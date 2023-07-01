The Ashes, second Test live: England lose two early wickets chasing 371 to win

Australia struck early through Mitchell Starc - Reuters/Matthew Childs

05:11 PM BST

OVER 6: ENG 19/2 (Root 3 Duckett 9)

Cummins to Root - big contest this. Goes without saying, England need Root to stay in and get a big score here. Root nudges a single before Duckett pushes down the ground for two.

05:07 PM BST

OVER 5: ENG 16/2 (Root 2 Duckett 7)

A fine over from Starc who is getting late swing and causing problems here. Three singles follow the cartwheeling of stumps with Root off the mark.

05:03 PM BST

WICKET!!

Pope b Starc 3

Full, fast, late swing. Just way too good for Pope whose middle stump is sent flying by the brilliant Starc who would have taken the wicket of many a good batsman with that delivery.

FOW - 13/2

04:59 PM BST

OVER 4: ENG 13/1 (Pope 2 Duckett 6)

Cummins to Pope - there are three slips and Green in the gully. Still no short stuff from the Australians as Pope scampers a single. That’s the only run off the over.

04:56 PM BST

How Crawley departed

04:56 PM BST

OVER 3: ENG 12/1 (Pope 2 Duckett 6)

Pope, another of the walking wounded, comes out. For all his shoulder problems he did bat fairly freely in the first innings. Starc is getting some swing. And Pope is off the mark first ball working the ball to fine leg.

That gets Duckett on strike and he’s beaten all ends up by one that angles in and moves away from the left-hander. The ball wraps Duckett on the pads and it’s given out. BUT the opener reviews and with good reason, the ball did too much (it was fast and unplayable) and the ball would have missed the off peg...phew...

Duckett gets off strike with a single to deep square.

04:50 PM BST

WICKET!!!

Crawley c Carey b Starc 3

Starc pushes one up there on leg stump, it swings away and Crawley has a dart at it, looking to flick to mid-wicket. But he only succeeds in feathering one behind to a diving Carey.

FOW - 9/1

04:48 PM BST

OVER 2: ENG 9/0 (Crawley 3 Duckett 5)

Cummins takes the new ball from the Nursery End. Two singles are followed by an imperious pull from Crawley for which he only gets one run, the man at deep square-leg collecting the ball. Three from the over.

04:44 PM BST

OVER 1: ENG 6/0 (Crawley 1 Duckett 4)

Starc opens with the new ball, there are two slips, a gully and three men back on the legside - more short stuff on the way?

Well, not to start with as the Australian left-armer starts with a well-pitched up wide...Crawley is then off the mark with a flick off the pads for one.

Then a collector’s item, Duckett leaves a ball. Yep, your eyes are not deceiving you, Duckett has left a ball, but probably only because Starc’s radar isn’t working as this ball is wide of the left-hander. The opener then definitely doesn’t leave the last ball over the over, he plays away from his body, as he tends to do, and the ball flies just past the outstretched hands of Green in the gully. That would have been a great catch had he taken it, but the ball goes for four instead.

04:40 PM BST

Nick Hoult's teatime verdict

England require a record Lord’s run chase of 371 to level the series as this baffling Test match heads for a conclusion. The Lord’s crowd were on their feet, which is more than can be said for Nathan Lyon, as they cheered Australia’s no 11 to the crease when he hobbled out to help his team eke out a few more precious runs after an afternoon of bouncer barrage. Just three balls were pitched up in the entire session as England strangled Australia’s run scoring, and took five for 57 dismissing their opponents for 279 with a constant diet of short balls. Ben Stokes was limping badly too after one of his marathon spells of bouncers, bowling 12 overs on the spin taking a wicket off a no ball and finishing with one for 26. It was the last stand of Lyon and Mitchell Starc that enlivened Lord’s. Lyon, who is not allowed a runner because it was a muscle injury sustained during the game, shuffled down the stairs to the Long Room so he would have a shorter distance to walk to the crease fearing he might be timed out. Pat Cummins could have declared but allowed Lyon to stay out there for 13 balls, adding 15 with Starc. With the field spread Starc desperately tried to find the boundary but his timing was all over the place. In fact Lyon, standing still and swatting to the leg side, looked in better touch. He ‘ran’ one single when Starc when he realised a Starc six had been saved on the rope. Cummins had his hands to his face. Lyon smacked one four before dollying a catch in the air. His series is over, this is likely to be his last Test in England, but this effort will go down in Ashes history.

04:37 PM BST

They are back out there

And England’s fourth innings is about to get under way.

04:36 PM BST

The victory target of 371

Is seven short of the memorable 378 England chased down at Edgbaston to beat India last year.

Going on what we’ve seen so far this Test, with the short-ball barrage, it seems unlikely Ben Stokes and Co will reach that figure. But it’s definitely, tantalisingly set up for England, as they have done this past 15 months or so, to have a good crack at it.

49 consecutive overs of bouncers. Australia have lost 7 for 116. England have given themselves a chance, the only way they could possibly have done. It's been the least entertaining cricket I have ever watched. — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) July 1, 2023

04:28 PM BST

Justin Langer on the decision to send Lyon out to bat

Hard to watch Nathan Lyon hobbling like he is. After 100 consecutive test matches for Australia it is sad to see him hurting like he obviously is. That said, a courageous effort from him. Time will tell whether those runs will make a difference. The game is now setup, but we can be certain England will want to have their strategy for facing short pitch bowling sorted, because there is sure to be plenty of it today, tomorrow and for the remainder of the series.

