Ashes third Test day two, England vs Australia live: Cummins puts hosts in deep hole

Pat Cummins dismisses Joe Root for the 10th time in Tests with the second ball of the morning - Mike Egerton/PA Wire

01:43 PM BST

OVER 43: ENG 160/7 (Stokes 27 Wood 18)

Rob Bagchi with you for this session and it starts with Starc bouncing Wood who swipes the first for six over midwicket and scythes the second over the slips for four. Ha! What a cricketer he is! An absolute human tonic.

Starc bounces him again, and he he hooks it for six. What a start! 6-4-6!

Starc pushes the next up and across and Wood’s closer to square leg than the stumps as it sails by. Stokes is smiling again.

The last ball is supposed to be the yorker but doesn’t land and Wood slaps it through cover for two.

01:34 PM BST

Lunch verdict: Ashes all but gone

By Nick Hoult, Chief Cricket Correspondent, at Headingley

The Ashes are racing away from England. Four wickets in the first session of a pivotal day in the third Test have put Australia in command and England really only have themselves to blame.

Joe Root edged to the slips the second ball of the day, playing the kind of guiding shot that is often his downfall against Australia. Steve Smith held on to a flying edge off Jonny Bairstow and the nature of the two big wickets summed up the difference between the teams.

Root and Bairstow dropped crucial chances on day one; Australia have held onto theirs. It has been a pattern for the series: chances gifted to Usman Khawaja in the first Test and the drops in the first hour of the second Test when England badly needed a lift with the new ball in good bowling conditions. On day one of this Test, they dropped Mitchell Marsh and he made them pay. England’s profligacy has cost them 428 runs in this series (that is how many extra runs reprieved batsmen have scored). And they wonder why they are 2-0 down.

Bairstow showed no footwork, launched himself at a ball he could have left. Moeen Ali batted patiently but fell in the leg trap, the same for Woakes. Both batsmen have weaknesses against bouncers and Australia are the masters at exploiting such problems.

Ben Stokes is nursing a buttock strain, and it has inhibited his batting. England scored just 74 runs in the session, the Bazballers muted by the fine bowling and catching of their opponents.

01:29 PM BST

01:25 PM BST

01:09 PM BST

England's happy hookers

01:04 PM BST

Lunch: England trail by 121 runs

Can you call it deja vu if it keeps happening? Once again, it’s Ben Stokes vs Australia in a crucial Test. He will resume on 27 from 67 balls after a miserable morning for England, although I’m not sure whether’s he’ll be able to attackas he did at Lord’s because he is struggling with a back/hip injury.

Joe Root fell to the second ball of the day, a good one from Pat Cummins, and Australia have had their foot on England’s throat ever since. Jonny Bairstow was out for 12, suckered by a wide ball from his nemesis Mitchell Starc.

Story continues

England tried to absorb the pressure after that, with Stokes and Moeen Ali sensibly adding 44 in 15 overs. Then Moeen played a wretched shot and Chris Woakes was bounced out without fuss or mercy.

It's Ben Stokes vs Australia, again. - Mike Egerton/PA

01:00 PM BST

Wicket!

Woakes c Carey b Starc 10 It was never going to last long. Woakes tries to hook Starc and thin-edges through to Carey. He reviews, maybe in the hope UltraEdge is having a day off, but there’s a slight spike and that’s the end of his innings. And, indeed, of a bruising morning session for England. FOW: 142/7

12:57 PM BST

OVER 42: ENG 142/6 (Stokes 27 Woakes 10)

Hello! Woakes pulls Cummins mightily over midwicket for six, the first of England’s innings. Normally you’d except Woakes to hang around and support Stokes but I think this is the right approach if they are going to bomb him. He can’t just stand there and wear it.

He continues to take it on, pulling for two down the ground and then one to midwicket.

12:49 PM BST

Moeen's unfathomable dismissal

Good captaincy and bowling by Patty Cummins. Once again though I can’t get my head around a dismissal like that. Another man back. Short ball. Hook down his throat. Strange. Australia well on top here.

12:48 PM BST

OVER 41: ENG 133/6 (Stokes 27 Woakes 1)

Stokes is almost knocked off his feet by a nipbacker from Starc. Australia enquire for LBW but it was too high. The clue was in Stokes’s wince, because the ball hit him in his private office.

