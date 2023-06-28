England vs Australia, Ashes second Test day one live: Latest updates from Lord’s

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl in the second Test at Lord's - Getty Images/Ryan Pierse

10:41 AM BST

More rain at Lord's

It’s very light, but the hover cover is going on as a precaution. The panel on Sky Sports are discussing the possibility of this being a very short Test match, given the weather forecast for the next couple of days.

“We could see a couple of innings over very quickly,” says Ricky Ponting. At the toss Athers said, ‘Good luck over the five days.’ With the way these teams play their cricket, I don’t think this is going five days at all!”

10:33 AM BST

The teams

One change apiece from Edgbaston: Josh Tongue for Moeen Ali and Mitchell Starc for Scott Boland. A side effect of that is that Australia have improved their tail and England have weakened theirs. You might even say that England have four No11s.

England Crawley, Duckett, Pope, Root, Brook, Stokes (c), Bairstow (wk), Broad, Robinson, Tongue, Anderson.

Australia Warner, Khawaja, Labuschagne, Smith, Head, Green, Carey (wk), Starc, Cummins, Lyon, Hazlewood.

10:31 AM BST

England win the toss and bowl

“Overheads have played a massive part in the decision,” says Ben Stokes. “The wicket’s got a bit of grass on it so hopefully we can exploit it.”

Pat Cummins says he would have bowled as well. “We’re happy with how Scotty [Boland] is going but we wanted a bit of variety and he’s the unlucky one to miss out this week.”

Ben Stokes walks out for the toss. - Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Europe

10:22 AM BST

Ollie Robinson is no clown – Australia should beware taking him on

Clearly the quality of discourse has regressed from totally reasonable criticism of a gratuitous send-off delivered in the heat of the moment to attempts to belittle the ability of the ICC’s fifth-ranked Test bowler, who has an average of 21.2, for his “nude nuts” and inability to regularly bowl 85, let alone 90mph

10:20 AM BST

Meet Josh Tongue

Tongue’s bowling has been compared to skipper Stokes’s, in his prime, with the bowling arm going beyond the perpendicular and capacity to bowl at different phases. The captain certainly liked what he saw, not least in an eight-over spell that showed his durability. It is his ability to bowl spells of bouncers, perhaps at the tail, that has won him a place.

Josh Tongue warms up at Lord's. - Gareth Copley/ECB

10:17 AM BST

A bit of rain at Lord's

Greetings from Lord’s, where the hovercover is currently in place because of a few of the lightest specks of rain. Don’t think there’s anything to worry about with the toss half an hour away. The members’ stands are rammed, with the second most famous queue in British sport starting typically early this morning. Word is that, as expected, Scott Boland has been dropped for Mitchell Starc, which gives Australia a pacier edge to their attack, and should worry England’s very long tail. England obviously showed their hand yesterday, allowing Australia to swat up on Ashes rookie Josh Tongue.

The hover cover is on at Lord's. - Mike Egerton/PA

10:14 AM BST

Stokes’ most un-Bazball decision can win England the Test

Zak Crawley read a Chinese proverb to the team on Monday, essentially its message being to handle good and bad luck with the same self-control. Cool heads will be needed this week. England will be hoping to win the toss and bowl on day one, allowing their seamers to dictate early, but if they bat first it will be Crawley, Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope who will be in the firing line and two of the three had low scoring matches in Birmingham. All three have doubts over techniques against quick bowling.

10:10 AM BST

The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket

The release of a damning report into cricket’s inequity has cast an uncomfortable shadow over the Lord’s Ashes Test. We’ve got a number of a features well worth reading.

10:00 AM BST

The toss

There’s rain in the air at Lord’s and it feels like a bowling day - though that isn’t without risk on a ground where appearances can be deceptive. Two Tests against India, in 2014 and 2018, offer two contrasting precedents for England.

On both occasions England won the toss and bowled first in mouthwatering conditions. In 2014 they bowled poorly and slipped to a humiliating defeat; in 2018 they won by an innings.

09:55 AM BST

Lyon to make 100th consecutive Test appearance

As England drop their spinner, Australia celebrate theirs

By Will Macpherson at Lord’s

The contrast was striking. As England drop their spinner, Moeen Ali, one game into a return after a two-year red-ball retirement, Australia’s spinner, Nathan Lyon, plays his 100th successive Test.

Lyon will become the sixth man to play 100 Tests in a row but, impressively, the first bowler. The next most successive Tests by a bowler is just 60, by India’s Anil Kumble. There is a symmetry to Lyon reaching the landmark at Lord’s. The Test here a decade ago, when teenage Ashton Agar was Australia’s spinner, was the last missed by Lyon.