04:27 PM BST

After a very soporific hour or so after lunch

The last 30 minutes has been truly bonkers. Australia with a big lead over over 350 send out Lyon on one leg...The last pair added 15 runs, will they prove vital and the decision to send out the hobbling spinner to the middle prove to be a masterstroke? We’ll find out over the next 24 hours or so.

The Lord’s crowd cheered and applauded Lyon as he hopped off the outfield in the same way they would an England batsman who’s just scored a match-winning double century...

Lyon hits a four on one leg... - Getty Images/Stu Forster

04:21 PM BST

AUSTRALIA 279 all out

Breaking news: Lyon on one leg pulls Broad for four...surely the England man should pitch it up with the hobbling Australian anticipating the short ball? But no, Broad continues with the short stuff and Lyon is able to swing the bat and get bat on ball. And for a man on one leg he’s playing the short ball as well as anyone this Test...that is until...

Lyon c Stokes b Broad 4

That is until he slaps one straight to at mid-wicket.

Australia 279 all out.

England set 371 for victory.

04:14 PM BST

OVER 101: AUS 275/9 (Lyon 0 Starc 15)

Starc hits a big six off Tongue and that, the Australians would argue, is why Lyon is risking limb, but not life, out there at the moment.

The lead is now 366...

04:11 PM BST

Here's that great bit of Rehan Ahmed fielding and Lyon hopping a single

Just when you think you’ve seen it all...

04:10 PM BST

OVER 100: AUS 269/9 (Lyon 0 Starc 9)

Lyon is a bit of a sitting duck at the moment. He cannot run and cannot really put any weight on the right leg...He pulls two Broad deliveries to deep mid-wicket before swiping one down to deep square-leg where Brook does well to prevent a gutsy four.

Well played Lyon...he plays out a maiden, but should he have to? The Australia lead is 360...

04:07 PM BST

OVER 99: AUS 269/9 (Lyon 0 Starc 9)

Bizarre the Australians are still batting but, again taking the positive out of the negative, Starc hits the first ball of this Tongue over for four, pulling well behind square.

Lyon is now on strike for the next Broad over...time to declare??

04:02 PM BST

OVER 98: AUS 265/9 (Lyon 0 Starc 5)

Starc is on strike and he knows it’s four or six or nothing, Lyon is in no state to run...Starc is takes on the sort ball and is clattered in the helmet. There’s a short break to check he’s OK.

Meanwhile, here’s hop-along Lyon...

We didn't think we'd see this today!



Starc is indeed OK and Broad continues round the wicket to the left-hander. Starc swings one away to deep mid-wicket, where the ball is met by a sweeper and there’s not run.

The very next ball Starc smashes one which is for all the money going for six until Rehan Ahmed intervenes with a brilliant bit of T20 fielding. That forces Lyon to run and he’s now really struggling. The bonkers move looks even more bizarre now. Though, taking the positive out of the negative Starc is on strike for the next over.

Here’s how Pat Cummins reacted to that ‘quick’ single...

Pat Cummins isn't liking the sight of a hobbing, hopping Nathan Lyon... - Sky Sports

03:54 PM BST

OVER 97: AUS 264/9 (Lyon 0 Starc 4)

Remarkably, Lyon indeed hobbles to the middle. The lead is 355 and do the Australians really need him to if not risk life, then definitely limb...??

Remarkable that Nathan Lyon is padded up to bat. He can’t run, and surely isn’t mobile enough to flay boundaries. It suggests that he is definitely out of the series if he is able to take a physical risk like this. Also suggests that Australia know England can chase plenty.

03:52 PM BST

WICKET!!

Hazlewood c Root B Stokes 1

Stokes may well be joining Lyon in the hobbling stakes as he’s now bowling his 12 consecutive over...and he finally has a wicket.

FOW 264/9

03:47 PM BST

OVER 96: AUS 263/8 (Hazelwood 1 Starc 3)

Josh Hazlewood, as expected, is the new batsman and he’s off the mark straight away with a single.

What isn’t expected is the sight of Lyon padded up and waiting in the long room, so he’ll come in for the last-wicket pair. We see clip of him hobbling down the stairs in the pavilion, so no quick singles then...

Clearly that suggests Australia don’t think they have enough runs to be comfortable...the lead is 354...

03:44 PM BST

WICKET!!!

Cummins c Duckett b Broad 11

Like so many of the Australia batsmen Cummins hasn’t worked out how to play the short ball. He tries to get in behind the ball but only fends it to Duckett at gully.

FOW - 261/8

🚨 WICKET 🚨



03:41 PM BST

OVER 95: AUS 261/7 (Cummins 11 Starc 2)

Shouldn’t be shocked, but Stokes is keeping himself on for his 11th over. Hope he realises that England need him fit and healthy for Headingley...

The England captain bangs another one in short and pins his Australian opposite number to the crease, Cummins gets bat on it and the ball fall agonisingly short of short-leg.