Woakes turns his head away from a bumper from Starc that smashes into the side of his helmet. That’ll mean another concussion check.

Play eventually continues, and a bruising over concludes with another nip-backer that hits Stokes in the business area. This time he is properly knocked off his feet.

Chris Woakes is smacked on the helmet by Mitchell Starc. - Jason Cairnduff/Action Images via Reuters

12:45 PM BST

OVER 40: ENG 131/6 (Stokes 26 Woakes 0)

Woakes was bombed on fast pitches in the 2017-18 Ashes, and Cummins’ first two balls to him are predictably short. Woakes tries a massive yahoo at the second and is beaten.

It is hard to say anything positive about that piece of cricket from Moeen Ali. He got lucky, once, so Australia changed the field, and he fell into that trap, too. It’s frustrating because he’d batted with so much patience until then.

12:42 PM BST

Wicket!

Moeen Ali c Smith b Cummins 21 A hitherto responsible innings from Moeen Ali ends with an awful shot. He top-edged a pull off Cummins earlier in the over, with the ball landing safely behind square on the leg side.

Cummins moved Smith to exactly where the ball landed - so Moeen kindly repeated the shot, only with a bit more oomph. It went high in the air and Smith ran in to take a simple catch. FOW: 131/6

12:38 PM BST

OVER 39: ENG 129/5 (Stokes 25 Moeen 20)

Starc replaces Murphy, who bowled a crafty spell of 4-0-4-0, and is worked for three low-risk singles. After a torrid start this is a relatively serene passage of play for England, which paradoxically increases the fear that they will lose a wicket.

In other news, England have confirmed that Ollie Robinson, who suffered a back spasm yesterday, will be fit to bat if required .

Eoin Morgan says that, if Stokes is unavailable for Old Trafford, he would make Moeen Ali captain. That’s a brilliant call actually.

12:33 PM BST

OVER 38: ENG 126/5 (Stokes 24 Moeen 18)

Stokes hooks the new bowler Cummins for a single, then immediately signals to the England balcony that he needs some painkillers. With Ollie Pope injured, goodness knows who England’s captain will be if Stokes is unavailable. Normally I’d say Stuart Broad but he’s due a rest at some stage.

Moeen Ali gets his second boundary with a gorgeous cover drive. When he’s good, he’s exquisite. He’s also playing very responsibly, for now. Stokes won’t go quietly, if at all, and he gets four more with a crisp clip through midwicket. After absorbing pressure for an hour or so, Stokes and Moeen are trying to put some back on the Aussies.

Stokes again receives treatment at the end of the over.

Ben Stokes calls for some painkillers. - Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

12:28 PM BST

Mind the cracks

At 112-5 a troubling sign, when a ball from Scott Boland seems to deviate off a crack. It is a hot day and if the cracks expand then batting last will be more demanding than four years ago here. An England lead becomes all the more crucial.

12:27 PM BST

OVER 37: ENG 116/5 (Stokes 19 Moeen 13)

Stokes reverse sweeps Murphy for the first time, though he’s unable to beat backward point. An enquiry for LBW against Moeen is turned down. Had it been pad first it would have been very close; it wasn’t.

I must inform you with great sadness that Todd Murphy looks the real deal. He’s only 22 and England will probably see a lot of him when Nathan Lyon retires.

12:25 PM BST

OVER 36: ENG 115/5 (Stokes 18 Moeen 13)

Stokes is beaten by another peach from Boland, which growls off the seam and past Stokes’ defensive push. Steve Smith might have nicked that, not sure about anybody else.

Moeen then softens his hands to ensure an edge falls short of Smith in the slips. His figures are ordinary (10-0-35-0) but Boland has been a constant threat this morning.

Moeen Ali ducks under a bouncer. - Danny Lawson/PA

12:20 PM BST

OVER 35: ENG 112/5 (Stokes 16 Moeen 12)

Stokes is early on a wild slog-sweep at Murphy and is hit in the stomach. For a kid playing his first Ashes Test, Murphy has started superbly; he gets a nice drop on the ball which was what defeated Stokes

12:18 PM BST

OVER 34: ENG 111/5 (Stokes 15 Moeen 12)

Boland, who is bowling beautifully here, beats Moeen with a bit of extra bounce from around the wicket. England are going nowhere, though you can understand their caution in the circumstances.

