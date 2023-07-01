England vs Australia LIVE: Cricket scorecard and Ashes updates from day four at Lord’s

Australia have a commanding lead of 221 runs over England going into the fourth day’s play at Lord’s after another impressive display on Friday. Depsite Nathan Lyon being confirmed to miss the remainder of the test match due to a calf injury the tourists skittled England in morning session and opened up a lead of 91 heading into their second innings.

Follow all the action from day four of the second Ashes test match:

England vs Australia

Australia start the day 130-2, leading by 221 runs

Australia 130-2 (45.4), Steve Smith 6, Usman Khawaja 58, Ollie Robinson 0-18 (9.4) (lead by 221)

11:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

One man with his feet up is David Warner, working through a book of crosswords on the Australia balcony, sunglasses on with the clouds clearing slightly. Matt Potts is in the England huddle, covering for Ollie Pope, whose shoulder looked very sore in his brief stint in the field yesterday.

Australia 130-2 (45.4), Steve Smith 6, Usman Khawaja 58, Ollie Robinson 0-18 (9.4) (lead by 221)

11:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

I thought Usman Khawaja batted beautifully yesterday afternoon, continuing a magnificent series so far. His ability to soak up pressure and stay in his bubble really does stand in stark contrast to England’s approach.

Ben Stokes is out and about getting his arms warm. It was just the four frontline seamers used by the England captain yesterday, but you imagine both he and Joe Root will be required as Australia try to make this slightly one-note attack toil.

Sonia Twigg at Lord's

10:55 , Sonia Twigg

There has been some rain around this morning, so the start of play will be delayed by five minutes.

Here are the new timings for the day:

1105-1320

1400-1615

1635-1835 plus 30 mins

98.2 overs

Australia 130-2 (45.4), Steve Smith 6, Usman Khawaja 58, Ollie Robinson 0-18 (9.4) (lead by 221)

10:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Of course, that conventional manner of thinking might be tweaked given England’s aversion for the draw - they’ve promised to have a go at chasing a total down, whatever it ends up being.

Australia 130-2 (45.4), Steve Smith 6, Usman Khawaja 58, Ollie Robinson 0-18 (9.4) (lead by 221)

10:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Well England’s joy-riders rather careered into an inevitable car crash yesterday morning - what price Australia doing the same today? It’s dark and dank again and the Dukes should dance for England’s seamers, but the tourists don’t have to rush. The lead is already 221 - you’d have thought Pat Cummins would ideally want four sessions to try and bowl England out, giving Australia plenty of time to swell their advantage.

England ‘bewildered’ as Ollie Pope pressed into fielding with shoulder injury

10:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England were left “angry” and “bewildered” after Ollie Pope was pressed to take the field with a shoulder injury, but expect him to play his part in salvaging the second Ashes Test despite aggravating the problem.

England are 221 runs behind with eight Australian wickets to take and will need every one of their batters for what is shaping up to be a huge fourth-innings chase at Lord’s.

But Pope may struggle to be at his best after hurting his right shoulder for a second time in the match as Australia stretched their lead on day three.

England were permitted to use a substitute fielder after Pope went down in Australia’s first innings, but the situation changed after he came out to bat in his usual position of number three.

Confusion over the vice-captain’s status reigned in the England dressing room and it is understood TV umpire Marais Erasmus may have suggested they would need to field with 10 men if Pope was unfit to join his team-mates. Instead, a replacement should have been approved, with Pope allowed to bat no higher than number seven.

More here:

England ‘bewildered’ as Ollie Pope pressed into fielding with shoulder injury

Champagne and a sea of egg and bacon: Lord’s lays bare cricket’s class divide

10:36 , Jamie Braidwood

It was almost with a sense of irony that it was the Lord’s Test just two days after cricket was found to have racism, sexism, elitism and class-based discrimination “widespread and deeply rooted” in the sport.

The damning report from the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) was splashed across the back pages on Tuesday, ahead of the start of the second Ashes Test on Wednesday, but arguably it is at Lord’s that the report’s findings are most evident.

A walk around the outside of the stands anytime after the first hour’s play will take you past people drinking champagne or wine on picnic tables and blankets they have brought themselves to set up in the gardens, and nowhere in sight of the cricket.

By Sonia Twigg at Lord’s

How Lord’s exposed cricket’s class divide in second Ashes Test

Alastair Cook says England lacking ‘killer instinct’ against Australia

10:22 , Jamie Braidwood

Alastair Cook on England’s display on day three: “What has happened here and at Edgbaston is England not having the killer instinct to nail Australia down or to say this is opportunity, ‘We don’t need to hit sixes, we just need to hammer teams down.