03:37 PM BST

OVER 94: AUS 260/7 (Cummins 10 Starc 2)

Broad comes into the attack - the first change since lunch. Cummins gets on the back foot and loops one between short-leg and mid-wicket, lucky boy, there’s a chance of a run out and then overthrows before Josh Tongue backing up brings calm to the proceedings.

Here’s a stat - the last full ball (anything within six metres) was bowled at 1.15, so over two hours ago...

03:32 PM BST

OVER 93: AUS 259/7 (Cummins 9 Starc 2)

He keeps on surprising us, but this one might not be a good move...Stokes continues with his spell, this his 10th over in a row. He opens with two down legside but then Cummins swipes one high to Harry Brook at gully BUT it’s another no-ball. He knew he had once again overstepped...anguish for the hard-working and in-pain captain. Two balls later he bowls a wide. The last thing you want in your 10th over when you’re hurting a sore is an eight-ball over...ho hum...

Australia’s lead is now 350.

All-action Stokes bowling through the pain barrier - Getty Images/Stu Forster

03:27 PM BST

OVER 92: AUS 256/7 (Cummins 8 Starc 2)

Stokes is blowing, he’s bowled nine overs and he has taken himself off to the boundary for some R&R (assuming the ball doesn’t follow him...). The over opens with four byes, Robinson giving Bairstow no chances with one down leg. Five dot balls follow...

03:25 PM BST

VVIPs in the crowd

Primer Minister Rishi Sunak with the Prince of Wales and Prince George at Lord's - Shutterstock/Kieran McManus

03:23 PM BST

OVER 91: AUS 252/7 (Cummins 8 Starc 2)

Stokes, surprisingly, is continuing and he might regret that as Cummins makes room and opens up the off side and slices the ball, deliberately, over point for four. He tries the same shot the very next ball, this one only dropping shot, straight off the end of the handle. There’s another Stokes no-ball, this one wall over the line.

The lead is now 343 - I suspect, going on what we’ve seen today, that is enough for the Australians.

03:18 PM BST

OVER 90: AUS 246/7 (Cummins 4 Starc 2)

Patsy Cummins in the new man in and he gets off the mark with a four as he shuffles across his stumps and flicks to the vacant fine-leg boundary. Useful runs for the tourists, the lead is now 337.

03:13 PM BST

WICKET!!!

Carey c Root b Robinson 21

Carey’s 73-ball stay at the crease is over as Robinson again bang ones in short and the Australian neither attacks nor defends and loops on to Root at short-leg.

FOW 242/7

03:11 PM BST

OVER 89: AUS 242/6 (Carey 21 Starc 2)

It’s Stokes’ eighth over. There’s a noticeable hobble when returning to his mark. He’s on the money as Starc does well to evade a bouncer. The Australian then flicks one behind square for a single. Carey is then on strike and drops one under his eyes and the pair scamper a well-run single.

You suspect that will be Stokes’ final over, there were several grimaces during those six deliveries.

03:06 PM BST

OVER 88: AUS 240/6 (Carey 20 Starc 1)

So by my counting five England batsmen have been bounced out this Test compared to four Australians this innings...Starc is welcomed to the crease with two short balls. Anyone, who predicted that isn’t exactly Nostradamus...The new batsmen is off the mark with a tuck off his hips for one.

03:02 PM BST

WICKET!!!

Green c Duckett b Robinson 18

England have won the long game as Green loses patience and goes for a short ball, only succeeding in pulling it to Duckett in the deep.

FOW - 239/6

🚨 WICKET 🚨



02:58 PM BST

OVER 87: AUS 239/5 (Carey 20 Green 18)

Hurrah - a run has come off the bat! It’s for Green and it’s just a single but we can but be thankful for small mercies...

There’s chat on Sky commentary about whether if this bouncerthon continues the umpires might be instructed to step in and say ‘that’s your lot with the short stuff’...going on the past hour or so I’d certainly be in favour.

02:54 PM BST

OVER 86: AUS 238/5 (Carey 20 Green 17)

Think we’re in a post-lunch lull. That’s the best, most polite way I can put it. Carey and Green aren’t really playing any shots and England are persisting with bowling short ball after short ball. Any of you who fancy an afternoon nap, I reckon, now is the time to do it...

02:50 PM BST

OVER 85: AUS 238/5 (Carey 20 Green 17)

No shock to see Stokes bowl a bouncer to Green, but is is a slight surprise to see the Australian hit on the helmet, he’s got out of the way of the short ball well so far. There’s a break for the resulting concussion protocol. The all-rounder is checked out and looks to be OK.

It’s a bit of a stalemate at the moment, that’s another maiden.

Ben Stokes bowling now feels like England’s ‘if in case of emergency break glass’ option. After marking out his run-up at lunch Stokes has now delivered a six-over spell, largely deploying the short ball approach. It’s been disciplined and probing but hasn’t broken this partnership - time, surely, for the second new ball? The concern will be that Australia’s lead could balloon quickly, but it feels like England’s best option - remove one wicket now and it could be the best way through the tail.

02:42 PM BST

OVER 84: AUS 238/5 (Carey 20 Green 17)

It’s another Robinson maiden. I’ll let you know if there’s a sudden outbreak of entertainment...

This Australian pair have added 41 runs off 102 deliveries.