Moeen does finally play an attacking stroke, driving Boland’s last ball classily to the cover boundary. Maybe that’s the start of the counter-attack. England trail by 152.

12:14 PM BST

Injury scare for Stokes

Stokes needs treatment at the end of the over, possibly for a glute injury. He’s going to continue but that doesn’t look good.

Ben Stokes receives treatment at Headingley. - Jan Kruger/Getty Images

12:12 PM BST

OVER 33: ENG 107/5 (Stokes 15 Moeen 8)

Stokes and Moeen will want to go after Todd Murphy sooner rather than later. The trick is knowing when, and how. It’s such a shame Jonny Bairstow isn’t around for this passage of play, especially with Murphy turning the ball into him.

Another tight over from Murphy, a single from it. It’s been ten overs since the last boundary, which is worth about four days in Bazball time. Stokes did charge the last ball but ended up playing a defensive stroke.

Interesting getting Murphy in the game early. He will love bowling to a pair of left-handers who Nathan Lyon has dismissed regularly, but there’s a short boundary at that end that they will feel even a miscue could clear. Tidy first over, though, with no risks taken.

12:08 PM BST

OVER 32: ENG 106/5 (Stokes 15 Moeen 7)

Moeen, feeling defensively, is beaten by a jaffa from Boland. Three of England’s five wickets have been to defensive strokes. This has certainly been their most traditional batting performance of the series (the run-rate is around 3.3 per over), and Brendon McCullum - who prefers batsmen to get out attacking - may be experiencing a peculiar, unsatisfactory kind of smugness.

12:01 PM BST

OVER 30: ENG 102/5 (Stokes 12 Moeen 6)

The offspinner Todd Murphy comes into the attack. That’s an excellent move from Pat Cummins, a tempter for Stokes and especially Moeen.

This is only Murphy’s 13th first-class match, but five of those are Tests and he is very highly rated. It’s a tidy first over, with no funny stuff from England, and that’s drinks.

Todd Murphy in action at Headingley - Paul Ellis/AFP

11:58 AM BST

The perfect pitch

How good is this Headingley wicket? Test cricket is so much fun to watch when there is an even contest between bat and ball. Good pace. Good bounce. Fast outfield. High quality batsmen score runs. Bowlers have a chance to make it hard for the best of them. Brilliant viewing.

11:58 AM BST

OVER 30: ENG 101/5 (Stokes 11 Moeen 6)

In the last five years, since his recall against India in 2018, Moeen averages 16.46 from 29 Test innings. There are a few reasons for that, including England using him like polyfilla, but it also reflects a certain looseness on his part.

He made an innings of admirable substance on this ground in 2014, almost saving an apparently long-lost Test against Sri Lanka. What England would give for something like that today. He has started very carefully, with no windy woofs, and flicks Boland for a low-risk single.

Boland’s relentless accuracy from round the wicket is causing Stokes one or two problems, hence the slow pace of scoring: we’ve had 15 runs from the last seven overs, none in boundaries.

There’s a run-out chance off the last ball of the over. Stokes flicks a single to Cummins at mid-on, and Moeen is short of his ground when Cummins’ throw whistled past the stumps. I say ‘short’, Moeen actually got his bat stuck just in front of the crease.

11:53 AM BST

OVER 29: ENG 98/5 (Stokes 10 Moeen 5)

Starc hits Stokes in the breadbasket, knocking him off his feet. For now all he wants to do is survive. Because if he goes before lunch, England are in all sorts.

Relentless from Australia this morning, even more impressive without Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green. No sign of Todd Murphy yet, but with two left-handers together could be a good time for his first bowl to Ashes cricket - England will attack him as they did New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell here last year.

11:45 AM BST

OVER 28: ENG 97/5 (Stokes 10 Moeen 5)

Boland on for Cummins, who detonated England’s top order. Stokes, on the walk, survives a big LBW appeal. I’m pretty sure he got outside the line - but Cummins has gone for the review.

Hang on, this is close... but Stokes is not out. Oof. It was much tighter than I thought, though, and had it been given on the field Stokes would be out. It was umpire’s call on the point of contact.