“They took scoring runs for granted in the first innings.”

Michael Vaughan blasts England approach as ‘silly and stupid’

10:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Michael Vaughan criticised England’s “silly and stupid” ploy to keep attacking Australia’s short-pitched bowling after they ended the third day of the second Ashes Test with a 221-run deficit.

Former England captain Vaughan told BBC’s Test Match Special: “When you’ve got that field Australia set, if you go at two or three an over and stay in, that is better.

“I am intrigued, not just with Harry, but with all of the batters trying to constantly take it on. It’s silly, it’s stupid, it won’t have constant success.

“I actually thought they (England) bowled well. The seamers bowled nicely and the conditions were perfect. They could easily have got a few more wickets, a couple of reviews didn’t quite go the way they would have liked.

“I don’t think it is the bowling you can point the finger at - it is all the batting and the Bazball way isn’t it? The mistakes they made with their batting is the reason why they are in the position that they are.”

PA

Michael Vaughan took aim at England’s batters after a costly day three of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Ashes likely over for Nathan Lyon after ‘significant’ injury confirmed

09:47 , Jamie Braidwood

In case you missed yesterday’s news - Nathan Lyon’s chances of playing any further part in the Ashes look slim after Australia confirmed he had suffered a “significant” calf strain.

Lyon had arrived on the third morning at Lord’s on crutches after he had to be helped off the pitch on Thursday evening after pulling up with a calf problem during his fielding stint in the deep.

The Australia spinner, playing his 100th consecutive Test, looked distraught as he hobbled around the boundary edge and, when he joined his team-mates at the ground on Friday morning, his reliance on crutches raised alarm bells over his chances of being fit for the last three Tests of the series.

England vs Australia LIVE

09:35 , Jamie Braidwood

England assistant coach Jeetan Patel on yesterday’s “crazy” batting display:

“We’ve seen some amazing things from this team, some crazy things.

“This team is about breaking records. They want to set new standards and sell out grounds.

“A way to do that is to bowl them out and set the crowd alight, then chase whatever it is down.”

England coach offers Ollie Pope update

09:32 , Jamie Braidwood

England batter Ollie Pope is likely to continue playing in the second Ashes test at Lord's despite hurting his shoulder again during the third day's play on Friday, spin bowling coach Jeetan Patel told reporters.

Vice-captain Pope hurt his right shoulder diving to stop a ball on the first day and left the field to ice it. He then came out and batted in England's first innings, showing no signs of lasting damage.

On Friday when England emerged for Australia's second innings, Pope was told by officials that he had to play on, only to hurt himself again when diving to stop another ball.

"He is sore but he should be OK again to bat tomorrow," Patel said. "He's never going to turn down an opportunity to bat for England, and with an opportunity to win a game I can't see Ollie Pope ever saying no to that."

Reuters

England are watching the second Test slip away

09:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Facing Australia was always going to be a different challenge for “Bazball” England, and on Friday afternoon of the second Ashes Test, it felt like the side that had demolished so many bowling attacks was watching the game slip away.

While Australia’s bowlers had wrapped up England’s remaining six wickets for just 47 runs in the morning session, the home attack lacked the same bite and pace, despite the overcast conditions.

England’s desire to play attacking cricket at times appears almost reckless, and on the morning of the third day it arguably went slightly too far.

By Sonia Twigg at Lord’s

England face pivotal Ashes moment as second Test starts to slip away

Good morning!

09:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Good morning - well, it is unless you’re an England cricket fan at least.

Australia have a commanding lead of 221 runs over going into the fourth day’s play at Lord’s after another impressive display on Friday. Depsite Nathan Lyon being confirmed to miss the remainder of the test match due to a calf injury the tourists skittled England in morning session and opened up a lead of 91 heading into their second innings.

With overcast conditions potentially helpful to England’s bowling unit, Australia’s openers were watchful and composed. Usman Khawaja collected a third score of 50+ in four innings to finish 58 not out at the close while David Warner (25) and Marnus Labuchagne (30) chipped in handy runs as the Aussies built their lead.

Wickets for Jost Tongue and James Anderson could not swing the momentum England’s way though and with Steve Smith is also not out overnight the tourists have a wonderful platform to increase their lead. They start today’s action on 130-2 and will look to set a mammoth total for England to chase.

Follow today’s blog to see if England can respond - it’s much, much needed.