England vs Australia LIVE: Cricket scorecard and Ashes updates as Joe Root falls but England reach 278

England and Australia return for day two of the second Test at Lord’s, with the visitors looking to put themselves in a commanding position in the first innings. Steve Smith has knocked 85 so far and looks ominously close to his 2019 form, though at least the hosts could take some solace late in the day with two Joe Root wickets in the same over, leaving Australia 339 for five at stumps.

Some much-improved attacking bowling and fielding alike is the requirement at the start of day two though, if England are to prevent their opponents opening up an enormous Ashes tally to chase.

Day one memorably began with a botched protest from Just Stop Oil supporters: just one over into the innings, two men invaded the field carrying bags of orange paint dust but where bundled off the pitch with the notable assistance of England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, who lifted one of the activists off his feet and personally delivered him to security staff on the boundary edge. Onto day two, then, to see what drama unfolds this time around. Follow the score and latest updates from Lord’s below:

England vs Australia: Second Ashes Test, day two updates

STUMPS! England close on 278-4, 138 behind Australia

OUT! Joe Root ct Smith b Starc 10 (19) - Australia reel in England’s big fish

OUT! Duckett ct Warner b Hazlewood 98 (134) - England opener falls two shy of a ton

OUT! Pope ct Smith b Green 42 (63) - Australia’s short ball ploy does the trick as Pope hooks to long leg

Nathan Lyon limps off with calf issue as Australia appear to lose their lead spinner to injury

TEA: Duckett half century leads promising start to England response (145-1, trailing by 271)

OUT! Crawley st Carey b Lyon 48 (48) - Australia break opening partnership

LUNCH: England’s openers safely navigate through to the interval (13-0, trailing by 403)

END OF INNINGS! Australia 416 all out

18:57 , Mike Jones

There are moments that define Ashes series. The evening session in the second day at Lord’s may yet be looked at as one of those.

In the final session of the day, Australia’s spinner Nathan Lyon was forced to leave the field through injury, and England’s attacking style was put under the microscope and questioned in a way it has not been before, as they finished the day 278 for four.

While the Lord’s Test might not have received the hype of the series opener at Edgbaston, nor the costumes or chanting from the stands, it has a pivotal place in the series. An England victory and it’s all square, a defeat and it’s a bigger mountain to climb than Ben Stokes’ side have ever faced.

Ben Duckett speaks to Sky Sports after his 98

18:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“I’m gutted obviously, but I’d have taken that at the start of the day. Gutted as well as happy - I think that’s my best knock so far. I was backing the way I was playing and felt comfortable against the short ball, but that one rushed me a little and unfortunately went straight to Warner.

“I’ve done a lot of work this week. I felt like last game I missed out on a good pitch there. Today I was really happy with the slashes over gully. Last week I was gutted with how I got out, because that’s where I get my runs, and I felt I was trying to place it through gully rather than whack it through point.

“I was just playing second fiddle to Zak, really. He started unbelievably well and took the pressure off me. We bat really well together, it’s enjoyable out there and relaxed. We don’t talk about how we are going to go out and bat, we react to the situation. It felt like I could back my defence and hit the bad balls to the boundary.

[On Australia’s short ball approach]: “They were coming from both ends there for a period of time. Each batsman has to have their own approach - it’s tough starting against that. For me, when they started doing it, I thought I’d give myself space, and went back to trusting how I play short bowling. Brooky does Brooky and backs away and slaps them over mid-on. If they are going to do that for the next three Tests, they’ll be pretty tired.

“You saw how calm Stokesy was when he came out. If I go that way, I think it gives more of a chance of me getting out. We all went about it slightly differently. Popey tried to get inside it and smack it into the stands - he was unlucky it hit the toe of his bat and not a top edge. We lost a couple of wickets but we’d have certainly taken that score when we bowled them out.”

“We’ll be happy with a chase on this pitch. You never want to see some going down but if Nathan Lyon can’t bowl, he’s a massive miss for them. Fingers crossed the clouds come out when we have a bowl in the second innings.”

A stunning knock, Ben ✊



So unlucky to come up short ❤️ #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/BpxwCe8w5K — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 29, 2023

STUMPS: England 278-4 (trail by 138)

18:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Engrossing stuff again in this summer that keeps delivering. It was entirely England’s day until that manic and mad period against Australia’s bumper barrage, and I’d still have them slightly in front in the game given Nathan Lyon’s injury. Full credit to Ben Stokes for recognising the need to settle things down as the night manager - he, Harry Brook and Jonny Bairstow will be well placed to kick on if they can force Australia’s attack to tire having been shorn of their spinner.

Then again, Pat Cummins and co. will be eyeing England’s long tail and thinking there’ll be an opening if they can get one of this pair early tomorrow.

Stumps on day two!



🎙️ "All action cricket, hardly a dull moment" pic.twitter.com/BIyVBHtWzJ — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 29, 2023

Sonia Twigg at Lord's

18:32 , Sonia Twigg

Stumps: What a day. That could be looked back at as a series-defining session in the evening on day two at Lord’s.

England gave away wickets, including the usually measured Joe Root, and Nathan Lyon hobbled off the field with a calf injury.

Overall, you couldn’t take your eyes off the action, which is what England have always set out to do, but at times it could be considered slightly reckless.

Root was the pivotal moment, having been handed a reprieve for a no-ball after gloving an ugly pull shot behind, he only went on to make nine more runs before being caught by Steve Smith after top-edging a hook shot.

Ben Stokes was on hand, slightly uncharacteristically given his performances in recent matches, to steady the ship with 17 from 57, as England finished the day 278-4 , 138 runs behind Australia’s first innings total.

STUMPS! ENGLAND 278-4 (trail by 138)

18:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(Getty Images)

England 278-4 (61), Ben Stokes 17, Harry Brook 45, Steve Smith 0-1 (1)

18:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Imran Farhat was Steve Smith’s first Test wicket, here in 2010 on debut against Pakistan, a long hop pulled straight to a fielder.

Nifty - Smith switches to off-spin to the left-handed Stokes, a tweak he also tried for Sussex earlier in the summer, getting sometime Australia teammate Michael Neser out after the all-rounder had slammed a hundred for Glamorgan.

One from it. Stumps!