That’s an excellent over from Boland, who looks a good match-up (from Australia’s point of view) against both Stokes and Moeen.

11:41 AM BST

OVER 27: ENG 95/5 (Stokes 10 Moeen 4)

Stokes leans into a Starc outswinger and pushes it with soft hands for a single. Thus far he has played a sensible, orthodox innings, with not a waft in sight.

Australia are bowling a lot of short balls to Moeen, as you’d expect, with the occasional fuller one. Moeen flicks Starc towards fine leg, where Boland does well to save the boundary.

11:39 AM BST

No rest for the wicket-takers

Poor Mark Wood. Flogged his guts out on day one, bowling to the extreme limits of the human physique, and now he has to pad up... and bowl again on the afternoon of day two.

11:38 AM BST

Watch Jonny Bairstow's dismissal

Don’t do it, Jonny, don’t fall for the bait.

11:37 AM BST

OVER 26: ENG 92/5 (Stokes 9 Moeen 2)

Cummins continues, with Australia one wicket away from the tail. That’s a bit harsh on Chris Woakes, but it’s worth recalling that he really struggled against the short ball on faster Australian pitches in 2017-18. This is a Perth pitch in nature, a Headingley pitch in name.

Stokes continues to leave with authority, an unspoken teamtalk to those on the balcony. While he’s at the crease, Australia won’t relax.

11:32 AM BST

Starc v Bairstow: a one-sided contest

The two wickets England have lost this morning have been to familiar foes. Pat Cummins has got Joe Root out 10 times, more than anyone else. Mitchell Starc has got Jonny Bairstow out 10 times, too. I was shocked Australia didn’t start with Starc, but he struck in his first over.

11:31 AM BST

OVER 25: ENG 89/5 (Stokes 8 Moeen 1)

A consequence of this false start from England is that a) Australia will probably get to bat in the best conditions of the match and b) the bowlers will again have had little rest. England have played some really good cricket at times in this series, but they are right on the precipice now.

11:27 AM BST

Wicket!!

Bairstow c Smith b Starc 12 Mitchell Starc replaces Scott Boland. Nobody has dismissed Bairstow more often in Tests - think Ferris Bueller - and five of those have been bowled or LBW.

Oh lord, make that ten times. Bairstow has gone! He chased a very wide, full delivery and slashed it towards second slip, where Steve Smith took a sharp two-handed catch above his right shoulder. Bairstow was looking really good, and then he was gone. England’s Ashes hopes have probably gone with him.

That was a sucker ball from Starc, and Bairstow’s eyes lit up. It was also a terrific catch from Smith, another demonstration of the single biggest difference in this series. FOW: 87/5

Jonny Bairstow plays a fatal drive off Mitchell Starc. - Jason Cairnduff/Action Images via Reuters

11:23 AM BST

OVER 24: ENG 87/4 (Bairstow 12 Stokes 7)

Bairstow and Stokes have left well so far, but it’s an ongoing challenge and one false move can be fatal. All four England dismissals have been to balls that could have been left on line or length, sometimes both. They weren’t bad shots, but they were avoidable dismissals.

I suppose Root’s dismissal was a reminder of why he has never scored a Test century in Australia. That extra bounce, that urge to get bat on ball, that tendency to look to third man... in other words he could have left it.

11:19 AM BST

OVER 23: ENG 86/4 (Bairstow 11 Stokes 7)

A wide ball from Boland is cut savagely by Bairstow and stopped by Murphy at deepish point. He beats Murphy next ball with a one-handed square drive. I can’t overstate how many runs are out there for somebody today, particularly when the ball gets old.

Scott Boland opened the bowling with Pat Cummins. - Jason Cairnduff/Action Images via Reuters

11:15 AM BST

OVER 22: ENG 81/4 (Bairstow 6 Stokes 7)

Cummins starts outside off stump and then moves closer to the pads of Bairstow, who mistimes a couple of attacking strokes. A quick single off the last ball takes Bairstow to 6 from 28 balls - that seems slow by his recent standards, but a few of his savage innings last year started cautiously.

11:13 AM BST

Watch Root fall to the second ball of the day

I don’t have the data to hand, but it feels like England have lost a lot of wickets in this series immediately after a restart: the start of the session, after a drinks break or even a rain delay.

