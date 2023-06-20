England vs Australia LIVE: Cricket scorecard and Ashes Test updates from day five at Edgbaston

The first Ashes Test match between England and Australia is left on a knife edge after four days of play at Edgbaston. Resuming overnight Joe Root signalled his intent to score from the very first ball of the day when trying to ramp Pat Cummins over third man for six.

Root, Harry Brook and Ben Stokes all got starts as England tried to set a strong total in as quick a fashion as possible. Cummins would strike on four occasions, including a masterful yorker. But the hosts’ second innings ended at 274 all out with Australia needing 281 runs to win.

They got off to a perfect start with David Warner and Usman Khawaja seeing off England’s early onslaught with a partnership worth 61. Ollie Robinson get the breakthrough by nicking Warner off to Jonny Bairstow to start England’s revival. Stuart Broad got the legs pumping for a spell late in the day that saw Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith both dismissed. The hosts need seven wickets on day five but Australia only require a further 174 runs after ending the day 107-3. Follow the score and latest updates from Edgbaston below:

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

England vs Australia: Ashes first Test, day five

England set Australia 281 for victory in first Ashes Test

Stuart Broad’s key double strike ignites England’s first Test victory hopes

Usman Khawaja (34) leads Australia (107/3) with Scott Boland (13)

The Pat Cummins delivery that symbolised Australia captain’s importance

England vs Australia latest first Test odds

10:08 , Jack Rathborn

The latest odds via Betfair suggest England are slight favourites at 5/6, while Australia are a 5/4 outsider.

The draw is available at 9/1, despite the prospect of a late start around lunch time.

England vs Australia - Day 5 of first Ashes Test at Edgbaston

09:53 , Jack Rathborn

(Action Images via Reuters)

(Action Images via Reuters)

(PA)

(PA)

England vs Australia day five set for delayed start?

09:48 , Jack Rathborn

The British weather might delay the scheduled 11am start to day five of this enthralling first Ashes Test.

With plenty of rain around at Edgbaston this morning, it might not clear up until after midday.

But following the rain, England could lean into their seam bowling attack with favourable conditions.

I’ve been there – Nathan Lyon feels for Moeen Ali over finger problem

09:16 , Jack Rathborn

Nathan Lyon expressed sympathy with fellow spinner Moeen Ali, who faces the prospect of bowling crucial spells on the final day of the first Ashes Test with a badly blistered finger, likening the situation to “a singer losing their vocals”.

Moeen, who has returned to the Test side after a hiatus of almost two years, opened up a wound on his right index finger on the second day at Edgbaston and has had to leave the field on multiple occasions since to receive treatment for it.

On day two he was fined and handed one demerit point by the match referee after applying a drying agent on his injured finger to help him grip the ball better without receiving approval.

Despite his injury, Moeen managed to take the wickets of Cameron Green and Travis Head in the first innings, but his struggles to get purchase on the seam saw him leak runs.

I’ve been there – Nathan Lyon feels for Moeen Ali over finger problem

STUMPS: Australia 107/3 (30), Scott Boland 13, Usman Khawaja 34, Stuart Broad 2-28 (9), target 281

09:06 , Jack Rathborn

Story continues

Scott Boland survives! He stands up to Stuart Broad and plays it well with soft hands. There’s an outside edge which flies through the slips for four but left England interested.

The close of play sees Australia on 107 and still needing 174 runs to win. England need seven wickets tomorrow.

Nathan Lyon backing Australia to finish job and win first Ashes Test

08:57 , Jack Rathborn

"Yes,” Nathan Lyon said when asked if Australia are confident of chasing down 281 to win at Edgbaston.

”They have a world-class attack, Broad has done it for a number of years.

“You have to give credit where credit is due. I'm backing our boys, to go out there and bat well, do the basics well.”

Stuart Broad’s key double strike ignites England’s first Test victory hopes

08:53 , Jack Rathborn

Stuart Broad lit the fuse on England’s victory push with two huge wickets as a compelling Ashes opener built towards a thrilling conclusion at Edgbaston.

Broad got England’s ‘fortress’ rocking in the evening session as he had Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith – numbers one and two in the Test batting rankings – caught behind during an electric spell.

With adrenaline coursing through his veins Broad would have loved nothing more than a crack at the man who occupies third place on that list, but Australia opted to shield Travis Head from the late pressure and sent out Scott Boland as nightwatchman.

Australia ended a gripping fourth day on 107 for three chasing 281, with all results on the table heading into what is set up to be a classic finale.