England 277-4 (60), Ben Stokes 17, Harry Brook 44, Travis Head 0-10 (5) (trail by 139)

18:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A strangled cry of “catch” from Steve Smith and Alex Carey as Travis Head beats Harry Brook in the flight, but the batter’s flick is straight enough to float past the midwicket fielder and up to long-on for one.

It won’t be Hazlewood to finish - Smith is loosening the arms to try and tempt England’s batters into something stupid with what will be vaguely legspin.

England 274-4 (59), Ben Stokes 16, Harry Brook 42, Josh Hazlewood 1-63 (11) (trail by 142)

18:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

All of the intensity has gone from the day, with even the Lord’s hum seemingly down on decibels as we drift towards a finish. Four singles from Josh Hazlewood’s penultimate over, presuming Pat Cummins persists with him for the last of the day.

Travis Head will conclude his efforts for the evening.

England 270-4 (58), Ben Stokes 14, Harry Brook 40, Travis Head 0-7 (4) (trail by 146)

18:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Harry Brook takes a couple of steps down and drags Travis Head with the turn to long-on. It wasn’t pretty early from Brook, but he’s up to 40 at nearly a run-a-ball.

Ten minutes until the close.

England 268-4 (57), Ben Stokes 13, Harry Brook 39, Josh Hazlewood 1-59 (10) (trail by 148)

18:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Soft hands and between the slip fielders for four! Steve Smith is at a wide first slip and Cameron Green at about fourth, giving Harry Brook enough of a gap to inadvertently find as he tries to guide down to third man. Finer than he’d have liked, but safe on this slow-ish surface.

England 261-4 (56), Ben Stokes 11, Harry Brook 34, Travis Head 0-5 (3) (trail by 155)

18:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Brook punches a single to wide long-off from the second ball of Travis Head’s over. Four blocks from Stokes to close it - 41 balls now for his 11, the England captain content to dwell in his shell and take the sting out of the encounter.

England 260-4 (55), Ben Stokes 11, Harry Brook 33, Josh Hazlewood 1-52 (9) (trail by 156)

18:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ben Stokes stands tall and takes his punishment, letting a shorter ball from a returning Josh Hazlewood thump into his protective garments, just about managing to keep his forearm out of the way.

A maiden, Hazlewood’s first. Harry Brook calls up to the England dressing room for new gloves.

England 260-4 (54), Ben Stokes 11, Harry Brook 33, Travis Head 0-4 (2) (trail by 156)

18:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Tidy enough again from Travis Head, floating a couple up to see if England will continue with the foolish chancing of arms. Ben Stokes has played very calmly so far, though, and managed to bring down Brook’s hackles too.

England 256-4 (53), Ben Stokes 9, Harry Brook 31, Pat Cummins 0-39 (12) (trail by 160)

18:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Better from Harry Brook, holding his shape in the stroke and bisecting the two men either side of square leg. Pat Cummins changes his angle, coming around the wicket and trying an off-cutter, which Brook tucks away for another run.

England 251-4 (52), Ben Stokes 9, Harry Brook 26, Travis Head 0-0 (1) (trail by 165)

18:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s an excellent start from the hirstute Head, beating the inside edge on a couple of occasions. He does have a tidy enough record as a part-time offie, with figures of 4-10 on a bunsen burner in Sri Lanka last year evidence of his ability. A maiden to begin here.

England 251-4 (51), Ben Stokes 9, Harry Brook 26, Pat Cummins 0-34 (11) (trail by 165)

17:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ben Stokes is unflustered by the short ball attack from Pat Cummins, calming Harry Brook down to keep the scoreboard turning over.

A change at the other end - Travis Head, suddenly Australia’s lead spinner, brought on.

England 244-4 (50.1), Ben Stokes 6, Harry Brook 26, Pat Cummins 0-31 (10.1) (trail by 172)

17:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Put down! A swivel pull from Brook straight to Labuschagne at square leg but the leaping fielder can’t grasp it!

One to sting the fingers, struck firmly and made tougher by the square-on view. Labuschagne shakes his hands and his head.

England 243-4 (50), Ben Stokes 6, Harry Brook 25, Cameron Green 1-44 (7) (trail by 173)

17:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Harry Brook exploits the open acreage in front of square on the offside, where Marnus Labuschagne at deep cover is the only fielder, biffing into it off the back foot after stepping away. Cameron Green briefly feels he is best placed to chase, before leaving it to his sweeper as Brook takes three.

England 240-4 (49), Ben Stokes 6, Harry Brook 22, Pat Cummins 0-30 (10) (trail by 176)

17:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There’s still a lot of time left tonight - we’ll go for another 45 minutes with the extra half-hour.

Ben Stokes’s first boundary arrives neatly off his pads through midwicket.

England 233-4 (48), Ben Stokes 1, Harry Brook 20, Cameron Green 1-40 (6) (trail by 183)

17:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Blimey. Harry Brook clubs Cameron Green over mid-on but then gets over-excited, backing away halfway to the legside boundary to try and open up room on the offside. He’s so, so nearly cleaned up as Green switches approach and tries to target the stumps. That won’t please the purists - or Ben Stokes at the other end, who wanders down for a quiet word in his partner’s ear.

A leave and a duck from the England captain, who was also the man to settle things down a little amid a second innings collapse at Edgbaston.

England 227-4 (47), Ben Stokes 1, Harry Brook 14, Pat Cummins 0-23 (9) (trail by 189)

17:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Usman Khawaja intervenes with Pat Cummins beginning to acclerate towards the crease, the gully fielder spotting three men backward of square on the leg side just in time to prevent a no ball. Cameron Green is moved the right side of the umpire, while Marnus Labuschagne is in at short leg on a similar line if Ben Stokes wishes to fend.

Stokes ducks beneath teh last ball of an over that costs only one. Cummins rotates at the other end, too - Green, who got this bouncer bash started after tea, is back for another go.

England 226-4 (46), Ben Stokes 1, Harry Brook 14, Mitchell Starc 1-75 (12) (trail by 190)

17:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

As much as England’s batters could be accused of throwing those three wickets away since tea, this has been an excellent sustained effort from Australia’s cabal of quicks. It’s been fast and nasty from the three used so far - and Pat Cummins is on to join the fun with his opposite number new to the crease. What will Ben Stokes’s approach be?