The 10th time Pat Cummins has got Joe Root out in Tests...pic.twitter.com/glPduk8Fen — Telegraph Cricket (@telecricket) July 7, 2023

11:11 AM BST

None better than Cummins

Massive start for Australia. Fast bowling is reigning supreme here at Leeds, and there are none better than Pat Cummins at the moment. Great to watch. Game on.

Pat Cummins celebrates the huge wicket of Joe Root. - Mike Egerton/PA

11:10 AM BST

OVER 21: ENG 80/4 (Bairstow 5 Stokes 7)

It’ll be Scott Boland rather than Mitchell Starc, which is slightly surprising given Starc’s record against Bairstow (nine dismissals at an average of around 17).

Boland goes around the wicket to Stokes, who thick edges his first boundary. It was safe enough, and another reminder that this outfield is lightning fast. After a few solid strokes from Stokes, Boland snakes a lovely legcutter past the outside edge. High-class stuff already.

David Warner took some blinding catches in the 2019 Headingley Test, and he’s taken two excellent ones here again. Sometimes catches look like they are in slow motion here, but they can wobble in the air.

11:08 AM BST

Cummins v Root: a one-sided contest

That’s the 10th time Pat Cummins has got Joe Root out in Tests, at a cost of 22 each: another mark of his greatness as a bowler. Why he is so well-suited to bowling to Root? Root loves to force off the back foot - Cummins’s pace, accuracy and extra bounce makes that a much riskier proposition.

11:06 AM BST

OVER 20: ENG 73/4 (Bairstow 5 Stokes 1)

That was a really fine catch from Warner, because the ball seemed to wobble before it reached him. In hindsight Root didn’t need to play, but it was a very good ball day so early in the day.

Stokes gets off the mark with a single, then Bairstow (1 for 21 balls at this point) cuts crisply for four. There are a lot of runs out there today for one team or another.

Whether you agree with Pat Cummins’ decision on Sunday or not, only a one-eyed fool would be unable to admire the relentless brilliance of his bowling. I wondered whether being the bad guy for the first time in his life, on top of the fatigue from Lord’s, might affect his game. Figures of 3/33 would suggest not.

11:01 AM BST

WICKET!!

Root c Warner b Cummins 19 A stunning start for Australia - Joe Root has gone second ball! He fenced at a lifter from Cummins and edged to first slip, where Warner took a difficult catch with aplomb. That’s a savage blow for England. FOW: 68/4

10:58 AM BST

Here come the playrs

Buckle up, folks, the Ashes rollercoaster is about to open for business.

10:51 AM BST

'I was bricking it, honestly'

If you haven’t seen it, Mark Wood’s interview at the close of play last night is a joy.

"I was really happy that I could show it on home conditions" 😅



10:42 AM BST

Welcome to the Western Terrace

For many in the Western Terrace, the whole day had merely been a prelude to this moment: “I’d love it if Bairstow got Carey out the same way that Carey did,” one fan could be overheard saying a few minutes after 11 o’clock.

10:25 AM BST

The latest on Ollie Robinson's back injury

We have nothing official on Ollie Robinson’s back spasm yet, and England will hope that he is not required to bowl today. The good news is that he is out there stretching with England’s strength and conditioning coach Pete Sim. He’s doing some gentle jogging, too.

10:21 AM BST

Chris Woakes talks to Sky Sports

When you’re part of an Ashes squad, you’re dying to get in the side. It was amazing to be back. It’s been a rollercoaster of a series and yesterday was no different. Mitchell Marsh played beautifully didn’t he? He came out, attacked and put the pressure back on us. You do sometimes just have to doff your cap when someone comes out and hits the ball as cleanly as that. My first 2-3 overs up the hill, I struggled a fraction. But once I got a bit of rhythm I found a nice length and just tried to utilise the conditions. There was a bit off the wicket, not a massive amount in the air until later in the day. I tried to challenge the top of off stump and thankfully got some rewards. Dropped catches are costly but that is the game. In a perfect world we’d take those chances and today’s a different day. But we took some good catches after that and bowled them out for what we think is a decent score. The outfield is rock hard. I don’t think I’ve played on a harder outfield in England. [On having a touch of cramp yesterday] I haven’t bowled a load of overs coming into this game and the occasion plays a part – it doesn’t matter how experienced you are. We feel like we’ve got plenty of batting to come. We found yesterday afternoon that when two guys get going on this ground – good pitch, fast outfield - it can be heard to stop. We’ll be positive, that’s the mantra. Hopefully we’ll have a good day.