Having picked up eight wickets at Edgbaston, Lyon is on the verge of a milestone: he is five shy of 500 Test wickets. Only seven men lie ahead of him on that list.

It is a long time since Australia considered going into a game without Lyon, a voraciously hard-worker who recalls being desperate to bowl at his right-handed team-mates on that 2013 tour in order to improve.

“I think it’s a testament not only to how good Nathan is in terms of longevity and fitness and form, but to be able to play 100 (consecutive) Tests means you are getting picked in all conditions,” said his captain, Pat Cummins.

“I know at the start of his career you might have talked about four quicks at the Gabba, but he is just so valuable to our team I couldn’t imagine a side without Nath in there.

“So I’ve seen they (England) have gone with four quicks, which is probably as we expected after seeing Moeen’s injury last week. But I feel really lucky we’ve got Nathan.

“His 100th consecutive Test match, 500 Test wickets, it’s incredible all the milestones he keeps ticking off. This is a really special place in cricket but for Australia as well, we’ve had some success at this ground in recent years so yeah, a big one for the memory bank.”

England have not hidden their strategy of attacking Lyon. At Edgbaston, they had mixed success. They managed to score at four runs an over, but lost eight wickets, including three stumped, and Jonny Bairstow reverse-sweeping.

“If they want to try and keep going that way, he is someone who thinks about the game quite a lot, in terms of different ways to take wickets and get better,” said Mitchell Starc on Monday.

“The fact he has played 100 consecutive Test matches, and be the only bowler to do so, is very special and I know he’s very proud of that. I know he’s gone from 400 to 495 in rapid time, and speaks to his ability to adapt to different conditions, opponents and the way they want to play him.

“England’s approach is their approach, but he will keep reading the game and adapting, which is what has made him such a successful bowler for a long period of time.”

Nathan Lyon needs five wickets to become the eighth man to take 500 in Tests. - Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Europe

In Starc, who is likely to come into Australia’s XI, Lyon has the perfectly complementary partner. The tall left-armer creates perfectly placed footmarks outside the right-hander’s off-stump, for Lyon to aim at. Starc jokes that the last time they played against each other was in the age groups, when he was with New South Wales and Lyon at Australian Capital Territory. Now they both play for Australia and NSW.

It is not just as a helping hand to Lyon that Starc adds to Australia’s XI. The left-arm angle adds a point of difference, and his ability to blast out England’s tail - lengthened with Josh Tongue replacing Moeen Ali - is invaluable. Starc is known in Australia as the “the mop” for the way he cleans up the lower order with an approach that attacks the batsman’s nose or toes, and little in between.

A fear that he could be profligate has seen Starc omitted at Edgbaston, and on the 2019 tour of England, when he only played at Old Trafford.

“I’m used to it now, coming to England,” he said.

09:46 AM BST

Listen and subscribe to The Vaughan & Tuffers Cricket Club podcast

09:42 AM BST

09:40 AM BST

1-1 or 0-2?

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s. It’s hardly a plot spoiler to say there will be a positive result in this game – we all know Ben Stokes is allergic to draws – so the next five days (probably fewer, given the pitch) are of immense and slightly scary significance.

If England win, it’ll be 1-1 (you Aussie b*****d) and the comparisons with 2005 will be irresistible. If they lose, we’ll be faced with the dampest of squibs: Australia 2-0 up in this country for the first time since 2001, and England needing to win the last three Tests to regain the Ashes.

The first Test at Edgbaston was a classic – but, like an equally glorious match at Trent Bridge at 2013, it will largely be forgotten if the series becomes one-sided. Since that agonising defeat England have indulged in some peculiar, almost mischievous trash talk, so imagine the delight among pun-loving hacks when they called up a man called Tongue.

The inclusion of Josh Tongue ahead of Moeen Ali means that, for the first time under Stokes and Brendon McCullum, England will go into a Test without a specialist spinner. It’s a calculated risk, but one that has plenty of logic given conditions at Lord’s. It’s green, it’s overcast and it’s not what was in the brochure for this series. In April Stokes said he wanted “fast, flat wickets”. He got one out of two at Edgbaston; looks like none out of two here.

Australia are expected to bring in Mitchell Starc for Scott Boland, which is a surprise given conditions at Lord’s. That will mean a slight chance of approach, though they are unlikely to deviate too far from the Edgbaston blueprint. There has been so much chat since the first Test – of nude nuts, going harder and other double entendres – that it has been easy to lose sight of one immutable truth: Australia won the game. And because of that, England simply have to win at Lord’s. The alternative does not bear thinking about.

Play starts at 11am, with the toss at 10.30am.