02:40 PM BST

OVER 83: AUS 238/5 (Carey 20 Green 17)

Stokes is bowling with what looks like a one-day field. It’s spread out and Carey is being watchful, getting in behind ones he can get a bat on and ducking ones he cannot. Two singles from the over.

Rishi Sunak isn’t the only famous (and important) face at Lord’s today. The Prince of Wales is there with his son Prince George. Let’s hope there’s some entertainment cropping up soon for them to enjoy...

Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and his son Britain's Prince George of Wales (R) watch the afternoon session - AFP/Ian Kington

02:35 PM BST

OVER 82: AUS 236/5 (Carey 19 Green 16)

More short stuff and more lack of entertainment (sorry for banging on about it...). two singles come off this Robinson barrage of bumpers, Green scoring for the first time since the break.

Still no new ball for the hosts...

02:33 PM BST

Rishi Sunak enjoying his day at Lord's

The Prime Minister is a keen cricket fan and had a chat with TMA at lunch (see post below) - AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

02:32 PM BST

OVER 81: AUS 234/5 (Carey 18 Green 15)

Stokes dishes up a short and wide ball outside off stump, allowing Carey to climb into the ball and thump it to the boundary. A single and a no-ball follow (yep, another Stokes no-ball...) and Australian will be more than happy with how this session has gone so far.

England yet to take the new ball.

02:28 PM BST

OVER 80: AUS 228/5 (Carey 13 Green 15)

I understand why they’re doing it but this short-pitched bowling really makes for dull cricket...just the one bye from this Robinson over.

02:25 PM BST

TMS had Rishi Sunak in for a chat at lunch

Here’s what the Prime Minister had to say...

On the ICEC report that found the sport to be elitist, sexist and racist...

“My first reaction was that it is really sad to see a sport I love being described like that. I’ve spoken to some people at the ECB and I think they have approached it in the right way. They commissioned this report off their own back because they wanted to be proactive so they deserve credit for that. “They are going about it the right way. They have offered an unreserved apology and are fully committed to implementing change and for this to be a reset moment for cricket. “We all want it to be open for everybody from all backgrounds and where everyone can feel respect and supported when playing it. “So that’s what we want and I’m confident the whole cricketing family share that ambition.”

On his experiences of racism...

“I did not experience racism in cricket but I did growing up and I know it exists. It stings in a way other things do. “I take criticsim in my job on an hourly basis but racism does hurt. There are instances in your childhood that stay with you “But those instances I suffered as a child don’t think would happen to my kids today because I think we have made incredible progress as a country. But of course there are pockets where we are not doing as well and we have to strive to be better. “I’m sitting here as the first British Asian Prime Minister, look at our T20 World Cup-winning team. That is modern Britain. That is our country and we should take a moment to celebrate the progress we have made. But recognise there is no place for racism or sexism or anything else in our society and where we find it we should stamp it out and strive for perfection.”

On Ben Stokes...

“In Ben Stokes we have an inspirational leader who can motivate those around him and lead by example on the field. I don’t know what is happening behind the scenes to build that trust, which is what it comes down to, but they believe in each other and are sticking with it.”

On Bazball...

“It is possible to play Bazball but there are periods in games where you need to recognise the situation. It is a great compliment that Australia responded the way they did. “I agree with others about probably waiting that situation out, but that doesn’t mean you are throwing Bazball out of the window. “But I’m not going to sit here and second-guess these guys. They have provided us with the most extraordinary year of cricket and I’m sure they back themselves to skittle out these Australian wickets and chase down the total.”

02:22 PM BST

OVER 79: AUS 227/5 (Carey 13 Green 15)

Stokes over the wicket to Carey and, no shock here, its pitched back of a length, and once again not much happens with a single and a no-ball coming off the over.

02:17 PM BST

OVER 78: AUS 225/5 (Carey 12 Green 15)

England, this over with Robinson, continue with the bumper barrage - after the past hour of play, you wouldn’t expect them to do something else - and it’s another maiden. It doesn’t make for hugely entertaining cricket, does it? Not much is happening...

02:14 PM BST

OVER 77: AUS 225/5 (Carey 12 Green 15)

Stokes continues with the bumpers and this time Carey has a bit of width to work with and uppercuts for two. Five dot balls follow so just the two from the over.

Ben Stokes has brought himself on to bowl at Lord's - Getty Images/Stu Forster

02:09 PM BST

OVER 76: AUS 223/5 (Carey 10 Green 15)

It’s Ollie Robinson with the first over from the Pavilion End. He, too, begins with the short stuff and Green easily gets under the ball. For a big man the Australian does duck the ball rather well. Green ducks and weaves well for the rest of the over which is a maiden.

02:05 PM BST

OVER 75: AUS 223/5 (Carey 10 Green 15)

It’s Ben Stokes, who was loosening up during the break, with the first over after lunch. Six short balls get the session under way as does a no-ball (something the England captain is prone to serving up). He looked OK there, no grimaces or looks of anguish yet.