10:17 AM BST

Wood hits the ground sprinting

Ben Stokes made two observations about Wood on the eve of the game. The first was that Wood is the sort of bowler who does not need a bank of warm-up cricket to immediately hit his straps in a Test. He was proved right. The other was that Wood is “not just an out and out bloke who runs in and tries to hit people. He is a very skilful bowler as well”.

10:13 AM BST

A tale of two partnerships

It would not be right to say that, so far as these Ashes are concerned, all of England’s eggs are in one basket. But they do rest on two partnerships, between Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, and between the survivor and Ben Stokes. Against four quick bowlers, two world class, Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes cannot be expected to make more than 20 or 30, the others even less, so it is up to the big three to get England a lead. You might well point out that in the 2019 Ashes Test here, England were far behind on first innings, giving Stokes even more scope for his epic runchase, but better to get the runs now. And it is a sunny batting day.

Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root walk off at the end of day one. - Stu Forster/Getty Images

10:08 AM BST

And now it's over to Will for the weather...

England have won the conditions again. It’s beautiful here, with just a few wispy clouds in the sky. It’s a fast, flat pitch and the outfield is rapid. Mark Wood and Chris Woakes said in an interview overnight that they think it’s the hardest English outfield they’ve ever known. There are runs to be had; can England’s meaty, experienced middle order find them?

10:06 AM BST

Nick Hoult's day one report

Ben Stokes’ bold proclamation that he wanted “flat and fast” pitches was eyebrow raising at the time but was fully justified after a scintillating day of cricket, one for the ages on a ground with a long history of Ashes spectacle.

Read more...

Mark Wood celebrates the wicket of Pat Cummins during a blistering spell of fast bowling. - Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

10:05 AM BST

Catches win Ashes

Scyld Berry has written about the damaging impact of England’s dropped catches, with four more going down on the first day.

Instead of throwing a cordon of steel around Australia’s batsmen, England have put up a couple of colanders.

Read more...

Joe Root celebrates angrily after finally taking a catch at the third attempt. - Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

10:01 AM BST

Revisit a pulsating first day

09:52 AM BST

Boycott's Briefing: D-Day for England

Nobody on the planet knows more about batting at Headingley than Geoffrey Boycott. He scored tens of thousands of runs on his home ground during a unique career. Today he just wants to see a few hundred more from England.

09:45 AM BST

Ashes free bets

Having a bet on the third Test? Find the best Ashes free bets to use throughout the five days.

09:45 AM BST

Can England make hay while the sun shines?

Good morning and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live, over-by-over coverage of day at Headingley. If you’re an England fan, there’s only one song to have on loop this morning. The weather forecast at Headingley is the stuff of England’s dreams. Sun is shinin’ in the sky/there ain’t a cloud in sight. This should be the best day for batting in the match, and England have to capitalise.

Yesterday was about two newbies: Mitchell Marsh and Mark Wood, who stole the show in their first match of the series. England hope today’s play is about two Yorkies: Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow will resume this morning, having batted with fierce determination during a tricky spell last night.

Both have wrongs to right. Root dropped Marsh and Alex Carey, unbecoming errors that cost England 110 runs, and celebrated with rare anger when he finally caught Travis Head. Bairstow dropped two more catches – one difficult, one straightforward – and has a peedie bit of unfinished business from Lord’s. It’s Jonny against the world once again, and that’s often when he plays his best innings. If he gets through the first half hour, anything could happen.

England will resume on 68 for three, a deficit of 195 after that exhilarating first day. Their tail is both longer (Moeen Ali at No7) and shorter (Chris Woakes at No8) than it was at Lord’s. Ideally they will bat time as well as runs – to keep a weary Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc in the field, to keep Australia’s batsmen away from the crease while the sun is shining.

We’ve said it about a dozen times already this summer, but this, the 12th day of the series, is absolutely crucial. If England get a three-figure first-innings lead, they will be in business. If they fail to capitalise on the best batting conditions of the match, as they did at Lord’s, it may well be all over.

Headingley in the sun. - Mike Egerton/PA

