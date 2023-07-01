The Ashes, second Test live: England take two quick Australia wickets

England took the wickets of Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith in quick succession - Reuters/Peter Cziborra

12:33 PM BST

OVER 64: AUS 192/4 (Head 2 Green 0)

Broad sends down a back-of-a-length ball on the stumps, Head jabs a thickish inside edge past Root, lurking at short square leg. Broad now has three balls at Green. He goes round the wicket to the right-hander and there is leg-theory field to the beanpole all-rounder who sees out the over.

Australia’s lead is 282.

12:28 PM BST

OVER 63: AUS 190/4 (Head 1 Green 0)

Green is the new man in and he’s not a great starter...Have England bounced their way back into this match?

12:26 PM BST

WICKET!!

Smith c Crawley b Tongue 34

Tongue to Head, it’s a wideish one and the Australian slaps it straight to Jimmy Anderson at gully, but the GOAT drops a sitter...oh dear...

But wait! The very next ball Steve Smith has a dart at a shortish one and Crawley gobbles one at deep square leg. Two breakthroughs, vital ones at that, in the matter of minutes.

FOW - 190/4

12:23 PM BST

OVER 62: AUS 187/2 (Head 0 Smith 33)

That was the final ball of Broad’s first over of the day and he has made the vital breakthrough. Travis Head is the new man in and you suspect he might take on the short ball...

12:21 PM BST

WICKET!!

Khawaja c sub (Potts) b Broad 77

It’s time for Stuart Broad and he persists with the barrage of short balls as both Khawaja and Smith tuck deliveries round the corner for a couple of singles. Broad goes round the wicket to Khawaja and gets one onto his shoulder that is taken by Bairstow.

Perhaps unsettled by that delivery Khawaja then hooks on right down the throat of Matt Potts at wideish fine leg. The tactic has worked.

FOW 187/3

12:12 PM BST

OVER 61: AUS 183/2 (Khawaja 76 Smith 31)

Khawaja gets in a bit of a tangle as Tongue goes round the wicket and, yep, you’ve guessed it, digs one in short. Alas, the ball doesn’t balloon up anywhere near an England fielder. The England man is bowling at a decent place as he gets one to fly at 87mph that Bairstow does well to prevent goes for four byes. He’s been the pick of the England attack this Test, and as I type he goes over the wicket and gets one to climb across Khawaja and flirt with the Australian’s outside edge.

That’s the end of the first hour and it’s one that’s belonged to Australia whose lead is now up to 274 runs.

12:06 PM BST

OVER 60: AUS 180/2 (Khawaja 75 Smith 31)

England persist with the barrage of bumpers and not without reason, both Smith and Khawaja have been looking to get bat on ball more the past few overs. However, both still look fairly untroubled out there for now. Four singles come from this Robinson over.

12:03 PM BST

OVER 59: AUS 176/2 (Khawaja 73 Smith 29)

Just a Smith single from that Tongue over. The pitch is looking fairly flat, no snakes in the pitch, as Sir Geoffrey used to say, so that will affect any Australian declaration later on...

12:00 PM BST

Will Macpherson at Lord's

Steve Smith floored at Lord’s again. Not by Jofra Archer’s electric pace, but Ollie Robinson’s nude nut, which he attempted to slap down the ground for four, knocking himself over in the process.

11:59 AM BST

OVER 58: AUS 175/2 (Khawaja 73 Smith 28)

Smith tries to do a half-decent impression of Harry Brook as he gives himself room on the legside to a Robinson bumper. He ends up on his a---e having swatted the ball, tennis shot like for no runs. Neither elegant, nor MCC textbook, but, then again, Smith has rarely been described as either.

Robinson goes round the wicket to Khawaja who pulls for four - the ball just evading the outstretched hand of Duckett at square leg. the next ball is another short one which the left-hander bottom edges onto his upper arm with the ball ballooning over the outstretched arm of Young Jonny Bairstow behind the stumps. So close, yet so far for England and it’s still very much Australia’s morning so far.

Khawaja against the short stuff - AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

11:54 AM BST

OVER 57: AUS 168/2 (Khawaja 68 Smith 26)

For all the short stuff they are bowling at Khawaja and Smith there is a lack of intensity about England this morning. Tongue keeps on sending down bouncers but throws (not literally, obviously...) down wide one down legside. It’s all rather hum drum from the hosts’ perspective so far.

11:51 AM BST

Justin Langer: Contrasting styles at Lord's

We have talked since the first ball of the series about the contrasting styles of play. In one over of short pitched bowling this morning those contrasts are highlighted again. England hooked. Aussies are ducking. I know which approach the bowlers would prefer. Just a thought.