02:01 PM BST

Nick Hoult's lunchtime verdict

England are still fighting. Three wickets in that session thanks to the bumper tactic kept them in sight of Australia but the lead is 313 runs and still growing. England missed two catches, Jimmy Anderson dropping a second sitter of the game, and it was only when Ben Stokes resorted to the bouncer tactic that the session came alive after a slow first hour. Josh Tongue again was the pick of the attack, his pace and bounce suited to this pitch and tactic, with a nine over spell of one for 22. Nine wickets in this match have fallen for 160 runs to balls pitched halfway down in this match so far, both teams taking the slow pitch out of the equation. Hopefully Headingley has more pace otherwise this rather unattractive approach will keep happening. Australia ducked and weaved rather than hook and take it on like England, but essentially stopped scoring. It made them a little desperate. Usman Khawaja was unsettled for the first time and bounced out by Stuart Broad. Tongue dismissed Steve Smith for the third time this summer — pulling to deep fine leg. Joe Root plucked a brilliant catch off Travis Head at short leg to set a record for the most catches by an England fielder, 176.

02:00 PM BST

The players are back out there

And the afternoon session is about to get under way.

01:49 PM BST

Will MacPherson at Lord's

An interesting morning session, where England have kept themselves in the game with the bumper barrage. Australia got far more sucked in than we thought they might. And an interesting spot at lunch: Ollie Pope going for a net. There’s been a mild row over him being forced to field yesterday, then aggravating his shoulder injury. England say he will be able to bat No 3 in the second dig, but he might be undergoing a bit of a fitness test now.

01:24 PM BST

LUNCH: AUSTRALIA 222/5 (Carey 10 Green 15)

After the first hour that went the way of Australia England fought back well with a barrage of bumpers. It was a tactic that worked, the session stats looking like this: 93 for three.

The tourists are still very much in the box seat, with a lead of 313, but the hosts will know that quick wickets after the break will give them a sniff of victory, especially considering Lyon will not bat for the Australians.

01:21 PM BST

OVER 74: AUS 222/5 (Carey 10 Green 15)

It’s Broad to Green and the Australia all-rounder digs out a yorker first up. Green then does the same second ball before the return of the bouncer that the Australian ducks under with ease. The fourth ball is in the slot and not looking this gift horse in the mouth Green drives between extra-cover and mid-off for four. Another present is dished up last ball and it’s another driven four for green who has looked good since coming in.

01:17 PM BST

OVER 73: AUS 214/5 (Carey 10 Green 7)

Anderson with what will likely be the final over before lunch. And he, too, joins the bouncer party. One from the over, and there’s still time for another over before the break.

01:13 PM BST

OVER 72: AUS 213/5 (Carey 10 Green 6)

The Australia lead goes past 300 as Green finally plays an attacking shot as he gets on top of a short Broad ball pulling for four. The all-rounder tries his luck again, this time pulling in front of square, this time just for a single. Carey is on strike and Broad sends down a yorker, the Australian is taken by surprise, his legs stuck on the crease but fortunately, for him, the ball whistles past the off peg through to Bairstow behind the stumps.

01:08 PM BST

Oliver Brown at Lord's

Security is more agitated than usual around the media centre here at Lord’s. The reason? Rishi Sunak’s imminent appearance on BBC Test Match Special, as revealed by The Telegraph. He will become the third Conservative prime minister to be interviewed on the programme, after Theresa May and David Cameron. Mr Sunak has spent the morning in the ECB box alongside Tammy Beaumont, England’s double centurion in the women’s Ashes at Trent Bridge. I understand that he is bringing cake into the studio, emulating the example of Mrs May, who provided brownies. More prime ministerial picnic news as we get it.

01:07 PM BST

OVER 71: AUS 208/5 (Carey 10 Green 1)

Anderson returns - will we see the veteran continue with the bumper ploy? On the basis of this over ‘no’ and that’s no shock, you don’t want to see Jimmy at 40 years old flogged...Anderson comes round the wicket to the left-hander who feast his eyes on a half-volley before sending the ball back past the GOAT for a sublime four. Jimmy, clearly not happy with being treated that way, then illustrates he’s not too old to peg the Australian on the back foot as he sends down a bouncer that Carey ducks out the way of.

01:03 PM BST

OVER 70: AUS 202/5 (Carey 4 Green 1)

Broad pitches a couple up to Green who gets forward and defends well. Shock horror, the England man persists with the pitched-up stuff and the Australia all-rounder keeps the ball out and it’s another Broad maiden. Australia have a lead of 293.

12:59 PM BST

Take a bow, Joe Root

🚨 WICKET 🚨



What. A. Catch. 🙌



12:58 PM BST

OVER 69: AUS 202/5 (Carey 4 Green 1)

Tongue is in for his ninth over on the bounce - a herculean effort from the Worcestershire man who, once again, has looked the picked of the England attack. He shows no sign of tiredness as he sends down another 87mph+ bouncer to Carey that Bairstow takes above his head. Carey then cuts one for four to get off the mark, and brings up the tourists’ 200 in the process.

12:54 PM BST

Justin Langer on the past hour's play

Incredible passage of Test cricket to watch. It doesn’t matter if it is 1923 or 2023, one reality of batting is that it is very difficult to control the pull or hook shot when the ball is above the shoulders. Your percentages of success are low. That all said, it is easy from the cheap seats and there is no fun having fast bowlers bowling bouncers at you every ball. Enthralling cricket.

12:53 PM BST

OVER 68: AUS 197/5 (Carey 0 Green 0)

Carey is the new man in and won’t have been shocked to be welcomed to the crease with two bouncers. It’s a wicket maiden and one thing to remember is that Australia are effectively six down with Lyon on crutches. The lead is 288...