OUT! Joe Root c Smith b Starc 10 (19b 0x4 0x6) SR: 52.63, England 222-4 (45.3)

17:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This time Joe Root does pick out Steve Smith! But has Smith taken it cleanly? Just about!

It’s somehow stuck in the talons! Root was unmoved as Smith and his jubliant teammates went cavorting off again, and you can understand his wish to query it. Smith had reacted late, and had to lunge at the catch, the ball sticking awkwardly in his fingers. Marais Erasmus, the third umpire, requests a couple of different angles but concludes that Smith did not require the turf’s assistance in securing it - it’s out, and England lose another!

(Getty Images)

England 221-3 (45), Joe Root 10, Harry Brook 9, Josh Hazlewood 1-52 (8) (trail by 195 runs)

17:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia have confirmed that Nathan Lyon will be further assessed after play. It didn’t look nice, that calf injury, with the normally stoic spinner clearly in real bother as he had to be helped off the outfield. A further update will be given in the morning.

Just five length balls and three yorkers in the last eight overs from Australia - otherwise, it’s all been short. Josh Hazlewood nearly forces Joe Root to turn a bouncer into Steve Smith’s hands in a catching position about two-thirds of the way to the long leg boundary.

England 217-3 (44), Joe Root 8, Harry Brook 8, Mitchell Starc 0-70 (11) (trail by 199 runs)

17:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This feels particularly silly batting from England given the Nathan Lyon injury. This sustained spell of bouncers will sap the energy of the Australian attack, which is in effect down to the three lead seamers and Cameron Green, whose workload is already being closely managed. If they had played slightly more conservatively and kept things calm, there might have been easier runs late in the day as Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood flagged.

Time for drinks.

(Getty Images)

England 215-3 (43), Joe Root 7, Harry Brook 7, Josh Hazlewood 1- 38(7) (trail by 201)

17:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Josh Hazlewood welcomes Harry Brook with an attempted yorker, missing his length slightly and allowing the England batter to get off the mark by blocking back past the bowler into the vacant V.

That’s bold from Brook, backing away and carving into the offside, the ball plugging as it lands in green pasture. The game is certainly moving on.

Joe Root, by the way, is up into the top ten for Test run-makers, surpassing Allan Border.

Ben Duckett falls two short of a century 🤏 pic.twitter.com/dt0nHzzfaq — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 29, 2023

OUT! Ben Duckett c Warner b Hazlewood 98 (134b 9x4 0x6), England 208-3 (42.2)

17:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ben Duckett falls on 98! The short ball works again!

Australia are cock-a-hoop. They’ve laid the trap and England keep stumbling into it, a duck or sway almost sacrilegious in this uber-attacking era. Duckett takes on Josh Hazlewood but is entirely out of control, beaten for pace and skewing a top edge down to fine leg having tried to roll the wrists. David Warner takes, Duckett drags himself off - he misses out on back-to-back Lord’s hundreds.

England 207-2 (42), Joe Root 6, Ben Duckett 98, Mitchell Starc 0-68 (10) (trail by 209)

17:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ben Duckett’s belly is bothered by a rare Mitchell Starc bouncer that doesn’t quite get up, into the abdomen at a decent pace. Duckett wanders away, taking in some air and tensing, checking there’s no major damage.

He nearly gets a helping hand to a hundred as the square leg fielder aims a shy at the non-striker’s stumps with no Australian backing up, but a direct hit means Duckett has to wait.

The left-hander can’t get to a maiden Ashes ton off the final ball, either, jabbing it straight to a fielder.

England 203-2 (41), Joe Root 4, Ben Duckett 96, Josh Hazlewood 0-40 (6) (trail by 213)

16:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Josh Hazlewood takes up the bumper baton from Cameron Green. He was expensive earlier, Hazlewood, and this sort of approach is unlikely to aid his economy.

England are riding their luck. Duckett is swinging at almost everything and is hurried for pace, splicing it five yards short of Steve Smith’s fingers, which are getting greedy and very much in the game at deep backward square.

England 200-2 (40), Joe Root 3, Ben Duckett 94, Mitchell Starc 0-63 (9) (trail by 216)

16:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It had all seemed so serene, England’s second wicket partnership building, both batters in cruise control, but the energy of this session has changed in this chaotic last five overs - the injury to Nathan Lyon, the prising out of Pope, the Root reprieve.

You wonder how much Pope’s approach was impacted by his shoulder issue. He was getting right back and across in a baseball style stance to try and leave himself in a good position to lever to leg, perhaps lacking in confidence to ride the bounce or play from slightly more side on.

Ben Duckett brings up the England 200 at exactly five-an-over with a tug into a legside gap.

England 195-2 (39), Joe Root 1, Ben Duckett 91, Cameron Green 1-34 (5) (trail by 221)

16:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Two in the over! Or not! Joe Root is saved by a no ball!

Short again from Cameron Green, wheeling away in celebration after Joe Root gloves behind to Alex Carey. But Green has pushed too far in his delivery stride again - his fifth misstep of the spell and Australia give England’s lynchpin a life.

And that isn’t great from Green, either, Carey helpess as the all-rounder throws one some way down leg. Four byes.

OUT! Ollie Pope c Smith b Green 42 (63b 4x4 0x6), England 188-2 (38.1)

16:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Hook...line and sinker! Australia reel in Ollie Pope as he picks out Steve Smith in the deep!

It did feel like that was coming. Pope had been a little bit all over the place since Australia’s two tallest seamers began their bouncer barrage, and that’s a haphazard hook with the field set back. Smith gets around from long leg, keeping his balance as he takes a metre inside the boundary - and, crucially, Cameron Green’s front foot had been behind the line, too.

England 188-1 (38), Ollie Pope 42, Ben Duckett 90, Mitchell Starc 0-59 (8) (trail by 228)

16:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

As for this Test, Travis Head will presumably now lead Australia’s off-spin efforts, with Marnus Labuschagne some fizzing leg-breaks, too. Steve Smith made his debut at Lord’s as a wrist-spinner in 2010, of course, but he’s fallen down the part-time pecking order over the last few years - but desperate times could call for desperate measures.

For now, it’s MItchell Starc to provide a different sort of threat, with both batters looking slightly uncomfortable against the short ball of Cameron Green. Pope is frenetic and funky with his footwork, creating room to cut Mitchell Starc twice either side of a late decision to duck.