11:50 AM BST

OVER 56: AUS 163/2 (Khawaja 68 Smith 26)

Both Khawaja and Smith look untroubled at the moment. When taking on the short balls they are doing so in a measured, controlled way rather than the kamikaze manner that many have accused England of doing on Thursday.

11:45 AM BST

OVER 55: AUS 160/2 (Khawaja 66 Smith 26)

Tongue continues with the chin music and there are four runs from the over.

After half an hour of pitching the ball up, to no great use, England have turned to the bouncer tactic that they taught Australia. Two problems with this. First, Australia bowl it much more quickly and accurately than the willing but limited Josh Tongue. Second, Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith are so much less likely to recklessly fall into an incredibly obvious trap.

11:41 AM BST

Smith has started brightly at Lord's

Steve Smith is looking good out in the middle - PA/Adam Davy

11:40 AM BST

OVER 54: AUS 156/2 (Khawaja 64 Smith 24)

Robinson to Smith and he, too, bangs a couple in short and Smith isn’t having any of it, ducking out of the way without much fuss at all. I am sure there are plenty of you muttering to yourselves ‘England take note...’. The next one is also dropped short but Smith pulls for one. Khawaja is then hurried into ducking out of a better bouncer from Robinson.

11:36 AM BST

OVER 53: AUS 154/2 (Khawaja 64 Smith 23)

First change of the day as Tongue replaces Anderson. The lively bowler comes round the wicket to Khawaja, he’s banging it in but the Australian isn’t tempted to do a decent impression of Pope or Duckett as he leans out of the way of the barrage of short stuff as if to say half-heartedly ‘anything you want?’

11:32 AM BST

OVER 52: AUS 154/2 (Khawaja 64 Smith 23)

For all the talk of Bazball etc etc, yawn, yawn...the leading run scorer this series so far has been the most defensive and watchful batsman out here, Khawaja (make of that what you will, and I know many will indeed use it with which to try and hang England’s attacking approach...). He will not be deviated from his method and a single from his studious straight bat is the only run from this Robinson over.

11:28 AM BST

OVER 51: AUS 153/2 (Khawaja 63 Smith 23)

Early days, I know, but Smith is on top in his battle against Anderson. He leans into a full delivery from the England man driving imperiously for four. Two balls later he treats a half-volley with absolute disdain - he drives down the ground and as soon as ball left bat he turned around as if to say: ‘you cannot bowl that tosh at me, Jimmy.’ The very next ball also races away for four as Smith then angles a wideish one to the cover boundary.

Twelve from the over and Australia, and Smith in particular, are well on top.

11:23 AM BST

OVER 50: AUS 141/2 (Khawaja 63 Smith 11)

Just a Smith single from that Robinson over. Not shots played in anger yet, the Australians are seemingly digging in to bat for a wee while.

11:19 AM BST

OVER 49: AUS 140/2 (Khawaja 63 Smith 10)

The first boundary from the bat of Khawaja comes thanks to a delicious drive off Anderson. The elegance of the Australian was on full show as he eased into that shot. Another bad sign for England is that there is now bright sunshine at Lord’s, could say these are the best conditions the tourists have had to bat so far this Test, not what Stokes and Co want.

11:16 AM BST

Village from Duckett

Ollie Robinson runs in for the first ball of day four, Steve Smith glances 4, Ben Duckett dives in vain then trots after the ball beyond the boundary, picks it up and underarms it towards Jonny Bairstow but well short of him, and wide of him, so it dribbles past him and he is furious, rightly. So Village. The drizzle has just cleared and you keep a ball 45 overs old as dry as possible. Would Australia have ever done that to the ball?

11:15 AM BST

OVER 48: AUS 136/2 (Khawaja 59 Smith 10)

Robinson to Khawaja three dot balls are followed by two more before Robinson gets one to swing into the lefty who is able to tuck it away around the corner for one. It’s been a watchful start from the tourists.

11:11 AM BST

OVER 47: AUS 135/2 (Khawaja 58 Smith 10)

It’s Jimmy Anderson with the first over of the day from the Nursery End. He’s going round the wicket and angling the ball into Khawaja who is able to work the ball off his pads for a single, which is actually signalled a leg bye.

That means it’s now Jimmy vs Smithy - one great up against another. Popcorn at the ready...there’s a leg slip as Jimmy, who is in needs of a wicket or two, targets the stumps, before trying to tempt the Australian with a wide one. Smith will not be lead unto temptation and it’s just the one from the over.

11:07 AM BST

OVER 46: AUS 134/2 (Khawaja 58 Smith 10)

Huge day ahead in the context of the series - you hope that’s something not lost on Ben Stokes and Co.