12:50 PM BST

WICKET!!!

Head c Root b Broad 7

The bumper ploy continues to work as Broad digs one in short, Head cannot get on top of it and only succeeds in fending the ball to a diving Root at short square-leg. Brilliant catch and sublime strategy from Stokes and Co.

FOW - 197/5

12:47 PM BST

OVER 67: AUS 197/4 (Head 7 Green 0)

There’s a slight release of pressure as Head pulls for four off Tongue first ball. The left-hander then cuts one, that is perhaps too close to him for that short, that floes just past a diving Anderson at gully (who doubtless is till thinking about that horror drop a few minutes ago...) for a single.

Then, shock horror, Tongue pitches one up outside off stump that Green leaves well be, that’s what cricket used to look like...as if to emphasise that that was just an apparition the over ends with a bouncer.

12:42 PM BST

OVER 66: AUS 192/4 (Head 2 Green 0)

Broad to Green, sixes short balls which the Australian all-rounder, for the most part, evades well. A maiden.

12:39 PM BST

Here's how Smith departed

🚨 WICKET 🚨



Steve Smith makes it easy for Zak Crawley 👏



12:38 PM BST

OVER 65: AUS 192/4 (Head 2 Green 0)

More good short-pitched bowling from Tongue as he sends down a brute of a ball that gets steep on Head who tries to get out of the way, but in vain, the ball just falling short of Root at short square-leg. Head doesn’t look at ease out there as he plays out a maiden.

Since England started with the bumpers Australia are two for 28 off 12 overs. For all the talk of England being reckless on Thursday it’s clear that neither side, with contrasting styles, are finding fending off the short stuff easy...

12:33 PM BST

OVER 64: AUS 192/4 (Head 2 Green 0)

Broad sends down a back-of-a-length ball on the stumps, Head jabs a thickish inside edge past Root, lurking at short square leg. Broad now has three balls at Green. He goes round the wicket to the right-hander and there is leg-theory field to the beanpole all-rounder who sees out the over.

Australia’s lead is 282.

12:28 PM BST

OVER 63: AUS 190/4 (Head 1 Green 0)

Green is the new man in and he’s not a great starter...Have England bounced their way back into this match?

12:26 PM BST

WICKET!!

Smith c Crawley b Tongue 34

Tongue to Head, it’s a wideish one and the Australian slaps it straight to Jimmy Anderson at gully, but the GOAT drops a sitter...oh dear...

But wait! The very next ball Steve Smith has a dart at a shortish one and Crawley gobbles one at deep square leg. Two breakthroughs, vital ones at that, in the matter of minutes.

FOW - 190/4

12:23 PM BST

OVER 62: AUS 187/2 (Head 0 Smith 33)

That was the final ball of Broad’s first over of the day and he has made the vital breakthrough. Travis Head is the new man in and you suspect he might take on the short ball...

12:21 PM BST

WICKET!!

Khawaja c sub (Potts) b Broad 77

It’s time for Stuart Broad and he persists with the barrage of short balls as both Khawaja and Smith tuck deliveries round the corner for a couple of singles. Broad goes round the wicket to Khawaja and gets one onto his shoulder that is taken by Bairstow.

Perhaps unsettled by that delivery Khawaja then hooks on right down the throat of Matt Potts at wideish fine leg. The tactic has worked.

FOW 187/3

🚨 WICKET 🚨



12:12 PM BST

OVER 61: AUS 183/2 (Khawaja 76 Smith 31)

Khawaja gets in a bit of a tangle as Tongue goes round the wicket and, yep, you’ve guessed it, digs one in short. Alas, the ball doesn’t balloon up anywhere near an England fielder. The England man is bowling at a decent place as he gets one to fly at 87mph that Bairstow does well to prevent goes for four byes. He’s been the pick of the England attack this Test, and as I type he goes over the wicket and gets one to climb across Khawaja and flirt with the Australian’s outside edge.

That’s the end of the first hour and it’s one that’s belonged to Australia whose lead is now up to 274 runs.

12:06 PM BST

OVER 60: AUS 180/2 (Khawaja 75 Smith 31)

England persist with the barrage of bumpers and not without reason, both Smith and Khawaja have been looking to get bat on ball more the past few overs. However, both still look fairly untroubled out there for now. Four singles come from this Robinson over.

12:03 PM BST

OVER 59: AUS 176/2 (Khawaja 73 Smith 29)

Just a Smith single from that Tongue over. The pitch is looking fairly flat, no snakes in the pitch, as Sir Geoffrey used to say, so that will affect any Australian declaration later on...

12:00 PM BST

Will Macpherson at Lord's

Steve Smith floored at Lord’s again. Not by Jofra Archer’s electric pace, but Ollie Robinson’s nude nut, which he attempted to slap down the ground for four, knocking himself over in the process.

11:59 AM BST

OVER 58: AUS 175/2 (Khawaja 73 Smith 28)

Smith tries to do a half-decent impression of Harry Brook as he gives himself room on the legside to a Robinson bumper. He ends up on his a---e having swatted the ball, tennis shot like for no runs. Neither elegant, nor MCC textbook, but, then again, Smith has rarely been described as either.