(Getty Images)

England 184-1 (37), Ollie Pope 40, Ben Duckett 88, Cameron Green 0-31 (4) (trail by 232)

16:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wow. This might be series over for Nathan Lyon. That right calf is sore enough that the off-spinner can’t bear full weight on his leg, having to drape an arm over the medic’s shoulder to be transported back to the dressing rooms.

Australia do have spin bowling cover in the country, with both Todd Murphy and Matthew Kuhnemann impressing in India earlier in the year, but this really would be a massive blow.

England 182-1 (36.3), Ollie Pope 39, Ben Duckett 87, Cameron Green 0-29 (3.3) (trail by 234)

16:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Cameron Green brought out the spray before his last over, marking a line he felt was his ideal take-off point. He might have to reposition the runway - after over-stepping in his last set of six, two more no balls follow in this over, including one that perhaps prevents Australia reviewing what looked like a tight-ish LBW appeal after Ollie Pope had been yorked.

But there’s plenty happening all of a sudden. Ben Duckett top edges a hook as Green bangs it in, but Nathan Lyon can’t hurry underneath it in time.

And this is a major worry for Australia - it appears the off-spinner has hurt himself. Lyon limps away in obvious discomfort, with his calf seemingly the issue. This could be a major moment in the series as the medic helps Lyon to the boundary.

England 178-1 (36), Ollie Pope 39, Ben Duckett 86, Nathan Lyon 1-35 (13) (trail by 238)

16:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England are going along at more than five an over, but this hasn’t felt like a day of dashing at all. As with Australia yesterday, they’ve just put away any bad balls on a true surface.

England 177-1 (35), Ollie Pope 38, Ben Duckett 86, Cameron Green 0-26 (3) (trail by 239)

16:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Pat Cummins takes one in the face as he dives to cut off Ben Duckett’s latest drive, and the Australia captan is going to have to go off to be checked out, with Matt Renshaw brought on in his stead. Cummins doesn’t seem best pleased to be removed, but it looks like his face may already be swelling slightly after scooping the ball up towards his own eye.

The two runs he saved prevent Duckett from taking a trio of boundaries. First, the England opener opens the wrists on the point of contact to lift over the gully, before following up that drive to Cummins with another through a similar area that beats the substitute Renshaw.

Cummins put some ice on his injury and a Cameron Green no ball doesn’t make pretty viewing, either, particularly as he draws a top edge from Duckett that nearly lands in the hands of a retreating Alex Carey. Cummins is back out there at the end of the over to restore some order.

England 164-1 (34), Ollie Pope 38, Ben Duckett 74, Nathan Lyon 1-34 (12) (trail by 252)

16:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A couple of nervy moments in back-to-back balls for Ben Duckett, nearly beaten on the inside edge by a Nathan Lyon arm ball and then very nearly managing to scoop a ball straight to short fine leg as he gets down to paddle sweep. It’s a really intriguing contest between these two, an excellent off-spinner attacking a left-hander with proficiency against the turning ball on a pitch offering enough to interest both men. Duckett drives as Lyon gives his final delivery a little bit of extra air, with a tumbling Mitchell Starc getting in the way at wide mid-off.

England 160-1 (33), Ollie Pope 35, Ben Duckett 73, Cameron Green 0-13 (2) (trail by 256)

16:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Duckett punches one through mid-on, Josh Hazlewood hauling it back to save a run after a good chase.

England 153-1 (32.1), Ollie Pope 34, Ben Duckett 68, Cameron Green 0-6 (1.1) (trail by 263)

16:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Skewed somehow over first slip! A bit of luck for Ben Duckett, trying to pull down to fine leg for a single but through the shot too soon, a glove sending the ball spinning up into the air. It’s a few feet over Steve Smith’s head but another sign that Green’s extra bounce could unsettle this England pair.

England 149-1 (32), Ollie Pope 34, Ben Duckett 64, Nathan Lyon 1-30 (11) (trail by 267)

16:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nathan Lyon continues at the other end, around the wicket to the right-handed Ollie Pope with Marnus Labuschagne in tight under the lid on the leg side. The batters trade a single each.

England 147-1 (31), Ollie Pope 33, Ben Duckett 63, Cameron Green 0-2 (1) (trail by 269)

16:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s a lovely ball from the all-rounder, finding extra bounce and quite significant movement away as a flat-footed Ben Duckett follows it slightly with an upright blade.

England 145-1 (30.1), Ollie Pope 32, Ben Duckett 62, Cameron Green 0-0 (0.1) (trail by 271)

16:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The players are back out there, a few dark clouds beginning to roll in but bright enough for now.

I thought this might be coming - Cameron Green is into the attack for the first time in the Test, with a slip and a gully.

He starts with a bouncer, delivered from that high release point at a decent clip.

TEA: England 145-1 (30), Ollie Pope 32, Ben Duckett 62 (trail by 271)

15:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s an excellent platform set by England’s top three, making the most of a calm and clear afternoon to cash in on what appears a pleasant batting surface. Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley were more measured early on to ensure any new ball nip didn’t lead to early Australian inroads but it has been smooth sailing pretty much ever since, Crawley’s trouble on his travels down the track aside. With plenty of middle order hitters to come, England will like what they’ve seen - neither Josh Hazlewood nor Mitchell Starc has offered Pat Cummins any control, reducing the Australia captain’s chances of keeping things tied up. The visitors’ regular opening pair have combined figures of 12-0-92-0 - far from ideal!

Ben Duckett reaches his half-century 💪 pic.twitter.com/aucW05M1x2 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 29, 2023

Sonia Twigg at Lord’s

15:43 , Sonia Twigg

Tea: It’s been England’s afternoon so far, although it has been more measured than what we have seen at times in the Bazball era.

Zak Crawley played beautifully before getting out. He came down the wicket to Nathan Lyon, under little pressure and was stumped by Alex Carey having offered nothing for his well-timed 48 before that.

There is a long time to go but it has been an impressive session for England, with just the loss of Crawley as they move on to 145 for one.

Going at five an over but it hasn’t even looked quick, it’s been a good way to bounce back from yesterday’s performance.

