comfortable trying to defend while leaving enough time left in the game to take ten more Australian wickets on a pitch that still looks reasonably placid.

Given Stokes’s boldness, and England’s general positivity with the bat, that means we could well see a declaration at some point today, though matters are complicated slightly by the state of Moeen Ali’s finger. England’s recalled lead spinner didn’t have the best 36th birthday yesterday, with a painful blister leading to some erratic tweaking and his wallet feeling the pain, too. On a pitch like this he’s still likely to have plenty of day five bowling to do, but Australia’s chances of a fourth innings chase might just be increased by that nasty little injury.

Moeen Ali fined by ICC for using unauthorised drying spray on his bowling hand

England vs Australia: Ashes first Test, day four

09:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There is pleasing early news from Edgbaston, where it is bright and dry with no precipitation forecast. There’s a bit of stickiness in the air, though, which might excite Australia’s seamers, who finally got the ball chatting as the clouds rolled in to remove England’s openers in a 20-minute mini-session yesterday afternoon that could prove crucial come the end of this game.

TWO wickets in THREE balls for Australia! 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/qixOYs9b9c — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 18, 2023

Missed chances and rain delays leave England in precarious position in first Ashes Test

09:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A very good morning one and all. Well, isn’t this test just wonderfully poised? Sonia Twigg was at Edgbaston yesterday to see Australia and England trade rain-interrupted blows.

Missed chances and rain delays leave England in precarious position

England vs Australia: Ashes first Test, day four

09:31 , Lawrence Ostlere

England and Australia face off on a crucial day four of this first Ashes Test, which looks set to go to the wire at Edgbaston. Follow all the latest updates throughout the day right here.