Robinson goes round the wicket to Khawaja who pulls for four - the ball just evading the outstretched hand of Duckett at square leg. the next ball is another short one which the left-hander bottom edges onto his upper arm with the ball ballooning over the outstretched arm of Young Jonny Bairstow behind the stumps. So close, yet so far for England and it’s still very much Australia’s morning so far.

Khawaja against the short stuff - AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

11:54 AM BST

OVER 57: AUS 168/2 (Khawaja 68 Smith 26)

For all the short stuff they are bowling at Khawaja and Smith there is a lack of intensity about England this morning. Tongue keeps on sending down bouncers but throws (not literally, obviously...) down wide one down legside. It’s all rather hum drum from the hosts’ perspective so far.

11:51 AM BST

Justin Langer: Contrasting styles at Lord's

We have talked since the first ball of the series about the contrasting styles of play. In one over of short pitched bowling this morning those contrasts are highlighted again. England hooked. Aussies are ducking. I know which approach the bowlers would prefer. Just a thought.

11:50 AM BST

OVER 56: AUS 163/2 (Khawaja 68 Smith 26)

Both Khawaja and Smith look untroubled at the moment. When taking on the short balls they are doing so in a measured, controlled way rather than the kamikaze manner that many have accused England of doing on Thursday.

11:45 AM BST

OVER 55: AUS 160/2 (Khawaja 66 Smith 26)

Tongue continues with the chin music and there are four runs from the over.

After half an hour of pitching the ball up, to no great use, England have turned to the bouncer tactic that they taught Australia. Two problems with this. First, Australia bowl it much more quickly and accurately than the willing but limited Josh Tongue. Second, Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith are so much less likely to recklessly fall into an incredibly obvious trap.

11:41 AM BST

Smith has started brightly at Lord's

Steve Smith is looking good out in the middle - PA/Adam Davy

11:40 AM BST

OVER 54: AUS 156/2 (Khawaja 64 Smith 24)

Robinson to Smith and he, too, bangs a couple in short and Smith isn’t having any of it, ducking out of the way without much fuss at all. I am sure there are plenty of you muttering to yourselves ‘England take note...’. The next one is also dropped short but Smith pulls for one. Khawaja is then hurried into ducking out of a better bouncer from Robinson.

11:36 AM BST

OVER 53: AUS 154/2 (Khawaja 64 Smith 23)

First change of the day as Tongue replaces Anderson. The lively bowler comes round the wicket to Khawaja, he’s banging it in but the Australian isn’t tempted to do a decent impression of Pope or Duckett as he leans out of the way of the barrage of short stuff as if to say half-heartedly ‘anything you want?’

11:32 AM BST

OVER 52: AUS 154/2 (Khawaja 64 Smith 23)

For all the talk of Bazball etc etc, yawn, yawn...the leading run scorer this series so far has been the most defensive and watchful batsman out here, Khawaja (make of that what you will, and I know many will indeed use it with which to try and hang England’s attacking approach...). He will not be deviated from his method and a single from his studious straight bat is the only run from this Robinson over.

11:28 AM BST

OVER 51: AUS 153/2 (Khawaja 63 Smith 23)

Early days, I know, but Smith is on top in his battle against Anderson. He leans into a full delivery from the England man driving imperiously for four. Two balls later he treats a half-volley with absolute disdain - he drives down the ground and as soon as ball left bat he turned around as if to say: ‘you cannot bowl that tosh at me, Jimmy.’ The very next ball also races away for four as Smith then angles a wideish one to the cover boundary.

Twelve from the over and Australia, and Smith in particular, are well on top.

11:23 AM BST

OVER 50: AUS 141/2 (Khawaja 63 Smith 11)

Just a Smith single from that Robinson over. Not shots played in anger yet, the Australians are seemingly digging in to bat for a wee while.

11:19 AM BST

OVER 49: AUS 140/2 (Khawaja 63 Smith 10)

The first boundary from the bat of Khawaja comes thanks to a delicious drive off Anderson. The elegance of the Australian was on full show as he eased into that shot. Another bad sign for England is that there is now bright sunshine at Lord’s, could say these are the best conditions the tourists have had to bat so far this Test, not what Stokes and Co want.

11:16 AM BST

Village from Duckett

Ollie Robinson runs in for the first ball of day four, Steve Smith glances 4, Ben Duckett dives in vain then trots after the ball beyond the boundary, picks it up and underarms it towards Jonny Bairstow but well short of him, and wide of him, so it dribbles past him and he is furious, rightly. So Village. The drizzle has just cleared and you keep a ball 45 overs old as dry as possible. Would Australia have ever done that to the ball?

11:15 AM BST

OVER 48: AUS 136/2 (Khawaja 59 Smith 10)

Robinson to Khawaja three dot balls are followed by two more before Robinson gets one to swing into the lefty who is able to tuck it away around the corner for one. It’s been a watchful start from the tourists.

11:11 AM BST

OVER 47: AUS 135/2 (Khawaja 58 Smith 10)

It’s Jimmy Anderson with the first over of the day from the Nursery End. He’s going round the wicket and angling the ball into Khawaja who is able to work the ball off his pads for a single, which is actually signalled a leg bye.

That means it’s now Jimmy vs Smithy - one great up against another. Popcorn at the ready...there’s a leg slip as Jimmy, who is in needs of a wicket or two, targets the stumps, before trying to tempt the Australian with a wide one. Smith will not be lead unto temptation and it’s just the one from the over.