TEA! England 145-1 (30), Ollie Pope 32, Ben Duckett 62 (trail by 271)

15:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(Getty Images)

England 145-1 (30), Ollie Pope 32, Ben Duckett 62, Nathan Lyon 1-27 (10) (trail by 271)

15:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A delicate tickle around the corner brings Ben Duckett his gentlest boundary yet, the outfield dried by the afternoon sunshine and now running like a Crucible table. A bit of turn in to Ollie Pope as Nathan Lyon drives his last ball of the session through to take us to tea.

England 140-1 (29), Ollie Pope 32, Ben Duckett 57, Mitchell Starc 0-55 (7) (trail by 276)

15:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s not quite happening for Mitchell Starc here, the lack of movement through the air not aiding his natural inclination to attack.

50 for Ben Duckett! England 135-1 (28.3), Ollie Pope 32, Ben Duckett 52, Mitchell Starc 0-50 (6.3) (trail by 281)

15:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But a typically composed work off the legs gets Ben Duckett to a first Ashes 50, Mitchell Starc bowling too straight and clipped to the midwicket fence for the left-hander’s fifth boundary. It’s been nicely paced - 84 balls, riding the pressure periods but always ready to take scoring options when available.

(Getty Images)

England 130-1 (28), Ollie Pope 31, Ben Duckett 48, Nathan Lyon 1-23 (9) (trail by 286)

15:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ben Duckett does want to get things moving, Nathan Lyon dragging a second England batter in sight of a score out of their crease and nearly beating them down the legside again. Duckett just about gets a nurdle away but remains locked on 48.

England 128-1 (27), Ollie Pope 30, Ben Duckett 48, Mitchell Starc 0-45 (6) (trail by 288)

15:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Lucky! Ollie Pope with a dicey dart of the bat outside off as Mitchell Starc angles one across him, and a thick inside edge is perilously close to troubling the timbers. The next boundary is rather more convincing, a hint of inward movement followed by Pope’s bat as he tucks in to take four more through square leg.

And a third! Brilliantly driven through the covers! An outside edge squirms out of Cameron Green’s left hand to close an expensive over from Mitchell Starc on his return.

England 112-1 (26), Ollie Pope 15, Ben Duckett 47, Nathan Lyon 1-22 (8) (trail by 304)

15:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Unlike his opening partner, Ben Duckett won’t risk a flash, flurry or float up the pitch to try and get the bat raised quickly. He plays out a Nathan Lyon maiden.

A change at the other end. Mitchell Starc replaces his skipper.

England 112-1 (25), Ollie Pope 15, Ben Duckett 47, Pat Cummins 0-22 (8) (trail by 304)

15:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ben Duckett is nearly beaten by Pat Cummins, attempting another of those violent pedicures as he nails the yorker. A fine inside edge is enough to keep Duckett there and ticking up towards a half century, but it’s perhaps a sign of how flat this pitch is now playing that Cummins’s likeliest route to a wicket does appear to be those toecrushers.

England 108-1 (24), Ollie Pope 14, Ben Duckett 44, Nathan Lyon 1-22 (7) (trail by 308)

15:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nathan Lyon switches the angle to Ollie Pope, trying around the wicket. Marnus Labuschagne provides an almost constant soundtrack at short leg, all in an indistinct babble. Two singles from the over.

England 106-1 (23), Ollie Pope 13, Ben Duckett 43, Pat Cummins 0-18 (7) (trail by 310)

15:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A searing yorker! That was nearly a second abracadabra moment of the series from Pat Cummins to Ollie Pope as the Australian captain searches for a magic ball, that big in-ducker doing for the Englishman in the second innings at Edgbaston and almost again here. Pope is beaten as he tries to rapidly scramble ground defences, getting in a slightly better position than in Birmingham but still unable to get bat on ball. It tunnels along inches away from off stump to complete a maiden.

England 106-1 (22), Ollie Pope 13, Ben Duckett 43, Nathan Lyon 1-20 (6) (trail by 310)

15:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s a nice shot from Ollie Pope, his first boundary coming as he capitalises on Nathan Lyon missing his area. Smothering hands keep the drive through extra cover down as it vacuums the carpet. That shoulder doesn’t appear to be causing the England number three too many problems, with no obvious change in set-up or technique.

England 101-1 (21), Ollie Pope 8, Ben Duckett 43, Pat Cummins 0-18 (6) (trail by 315)

15:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The England hundred draws the attention of the crowd, soon back to chinwagging and champagne as there’s a delay while Australia request a ball change. Ahsan Raza is lord of the rings, and neither the one in use nor the initial replacement are sufficiently in shape.

How odd. Several others are tried, but also don’t slip through in the manner that umpire Raza would like. At last, Chris Gaffaney finds one that’ll work - Pat Cummins looks at it with a bit of a scowl as he prepares to try and get it moving.

Ollie Pope is saved by an inside edge as Cummins just jags one back slightly, the Australian captain fancying an appeal rather more than his teammates. A pull to deep square leg closes the over.

England 99-1 (20), Ollie Pope 7, Ben Duckett 42, Nathan Lyon 1-15 (5) (trail by 317)

14:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Pope looks rather less settled against Nathan Lyon, chancing a reverse sweep, which is anticipated nicely by Steve Smith as the lone slip. A leading edge is drawn from the last ball, which holds its line as Lyon utilises a bit of natural variation.

Pat Cummins is back for a second spell.

England 98-1 (19), Ollie Pope 7, Ben Duckett 41, Josh Hazlewood 0-37 (5) (trail by 318)

14:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Josh Hazlewood had been set for removal from the attack, but gets one more after the wicket. Ollie Pope starts typically busily, collecting three twos with proactive footwork.

England 92-1 (18), Ollie Pope 1, Ben Duckett 41, Nathan Lyon 1-14 (4) (trail by 324)

14:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ollie Pope is fit and able to come out at number three, given 18 overs of extra rest by his openers. You can’t really blame Zak Crawley for venturing out of his crease having got himself set, though he had been playing Nathan Lyon off the front and back foot.

England’s highest home Ashes opening stand since 2009 comes to an end.

OUT! Zak Crawley st †Carey b Lyon 48 (48b 5x4 0x6), England 91-1 (17.5)

14:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But Zak Crawley is gone next ball! An outstanding bit of work from Alex Carey!

