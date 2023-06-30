England vs Australia LIVE: Cricket scorecard and Ashes updates from day three at Lord’s

England resume day three on 278-4 and trail Australia by 138 runs after a day of resurgence on Thursday. If the opening day at Lord’s went Australia’s way then Ben Stokes’ men wrestled back some momentum in the morning session by taking the final five wickets for just 77 runs to dismiss the tourists for 416.

The top order then found their groove to take England to 208-2 as Zak Crawley (48) and Ollie Pope (42) both got starts and Ben Duckett was caught for 98. A rare failure for Joe Root (10) gave Australia some heart that their short ball tactic was working but Harry Brook (45*) and Ben Stokes (17*) took the hosts to the close.

They’ll resume this morning with the hopes of chasing down the Australian’s first innings total and opening up a lead on a pitch that is flattening out. Meanwhile, Australia will hope Nathan Lyon’s calf injury isn’t as serious as first feared, with Steve Smith especially concerned.

Follow all the action from day three of the second Ashes test match:

England vs Australia

Ben Duckett “gutted” after leaving two deliveries during knock of 98

08:30 , Jack Rathborn

Ben Duckett admitted he was “gutted” to have left two deliveries during his innings of 98, as England fans were left bemused by their side’s batting decisions during a thrilling day of Ashes cricket.

Joe Root gloved an ugly miss-timed pull shot through to wicket-keeper Alex Carey, was handed a no-ball reprieve, but only added another nine runs before top-edging a hook shot to Steve Smith, and was out for just 10.

Duckett was caught off a top edge for 98, and Ollie Pope was caught on the boundary for 42 picking out deep square leg.

As ever under Bazball, their scoring rate pressed on, but England arguably allowed what would have been a definitively dominant position slide.

Defining moments slip by as England fight back against Australia in the Ashes

08:19 , Jack Rathborn

There are moments that define Ashes series. The evening session in the second day at Lord’s may yet be looked at as one of those.

In the final session of the day, Australia’s spinner Nathan Lyon was forced to leave the field through injury, and England’s attacking style was put under the microscope and questioned in a way it has not been before, as they finished on 278 for four.

While the Lord’s Test might not have received the hype of the series opener at Edgbaston, nor the costumes or chanting from the stands, it has a pivotal place in the series. An England victory and it’s all square, a defeat and it’s a bigger mountain to climb than Ben Stokes’ side have ever faced.