11:07 AM BST

OVER 46: AUS 134/2 (Khawaja 58 Smith 10)

Huge day ahead in the context of the series - you hope that’s something not lost on Ben Stokes and Co.

There are two balls of the 46th over to be bowled and Robinson targets Smith’s stumps first ball. the Australian shuffles across and glances it for four down to the fine-leg boundary (leg slip looked interested, but it wasn’t a chance...). A dot ball follows and we’re under way.

11:01 AM BST

Good signs for England

Ben Stokes is bowling on the outfield with Josh Tongue. Not full run up yet but decent pace from Stokes and a good follow-through...

11:00 AM BST

Aussie legend Mary Taylor

Aka Tubbs, has rung the bell and we’re not far from the start of day four.

10:58 AM BST

Finally, a LinkedIn post that isn't cringe-inducing!

The lad who tackled the Just Stop Oil cricket protestor turned it into the best LinkedIn post ever 😂🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/yiN10smUlv — Noel Mack (@NoelMack) June 30, 2023

10:52 AM BST

Updates from the doctor's waiting room with Nick Hoult...

Injury update from Ward 7 aka the England dressing room: Stuart Broad had a scan on his jaw last night after clocking one in the chops from Cameron Green. He has been given the all clear. Ollie Pope has a very sore right shoulder. He has not had a scan yet but could be a doubt for Headingley. Ben Stokes has a swollen hand after he was hit batting. But none of those injuries come close to what Australia are dealing with. Nathan Lyon is still on crutches.

10:50 AM BST

Don't panic!

The covers are coming off, and play will start five minutes late, at 11.05.

10:47 AM BST

He's at the crease and once again has made history

10:45 AM BST

From Will Macpherson at Lord's

Annoyingly, the covers are on at Lord’s now. Not just the hover but the bigger ones, too. Warm ups have ceased and the umpires have their brollies up. I suspect we are in for a delayed start.

10:44 AM BST

There's a bit of drizzle in north London at the moment

The egg and bacon umbrella - a bit of MCC merch no one wants to see or use at Lord's - PA/Adam Davy

10:41 AM BST

Justin Langer: England need the wicket of Khawaja early on

Usman Khawaja’s incredible run of form continues and he will be determined to see his way through this first session and up onto the Lord’s honour board. Under heavy skies he looked comfortable again yesterday and will need to be at his nonchalant, but steely, best this morning. If he continues down this path, he will be instrumental in setting up his team for a red hot dip and going two nil up in this Ashes series.



10:37 AM BST

Here's a match up to get excited about

Jimmy Anderson vs Steve Smith. Two all-time greats who love playing at Lord’s. Anderson has taken 119 Test wickets at 24.96 at the Home of Cricket, while in four Tests Smith has two tons and a 92 at an average of 80.

If the Australian gets in and stays at the crease for a few hours then the chances of victory for England will wither away.

The sight England fans will be hoping to see early on today - Anderson claiming the wicket of Smith - AFP/William West

10:26 AM BST

Pitch report

It’s still a good pitch, but there will be signs of uneven bounce. That’s not according to me (alas, I am not allowed anywhere near the hollowed middle of the Home of Cricket, sob sob...) that’s according to Nasser Hussain who is having a gander at the wicket for Sky Sports.

10:17 AM BST

Boycott's Briefing: England have no room for error

This time yesterday the England legend backed the hosts to get close to parity with Australia’s first-innings score. That didn’t exactly happen. So, 24 hours on here’s what Geoffrey Boycott has to say ahead of day four at Lord’s.

10:07 AM BST

Bazball once again under the microscope

With every day of this series, which has numbered eight so far, there has seemingly been a national debate about the rights and wrongs of Bazball. Another culture war when, if we are to be honest, there are way too many of them.

The start of today’s play, the fourth day of the second Test which is going the way of the Australians, is, once again, dominated by debate regarding England’s approach to the game and whether they are giving themselves the best shot at a much-needed victory.

The hosts begin Saturday’s action on the back foot, with Australia 130 for two, a lead of 221 runs after England’s first innings ended fairly meekly in the first session on Friday.

What should not be lost in the debate about Ben Stokes’ side’s approach, however, is that it concerned the happy hooking of Thursday, when, starting with Ollie Pope, the England batsmen threw caution to the wind with the same abandon as they threw bat at ball, taking on the short-ball tactics Australia employed. The wickets that fell yesterday morning, however, were, bar Harry Brooks’ bit of baseball madness, not the fault of reckless taking on of the short ball, rather down to fine Australian bowling and a reverting to type from Jonny Bairstow, who slapped the ball to mid-on.

The point is that while the ‘reckless’ taking on of the short ball did gift wickets to Australia and was understandably criticised, the fact of the matter is England were still on top at the start of yesterday’s play.

Bazball has got them into some great positions (Rawalpindi) and also got them out of some seemingly forlorn ones as well (Edgbaston against India last year). And what is not in doubt is that (i) Stokes and Co will not back away from their attacking approach, and, (ii) they will need the perfect execution of Bazball, both with the ball and bat, if they are to have a chance of victory here.

Please stay with us for all the action on yet another day that promises to be both entertaining and revealing.