Crawley comes stampeding down, off on a gallivant in search of a half-century. But it’s tough to do that to a man with all of Nathan Lyon’s wiles, a subtle change in length and that late drop he generates often problematic for an intrepid batter. Crawley is beaten by the dip and turn out of the surface, but there’s still work to be done for an unsighted Carey, with the keeper’s job made even tougher by a flick of Crawley’s front pad.

In it goes cleanly, and off they come - a mightily tidy bit of work from Australia’s gloveman and a vital breakthrough.

England 91-0 (17.4), Zak Crawley 47, Ben Duckett 38, JNathan Lyon 0-13 (3.4) (trail by 325)

14:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia leave mid-on unoccupied, with Pat Cummins challenging Ben Duckett to play against the turn. Duckett is good enough to do precisely that, taking three.

Sonia Twigg at Lord's

14:45 , Sonia Twigg

At drinks that has gone better than anyone could have expected, Zak Crawley, who was under so much pressure ahead of the start of the series, is closing in on a 50, and England have been motoring along relatively comfortably.

The sun is out, I’m sure somewhere at Lord’s the champagne is flowing, and the match itself is setting up nicely.

England 88-0 (17), Zak Crawley 47, Ben Duckett 38, Josh Hazlewood 0-31 (4) (trail by 328)

14:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A ripple of applause for Ben Duckett as he tugs his fourth boundary, latching on to the length well as Hazlewood drops short. Lord’s falls back into a happy hum, content with the efforts of England’s opening pair with the pitch placid.

Duckett releases the wrists, going harder outside off as Hazlewood offers width. The timing is imprecise but the shot safe enough, chopped over backward point and landing in a pocket of space, affording the batters plenty of time to cover the 22 yards thrice, Crawley striding, Duckett scurrying.

That caps an excellent hour for the home side. Drinks.

England 80-0 (16), Zak Crawley 47, Ben Duckett 31, Nathan Lyon 0-10 (3) (trail by 336)

14:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ben Duckett sweeps at a ball outside off, swishing over the top of it. Alex Carey whips the bails off and fancies it is “very close” - upstairs to third umpire Marais Erasmus.

Nope, Duckett’s foot was safely pushed back in time. Tidy work from Carey but Duckett was never far from his crease as he lunged forward.

Duckett is annoyed with himself, missing out as Lyon drops slightly short with the last ball of the over. A bit of a hack down into the floor and straight to midwicket.

England 78-0 (15), Zak Crawley 46, Ben Duckett 30, Josh Hazlewood 0-23 (3) (trail by 338)

14:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Josh Hazlewood lets the slope do the work, getting one to slide into Zak Crawley’s inside edge. Down to fine leg for one.

Ben Duckett is starting to find his timing, putting away those pokey prods outside off to flash the hands with greater authority. He takes two to Travis Head’s left at deep point.

England 72-0 (14), Zak Crawley 45, Ben Duckett 25, Nathan Lyon 0-8 (2) (trail by 344)

14:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nathan Lyon against Ben Duckett feels like it will be a really good battle - the little left-hander does play spin well, but his eagerness for the sweep could pose difficulties against a bowler like Lyon, who gets plenty of overspin and bounce. Duckett’s first real shot in anger after the offie is not totally out of the screws but far enough in front of square to scurry away for four.

England 68-0 (13), Zak Crawley 45, Ben Duckett 21, Josh Hazlewood 0-17 (2) (trail by 348)

14:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“Catch” is the cry of the Australians as Zak Crawley pulls uppishly, but it’s both sweetly timed and in the gap between fine leg and deep backward square.

Glorious! That is a thing of beauty from Crawley, standing tall after producing another of those irresistable on-drives.

England 58-0 (12), Zak Crawley 35, Ben Duckett 21, Nathan Lyon 0-4 (1) (trail by 358)

14:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A slip and a short leg to begin with for Nathan Lyon, playing his 100th consecutive Test, which really is a remarkable achievement. There’s a bit of developing rough for him to try and get at as the day goes on, with Mitchell Starc’s presence in the side always useful for the off-spinner, but for now he is around the wicket to both the left and right-hander.

Dropped? It would have been an incredible grab, but yes! It’s outstanding anticipation from Steve Smith, moving as Zak Crawley flips the hands and gets down to reverse sweep, and it hits Smith’s right hand as he thrusts it down towards his knee.

England 54-0 (11), Zak Crawley 32, Ben Duckett 20, Josh Hazlewood 0-7 (1) (trail by 362)

14:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ben Duckett welcomes Josh Hazlewood with a hearty thump on the back of the ball as the seamer starts with a long half-volley, hit forcefully enough to beat the offside boundary sweeper, who is backward of square.

The ball seems to have stopped moving - there’s not been anything through the air in the last few overs, and even Hazlewood’s upright seam doesn’t fancy a jig. It’s little suprise, then, to see Nathan Lyon get an early first innings bowl for the second match in a row - there was purchase for Joe Root yesterday, of course.

England 47-0 (10), Zak Crawley 31, Ben Duckett 14, Pat Cummins 0-16 (5) (trail by 369)

14:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Marnus Labuschagne can’t quite wrap his fingers around Zak Crawley’s latest drive down the ground, the fielder perhaps guilty of trying to prevent one run and in the process conceding three having moved well to initially cut down the space. He fetches it from two yards shy of the mid-on boundary.

A strangled appeal from Pat Cummins and Alex Carey as Ben Duckett is beaten down the legside - off the thigh pad, as the Australian leadership team quickly conclude as they consider a consultation with the third umpire.

A bright few overs for England. Josh Hazlewood into the attack.

England 42-0 (9), Zak Crawley 28, Ben Duckett 11, Mitchell Starc 0-29 (5) (trail by 374)

14:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And having got comfortable, Zak Crawley is starting to purr. Twice he works Mitchell Starc to leg, first gently, then with a bit of extra oomph, collecting six effortless runs off his legs.

Even better! Australia weaken their cordon to bring a man across to midwicket, but Starc now pushes the ball across Crawley, drawing one of those dishy drives through the covers. Sumptuous.

England 30-0 (8), Zak Crawley 17, Ben Duckett 11, Pat Cummins 0-11 (4) (trail by 386)

14:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That doesn’t mean they won’t look to score when runs are on offer, though. Crawley avails himself of four with a handsome on-drive, swelling his confidence sufficiently to drive more adventuously on the up to the bowler’s left. Three more.

