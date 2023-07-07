Ashes third Test day two, England vs Australia live: Score and latest updates from Headingley

When you’re part of an Ashes squad, you’re dying to get in the side. It was amazing to be back. It’s been a rollercoaster of a series and yesterday was no different.

Mitchell Marsh played beautifully didn’t he? He came out, attacked and put the pressure back on us. You do sometimes just have to doff your cap when someone comes out and hits the ball as cleanly as that.

My first 2-3 overs up the hill, I struggled a fraction. But once I got a bit of rhythm I found a nice length and just tried to utilise the conditions. There was a bit off the wicket, not a massive amount in the air until later in the day. I tried to challenge the top of off stump and thankfully got some rewards.

Dropped catches are costly but that is the game. In a perfect world we’d take those chances and today’s a different day. But we took some good catches after that and bowled them out for what we think is a decent score.

The outfield is rock hard. I don’t think I’ve played on a harder outfield in England. [On having a touch of cramp yesterday] I haven’t bowled a load of overs coming into this game and the occasion plays a part – it doesn’t matter how experienced you are.

We feel like we’ve got plenty of batting to come. We found yesterday afternoon that when two guys get going on this ground – good pitch, fast outfield - it can be heard to stop. We’ll be positive, that’s the mantra. Hopefully we’ll have a good day.