Ashes third Test day two, England vs Australia live: Score and latest updates from Headingley
10:42 AM BST
Welcome to the Western Terrace
For many in the Western Terrace, the whole day had merely been a prelude to this moment: “I’d love it if Bairstow got Carey out the same way that Carey did,” one fan could be overheard saying a few minutes after 11 o’clock.
10:25 AM BST
The latest on Ollie Robinson's back injury
We have nothing official on Ollie Robinson’s back spasm yet, and England will hope that he is not required to bowl today. The good news is that he is out there stretching with England’s strength and conditioning coach Pete Sim. He’s doing some gentle jogging, too.
10:21 AM BST
Chris Woakes talks to Sky Sports
When you’re part of an Ashes squad, you’re dying to get in the side. It was amazing to be back. It’s been a rollercoaster of a series and yesterday was no different.
Mitchell Marsh played beautifully didn’t he? He came out, attacked and put the pressure back on us. You do sometimes just have to doff your cap when someone comes out and hits the ball as cleanly as that.
My first 2-3 overs up the hill, I struggled a fraction. But once I got a bit of rhythm I found a nice length and just tried to utilise the conditions. There was a bit off the wicket, not a massive amount in the air until later in the day. I tried to challenge the top of off stump and thankfully got some rewards.
Dropped catches are costly but that is the game. In a perfect world we’d take those chances and today’s a different day. But we took some good catches after that and bowled them out for what we think is a decent score.
The outfield is rock hard. I don’t think I’ve played on a harder outfield in England. [On having a touch of cramp yesterday] I haven’t bowled a load of overs coming into this game and the occasion plays a part – it doesn’t matter how experienced you are.
We feel like we’ve got plenty of batting to come. We found yesterday afternoon that when two guys get going on this ground – good pitch, fast outfield - it can be heard to stop. We’ll be positive, that’s the mantra. Hopefully we’ll have a good day.
10:17 AM BST
Wood hits the ground sprinting
Ben Stokes made two observations about Wood on the eve of the game. The first was that Wood is the sort of bowler who does not need a bank of warm-up cricket to immediately hit his straps in a Test. He was proved right. The other was that Wood is “not just an out and out bloke who runs in and tries to hit people. He is a very skilful bowler as well”.
10:13 AM BST
A tale of two partnerships
It would not be right to say that, so far as these Ashes are concerned, all of England’s eggs are in one basket. But they do rest on two partnerships, between Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, and between the survivor and Ben Stokes. Against four quick bowlers, two world class, Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes cannot be expected to make more than 20 or 30, the others even less, so it is up to the big three to get England a lead.
You might well point out that in the 2019 Ashes Test here, England were far behind on first innings, giving Stokes even more scope for his epic runchase, but better to get the runs now. And it is a sunny batting day.
10:08 AM BST
And now it's over to Will for the weather...
England have won the conditions again. It’s beautiful here, with just a few wispy clouds in the sky. It’s a fast, flat pitch and the outfield is rapid. Mark Wood and Chris Woakes said in an interview overnight that they think it’s the hardest English outfield they’ve ever known. There are runs to be had; can England’s meaty, experienced middle order find them?
10:06 AM BST
Nick Hoult's day one report
Ben Stokes’ bold proclamation that he wanted “flat and fast” pitches was eyebrow raising at the time but was fully justified after a scintillating day of cricket, one for the ages on a ground with a long history of Ashes spectacle.
10:05 AM BST
Catches win Ashes
Scyld Berry has written about the damaging impact of England’s dropped catches, with four more going down on the first day.
Instead of throwing a cordon of steel around Australia’s batsmen, England have put up a couple of colanders.
10:01 AM BST
Revisit a pulsating first day
09:52 AM BST
Boycott's Briefing: D-Day for England
Nobody on the planet knows more about batting at Headingley than Geoffrey Boycott. He scored tens of thousands of runs on his home ground during a unique career. Today he just wants to see a few hundred more from England.
09:45 AM BST
09:45 AM BST
Can England make hay while the sun shines?
Good morning and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live, over-by-over coverage of day at Headingley. If you’re an England fan, there’s only one song to have on loop this morning. The weather forecast at Headingley is the stuff of England’s dreams. Sun is shinin’ in the sky/there ain’t a cloud in sight. This should be the best day for batting in the match, and England have to capitalise.
Yesterday was about two newbies: Mitchell Marsh and Mark Wood, who stole the show in their first match of the series. England hope today’s play is about two Yorkies: Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow will resume this morning, having batted with fierce determination during a tricky spell last night.
Both have wrongs to right. Root dropped Marsh and Alex Carey, unbecoming errors that cost England 110 runs, and celebrated with rare anger when he finally caught Travis Head. Bairstow dropped two more catches – one difficult, one straightforward – and has a peedie bit of unfinished business from Lord’s. It’s Jonny against the world once again, and that’s often when he plays his best innings. If he gets through the first half hour, anything could happen.
England will resume on 68 for three, a deficit of 195 after that exhilarating first day. Their tail is both longer (Moeen Ali at No7) and shorter (Chris Woakes at No8) than it was at Lord’s. Ideally they will bat time as well as runs – to keep a weary Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc in the field, to keep Australia’s batsmen away from the crease while the sun is shining.
We’ve said it about a dozen times already this summer, but this, the 12th day of the series, is absolutely crucial. If England get a three-figure first-innings lead, they will be in business. If they fail to capitalise on the best batting conditions of the match, as they did at Lord’s, it may well be all over.