Deep backward square is pushed back when Crawley is next on strike, telegraphing the short ball that comes. It is sharp and short enough, but slightly too straight, allowing the opener to drop the hands and watch it go.

England 21-0 (7), Zak Crawley 9, Ben Duckett 11, Mitchell Starc 0-17 (4) (trail by 395)

13:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This feels like a different approach from England’s opening pair - there is plenty of open acreage on either side of the wicket to find, and both Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett are happy to do so, turning over the strike to keep messing with Mitchell Starc’s line and length as the left-armer adjusts to two very different batters. It’s all rather sedate, by Bazball standards, but may be a smart approach as they settle in for what increasingly looks a good afternoon for batting.

England 18-0 (6), Zak Crawley 7, Ben Duckett 10, Pat Cummins 0-3 (3) (trail by 398)

13:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Pat Cummins isn’t best pleased as a full-bellied offside fielder is slightly slow off the mark, allowing Ben Duckett to hustle through for a leg bye after Zak Crawley is beaten first ball.

Duckett’s really going to have to battle himself. He hunts that favourite guide of his through backward point but Cummins is bringing every back in on the angle from around the wicket, again biting at the left-hander’s inside edge.

England 15-0 (5), Zak Crawley 6, Ben Duckett 9, Mitchell Starc 0-14 (3) (trail by 401)

13:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Still that deep backward point in place, hoping to limit Ben Duckett from fully freeing the arms and force another half-hearted fiddle outside off. It looks a good tactic, Duckett playing that sort of in-between stroke twice in Starc’s over, an outswinger narrowly swooping by the edge and then a ball that holds it line chopped into the footholes outside off stump.

England 13-0 (4.1), Zak Crawley 6, Ben Duckett 7, Mitchell Starc 0-12 (2.1) (trail by 403)

13:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Mitchell Starc will continue under striped skies, some vivid blue, some threatening grey. He’s already beaten Zak Crawley’s inside edge once and drawn a rather streaky boundary from a poking Ben Duckett - will the ball still be talking for him after the break?

LUNCH! England 13-0 (4), Zak Crawley 6, Ben Duckett 7 (trail by 403)

13:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Here’s what the players have had to tuck in on at lunch - much like this morning’s cricket, some of Lord’s finest fare on offer. England will be reasonably pleased with their efforts so far but there was movement through the air and off the pitch for Australia’s opening pair before the interval, and as Sonia mentioned, you’d imagine the extra zip in the travelling attack should cause more consistent problems on a slightly slow surface.

Steve Smith makes 32nd Test ton

13:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Steve Smith completed his 32nd Test match century, with the Australia batter the fastest to that tally, getting there in two fewer innings than Ricky Ponting. That leaves Smith level with Steve Waugh - one more would take him up to Alastair Cook’s total of 33 and into the top ten all-time in Test cricket, with a quartet of pretty talented players (Khan, Gavaskar, Lara, Jayawardene) waiting one beyond the former England opener.

Champagne and a sea of egg and bacon: Lord’s lays bare cricket’s class divide

13:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A bit of lunchtime reading to chew over while the players refuel - in a week where cricket’s uncomfortable relationship with class, race and gender were brought very much to the forefront, Sonia Twigg explores how an opening day at Lord’s illustrates the problems the game faces.

How Lord’s exposed cricket’s class divide in second Ashes Test

Sonia Twigg at Lord’s

13:04 , Sonia Twigg

Lunch: There was almost an audible sigh of relief as England managed to navigate their way through to lunch without the loss of a wicket, having started their innings at 12.42pm.

The contrast in bowling however was stark, if you pardon the pun. Mitchell Starc hit speeds not seen so far in the Test match, including 90mph in the first over, while Pat Cummins was also bowling balls in the late-80mph range.

While speed is not everything, there is nothing that can be taken away from the quality of the Australian bowling attack, and England will have their work cut out for them in the afternoon.

It doesn’t get better for England, with Josh Hazelwood also to come into the attack, while at times on the first day some of England’s bowlers could barely reach 80mph.

It was a good start to the day, with the remaining wickets wrapped up quicker than could have been expected, including Ashes debutant Josh Tongue claiming the scalp of Steve Smith, but not before he had 110 runs, England trail by 403, at 13-0.

LUNCH! England 13-0 (4), Zak Crawley 6, Ben Duckett 7 (trail by 403)

13:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(Getty Images)

England 13-0 (4), Zak Crawley 6, Ben Duckett 7, Pat Cummins 0-1 (2) (trail by 403)

13:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

On the money from Pat Cummins, beating Zak Crawley outside off down the slope. There’s nothing to encourage England’s opener to free the arms as the clock ticks to 1pm BST - a maiden before lunch.

England 13-0 (3), Zak Crawley 6, Ben Duckett 7, Mitchell Starc 0-12 (2) (trail by 403)

12:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Streaky from Ben Duckett, a familiarly tentative prod with an angled bat outside off stump, and slightly fortunate that it jumps off a top edge, far out of reach for even Cameron Green in the gully. Duckett’s lack of love for the leave feels like it might cause consistent problems against this Australian attack, all capable of generating extra bounce - while he played superbly in that big score here against Ireland earlier in the summer, he might have to be a little more watchful today.

Crawley punches a slightly mistimed drive for three into space at mid-off.

England 5-0 (2), Zak Crawley 3, Ben Duckett 2, Pat Cummins 0-1 (1) (trail by 411)

12:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A little bit of lift for Pat Cummins, using that hard new Dukes to hammer away just short of a length. Zak Crawley flicks firmly to midwicket, forcing Nathan Lyon to sprawl to his left, the spinner producing a superb bit of fielding at full stretch.

Yep, just a little bit of something there for Cummins, Crawley taking his bottom hand off the bat as his splice is bothered by the bounce. One from it.

England 4-0 (1), Zak Crawley 3, Ben Duckett 1, Mitchell Starc 0-4 (1) (trail by 412)

12:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Crawley’s partner is also up and away, pushing into the offside. A leading edge will give Mitchell Starc a bit of encouragement as he finds a hint of movement away at 91mph, Crawley taking two more...

