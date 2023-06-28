England vs Australia LIVE: Cricket scorecard and Ashes updates from day one at Lord’s

England look to level the men’s Ashes 2023 series in the second Test against Australia at Lord’s.

A dramatic two-wicket defeat for Ben Stokes’ side at Edgbaston puts the hosts on the back foot, with Pat Cummins’ expertly leading his side to an early advantage in the five-match series.

Stokes has moved to replace Moeen Ali, whose finger problem remains a concern, meaning an all-pace attack and an Ashes debut for Josh Tongue.

The match comes less than 48 hours since the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) report outlined how racism, sexism, elitism and class-based discrimination were ‘widespread and deeply rooted’ in cricket.

England select Josh Tongue for Lord’s Ashes Test

09:17 , Mike Jones

England have thrown rookie seamer Josh Tongue into his first Ashes Test after concerns over the readiness of spinner Moeen Ali and paceman Mark Wood.

Tongue, who took five wickets on his international debut against Ireland earlier this month, replaces Moeen in a four-strong seam attack at Lord’s in what will be easily the biggest game of the 25-year-old’s career.

Moeen recovered well after a burst blister on his right index finger reduced his ability to bowl effectively in the series-opening defeat at Edgbaston, but some concerns of a recurrence still lingered.

Good morning

09:09 , Mike Jones

What a start to the Ashes we’ve had.

The opening test match of the men’s series went down to the wire on the fifth and final day at Edgbaston with Australia pulling through to claim a two wicket victory after captain Pat Cummins led them to the finish with the bat.

A similar story occured in the women’s one-off test match that opened their Ashes series. Australia dominated throughout the game but England’s fight got them into the position of needing 268 runs to win in the final innings. They fell short thanks to the outstanding efforts of Ashleigh Gardner who took 8-66 to lead the tourists to victory.

Australia are dominant it seems but that can change at Lord’s this week.

Ben Stokes’ men have promised to continue playing aggressively and they will always look to win matches. That mindest is reflected in the all pace attack they’ve chosen of the game with Josh Tongue replacing the injured Moeen Ali.

Can England fightback and win at Lord’s?

Sir Andrew Strauss excited by Ashes opportunity to turn Lord’s ‘Red for Ruth’

08:51 , Jack Rathborn

Sir Andrew Strauss hopes turning Lord’s ‘Red for Ruth’ during this week’s Ashes Test can help his charity support thousands more families as they deal with the impact of a terminal cancer diagnosis.

The former England captain set up the Ruth Strauss Foundation in memory of his late wife, who died in 2018 from a non-smoking lung cancer, and has worked alongside the cricket community to raise funds and awareness for the past four years.

Day two of England’s second Test against Australia will once again see Lord’s awash in red, with players from both sides joining fans and pundits in marking the occasion in colourful fashion.

Sir Andrew Strauss excited by Ashes opportunity to turn Lord’s ‘Red for Ruth’