There are two balls of the 46th over to be bowled and Robinson targets Smith’s stumps first ball. the Australian shuffles across and glances it for four down to the fine-leg boundary (leg slip looked interested, but it wasn’t a chance...). A dot ball follows and we’re under way.

11:01 AM BST

Good signs for England

Ben Stokes is bowling on the outfield with Josh Tongue. Not full run up yet but decent pace from Stokes and a good follow-through...

11:00 AM BST

Aussie legend Mary Taylor

Aka Tubbs, has rung the bell and we’re not far from the start of day four.

10:58 AM BST

Finally, a LinkedIn post that isn't cringe-inducing!

10:52 AM BST

Updates from the doctor's waiting room with Nick Hoult...

Injury update from Ward 7 aka the England dressing room: Stuart Broad had a scan on his jaw last night after clocking one in the chops from Cameron Green. He has been given the all clear. Ollie Pope has a very sore right shoulder. He has not had a scan yet but could be a doubt for Headingley. Ben Stokes has a swollen hand after he was hit batting. But none of those injuries come close to what Australia are dealing with. Nathan Lyon is still on crutches.

10:50 AM BST

Don't panic!

The covers are coming off, and play will start five minutes late, at 11.05.

10:47 AM BST

He's at the crease and once again has made history

10:45 AM BST

From Will Macpherson at Lord's

Annoyingly, the covers are on at Lord’s now. Not just the hover but the bigger ones, too. Warm ups have ceased and the umpires have their brollies up. I suspect we are in for a delayed start.

10:44 AM BST

There's a bit of drizzle in north London at the moment

The egg and bacon umbrella - a bit of MCC merch no one wants to see or use at Lord's - PA/Adam Davy

10:41 AM BST

Justin Langer: England need the wicket of Khawaja early on

Usman Khawaja’s incredible run of form continues and he will be determined to see his way through this first session and up onto the Lord’s honour board. Under heavy skies he looked comfortable again yesterday and will need to be at his nonchalant, but steely, best this morning. If he continues down this path, he will be instrumental in setting up his team for a red hot dip and going two nil up in this Ashes series.



10:37 AM BST

Here's a match up to get excited about

Jimmy Anderson vs Steve Smith. Two all-time greats who love playing at Lord’s. Anderson has taken 119 Test wickets at 24.96 at the Home of Cricket, while in four Tests Smith has two tons and a 92 at an average of 80.

If the Australian gets in and stays at the crease for a few hours then the chances of victory for England will wither away.

The sight England fans will be hoping to see early on today - Anderson claiming the wicket of Smith - AFP/William West

10:26 AM BST

Pitch report

It’s still a good pitch, but there will be signs of uneven bounce. That’s not according to me (alas, I am not allowed anywhere near the hollowed middle of the Home of Cricket, sob sob...) that’s according to Nasser Hussain who is having a gander at the wicket for Sky Sports.

10:17 AM BST

Boycott's Briefing: England have no room for error

This time yesterday the England legend backed the hosts to get close to parity with Australia’s first-innings score. That didn’t exactly happen. So, 24 hours on here’s what Geoffrey Boycott has to say ahead of day four at Lord’s.

10:07 AM BST

Bazball once again under the microscope

With every day of this series, which has numbered eight so far, there has seemingly been a national debate about the rights and wrongs of Bazball. Another culture war when, if we are to be honest, there are way too many of them.

The start of today’s play, the fourth day of the second Test which is going the way of the Australians, is, once again, dominated by debate regarding England’s approach to the game and whether they are giving themselves the best shot at a much-needed victory.

The hosts begin Saturday’s action on the back foot, with Australia 130 for two, a lead of 221 runs after England’s first innings ended fairly meekly in the first session on Friday.

What should not be lost in the debate about Ben Stokes’ side’s approach, however, is that it concerned the happy hooking of Thursday, when, starting with Ollie Pope, the England batsmen threw caution to the wind with the same abandon as they threw bat at ball, taking on the short-ball tactics Australia employed. The wickets that fell yesterday morning, however, were, bar Harry Brooks’ bit of baseball madness, not the fault of reckless taking on of the short ball, rather down to fine Australian bowling and a reverting to type from Jonny Bairstow, who slapped the ball to mid-on.

The point is that while the ‘reckless’ taking on of the short ball did gift wickets to Australia and was understandably criticised, the fact of the matter is England were still on top at the start of yesterday’s play.

Bazball has got them into some great positions (Rawalpindi) and also got them out of some seemingly forlorn ones as well (Edgbaston against India last year). And what is not in doubt is that (i) Stokes and Co will not back away from their attacking approach, and, (ii) they will need the perfect execution of Bazball, both with the ball and bat, if they are to have a chance of victory here.

Please stay with us for all the action on yet another day that promises to be both entertaining and revealing.