Big swing in and Australia like it! Up go the arms...not out. And Australia turn down a review! That looked tight live, but was it doing too much? Alex Carey seems to have convinced the bowler and his captain...and wisely, it transpires, with it missing by a centimetre or two. Starc’s threat immediately evident, though.

Hang on, it won’t be Josh Hazlewood to start - Pat Cummins fancies a burst with the new ball, perhaps thinking his extra pace may be more of a handful on this surface.

England 1-0 (0.1), Zak Crawley 1, Ben Duckett 0, Mitchell Starc 0-1 (0.1) (trail by 415)

12:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Well it isn’t quite the crisp crash through the covers of Edgbaston, but Zak Crawley is off the mark first ball, tucking neatly to midwicket for one to start the scoring.

England 0-0 (0), Zak Crawley 0, Ben Duckett 0, Mitchell Starc 0-0 (0) (trail by 416)

12:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Down through the long room come Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, England’s large and little opening pair. Crawley pats at the pitch on his way to face first - if you can get in, it looks a run-scoring afternoon with the morning clouds having drifted away and the sun starting to dry the outfield.

Mitchell Starc to start. Left arm over, three slips and a gully - and a deep point...

England 0-0 (0), trail by 416

12:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This will be a nervy little period for England with the lunch break not far away. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett dashed off to get their pads on, while there is a little bit of doubt over Ollie Pope at number three - while England’s vice-captain batted in the nets this morning, there is a suggestion he could be pushed down the order a little bit to allow that sore shoulder a bit of extra recovery time having not fielded this morning.

Mitchell Starc is getting warm, ready for his first bowl in this series. It appears he and Josh Hazlewood will resume new ball duties, with Pat Cummins gathered with the rest of the Austrlaian side for a chat while his opening pair loosen the legs on the practice pitches.

Australia 416 all out

12:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A pretty even hour-and-a-half, England happy to have extinguished Australia’s tail without too much undue damage, but the visitors content to have swelled their total with some quickish runs. Only once has a score of 400+ in the first innings of a Lord’s Test resulted in defeat - while it didn’t turn out as badly as England might have feared given the situation two and a half sessions in yesterday, Australia are on top.

End of innings: AUSTRALIA 416 all out

12:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(Getty Images)

OUT! Josh Hazlewood c Root b Robinson 4 (6b 1x4 0x6), Australia 416 all out

12:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But that’s that! Shorter but Josh Hazlewood still aims an airy drive, with a thin edge ending up in Joe Root’s reaching hands at first slip.

Australia will have 20 minutes or so at England’s batters before lunch.

Australia 416-9 (100.1), Josh Hazlewood 4, Pat Cummins 22, Ollie Robinson 2-100 (24.1)

12:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Josh Hazlewood gets in on the act and off the mark, chasing a wider one but connecting nicely enough to send it tumbling down the hill into the boundary to bring up Ollie Robinson’s own hundred.

"The trap was set" ✅



Nathan Lyon takes on the short ball but picks out Josh Tongue at fine leg ✖️ pic.twitter.com/fsNruknCen — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 29, 2023

Australia 412-9 (100), Josh Hazlewood 0, Pat Cummins 22, Josh Tongue 3-98 (22)

12:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England have fielded well this morning, which has prevented Australia really getting away despite a healthy scoring rate. Ben Stokes tightens things up, hoping for six at the number eleven in the next over, but Pat Cummins is happy enough to carve a short and wide one from Josh Tongue over cover for four.

Australia 408-9 (99), Josh Hazlewood 0, Pat Cummins 18, Ollie Robinson 2-96 (24)

12:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Josh Hazlewood is Australia’s last batter. You fancy that he and Pat Cummins will have a bit of a dash now, happy if they can get a quick go at England’s opening pair before lunch, which is little more than half-an-hour away.

OUT! Nathan Lyon c Tongue b Robinson 7 (13b 1x4 0x6), Australia 408-9 (98.4)

12:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But this time the short ball tactic bears fruit!

Dug in shorter by Ollie Robinson, getting it up towards the nose and afforded a bit of extra fence protection as Ben Stokes coats the legside boundary with another fielder. Nathan Lyon, ever the happy hooker, still takes the stroke on but careers out of control - Josh Tongue trots around to take Australian style in front of his face.

Australia 408-8 (98.3), Nathan Lyon 7, Pat Cummins 17, Ollie Robinson 1-96 (23.3)

12:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Sweet! Ollie Robinson lacks the same sort of venom that bothered Nathan Lyon on the back foot in that last over, and a bit of a half-tracker is biffed in front of square for four...

Australia 403-8 (98), Nathan Lyon 3, Pat Cummins 17, Josh Tongue 3-94 (21)

12:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Having been desperate to bowl as many balls as possible at Pat Cummins when Steve Smith was his partner, England are now happy for Australia’s number nine to take easy singles and attack Nathan Lyon. You can see why as Lyon aims another hopeful hoist towards the legside boundary, swiping some way inside a Tongue short ball that moves away.

Dropped! A sore one for the bowler as he stretches his fingers out to try and snare a firm Lyon straight drive. A blow to the end of his bowling hand saves two, and the Worcestershire man should be alright - Tongues heal quickly, of course.

Australia 400-8 (97), Nathan Lyon 1, Pat Cummins 16, Ollie Robinson 1-91 (23)

12:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ben Duckett is yet to think about his next task, though, keeping focussed with a slow surface requiring his presence tighter to the batter than a gully might typically be. He again reacts well to corral a Nathan Lyon outside edge that skips into him on the first hop.

Lyon flaps one of his out-of-control hooks down to fine leg for one, before the Australia captain brings up the 400 with a checked drive through mid-off. A healthy group of travelling Aussie supporters rise as one to applaud, a patch of gold and green among the red sea as Lord’s supports Red for Ruth day.

Australia 396-8 (96), Nathan Lyon 0, Pat Cummins 13, Josh Tongue 3-91 (20)

12:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Smith wasn’t happy with himself there, throwing his head back in disappointment having just been over-eager to score immediately after the break. A rare loose stroke.

England won’t necessarily be particularly pleased to see Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon back together. Up on the balcony, the rest of the Australian attack have begun to assess their new ball options, looking through the box of fresh Dukes. Marnus Labuschagne, occasional seamer, more frequent leggie, appears to be taking a surprisingly prominent role.

